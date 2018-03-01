₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:19pm
As shared by Luke from Delta state......
'God's Miracles never end and they are marvellous in our eyes.
God saved me from a dangerous horrible looking cobra yesterday night in my toilet Seat(WC) here in Abraka delta state.
It was around 7.34pm when wanted to use the toilet (pee) I decided to use my touch light to view the sink before action,i saw a black stuff below the water in the toilet seat and I was trying to identify what it could be because I used the toilet some hours ago. Lo and behold it was a horrible looking cobra. I called the care taker of the hostel where I live, he came and confirmed it.The snake is so big that we couldn't devised another good means to kill it than the use of Gun .For more than 2hrs the snake was there until we called the attention of the vigilante group and finally it was killed with the aid of a gun.
Please always make sure you look very well before using your toilet. I couldn't believe how it entered but verifications say it came from the toilet suck away pit.
see photos below'.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:20pm
Sue Lalasticlala for damages ... his kinsmen wrecked this havoc.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 5:21pm
Lalasticlala oooooo
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by ifex370(m): 5:21pm
Lalalala lala land
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Lomprico2: 5:22pm
FP loading....
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by bro4u: 5:22pm
why are you all shouting lalasticlala upandan, i guess he's the owner of Garden of Eden deceptive snake
Meanwhile, hope y'all know that if glo should sponsor NYSC there will be no service
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 5:23pm
Holy Lala... Dis is Lalastical...!! Trying to imagine how it got there and stayed there...
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by thorpido(m): 5:41pm
Damn,they had to take out the whole toilet bowl!It is worth it though rather than have this bite anyone.
5 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 5:46pm
How come?
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by BlackPantherxXx: 6:21pm
God saved him that he wasn't taking a dump.
The thing for bite am for ass
5 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Okaakoko(m): 6:23pm
This man yaf spoil the meat with gun
1 Like
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:15pm
This one na DEADLY snake oooo
Thank God ooo.
To me, it Doesn't look like you used a GUN .
With the picture evidence tabled before me, I will conclude u used a ROCKET LAUNCHER...
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:20pm
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23pm
I thank God for you.
1 Like
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:47pm
Wow
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:47pm
La-la, bring your head..
Tell your boys to stay away..
10 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:47pm
Mztarstrechy:you don't need to call him
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 9:47pm
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by pejuakinab: 9:48pm
Lala
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Gabflex: 9:48pm
have never seen any close relationship like that of nairaland and SNAKES.
MAYBE D SNAKE THOUGHT ITS JAMB OFFICE.
EYAMAKATA, dat house go don dey smell die.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 9:48pm
Blood of Jesus!
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:48pm
The guy get gun.... Correct guy.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by inoki247: 9:49pm
Wu get d gun wey dem tell you to return any gun wey u get for ouse the iG is coming for you
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:49pm
speechless
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 9:49pm
EVILFOREST:
Olodo!
Rocket Launcher cannot kill... But rocket can
9 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Billionboi: 9:49pm
Lies
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by avalontony(m): 9:51pm
Did u guys use a tank to blow up the WC?
3 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Olalan(m): 9:51pm
The guy was saved by God
6 Likes
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by UyaiIncomparabl(f): 9:52pm
Hmm.
May God save us from these 'Delinquent Ass-licking' animals. Eeew. This post reeks.
DeadRat. Come and see your brother.
Your attention is fully needed here!
Meanwhile, Lalasticlala. Seun Osewa. Mynd44. Edible meat above!
1 Like
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Big Cobra Killed With A Gun In Toilet In Delta State (Photos) by Hotzone(m): 9:56pm
So man can't poo in a poo hole again?
3 Likes
