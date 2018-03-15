₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 3:06am
Every girl grows up with this bizarre dream that one day her 'prince charming' will come and sweep her off her feet in a dashing white horse. As centuries past by, the white horse has now turned into a black limousine. However, the myth of the 'Prince Charming' remains unchanged. Dating a rich man is part of every girl's dreams.
Dating a rich man comes at a cost. While you have many benefits that you can take from a guy who has plenty of cash, you will also have to adapt yourself to his rich tastes. There are also so many rules of dating a rich man. You have to be perfect lady, you should dress well all the time, you can never have a had hair day! The list is exhausting. However, there are some undeniable bonuses of being with a man who has money and power. Your life becomes simple in so many different ways. If you are a girl who likes to shop, you will be on the top of the world. If you have a taste for luxury, there is nothing he cannot buy for you.
Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy
1. Your wallet can take a vacation
When you're with a rich guy ,your own wallet can take a break from all the hard work. He will obviously not allow you to pay when he's so rich. Beside that's the gentlemanly thing to do!
2. Great tastes
Won't it be great to be with a guy who can tell the difference between Chanel and Dior. most average guys know nothing about brands but rich guys have rates that coincide with their ability to afford them.
3. Your mom will be delighted
Your family, your mom in particular will be overjoyed with your choice. That takes us back to the famous first lines from "Pride And Prejudice".It reads, 'it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of fortune must be in want of a good wife".
4. All the pampering money can buy
When your man is not short of cash, he can buy you almost anything money can buy. And rich guys usually love to pamper their ladies with gifts that are insanely expensive. New clothes, exotic vacations, name it and you've got it.
5. Your future is secured
You don't have to wait for your boyfriend to get the next promotion for him to propose. You don't need to change your job to afford a decent house together. You can marry him here and now because his future along with yours is secured.
cc; lalasticalla
written by theUpsetGirl
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by ameri9ja: 3:11am
I'm patiently waiting for "Benfits of dating a poor guy"
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by aDEOetREGE: 3:11am
The height of delusion of the Nigerian girl
Days back, they were ranting about the use of guys. How guys have nothing to offer in a relationship. The link is below.
http://www.nairaland.com/4391404/guys-what-u-offer-woman
Another LADY is listing today the benefits of men.
capslocked
donstan18
Lalasticlala
Back to the matter
6. Ease of being used for ritual.
Since you girls want nothing but ready made gold sites, you’d be used as mining equipments
Yeye
18 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by ameri9ja: 3:14am
What's with the white folks' pics?
U R ADDRESSING NIGERIANS!!!
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by TheUpsetGirl(f): 3:16am
broke guys won't like this... lmao
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by greatnaija01: 3:17am
5 DISADVANTAGES
Though you can Travel anywhere, you would soon learn that you are not more happier with simple things
GREAT TASTES WILL SOON GET BORING
MOMs will not be happy till they know the SOURCE and they also will tell enemies and those who may become envious
MONEY EXPOSES THE HIDDEN YOU TO THE WORLD
there is no SECURITY IN MONEY... IN FACT IT MAKES YOU LESS SAFE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by daewoorazer(m): 3:34am
My kobo can’t be expended on the likes of the OP and cohorts. We sabi dem from miles away.
We also know the ones worthy of every penny...
Awon omo rere bi iyan
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by ameri9ja: 4:40am
TheUpsetGirl:
Wrong. I'm broke and I like it.
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 5:23am
sorry op but you reason like a child..
I will not expect a grown up woman with life experiences to reason like this..
Even by this your topic already,, rich guys looking for a lady to use as a sacrifice can take advantage of you for you have just shown that you are gullible and naive..
There are no benefits of dating a rich man if the man is a beast...
maybe you prefer a man that will use you as a punching bag and treat you like trash so long you enjoy his money..
However what you should know in life is that all good and hardworking guys have the tendency of getting rich but all rich guys are not good guys...
For your own safety and peace of mine,, you as a lady should strive and be financial independent then go for a caring and hardworking guy..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:29am
why would any sensible lady want to date a broke ass boy In this contemporary age..
fvkck it!!!dude work your ass up while I do same...we shall meet when you become rich...
most broke boys will hate it,,but that's the truth...they will come with the consoling sermons about how they won't leave their gf who suffered with them..believe that shiit at your own peril..only 1% of them keep to it...
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by Chikita66(f): 5:35am
I want to be rich not date a rich guy.
Capisce!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:38am
Chikita66:yeah you will be rich..but you wanna date a poor guy when you are rich
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by Chikita66(f): 5:41am
highqueen:Let him just be okay, not necessarily rich, one rich yahoo guy asking me out, I just dey run from am, he is so relentless, am beginning to think he wants to use my innocent body for ritual . I cannor come and die.
14 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:43am
Chikita66:..buh yu will enjoy before the ritual
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by Chikita66(f): 5:46am
highqueen:You no wan see my cute face again abi.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:48am
Chikita66:looolz....
yahoo guys gfs keep intimidating the ones dating a guy with decent job. .lol
one in my hostel can't carry hair for more than 1 week...
and she plans marrying the guy sef.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by jobonnairaland: 5:49am
highqueen:Lol! Your post made me laugh. What qualities do you possess by the way?
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:51am
jobonnairaland:lol...you wouldn't wanna know.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by Chikita66(f): 5:51am
highqueen:Intimidation no be small o, the other one I know they use iphone8 now, babe dey talk marriage talk, e be like say dem go soon marry, I no fit marry yahooboy, Godforbid bad thing.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by jobonnairaland: 5:53am
highqueen:I want to know. Believe me.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:53am
Chikita66:loool....but you can date a Yahoo guy
I have one for you,very caring to stupo..
lol...
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:55am
jobonnairaland:I comment on nairaland for a living..
1 Like
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by jobonnairaland: 5:57am
highqueen:Hahahaha. You've got a sense of humor. Are you a student?
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 5:59am
jobonnairaland:yeah...
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by jobonnairaland: 6:00am
highqueen:Which school?
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 6:03am
jobonnairaland:Imo state Uni.Owerri.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by Chikita66(f): 6:06am
highqueen:RTFLMAO.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by jobonnairaland: 6:08am
highqueen:Cool! I was in Imo State couple of days ago and it was fun.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 6:10am
jobonnairaland:sure..always fun.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 6:13am
Rich guys head dey touch though.
You never really know a man until he's into money. That's when dem true colors manifests.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 6:20am
NwanyiAwkaetiti:lol,so we should keep dating the broke ones that there true colour never show...God forbid.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy by donstan18(m): 6:48am
Only virgin ladies are allowed to chose the kind of men they want.
The non-virgins are second hand, they are loosed, they'v been used and dumped, they have no right to choose a man.
They should wait for anything that comes their way.
9 Likes
