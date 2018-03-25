Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Reacts To Claims That He Has Fled Nigeria (9698 Views)

According to Punch Newspaper, Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday night debunked the rumours circulated by media outlets (NOT NGHUBS) as well as threatened to implicate President Buhari, Senator Saraki and host of other Senators if they fail to come to his rescue.



He said, “For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country, leaving behind my family as the online paper wants Nigerians to believe. My attention was drawn to their lies this night, hence this public statement.”



Senator Melaye also said he is yet to receive invitation in his home or office to appear in court on 28th March as insinuated by the Nigerian police over arms deal scandal



“It has become expedient for me to issue this statement to the public and to let you know that I have taken the matter up with the international community in order to report this undue intimidation and harassment.



“Let me reiterate here for the umpteenth time that no amount of intimidation, blackmail, arrests or threats will stop me from championing the cause of the masses.”



Lalasticlala mynd44

Which one we go believe?..

No be now now I dey read say him lawyer don write police?



Abeg make una no add join my confusion... 6 Likes

Dino you pass dem, you were born for pressure and they will not sleep, thank you for exposing adulterated so called confluence rice ko alagbado rice ni 26 Likes 1 Share

That's what the security agencies especially the police are praying for...that Dino flees the country. Unfortunately, the most useless police force in the world are always good at scoring own goals when it comes to shady games and strategies. 25 Likes

Sahara reporters never still repent? Fake news Sahara reporters 13 Likes

Fleeing the country or not, 2019 is no go area for you . Thank you governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state 18 Likes 2 Shares

Ok now if you say you are around and a senator from Kogi, why not visit the same Kogi state this week?



You that could walk gallantly on Bourdillon Rd in Lagos cannot even visit your own state.



Honestly, Courage is indeed a cowardly dog. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Dino might just be the catalyst we need to hasten the decomposition and dissociation of this national disaster and mistake (Buhari's APC and FG).



Not forgetting that we also have a thief.nubu and a Saraki on board. Three catalysts are too much for this decomposition reaction and I doubt if there'll still be any trace of APC left after the reaction. 3 Likes



Them think say you fear them?

Go waka pass for Aso Villa as you waka pass for Bourdillon. Dino no mind them.Them think say you fear them?Go waka pass for Aso Villa as you waka pass for Bourdillon. 3 Likes

Gullah:

Sahara reporters never still repent? Fake news Sahara reporters But when Sahara publishes a negative tweet about Buhari or APC you will happily call them defenders of democracy. But when Sahara publishes a negative tweet about Buhari or APC you will happily call them defenders of democracy. 4 Likes 1 Share

tesppidd:

But when Sahara publishes a negative tweet about Buhari or APC you will happily call them defenders of democracy.

Everyone knows SR is a junk site Everyone knows SR is a junk site 1 Like

Dino might have travelled out of Nigeria and not necessarily flee as reported.



Semantics



He should just respect himself so as not to make the police '" take him shine' 1 Like 1 Share

yarimo:

Fleeing the country or not, 2019 is no go area for you . Thank you governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state

It pains me fools like you never see anything beyond politics. I wonder the benevolent alhaji that decided to gift phones to almajiris; with your broken grammatical attempts, it's so evident!



Listen to me and read my lips quote me too if you like... Nothing would happen to Dino... These are simply shenanigans for the executives to try to whip him into place. Till 2019, Dino Melaye won't be recalled out of the Senate chambers. If it's possible to recall Dino, then it would also be possible to impeach that foolish, corrupt, useless, utterly clueless bigoted fool we have at Aso rock! It pains me fools like you never see anything beyond politics. I wonder the benevolent alhaji that decided to gift phones to almajiris; with your broken grammatical attempts, it's so evident!Listen to me and read my lips quote me too if you like... Nothing would happen to Dino... These are simply shenanigans for the executives to try to whip him into place. Till 2019, Dino Melaye won't be recalled out of the Senate chambers. If it's possible to recall Dino, then it would also be possible to impeach that foolish, corrupt, useless, utterly clueless bigoted fool we have at Aso rock! 12 Likes

oga dino, just know that the gov of Kogi state and the president, buhari is the ones plotting against your they see you as a threat to their 2019 re-election. ...but attime i wonder for hahaha bello, a man who God gave the governorship on a plaster of gold, who did not contest an election is acting like this..just to please someone in abuja..n.a. wa

tesppidd:

But when Sahara publishes a negative tweet about Buhari or APC you will happily call them defenders of democracy. Sharrap!! How can you just wake up and start making unfounded allegations against someone you don't know? What does that say about you? I have never said anything good about Sahara reporters because I know they don't have any journalistic integrity. Being a trained reporter myself, I have never come to terms with a so called "news agency" that twists and manipulates stories and sometimes dish out blatant falsehoods just to serve whatever political interest it is serving at that moment. That is no news agency, that is a propaganda machinery. Sahara reporters is garbage and it is only in a country like Nigeria where mediocrity has become the order of the day that such a garbage news site will be regarded as a trustworthy news source. Sharrap!! How can you just wake up and start making unfounded allegations against someone you don't know? What does that say about you? I have never said anything good about Sahara reporters because I know they don't have any journalistic integrity. Being a trained reporter myself, I have never come to terms with a so called "news agency" that twists and manipulates stories and sometimes dish out blatant falsehoods just to serve whatever political interest it is serving at that moment. That is no news agency, that is a propaganda machinery. Sahara reporters is garbage and it is only in a country like Nigeria where mediocrity has become the order of the day that such a garbage news site will be regarded as a trustworthy news source. 4 Likes

Be it Dino or Bello,both are plague to societal growth.I pity kogi people.

We won't believe dino until he releases another music and dances. 2 Likes

Gullah:



Sharrap!! How can you just wake up and start making unfounded allegations against someone you don't know? What does that say about you? I have never said anything good about Sahara reporters because I know they don't have any journalistic integrity. Being a trained reporter myself, I have never come to terms with a so called "news agency" that twists and manipulates stories and sometimes dish out blatant falsehoods just to serve whatever political interest it is serving at that moment. That is no news agency, that is a propaganda machinery. Sahara reporters is garbage and it is only in a country like Nigeria where mediocrity has become the order of the day that such a garbage news site will be regarded as a trustworthy news source.

When Vanguard newspaper claimed Buhari promised to make 1 Dollar equal to 1 Naira without a quote what was your opinion?



Mr. Trained reporter. 5 Likes

GavelSlam:

Ok now if you say you are around and a senator from Kogi, why not visit the same Kogi state this week?



You that could walk gallantly on Bourdillon Rd in Lagos cannot even visit your own state.



Honestly, Courage is indeed a cowardly dog.



Hahaha...



But the "courage the cowardly dog of cartoon network" i know is courageous enough to solve mystery! Hahaha...But the "courage the cowardly dog of cartoon network" i know is courageous enough to solve mystery! 1 Like 1 Share

GavelSlam:





When Vanguard newspaper claimed Buhari promised to make 1 Dollar equal to 1 Naira without a quote what was your opinion?



Mr. Trained reporter. Mr Man what is your problem? I just joined nairaland yesterday for God's sake!!! Why are you all attacking me as if you knew me before now? I just corrected another guy for accusing me of supporting Sahara reporters and here you are again with another unwarranted attack about a story in Vanguard. Who are you people? Or is that the way you guys behave on nairaland? Pls enough of this childishness this morning Mr Man what is your problem? I just joined nairaland yesterday for God's sake!!! Why are you all attacking me as if you knew me before now? I just corrected another guy for accusing me of supporting Sahara reporters and here you are again with another unwarranted attack about a story in Vanguard. Who are you people? Or is that the way you guys behave on nairaland? Pls enough of this childishness this morning 2 Likes

BERNIMOORE:

Dino you pass dem, you were born for pressure and they will not sleep, thank you for exposing adulterated so called confluence rice ko alagbado rice ni



This how they fooled Mumundi Cownu to hiding and today they all pretend like Cownu never existed. This how they fooled Mumundi Cownu to hiding and today they all pretend like Cownu never existed. 3 Likes 1 Share

Gullah:



Mr Man what is your problem? I just joined nairaland yesterday for God's sake!!! Why are you all attacking me as if you knew me before now? I just corrected another guy for accusing me of supporting Sahara reporters and here you are again with another unwarranted attack about a story in Vanguard. Who are you people? Or is that the way you guys behave on nairaland? Pls enough of this childishness this morning

Nairaland is not Jokeland.



You either comes correct or don't come at all.



What is your opinion on Vanguard's misleading headline which has been allowed to fester in the mind of the ignorant?



2 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:





Nairaland is not Jokeland.



You either comes correct or don't come at all.



What is your opinion on Vanguard's misleading headline whiby has been allowed to fester in the mind of the ignorant?



I'm not interested in any childish argument this morning. You can have your reasons for being on nairaland, I also have mine. You don't tell me what or what not to do. This is the last time I'm responding to any of your posts. Good day I'm not interested in any childish argument this morning. You can have your reasons for being on nairaland, I also have mine. You don't tell me what or what not to do. This is the last time I'm responding to any of your posts. Good day 2 Likes

Gullah:



I'm not interested in any childish argument this morning. You can have your reasons for being on nairaland, I also have mine. You don't tell me what or what not to do. This is the last time I'm responding to any of your posts. Good day

Beat it chump.

flee from who or what exactly



I thought there is an immunity clause



Nigerian Police is now confirmed APC political tool for fighting their critics



What happened to yahaya bello caught red handed



This country is messed up



And to think it is the northerners that run it underground is nauseating!



A lesson to ALL! If the senators were making laws to help this country or doing their duty diligently, Nigeria will be better today and some if not all these rubbish would have been averted!



I hope they will all reject the bogus side money and concentrate on the job there were employed to do!



As for PMB, God's punishment is waiting for anyone who will call PMB a man of integrity



Gaol awaits PMB do make you step down! 3 Likes 2 Shares

If Dino Malaye should flee, I wonder what Yahaya Bello should be doing right now if President Buhari is really fighting corruption

GavelSlam:

Ok now if you say you are around and a senator from Kogi, why not visit the same Kogi state this week?



You that could walk gallantly on Bourdillon Rd in Lagos cannot even visit your own state.



Honestly, Courage is indeed a cowardly dog. Dino that danced his lungs out at dangotes daughters wedding..Hiz sumwia lounging while yu are hia talking trash. Dino that danced his lungs out at dangotes daughters wedding..Hiz sumwia lounging while yu are hia talking trash.

yarimo:

Fleeing the country or not, 2019 is no go area for you . Thank you governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state I beg tell am o, this guy childish act is just too much, Dino is suppose to be in bus stop doing agbero not representing people I beg tell am o, this guy childish act is just too much, Dino is suppose to be in bus stop doing agbero not representing people 1 Like