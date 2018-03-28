Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. (1320 Views)

Atiku Responds To Allegation Of Being "Supreme Leader Of IPOB" (Photo) / A Peek Into Ipob "Supreme" Leader's Intellectual Exploits. / PHOTO Of IPOB Supreme Leader Nnamdi Kanu Moving With His Hefty Bodyguards (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Leader of Democratic People's Republic of North Korea paid an unofficial visit to China from 25th - 28th. He made mentioned of the ongoing nuclear program in the North, and assured the world of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula being resolved. If South Korea and United States respond to efforts with goodwill and create an atmosphere of peace.

More pictures.



Lalasticlala Mynd44.

So this guy can be tamed? 2 Likes

The Supreme Leader meets the Great Helmsman.

Re





https://gidicloud.com/forum/3643-supreme-leader-kim-jong-un-visits-china #GidiCLOUD_Update: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China

funny looking guy funny looking guy

And this is his first ever travel outside North Korea since he assumed power. Theres hope for peace in this world.

UN is starting to look like his father.

There is much to the world politics than what we read on the daily newspapers.

He has created that nuclear recognition for The North Korea.

If this guy try Nigeria we go finish am

Like seriously?? Rapture go soon happyn ooo

Hmm...

Boss of life

There is change. Change everywhere

Feared by many smaller than Lagos

So he did travel to China, there was no official confirmation from China's foreign affairs spokesperson when I watched on CNN 1 Like

This his hair cut in unique, once you see the hair cut, you he is the one

So odd, seeing him outside his country. 1 Like

God willing their must be peace on earth the way things are going

Finally ready to interact with the world.....Peace is good....Let's embrace peace 1 Like

The rocket man himself. 1 Like

opomulero101:

So this guy can be tamed?

Don’t MOPOL officers and men tame area boys Don’t MOPOL officers and men tame area boys

Macnnoli4:

There is change. Change everywhere

Hopefully not like the fake change that we have been enduring since 2015 Hopefully not like the fake change that we have been enduring since 2015

When Is HeTesting The Next Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles?

The best time to execute a coup d'etat is when a king travels out.

opomulero101:

So this guy can be tamed?

The rocket man is on a suicide mission to self ...Trump The rocket man is on a suicide mission to self ...Trump

Well with this, there is hope of peace globally cos this stubborn guy has being a big problem to the whole world.





Nibayi.. ah o si iwe Orin was si arun ati ogorun

555... IJADOPIN ogun Sitan, Olugbala jagun molu





SANTAN II CANCELED @emmaomg songNibayi.. ah o si iwe Orin was si arun ati ogorun555... IJADOPIN ogun Sitan, Olugbala jagun molu