by Femi Owolabi





Abraham Badru, son of Enitan Badru, a member of the house of representatives, has been shot dead in the UK.



Some of his neighbors who spoke with Evening Standard said Badru who had been to church earlier that Sunday was shot around 11pm when he was getting out of his car, near his family’s residence in Hackney.



“As soon as I heard the bang, I knew it was a gunshot. I went to my balcony and saw a man slumped over on the ground at the back of a car,” one of the neighbours recounted.



He added that there was just one shot and a cry of pain, and he did not see a speeding scooter or speeding car.



Badru’s mother, according to another neighbour, came out and saw her son on the floor.



“It was terrible listening to her collapse crying on the floor. She was just screaming. Everyone was very upset and I had to go away, I couldn’t take it.



It happened on our doorstep and I had to say a little prayer for the family,” the neighbour explained.



Badru, who had a master’s degree in sports coaching and had worked as a football coach, was once honoured with a police bravery award when he saved a woman from being sexually attacked.



“You were always a top lad to everyone in the team and we had such a good laugh together on and off the pitch,” Ian Semple, one of his friends, wrote on his Facebook wall.



His father— who represents Lagos Island I constituency at the house of representatives—wasn’t reachable at the time TheCable called.



However, he had earlier described his son as ‘quiet and hard-working.’



No arrest has been made, but Larry Smith, detective chief Inspector from Scotland Yard’s murder squad is appealing for information so they can establish the circumstances which led to Badru’s death.



Badru, 26, comes as the 10th person to be killed in London in the last 12 days in London.



