Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 5 Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy (2723 Views)

Dumped After Blood Oath, Abortions & 9 Years Of Dating. Advice Needed / Couple Marries After 17 Years Of Dating / Lady Gets A Brand New Benz From Boyfriend To Mark 2yrs Of Dating (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Every girl grows up with this bizarre dream that one day her 'prince charming' will come and sweep her off her feet in a dashing white horse. As centuries past by, the white horse has now turned into a black limousine. However, the myth of the 'Prince Charming' remains unchanged. Dating a rich man is part of every girl's dreams.



Dating a rich man comes at a cost. While you have many benefits that you can take from a guy who has plenty of cash, you will also have to adapt yourself to his rich tastes. There are also so many rules of dating a rich man. You have to be perfect lady, you should dress well all the time, you can never have a had hair day! The list is exhausting. However, there are some undeniable bonuses of being with a man who has money and power. Your life becomes simple in so many different ways. If you are a girl who likes to shop, you will be on the top of the world. If you have a taste for luxury, there is nothing he cannot buy for you.







Benefits Of Dating A Rich Guy



1. Your wallet can take a vacation



When you're with a rich guy ,your own wallet can take a break from all the hard work. He will obviously not allow you to pay when he's so rich. Beside that's the gentlemanly thing to do!



2. Great tastes



Won't it be great to be with a guy who can tell the difference between Chanel and Dior. most average guys know nothing about brands but rich guys have rates that coincide with their ability to afford them.



3. Your mom will be delighted



Your family, your mom in particular will be overjoyed with your choice. That takes us back to the famous first lines from "Pride And Prejudice".It reads, 'it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of fortune must be in want of a good wife".



4. All the pampering money can buy



When your man is not short of cash, he can buy you almost anything money can buy. And rich guys usually love to pamper their ladies with gifts that are insanely expensive. New clothes, exotic vacations, name it and you've got it.



5. Your future is secured



You don't have to wait for your boyfriend to get the next promotion for him to propose. You don't need to change your job to afford a decent house together. You can marry him here and now because his future along with yours is secured.



cc; lalasticalla



written by theUpsetGirl 4 Likes

I'm patiently waiting for "Benfits of dating a poor guy" 4 Likes





Days back, they were ranting about the use of guys. How guys have nothing to offer in a relationship. The link is below.



http://www.nairaland.com/4391404/guys-what-u-offer-woman



Another LADY is listing today the benefits of men.



capslocked

donstan18

Lalasticlala





Back to the matter



6. Ease of being used for ritual.

Since you girls want nothing but ready made gold sites, you’d be used as mining equipments





Yeye The height of delusion of the Nigerian girlDays back, they were ranting about the use of guys. How guys have nothing to offer in a relationship. The link is below.Another LADY is listing today the benefits of men.capslockeddonstan18LalasticlalaBack to the matter6. Ease of being used for ritual.Since you girls want nothing but ready made gold sites, you’d be used as mining equipmentsYeye 18 Likes

What's with the white folks' pics?

U R ADDRESSING NIGERIANS!!! 5 Likes

broke guys won't like this... lmao 7 Likes

5 DISADVANTAGES



Though you can Travel anywhere, you would soon learn that you are not more happier with simple things



GREAT TASTES WILL SOON GET BORING



MOMs will not be happy till they know the SOURCE and they also will tell enemies and those who may become envious



MONEY EXPOSES THE HIDDEN YOU TO THE WORLD



there is no SECURITY IN MONEY... IN FACT IT MAKES YOU LESS SAFE 5 Likes 1 Share





My kobo can’t be expended on the likes of the OP and cohorts. We sabi dem from miles away.



We also know the ones worthy of every penny...

Awon omo rere bi iyan





TheUpsetGirl:

broke guys won't like this... lmao

Wrong. I'm broke and I like it. Wrong. I'm broke and I like it. 7 Likes

sorry op but you reason like a child..



I will not expect a grown up woman with life experiences to reason like this..

Even by this your topic already,, rich guys looking for a lady to use as a sacrifice can take advantage of you for you have just shown that you are gullible and naive..



There are no benefits of dating a rich man if the man is a beast...

maybe you prefer a man that will use you as a punching bag and treat you like trash so long you enjoy his money..



However what you should know in life is that all good and hardworking guys have the tendency of getting rich but all rich guys are not good guys...



For your own safety and peace of mine,, you as a lady should strive and be financial independent then go for a caring and hardworking guy.. 7 Likes 1 Share





fvkck it!!!dude work your ass up while I do same...we shall meet when you become rich.. .





most broke boys will hate it,,but that's the truth...they will come with the consoling sermons about how they won't leave their gf who suffered with them..believe that shiit at your own peril..only 1% of them keep to it... why would any sensible lady want to date a broke ass boy In this contemporary age..fvkck it!!!dude work your ass up while I do same...we shall meet when you become rich..most broke boys will hate it,,but that's the truth...they will come with the consoling sermons about how they won't leave their gf who suffered with them..believe that shiit at your own peril..only 1% of them keep to it... 3 Likes

I want to be rich not date a rich guy.



Capisce!!! 13 Likes 1 Share

Chikita66:

I want to be rich not date a rich guy.



Capisce!!! yeah you will be rich..but you wanna date a poor guy when you are rich yeah you will be rich..but you wanna date a poor guy when you are rich

highqueen:



yeah you will be rich..but you wanna date a poor guy when you are rich Let him just be okay, not necessarily rich, one rich yahoo guy asking me out, I just dey run from am, he is so relentless, am beginning to think he wants to use my innocent body for ritual . I cannor come and die. Let him just be okay, not necessarily rich, one rich yahoo guy asking me out, I just dey run from am, he is so relentless, am beginning to think he wants to use my innocent body for ritual. I cannor come and die. 14 Likes

Chikita66:

Let him just be okay, not necessarily rich, one rich yahoo guy asking me out, I just dey run from am, am beginning to think he wants to use my innocent body for ritual . I cannor come and die. ..buh yu will enjoy before the ritual ..buh yu will enjoy before the ritual 4 Likes

highqueen:



..buh yu will enjoy before the ritual You no wan see my cute face again abi. You no wan see my cute face again abi. 1 Like

Chikita66:

You no wan see my cute face again abi. looolz....



yahoo guys gfs keep intimidating the ones dating a guy with decent job. .lol







one in my hostel can't carry hair for more than 1 week.. .





and she plans marrying the guy sef. looolz....yahoo guys gfs keep intimidating the ones dating a guy with decent job. .lolone in my hostel can't carry hair for more than 1 week..and she plans marrying the guy sef.

highqueen:

why would any sensible lady want to date a broke ass boy In this contemporary age..



fvkck it!!!dude work your ass up while I do same...we shall meet when you become rich.. .





most broke boys will hate it,,but that's the truth...they will come with the consoling sermons about how they won't leave their gf who suffered with them..believe that shiit at your own peril..only 1% of them keep to it...





Lol! Your post made me laugh. What qualities do you possess by the way? Lol! Your post made me laugh. What qualities do you possess by the way?

jobonnairaland:

Lol! Your post made me laugh. What qualities do you possess by the way? lol...you wouldn't wanna know. lol...you wouldn't wanna know.

highqueen:



looolz....



yahoo guys gfs keep intimidating the ones dating a guy with decent job. .lol







one in my hostel can't carry hair for more than 1 week.. .





and she plans marrying the guy sef. Intimidation no be small o, the other one I know they use iphone8 now, babe dey talk marriage talk, e be like say dem go soon marry, I no fit marry yahooboy, Godforbid bad thing. Intimidation no be small o, the other one I know they use iphone8 now, babe dey talk marriage talk, e be like say dem go soon marry, I no fit marry yahooboy, Godforbid bad thing.

highqueen:



lol...you wouldn't wanna know. I want to know. Believe me. I want to know. Believe me.

Chikita66:

Intimidation no be small o, the other one I know they use iphone8 now, babe dey talk marriage talk, e be like say dem go soon marry, I no fit marry yahooboy, Godforbid bad thing. loool....but you can date a Yahoo guy

I have one for you,very caring to stupo..

lol... loool....but you can date a Yahoo guyI have one for you,very caring to stupo..lol...

jobonnairaland:

I want to know. Believe me. I comment on nairaland for a living.. I comment on nairaland for a living.. 1 Like

highqueen:



I comment on nairaland for a living.. Hahahaha. You've got a sense of humor. Are you a student? Hahahaha. You've got a sense of humor. Are you a student?

jobonnairaland:

Hahahaha. You've got a sense of humor. Are you a student? yeah... yeah...

highqueen:



yeah... Which school? Which school?

jobonnairaland:

Which school? Imo state Uni.Owerri. Imo state Uni.Owerri.

highqueen:

loool....but you can date a Yahoo guy I have one for you,very caring to stupo.. lol... RTFLMAO. RTFLMAO. 2 Likes

highqueen:



Imo state Uni.Owerri. Cool! I was in Imo State couple of days ago and it was fun. Cool! I was in Imo State couple of days ago and it was fun.

jobonnairaland:

Cool! I was in Imo State couple of days ago and it was fun. sure..always fun. sure..always fun.

Rich guys head dey touch though.



You never really know a man until he's into money. That's when dem true colors manifests. 2 Likes

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Rich guys head dey touch though.



You never really know a man until he's into money. That's when dem true colors manifests. lol,so we should keep dating the broke ones that there true colour never show...God forbid. lol,so we should keep dating the broke ones that there true colour never show...God forbid.