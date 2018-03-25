₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by MissEdified(f): 4:51pm
Wonders shall never end as a young lady has taken to social media to search for a husband for her 48-year-old mother.
The lady identified as Obidi (@obidiojochide) on Twitter, disclosed that she is tired of begging social media influencers to help her make this announcement. So, Obidi decided to so this for the last time.
According to her requirements, the young lady said that she is searching for a 50-year-old mom for her man and must be a resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Her post reads:
“Hello I am tired of begging influencers to help me out. I am tweeting this with the last confidence I have. My mother is 48 years old and I am taking it upon myself to look for a partner for her. A 50-year-old and above man who stays in Abuja and needs a partner should do. Pls retweet. Please don't DM if you don't know the meaning of this tweet, the concept and all that should include it. Thanks. Somebody here will have an uncle, maybe his dad or her dad, my sister and I are ready to have step brothers and sisters. I am scared that we will leave soon and she will be alone.”
http://newshelm.ng/nigerian-lady-in-search-of-husband-for-her-48-year-old-mother/
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by HungerBAD: 4:52pm
God bless you Obidi.
Bold step I must say that you took, in looking for happiness for your mother. Hope she was not embarrassed by your antics?
Meanwhile.
Meet the eligible bachelor's of Nairaland, looking for love and a soul mate to spend their lives with.
Feel free to contact any.
A- Seun: 5ft 11, dark skin, shy, heavily loaded, knows a gold digger from afar and the password to his heart is PETS.
B- Lalasticlacla: 6ft 2, light skin, lives in Aba, has business interest in the Gas and oil sector, street smart, his heart has been broken 6 times before and has vowed to be careful this last time. Password to his heart SNAKE.
C- Mynd44 : 6Ft 1. Yoruba, but not a Yoruba demon. handsome, principled,loaded and ready to settle down if he sees the right woman. Password to his heart EFO RIRO.
D- Cutehector: Port-Harcourt girls will not let this one see road,and his family are having a meeting this evening for him to pick a wife in Abia. 5ft 10, light skin, gap toothed, has sweet mouth, banker and a Master's degree holder. Password to his heart FLEXING TINZ.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by walexGodson(m): 4:56pm
Orishirishi lon shele ni naija yi sha
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by hajoke2000(f): 4:56pm
owk
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by xpac01(m): 5:04pm
Please someone should tell me when her own vacancy is coming..
From what I am seeing, I can't wait to apply .,.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Ahmed0336(m): 5:19pm
Nwa .... Something ll be fine for her.
Wish her all the best in her future hunting....
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Cutehector(m): 5:59pm
HungerBAD:gap tooth?? Hungerbad don finish my life chei
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by sweetonugbu: 6:03pm
HUNGERBAD is looking for a milf
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by HungerBAD: 6:06pm
sweetonugbu:
I well.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
48 IS STILL YOUNG.
IT IS WELL.......
even in the well!!!
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by adamsbadoo(m): 7:59pm
my dad will be a good option..
let her submit her qualification TO ME privately.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Ogbaruoigwe1(m): 8:00pm
End time girls
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by soberdrunk(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by frenzyduchess(f): 8:00pm
HungerBAD:light skinned , lalasticlala let's make this work,i promise not to break your heart this time, 7 is a lucky number password :snake
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by dayleke(m): 8:01pm
HungerBad....
You bad for real......
See dem CV na....
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Gangster1ms: 8:01pm
I'm 56 but i have a price.. monthly salary to be precise. If she needs my service let her pm.
Thanks
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by missioner(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Follygunners: 8:02pm
Dis one dey use style dey advertise herself for rich sugar daddy wey dey Abuja. Craze thing.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by slapacha: 8:02pm
R
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by DavidEsq(m): 8:03pm
MissEdified:OP, are u ok? Firstly, u said d lady is searching for a husband for her mom; then u say she is searching for a 50 year old mom for her man. Wetin u dey smoke ni?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by castrol180(m): 8:03pm
this is great and good development from a brave big breasted girl...
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Deltayankeeboi: 8:04pm
.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by jameyjaggs: 8:05pm
c brezz
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Jakasibo(m): 8:05pm
Seeing the picture won't be a bad idea. so I'll know what I'm applying for
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by PigMeat: 8:05pm
She dey find who go help wash her mama wound.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by shepherd003: 8:06pm
her picture no even clear sef
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by lagdmark(m): 8:06pm
I think Senator Dino Maleye will fit as a husband.
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by Stallion93(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by onatisi(m): 8:09pm
i can always upgrade my age is the woman is wealthy
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by adomuwiner(m): 8:09pm
Show me the picture of ur mother
0 8 0 8 5 0 3 8 9 6 5
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by EddieCAD: 8:10pm
|Re: Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja by EmekaBlue(m): 8:10pm
Scam. A yahoo guy is behind that account
