Tinubu, Saraki's Humiliation Makes Buhari's Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by edmaraja: 10:30am
The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the All Progressives Congress, APC, the national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make tough the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He stated that the ruling APC failed to accord Saraki and TInubu the respect they deserve for their contributions to the 2015 victory of the present government.
Recall that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stated that her husband was, “trashed” after the party won the 2015 elections, adding that the former Lagos governor was sidelined despite his efforts towards ensuring that APC won the polls.
Speaking with Saturday Sun, Sani said, “I must be frank with you, Tinubu has endured a lot of humiliation under the present administration. He was never much consulted, never much recognised as somebody who sacrificed his energy, time and resources to bring the party to where it is.
“It is rather unfortunate that after the party won and the government established, some people started calling some people criminals, thieves and people of questionable character.
“The South-West political leaders who contributed to the victory of the party have been treated with disdain and contempt. That is in inimical to the interest of the South-West.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/24/tinubu-sarakis-humiliation-will-make-buharis-re-election-difficult-shehu-sani/
4 Likes
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by gentlepraise: 10:46am
Anything to dethrone Buhari is acceptable
14 Likes
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by coluka: 10:49am
Operation back to daura in 2019
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Paperwhite(m): 10:50am
I laugh in Yoruba language.Meanwhile-
https://thewhistler.ng/story/buhari-could-hasten-the-break-up-of-nigeria-junaid-mohammed
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Sirjamo: 10:53am
Nonsense. Tinubu I can understand; how much electoral value does saraki have?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by KingGBsky(m): 10:54am
I pray their union will forever be distabilised.
Imagine and APC government that can not boost of anything tangible they have done for the masses for 3years in power.
If you ask them 9f their achievement they will point out chibok girls, Dapchi girls, fighting corruption with no one jailed and blaming Jonathan.
Useless party.
Scammers
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by HisSexcellency(m): 10:57am
A welcomed development
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by itchie: 11:01am
edmaraja:Lmao
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by 0monnak0da: 11:04am
KingGBsky:APC has failed just like PDP before them. Is there any hope for Nigeria. If we are to be honest
Saraki, Tambuwal,Amaechi,Okorocha, Kwankwaso, El-Rufai were all once in PDP . Is there really ay differencee between the parties
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by KingGBsky(m): 11:05am
0monnak0da:
The truth be told I don't support either party they are the biggest mistake Nigeria have ever encountered.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by 0monnak0da: 11:08am
KingGBsky:I think it is deeper than that . Those parties are not populated by Cameroonians.
We Nigerians are the ones to blame . We get exactly what we deserve. I still remember the welcome staged for Ibori on his return from Hajj
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by orisa37: 12:00pm
If North desparately wants a second chance, why not
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by ASA792: 2:00pm
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by emeijeh(m): 2:00pm
Is he still talkin of re-election?
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by DonPiiko: 2:01pm
We need youths in government, old soldiers can retire to the barracks
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by FarahAideed: 2:01pm
Buharis incompetence makes it completely impossible ...Nigerians will be big fools to ever vote back Buhari for a 2nd term
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by pawesome(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by GoroTango(m): 2:02pm
This Kaduna central senator is clutching at straws. His running battle with Elrufai will ensure he doesn't make it back to the Senate come next year, and so the guy is willing to take down everyone with him
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by adecz: 2:04pm
The most nepotistic,
tribalistic & religiously bigoted
government in the history of this country.
We were warned about this man
in 2014, but we wanted CHANGEY.
Now, poverty, hunger, unemployment, death,
kidnapping, Fulani genocide, corruption, insecurity,
cluelessness & incompetence, astronomical inflation &
ever other unthinkable difficulties have become
our daily companions...
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by henryhemon(m): 2:11pm
GoroTango:
Is your name not gorotango?? How will you see anything better from anyone who says the truth about the biggest mistake of Nigeria called buhari?? If the South team up together let's see how the North will win election.
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by OGHENAOGIE(m): 2:12pm
edmaraja:atimes dis man shd shut up....i don't know his value to Senate self
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by israelmao(m): 2:12pm
Internal whirlwind in APC!
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Frankbaro(m): 2:13pm
While some uninformed idiots will argue that Tinubu was never humiliated nor sidelined.
Thank God ,they've heard it from the wife that the man was "Thrashed "
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:16pm
Time will tell.
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Superdopegfx: 2:17pm
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by es144000: 2:17pm
Sirjamo:he has kwara and some senators
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Jaiyeola24(m): 2:18pm
Sirjamo:ask PDP members they will tell you what saraki is capable of , the G7 and their distructive impact on their party.
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by kaystick86(m): 2:18pm
why recontest why you have not delivered on your primary assignment
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by PrecisionFx(m): 2:19pm
edmaraja:
""wife of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had stated that her husband was, “trashed” after the party won the 2015 elections""
Dazol.
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by PrecisionFx(m): 2:20pm
Sirjamo:
A lot.
|Re: Tinubu, Saraki’s Humiliation Makes Buhari’s Re-election Difficult – Shehu Sani by Sunmolar(m): 2:21pm
Here is the real CHANGE after the change!
