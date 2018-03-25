₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,526 members, 4,152,590 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 12:26 AM

13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! (13478 Views)

What Ladies Should Learn From Adesua And Banky W / Dear God, Frustrate All Single Guys Into Marriage This Year – Lady Prays (Video / 7 Wifely Duties Nigerian Ladies Should Avoid With Their Boyfriends (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Martin0(m): 3:09pm On Mar 24
Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!!




To the Ladies : 13 Truths You Should Know
~
1 – The way to a man’s heart is no longer his stomach but the quality of your brain.

2 – If your man must be Tall, Dark and Handsome then be ready to be the 2nd best because what you desire, others’ seek too.

3 – If you allow your parents’ pressure push you into marriage, you may end up a single- mom.

4 – A man that slaps you before marriage will build a boxing ring after marriage. Guess who his opponent will be – YOU!

5 – If you are yet to know any member of his family after 6 – 12 months of courting him, then, is either he wants you as his baby-mama or a back- up plan.
~

6 – If what attracted him to you are your bosoms and the sexy legs you flaunted, the contents of your brain had better keep him, else, there are too many well-rounded and bigger bosoms waiting to snatch him away.

7 – If he doesn’t discuss future plans with you in The picture, he just want a fling.

8 – Even when you trust each other, a little jealousy reminds him that you care.

9 – When you are already living with him before marriage, he won’t propose quickly.

10 – Don’t waste your years waiting for an unserious man to propose just because his parents loves you, you’re going to be married and living with the man, not his parents.

11 – When you seek his advice, you make him feel more of a man than he is.

12 – Your encouragement or concern about his career or job works faster than listening to a motivational tape.

13 – Don’t endure domestic abuse in a marriage because of your kids and what people will say. If You die as a result, the man, the people and the kids will bid you dust-to-dust, he will

Share to loved onces....


https://m.facebook.com/opradre/posts/647759132055879

28 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by ameri9ja: 3:22pm On Mar 24
Makes sense

U forgot to cc:
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by neonly: 3:50pm On Mar 24
No bi lie I concur

21 Likes

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Goddys(m): 4:23pm On Mar 24
Space booked

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Deshannel(m): 4:45pm On Mar 24
Ladies just want the good life irrespective of whatever the consequences would be. And by the time they realize they've made a mistake, they would be already used to the lifestyle. That's why you see proud baby mamas littered everywhere.

32 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Cope1(m): 5:10pm On Mar 24
This is the undiluted truth

2 Likes

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:16pm On Mar 24
Ogao, awon obirin tiiwa daran bayii

4 Likes

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by swiz123(m): 6:32pm On Mar 24
One more century, marriage will be history.


Babymama ti take over

3 Likes

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by lilbest4(m): 6:36pm On Mar 24
Your ancestors should be flogged for giving you a dicck.
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by mhisbliss(f): 6:38pm On Mar 24
nice one, I'm quite surprised it came from you grin

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Martin0(m): 6:53pm On Mar 24
mhisbliss:
nice one, I'm quite surprised it came from you grin

only few people here know the kinda human I amgringrin thanks anywaygrin

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by ubunja(m): 7:09pm On Mar 24
mhisbliss:
nice one, I'm quite surprised it came from you grin
ouch!!!!
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by mzhorlah(f): 7:10pm On Mar 24
Number two tho,I choose not to believe
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Martin0(m): 7:14pm On Mar 24
mzhorlah:
Number two tho,I choose not to believe

oh OKgrin the dencima 10:10 crew have arrivegrin
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by mzhorlah(f): 7:18pm On Mar 24
Martin0:


oh OKgrin the dencima 10:10 crew have arrivegrin
what's this one saying
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by yeyerolling: 8:04pm On Mar 24
Everyone don turn counselor. Smh

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Martin0(m): 9:15pm On Mar 24
mzhorlah:
what's this one saying
ask againgrin
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by JoaquinElChapo: 10:03pm On Mar 24
swiz123:
One more century, marriage will be history.


Babymama ti take over
This is what I always tell my friends, marriage will soon go extinct. Men don't want commitments anymore and women don't want to humble themselves and be under men anymore. It's a sad thing

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Biglittlelois(f): 10:35pm On Mar 24
It seems in this part of the world, ladies are supposed to adjust themselves for men, no matter what undecided has it ever occur to you guys that it goes both ways

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by mzhorlah(f): 10:38pm On Mar 24
Martin0:


ask againgrin
commot undecidedlets see road
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Ariel20(m): 10:39pm On Mar 24
It's always something for ladies. Backward continent

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Bradnat: 10:39pm On Mar 24
angry
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by jojomario(m): 10:40pm On Mar 24
Number 7, Spot on.
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by JohnieWalker(m): 10:41pm On Mar 24
Promo!Promo!Promo
For just 24 hours only, Grammarly account and our Uk Fiverr verification secret will be going for 3,000 naira only. This is in celebration of our 1yr anniversary. Old Clients should contact me for their special gift.
Thanks for your patronage.
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by zicoraads(m): 10:41pm On Mar 24
Quite true. Especially the brain part. Ain't got no time for a pretty face with no brains.

2 Likes

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Mayydayy(m): 10:42pm On Mar 24
14
There is no perfect marriage
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Tednersy: 10:42pm On Mar 24
Everyone is Sapiosexual these days. Good thing I've got both. grin

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by shepherd003: 10:42pm On Mar 24
no template for a better marriage.

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Martin0(m): 10:42pm On Mar 24
mzhorlah:
commot undecidedlets see road
OK
Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Onyemabright(m): 10:42pm On Mar 24
Good

1 Like

Re: 13 Truths All Single Ladies Should Know!!! by Hotzone(m): 10:42pm On Mar 24
I love my loyal babes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How To Identify Wifey Materials Anywhere In The World.... Please Read! / Advice Me: I Am Sleeping With My Brother’s Wife And She Doesn’t Want It To Stop / Why Are Some Men So Quick To Label Women Gold-diggers? Does Love Mean Poverty/suffering?

Viewing this topic: DeeChukwu, grossintel(m), projectorz(f), Boboye4slim(m), Lilshorecords(m), abimcdssi(m), WMD(m), bravehost4u(m), darkhorse4ward, austin2all, ibbryte(m), Childofaking, Jfyzee, IgbosAreOsus, Tmicheals123(m), Martin0(m), chyckxx(m), salvo18, gonkin(m), Therealev, GOFRONT(m), umudi, lilyheaven, truffle, abula112(m), sonogo(m), yeman05(m), samilo88(m), timiekay, Equiano, LesbianBoy(m), IAmAmbrose(m), shurlar50(m), Imomeetsondo, Chipappii(m), anthony86(m), chineloSA(f), daviesblaze(m), jefdr001, Nextlevel10, cutefergiee(m), theapeman, Klebsy, dheolexaone(f), LordKO(m), koretpal, Appliedmaths(m), erniok(m), Bayokun(m), ekrizz(m), greatestboss(m), Bash10(m), justbeenpaid(m), Olii(f), Prechbills(m), vioment, lefulefu(m), SamAbims(m), seyichem(m), sweetkev(m), edababa007(m), tlofty05, iykbethany(m), wizygreat2000 and 91 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.