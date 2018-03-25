Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady In Search Of Husband For Her 48-Year-Old Mother In Abuja (7134 Views)

Pretty Lady In Search Of A Boyfriend On Twitter (Pictures) / This Nigerian Man Is Looking For A Husband For His Sister (photos) / Twitter User Searching For Husband For Her 47-Year-Old Aunty (Photos)

The lady identified as Obidi (@obidiojochide) on Twitter, disclosed that she is tired of begging social media influencers to help her make this announcement. So, Obidi decided to so this for the last time.



According to her requirements, the young lady said that she is searching for a 50-year-old mom for her man and must be a resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.



Her post reads:



“Hello I am tired of begging influencers to help me out. I am tweeting this with the last confidence I have. My mother is 48 years old and I am taking it upon myself to look for a partner for her. A 50-year-old and above man who stays in Abuja and needs a partner should do. Pls retweet. Please don't DM if you don't know the meaning of this tweet, the concept and all that should include it. Thanks. Somebody here will have an uncle, maybe his dad or her dad, my sister and I are ready to have step brothers and sisters. I am scared that we will leave soon and she will be alone.”





God bless you Obidi.



Bold step I must say that you took, in looking for happiness for your mother. Hope she was not embarrassed by your antics?



Meanwhile.



Meet the eligible bachelor's of Nairaland, looking for love and a soul mate to spend their lives with.



Feel free to contact any.



A- Seun: 5ft 11, dark skin, shy, heavily loaded, knows a gold digger from afar and the password to his heart is PETS.



B- Lalasticlacla: 6ft 2, light skin, lives in Aba, has business interest in the Gas and oil sector, street smart, his heart has been broken 6 times before and has vowed to be careful this last time. Password to his heart SNAKE.



C- Mynd44 : 6Ft 1. Yoruba, but not a Yoruba demon. handsome, principled,loaded and ready to settle down if he sees the right woman. Password to his heart EFO RIRO.



D- Cutehector: Port-Harcourt girls will not let this one see road,and his family are having a meeting this evening for him to pick a wife in Abia. 5ft 10, light skin, gap toothed, has sweet mouth, banker and a Master's degree holder. Password to his heart FLEXING TINZ. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Orishirishi lon shele ni naija yi sha 1 Like

owk

Please someone should tell me when her own vacancy is coming..



From what I am seeing, I can't wait to apply .,.

Nwa .... Something ll be fine for her.

Wish her all the best in her future hunting....

gap tooth?? Hungerbad don finish my life chei gap tooth??Hungerbad don finish my life chei 2 Likes

HUNGERBAD is looking for a milf

sweetonugbu:

HUNGERBAD is looking for a milf

I well. I well.

48 IS STILL YOUNG.

IT IS WELL.......

even in the well!!!

my dad will be a good option..



let her submit her qualification TO ME privately.

End time girls

light skinned , lalasticlala let's make this work,i promise not to break your heart this time, 7 is a lucky number password :snake light skinned, lalasticlala let's make this work,i promise not to break your heart this time, 7 is a lucky numberpassword :snake 2 Likes

HungerBad....



You bad for real......



See dem CV na.... 1 Like

I'm 56 but i have a price.. monthly salary to be precise. If she needs my service let her pm.

Thanks

Dis one dey use style dey advertise herself for rich sugar daddy wey dey Abuja. Craze thing.

R

OP, are u ok? Firstly, u said d lady is searching for a husband for her mom; then u say she is searching for a 50 year old mom for her man. Wetin u dey smoke ni? OP, are u ok?Firstly, u said d lady is searching for a husband for her mom; then u say she is searching for a 50 year old mom for her man. Wetin u dey smoke ni? 2 Likes

this is great and good development from a brave big breasted girl...

.

c brezz c brezz

Seeing the picture won't be a bad idea. so I'll know what I'm applying for 1 Like

She dey find who go help wash her mama wound.

her picture no even clear sef

I think Senator Dino Maleye will fit as a husband.

i can always upgrade my age is the woman is wealthy

Show me the picture of ur mother





0 8 0 8 5 0 3 8 9 6 5





