Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by dre11(m): 5:37pm
by Femi Owolabi


Abraham Badru, son of Enitan Badru, a member of the house of representatives, has been shot dead in the UK.

Some of his neighbors who spoke with Evening Standard said Badru who had been to church earlier that Sunday was shot around 11pm when he was getting out of his car, near his family’s residence in Hackney.

“As soon as I heard the bang, I knew it was a gunshot. I went to my balcony and saw a man slumped over on the ground at the back of a car,” one of the neighbours recounted.

He added that there was just one shot and a cry of pain, and he did not see a speeding scooter or speeding car.

Badru’s mother, according to another neighbour, came out and saw her son on the floor.

“It was terrible listening to her collapse crying on the floor. She was just screaming. Everyone was very upset and I had to go away, I couldn’t take it.

It happened on our doorstep and I had to say a little prayer for the family,” the neighbour explained.

Badru, who had a master’s degree in sports coaching and had worked as a football coach, was once honoured with a police bravery award when he saved a woman from being sexually attacked.

“You were always a top lad to everyone in the team and we had such a good laugh together on and off the pitch,” Ian Semple, one of his friends, wrote on his Facebook wall.

His father— who represents Lagos Island I constituency at the house of representatives—wasn’t reachable at the time TheCable called.

However, he had earlier described his son as ‘quiet and hard-working.’

No arrest has been made, but Larry Smith, detective chief Inspector from Scotland Yard’s murder squad is appealing for information so they can establish the circumstances which led to Badru’s death.

Badru, 26, comes as the 10th person to be killed in London in the last 12 days in London.


Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Mariangeles: 5:41pm
So sad!
East or west, home is the best!
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Vinstel: 5:58pm
Mariangeles:
So sad!
East or west, home is the best!
Worse things happen here

Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by wahles(m): 5:59pm
Vinstel:

Worse things happen here

Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
RIP
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by talk2archy: 7:29pm
only God knows what actually happened. RIP bro!
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:29pm
shocked


Karma doesn't have joy.
The unfortunate boy is paying for his father's sins just like Tinubu's son did.

You can't loot Nigeria and go scotfree.
That country is both haunted and cursed.

Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by redangel2017: 7:29pm
angry
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FanYogo1(f): 7:30pm
Hard to feel sorry for those that cause hardship in this country, however, the child is innocent of his father's doing.

Looks like a cult activity.


NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Karma doesn't have joy.
The unfortunate boy is paying for his father's sins just like Tinubu's son did.

You can't loot Nigeria and go scotfree.
That country is both haunted and cursed.



May your child pay for your sin. Or are you clean of sin?


WHo comes up with the title?

Handsome son of....
Pretty girl missing
Beautiful woman killed

WTF?

Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Yinxies(f): 7:30pm
RIP
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Ihateafonja: 7:31pm
cool shocked
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by deboysben(m): 7:31pm
Ndo... next time make sure your son stays with us in Nigeria.
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by torrex20: 7:32pm
sad
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by BruncleZuma: 7:32pm
angry angry angry angry
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Outofsync(m): 7:33pm
Looks like a well organized assasination attack.

Ah well, poo happens. Just another nigger whose daddy was stealing the national cake and karma caught him.
No one cares.



Your name will soon be forgotten
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by adaoshi(m): 7:33pm
No where is safe
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Fesomu(m): 7:33pm
Somebody is dead, you are still putting handsome. Should it be less painful if he's ugly? Ode
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FatherD: 7:33pm
When your time is up, no where is safe
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by emeijeh(m): 7:33pm
Just like that?



Baduru must be a badoo baddest
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by hkidola00(m): 7:33pm
well the Nigeria they gave us while dey pack there children over there is catching up on dem over there
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by MTKbudapest(m): 7:33pm
so make I cry? Don't ever wake me up with this kind nonsense
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Abam01: 7:33pm
When his father loots our Treasury to send him to u k thinking there is safe.
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Firefire(m): 7:34pm
RIP
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by GOFRONT(m): 7:34pm
Smh
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by samuelchimmy(m): 7:34pm
I don't understand all this shootings going on in the UK, especially those involving Nigerian youths, it's either young Nigerian Is stabbed to death or shot,since last two years I have noticed this phenomenon ,...... What's happening
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by gazilion: 7:35pm
Just like that?

I hope he gave his life to Christ.

RIP
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by sinaj(f): 7:35pm
Election is nxt year lipsrsealed
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Mimee803: 7:35pm
Sad but what is his family doing in UK a Nigerian house of rep member, how will he sympathise with his constituency when all he lives in abroad.. We the masses are in trouble in ni geria it would seem our problems are only common to us.
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by FarahAideed: 7:35pm
Must-have been shot by the rapist
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by allanphash7(m): 7:36pm
Dont kniw what to write
Re: Abraham Badru Shot Dead In UK (Enitan Badru's Son) by Sheuns(m): 7:36pm
Your father thought you'll be safer outside Nigeria, but he was wrong. RIP

