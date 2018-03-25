3:09pm On Mar 24











To the Ladies : 13 Truths You Should Know

1 – The way to a man’s heart is no longer his stomach but the quality of your brain.



2 – If your man must be Tall, Dark and Handsome then be ready to be the 2nd best because what you desire, others’ seek too.



3 – If you allow your parents’ pressure push you into marriage, you may end up a single- mom.



4 – A man that slaps you before marriage will build a boxing ring after marriage. Guess who his opponent will be – YOU!



5 – If you are yet to know any member of his family after 6 – 12 months of courting him, then, is either he wants you as his baby-mama or a back- up plan.

6 – If what attracted him to you are your bosoms and the sexy legs you flaunted, the contents of your brain had better keep him, else, there are too many well-rounded and bigger bosoms waiting to snatch him away.



7 – If he doesn’t discuss future plans with you in The picture, he just want a fling.



8 – Even when you trust each other, a little jealousy reminds him that you care.



9 – When you are already living with him before marriage, he won’t propose quickly.



10 – Don’t waste your years waiting for an unserious man to propose just because his parents loves you, you’re going to be married and living with the man, not his parents.



11 – When you seek his advice, you make him feel more of a man than he is.



12 – Your encouragement or concern about his career or job works faster than listening to a motivational tape.



13 – Don’t endure domestic abuse in a marriage because of your kids and what people will say. If You die as a result, the man, the people and the kids will bid you dust-to-dust, he will



