Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 1:57am
The Leader of Democratic People's Republic of North Korea paid an unofficial visit to China from 25th - 28th. He made mentioned of the ongoing nuclear program in the North, and assured the world of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula being resolved. If South Korea and United States respond to efforts with goodwill and create an atmosphere of peace.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 1:59am
More pictures.
Lalasticlala Mynd44.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by opomulero101(m): 2:31am
So this guy can be tamed?
2 Likes
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by igbodefender: 2:46am
The Supreme Leader meets the Great Helmsman.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Omololu001: 2:47am
Re
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by gidi365: 2:51am
#GidiCLOUD_Update: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China
https://gidicloud.com/forum/3643-supreme-leader-kim-jong-un-visits-china
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Quadiva(f): 2:53am
funny looking guy
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by seunoni34(m): 2:53am
And this is his first ever travel outside North Korea since he assumed power. Theres hope for peace in this world.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Blue3k(m): 2:57am
UN is starting to look like his father.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by basty: 2:57am
There is much to the world politics than what we read on the daily newspapers.
He has created that nuclear recognition for The North Korea.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by qualityGod(m): 2:58am
If this guy try Nigeria we go finish am
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by cutefergiee(m): 2:58am
Like seriously?? Rapture go soon happyn ooo
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Codemanbay: 3:00am
Hmm...
Boss of life
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Macnnoli4(m): 3:06am
There is change. Change everywhere
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by EMMAUGOH(m): 3:10am
Feared by many smaller than Lagos
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by DonPiiko: 3:11am
So he did travel to China, there was no official confirmation from China's foreign affairs spokesperson when I watched on CNN
1 Like
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Pinkyposh(f): 3:12am
This his hair cut in unique, once you see the hair cut, you he is the one
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Pavore9: 3:12am
So odd, seeing him outside his country.
1 Like
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by ttshems(m): 3:13am
God willing their must be peace on earth the way things are going
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by adioolayi(m): 3:19am
Finally ready to interact with the world.....Peace is good....Let's embrace peace
1 Like
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by salford1: 3:20am
The rocket man himself.
1 Like
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by seguno2: 3:23am
opomulero101:
Don’t MOPOL officers and men tame area boys
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by seguno2: 3:25am
Macnnoli4:
Hopefully not like the fake change that we have been enduring since 2015
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by castrokins(m): 3:25am
When Is HeTesting The Next Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles?
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by jared007: 3:27am
The best time to execute a coup d'etat is when a king travels out.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Kingkong101: 3:28am
opomulero101:
The rocket man is on a suicide mission to self ...Trump
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by Halo22: 3:32am
Well with this, there is hope of peace globally cos this stubborn guy has being a big problem to the whole world.
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by ibkgab001: 3:33am
@emmaomg song
Nibayi.. ah o si iwe Orin was si arun ati ogorun
555... IJADOPIN ogun Sitan, Olugbala jagun molu
Re: Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China. by frankwaive: 3:33am
salford1:
Little rocket man!
