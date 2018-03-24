Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani (5636 Views)

He stated that the ruling APC failed to accord Saraki and TInubu the respect they deserve for their contributions to the 2015 victory of the present government.



Recall that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stated that her husband was, “trashed” after the party won the 2015 elections, adding that the former Lagos governor was sidelined despite his efforts towards ensuring that APC won the polls.



Speaking with Saturday Sun, Sani said, “I must be frank with you, Tinubu has endured a lot of humiliation under the present administration. He was never much consulted, never much recognised as somebody who sacrificed his energy, time and resources to bring the party to where it is.



“It is rather unfortunate that after the party won and the government established, some people started calling some people criminals, thieves and people of questionable character.



“The South-West political leaders who contributed to the victory of the party have been treated with disdain and contempt. That is in inimical to the interest of the South-West.”



Anything to dethrone Buhari is acceptable 14 Likes

Operation back to daura in 2019 8 Likes 2 Shares

I laugh in Yoruba language.Meanwhile-

https://thewhistler.ng/story/buhari-could-hasten-the-break-up-of-nigeria-junaid-mohammed I laugh in Yoruba language.Meanwhile- 1 Like

Nonsense. Tinubu I can understand; how much electoral value does saraki have? 4 Likes 1 Share

I pray their union will forever be distabilised.

Imagine and APC government that can not boost of anything tangible they have done for the masses for 3years in power.

If you ask them 9f their achievement they will point out chibok girls, Dapchi girls, fighting corruption with no one jailed and blaming Jonathan.

Useless party.

Scammers 19 Likes 1 Share

A welcomed development

Lmao Lmao

KingGBsky:

I pray their union will forever be distabilised.

Imagine and APC government that can not boost of anything tangible they have done for the masses for 3years in power.

If you ask them 9f their achievement they will point out chibok girls, Dapchi girls, fighting corruption with no one jailed and blaming Jonathan.

Useless party.

Scammers APC has failed just like PDP before them. Is there any hope for Nigeria. If we are to be honest



0monnak0da:



The truth be told I don't support either party they are the biggest mistake Nigeria have ever encountered. The truth be told I don't support either party they are the biggest mistake Nigeria have ever encountered. 1 Like 1 Share

KingGBsky:





The truth be told I don't support either party they are the biggest mistake Nigeria have ever encountered. I think it is deeper than that . Those parties are not populated by Cameroonians.

We Nigerians are the ones to blame . We get exactly what we deserve. I still remember the welcome staged for Ibori on his return from Hajj I think it is deeper than that . Those parties are not populated by Cameroonians.We Nigerians are the ones to blame . We get exactly what we deserve. I still remember the welcome staged for Ibori on his return from Hajj 4 Likes 2 Shares

If North desparately wants a second chance, why not

Is he still talkin of re-election? 1 Like

We need youths in government, old soldiers can retire to the barracks

Buharis incompetence makes it completely impossible ...Nigerians will be big fools to ever vote back Buhari for a 2nd term 1 Like

This Kaduna central senator is clutching at straws. His running battle with Elrufai will ensure he doesn't make it back to the Senate come next year, and so the guy is willing to take down everyone with him





The most nepotistic,

tribalistic & religiously bigoted

government in the history of this country.



We were warned about this man

in 2014, but we wanted CHANGEY.



Now, poverty, hunger, unemployment, death,

kidnapping, Fulani genocide, corruption, insecurity,

cluelessness & incompetence, astronomical inflation &

ever other unthinkable difficulties have become

our daily companions... The most nepotistic,tribalistic & religiously bigotedgovernment in the history of this country.We were warned about this manin 2014, but we wanted CHANGEY.Now, poverty, hunger, unemployment, death,kidnapping, Fulani genocide, corruption, insecurity,cluelessness & incompetence, astronomical inflation &ever other unthinkable difficulties have becomeour daily companions... 1 Like

Is your name not gorotango?? How will you see anything better from anyone who says the truth about the biggest mistake of Nigeria called buhari?? If the South team up together let's see how the North will win election. Is your name not gorotango?? How will you see anything better from anyone who says the truth about the biggest mistake of Nigeria called buhari?? If the South team up together let's see how the North will win election.

atimes dis man shd shut up....i don't know his value to Senate self atimes dis man shd shut up....i don't know his value to Senate self

Internal whirlwind in APC!

While some uninformed idiots will argue that Tinubu was never humiliated nor sidelined.



Thank God ,they've heard it from the wife that the man was "Thrashed " 1 Like

Time will tell.

Sirjamo:

Nonsense. Tinubu I can understand; how much electoral value does saraki have? he has kwara and some senators he has kwara and some senators

Sirjamo:

Nonsense. Tinubu I can understand; how much electoral value does saraki have? ask PDP members they will tell you what saraki is capable of , the G7 and their distructive impact on their party. ask PDP members they will tell you what saraki is capable of , the G7 and their distructive impact on their party.

why recontest why you have not delivered on your primary assignment

""wife of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stated that her husband was, “trashed” after the party won the 2015 elections""





Dazol. ""wife of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stated that her husband was, “trashed” after the party won the 2015 elections""Dazol.

Sirjamo:

Nonsense. Tinubu I can understand; how much electoral value does saraki have?



A lot. A lot.