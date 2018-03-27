₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by dre11(m): 5:37pm
by Femi Owolabi
https://www.thecable.ng/son-of-house-of-reps-member-shot-dead-in-uk
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Mariangeles: 5:41pm
So sad!
East or west, home is the best!
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Vinstel: 5:58pm
Mariangeles:Worse things happen here
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by wahles(m): 5:59pm
Vinstel:
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
RIP
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by talk2archy: 7:29pm
only God knows what actually happened. RIP bro!
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:29pm
Karma doesn't have joy.
The unfortunate boy is paying for his father's sins just like Tinubu's son did.
You can't loot Nigeria and go scotfree.
That country is both haunted and cursed.
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by redangel2017: 7:29pm
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FanYogo1(f): 7:30pm
Hard to feel sorry for those that cause hardship in this country, however, the child is innocent of his father's doing.
Looks like a cult activity.
NwaAmaikpe:
May your child pay for your sin. Or are you clean of sin?
WHo comes up with the title?
Handsome son of....
Pretty girl missing
Beautiful woman killed
WTF?
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Yinxies(f): 7:30pm
RIP
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Ihateafonja: 7:31pm
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by deboysben(m): 7:31pm
Ndo... next time make sure your son stays with us in Nigeria.
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by torrex20: 7:32pm
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by BruncleZuma: 7:32pm
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Outofsync(m): 7:33pm
Looks like a well organized assasination attack.
Ah well, poo happens. Just another nigger whose daddy was stealing the national cake and karma caught him.
No one cares.
Your name will soon be forgotten
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by adaoshi(m): 7:33pm
No where is safe
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Fesomu(m): 7:33pm
Somebody is dead, you are still putting handsome. Should it be less painful if he's ugly? Ode
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FatherD: 7:33pm
When your time is up, no where is safe
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by emeijeh(m): 7:33pm
Just like that?
Baduru must be a badoo baddest
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by hkidola00(m): 7:33pm
well the Nigeria they gave us while dey pack there children over there is catching up on dem over there
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by MTKbudapest(m): 7:33pm
so make I cry? Don't ever wake me up with this kind nonsense
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Abam01: 7:33pm
When his father loots our Treasury to send him to u k thinking there is safe.
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Firefire(m): 7:34pm
RIP
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by GOFRONT(m): 7:34pm
Smh
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by samuelchimmy(m): 7:34pm
I don't understand all this shootings going on in the UK, especially those involving Nigerian youths, it's either young Nigerian Is stabbed to death or shot,since last two years I have noticed this phenomenon ,...... What's happening
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by gazilion: 7:35pm
Just like that?
I hope he gave his life to Christ.
RIP
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by sinaj(f): 7:35pm
Election is nxt year
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Mimee803: 7:35pm
Sad but what is his family doing in UK a Nigerian house of rep member, how will he sympathise with his constituency when all he lives in abroad.. We the masses are in trouble in ni geria it would seem our problems are only common to us.
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FarahAideed: 7:35pm
Must-have been shot by the rapist
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by allanphash7(m): 7:36pm
Dont kniw what to write
|Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Sheuns(m): 7:36pm
Your father thought you'll be safer outside Nigeria, but he was wrong. RIP
