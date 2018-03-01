Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce (2464 Views)

The senator commended Leah Sheribu concerning her faith in Jesus Christ and said she's shown that you don't negotiate with terrorists.



He wrote on his twitter page:



''Leah has refused to negotiate her faith with terrorists. She has shown that you don’t negotiate with terrorists. Between Boko Haram and Leah, who has the power? It is Leah. Without guns and bombs, she has overpowered her captors. May God bring Leah, my hero, safely back home''.

Below are reactions to the tweet which some have mistaken to mean a religious incitement.



When we say that Muslims know deep down in their heart that Boko Haram and other Islamic terrorists are Islam's pet project, some useful idiots are always quick to say otherwise.



Now, look at the way that girl turned an innocent tweet to mean it is a fight against Islam. She's actually right cos a fight against Boko Haram is a fight against Islam cos Boko Haram members are Muslims who call on Allah's name and believe in MUHAMMAD which is what's needed to be regarded as a muslim.



She and her Muslim brothers are defending Boko Haram cos the Book forbids them to take side against a believer in Islam.



Ibn Kathir v.2 p.213 - No believer shall kill any believer for any non-believer. Nor shall he help any non-believer against a believer.





Boko Haram are believers, so it is only sensible for them to support them against a non-believing Ben Murray Bruce. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Leah was NOT released, and was NOT killed because of her religion. They could have killed her if that was what they wanted. Christians will take boko-haram's word over what ALL other Muslim groups say just to prove a point that Islam teaches violence. If violence is what Islam really preaches, then the peaceful co-existence enjoyed in the country wouldn't have been. No Muslim country will relate peacefully with other non-Muslim countries....... 1 Like 1 Share

same ppl that call the abduction a hoax and script are still the ones believing the Leah story.....is it that we are hypocritic,low intelligent or what?





if Ben Bruce's kid was kidnapped,would he leave him or her to die in the hands of kidnappers?.......don't powerful america negotiate with terrorists? 1 Like 1 Share

Just checkout how boko sponsors will bounce on this man's tweet now. 5 Likes

Leah's decision was foolish

The only language Terrorists understand is the language of force. 3 Likes

This guy reacts to anything.universal reactant

kendrace:

Leah's decision was foolish They probably cooked that story They probably cooked that story

Leah may your FAITH deliver you from Boko's Lair.

Amen.



If this is true, then the entire nation has a lot to learn from this young Christian. 1 Like

Mumu Senator, it is people like him that are endangering the poor girl's live, the girl acted foolishly.

twitter warrior

Where did he mke mention of Islam? And Ardents of The religion of piss could not hide their true Colors, that Islam is terrorism and terrorism is Islam. 1 Like 1 Share

What a dullard we have as president.

Everyone and everything that he touches turns into instant failure

Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019! Leah teaching Buhari the basics of governance.Everyone and everything that he touches turns into instant failureBuhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019! 3 Likes

Yes

U r right once again Mr Bruce 4 Likes

And yet people pay ransom to kidnappers. If the senator daughter is kidnap, he will pay ransom,..



So easy to say the ideal things when not personally affected.



Her parents will give anything they have to have her back.

How do you say don't negotiate with people who have nothing to lose, they kill without remorse.

kendrace:

Leah's decision was foolish



Shut up. Shut up. 1 Like

If this was his daughter, he wont be saying such. Hypocrite

I would like to meet this girl, Leah , whenever they release her. Her courage is overwhelming. 1 Like

without mentioning any religion, that foolish nafisa on twitter is already concluding that the senator was referring to islam. and later some some almajiri mooooslims like usba will come here and deny that boko haram are not mooooslims.



senseless people. 1 Like

alBHAGDADI:



When we say that Muslims know deep down in their heart that Boko Haram and other Islamic terrorists are Islam's pet project, some useful idiots are always quick to say otherwise.



Now, look at the way that girl turned an innocent tweet to mean it is a fight against Islam. She's actually right cos a fight against Boko Haram is a fight against Islam cos Boko Haram members are Muslims who call on Allah's name and believe in MUHAMMAD which is what's needed to be regarded as a muslim.



She and her Muslim brothers are defending Boko Haram cos the Book forbids them to take side against a believer in Islam.



Ibn Kathir v.2 p.213 - No believer shall kill any believer for any non-believer. Nor shall he help any non-believer against a believer.





Boko Haram are believers, so it is only sensible for them to support them against a non-believing Ben Murray Bruce.





Bros excuse me oo, including believers that kill and maim their brothers and innocent pple Bros excuse me oo, including believers that kill and maim their brothers and innocent pple

5 of the girls died in boko haram hands, they simply using the last girl to make money knowing the whole outcry it would generate, they could kill her and nothing will happen but they need they money and they can keep her for as long as they can



How does the senator propose the girl get rescued safely?



Should the government ignore in the name of we don't negotiate with terrorists and just keep hoping to find her one day with the other chibok girls?