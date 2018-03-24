₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by MRPOSSIBLE11(m): 4:59am
A few days ago, Fatima Dangote and Abubakar Jamil got married. The bride is the daughter of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, while the groom is a pilot and the son of former Inspector-General of police, Mohammed Abubakar.
The wedding was attended by those who matter around the world including Bill Gates.
I have seen lots of analysis from social media commentators about how unrealistic the Nigerian movie industry has portrayed love being void of class; of how a wealthy man will go to the village and pick a local girl for marriage.
Does the rich always marry the rich?
Here’s it:
Firstly, we have to understand that attraction happens in the midst of many similarities. You’re more probable to get attracted to someone who has something in common with you.
But, sometimes it won’t be money. It could be some other virtues. That’s why if you’re broke, it’s advisable you have any of these qualities.
Intelligence And Talent.
Physical Beauty.
Financial Capacity.
If you lack financial capacity, do well to be equipped intellectually. If you lack the both, well, make sure you are handsome. All three abilities are the major pillars of attraction.
The reason a lot of rich people don’t marry someone ‘poor’ folks isn’t always because they are ‘poor’, but because they have nothing exceptional. Yes.
In fact, I think it doesn’t take much of financial capacity to impress a rich person because they have it; they might not be in the relentless pursuit of anyone’s financial ability.
They just want exceptionality. Confidence.
One reason we all should discover our peculiarity and build on it, not just to attract our customers, but also as a social advantage too, because the more developed you are, the more you’re attractiveness goes high.
Recently as I have been learning how to play the guitar, I do carry it around most times, and I’ve had like four strangers strike a conversation with me because they saw me with a guitar and assumed I could play.
Every ability gives a social advantage and prestige.
You are broke. Fine.
What can you do well?
Money isn’t only the socially prestigious tool of attraction.
I’m not downplaying financial class, but if you find yourself in a meeting with Bill Gates’ daughter, or a renowned and wealthy man’s daughter, will you stay all cold because you ain’t as rich as they are?
We all have our area of wealth.
I have seen very much wealthy ladies date very broke exceptional men just because they were different, and yes, talented. They met them and immediately observed something exceptional about them.
See, the problem is not that Bill Gates’ daughter cannot love you, but how to attract her. Attraction precedes love. Human love doesn’t sprout from anywhere.
Can one be proud of you publicly?
This is one way to ascertain your level of personal development.
Fine, we are broke. Though I am also broke, I think some rich girls do admire me. ��
Influential and wealthy people don’t just want wealthy people too, they can build you up financially, they want someone who can rep. You can do stuff, talk, write, sing, just doing some exceptionally and with a standard.
Don’t be broke and lack everything else. If you talk to me you won’t even recognise I’m broke because my exceptional mind will captivate you for so long. Lol. People don’t want to look at you and see all the flaws. Have something that can shine away from your weaknesses.
You cannot be broke in the pocket.
Broke in your mind.
Also, be broke in your head.
Broke in your face.
And Finally be broke in your body.
Hian!
CONCLUSION
Finally, stop dreaming to marry a rich person. Just be a rich person.
Source: https://elitethrive.com/rich-marry-rich/
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by GhanaMustGoo: 5:01am
Ok
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by ameri9ja: 5:08am
Bros, ya make lots'a sense.
But, OP, seriously, how about if u r like me:
Rich, handsome, tall, intellectual, fit, talented, well-equipped sexually and a highly developed sexual performer, HOW DO I FIND A GIRL THAT WANTS ME FOR ME AND NOT FOR ANY OF THOSE THINGS??!!! That's my problem.
9 Likes
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by tballeyy(m): 5:50am
Yes, it has been like that before we were born, and after we were born and forever and ever. Amen
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Nogodye(m): 6:07am
The rich marry the rich just because the rich play where the rich are...
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by crismark(m): 6:14am
na story u dey find... once u re broke financially as a male or female, jst hide ur face abeg..
fans nor wan hear bullshit.
3 Likes
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:13pm
Love of money is the root of all evil. Op, seek first the kingdom of God and every other thing (including Dangote and Bill Gate) shall be added.
1 Like
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by buygala(m): 3:13pm
kk
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Queenext: 3:13pm
The rich have so many things,as the say goes,likes attract likes
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Kobicove(m): 3:13pm
Yes, and there is a good reason for it which you will understand when you become reach
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by naijjaman(m): 3:14pm
ok
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Biglittlelois(f): 3:14pm
ameri9ja:
Seems like you're advertising your physical self here, so dont worry you will find someone that will take advantage of that
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by hajoke2000(f): 3:14pm
birds of a feather will always flock together
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Leetunechi: 3:15pm
I stop hating on the rich when I knew I could also be rich if I work hard
Now I'm hating on the poor because they have no reasons to be poor
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by BuhariNaWah: 3:16pm
What do you expect?
The rich marry the poor?
They are so incompatible
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Ralphdan(m): 3:16pm
So you expect dangote daughter to come and chill around Orile,okokomaiko etc and perhaps fall in love with one broke ass n_gga.
That only happens in Nigerian movie.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Maycher(m): 3:19pm
My brother, the rich marry the rich because they are always in each other's company. They attend the best of schools, hang out in luxurious places etc and it is only normal to meet others with the same financial status. So it is expected that they marry each other.
2 Likes
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by AkpaMgbor(m): 3:19pm
Leetunechi:Typical black Braggart.
1 Like
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by chukslawrence(m): 3:20pm
OK
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by ChrisTeck(m): 3:21pm
A thousand likes for This!
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Allee90: 3:21pm
ameri9ja:
Bros, you don't exist
1 Like
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Owomkpo(m): 3:22pm
hajoke2000:
Flop koor.
Pogba nii.
1 Like
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by alizma: 3:23pm
Abubakar is poor compare to Dangote. the issue of the rich marrying the rich doesn't play out here. Nigerians only have problem analysing issues before jumping into conclusion.
1 Like
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:23pm
D poor shall b ready one day to take what belongs to them. .
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Engrr(m): 3:24pm
Of course the reason is nothat far fetched! Am sure u ve not even had d opportunity of meeting any of these guys. But these dudes may have met in Havard or Oxford where me and u may not have the opportunity of going and u can only fall in love with who u have met
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Desric(m): 3:26pm
The rich hardly marry the poor because they hardly meet or have mutual communication for long, for instance, where will the poor guy meet "say" Dangote's daughter regularly? I can bet you that if as an average guy, handsome and intelligent, full of confidence, a Muslim and in same school with Dangote's daughter, there's a likelihood that you guys can interact, fall in love and even marry but where there's no social, academic or religious activities bringing you guys together in any way, where on earth will you see her not to talk of marriage.
For me I think it has to do with the class of environment where you are because that's also the class of people you'll meet and mingle with in your life.
4 Likes
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Leetunechi: 3:26pm
AkpaMgbor:Your fada
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by kimbraa(f): 3:26pm
Nice write-up. Bottom line, work on your abilities.
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by oyetunder(m): 3:28pm
Reading your submission will not make any poor man rich. Tell me, where will a poor man actually meet the daughters of the super rich? In iya Taibatu food canteen, inside BRT or Nasarawa College of Education? Forge all those qualities you submitted...even among the sons and the daughters are those who are dynamic, intelligent and talented.
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by ZombieTAMER: 3:28pm
In Nigeria only the rich marry the rich
To consolidate their empires...
It's all about the money here
In saner climes... Happiness is paramount and it has nothing to do with your bank account
Re: Does The Rich Always Marry The Rich? A Corp Member Writes by Desric(m): 3:28pm
alizma:By all standard anywhere in the world, the son of the fmr. IG of Police in any nation belongs to the elitist class of that nation.
3 Likes
