|Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by WotzupNG: 9:45am
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has reacted to the continued captivity of Leah Sheribu, the Christian girl who refused to denounce her faith after she was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists alongside 105 Dapchi schoolgirls who have since been released cos they are Muslims.
The senator commended Leah Sheribu concerning her faith in Jesus Christ and said she's shown that you don't negotiate with terrorists.
He wrote on his twitter page:
''Leah has refused to negotiate her faith with terrorists. She has shown that you don’t negotiate with terrorists. Between Boko Haram and Leah, who has the power? It is Leah. Without guns and bombs, she has overpowered her captors. May God bring Leah, my hero, safely back home''.
Below are reactions to the tweet which some have mistaken to mean a religious incitement.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2018/03/leah-sheribu-has-shown-that-you-dont-negotiate-with-terrorists-ben-murray-bruce.html
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by WotzupNG: 9:46am
more tweets
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by alBHAGDADI: 9:46am
When we say that Muslims know deep down in their heart that Boko Haram and other Islamic terrorists are Islam's pet project, some useful idiots are always quick to say otherwise.
Now, look at the way that girl turned an innocent tweet to mean it is a fight against Islam. She's actually right cos a fight against Boko Haram is a fight against Islam cos Boko Haram members are Muslims who call on Allah's name and believe in MUHAMMAD which is what's needed to be regarded as a muslim.
She and her Muslim brothers are defending Boko Haram cos the Book forbids them to take side against a believer in Islam.
Ibn Kathir v.2 p.213 - No believer shall kill any believer for any non-believer. Nor shall he help any non-believer against a believer.
Boko Haram are believers, so it is only sensible for them to support them against a non-believing Ben Murray Bruce.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by adekhingz(m): 9:54am
Leah was NOT released, and was NOT killed because of her religion. They could have killed her if that was what they wanted. Christians will take boko-haram's word over what ALL other Muslim groups say just to prove a point that Islam teaches violence. If violence is what Islam really preaches, then the peaceful co-existence enjoyed in the country wouldn't have been. No Muslim country will relate peacefully with other non-Muslim countries.......
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by martineverest(m): 9:54am
same ppl that call the abduction a hoax and script are still the ones believing the Leah story.....is it that we are hypocritic,low intelligent or what?
if Ben Bruce's kid was kidnapped,would he leave him or her to die in the hands of kidnappers?.......don't powerful america negotiate with terrorists?
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by talk2archy: 9:55am
Just checkout how boko sponsors will bounce on this man's tweet now.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by kendrace(f): 9:55am
Leah's decision was foolish
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:55am
The only language Terrorists understand is the language of force.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by lastempero: 9:55am
This guy reacts to anything.universal reactant
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Tracypacy: 9:55am
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by fk002: 9:56am
Nigerians and celebrating foolishness are like 5&6
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Randy91(m): 9:57am
martineverest:
E for U b ELEPHANT
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by bettercreature(m): 9:57am
kendrace:They probably cooked that story
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by kunlesehan(m): 9:57am
Leah may your FAITH deliver you from Boko's Lair.
Amen.
If this is true, then the entire nation has a lot to learn from this young Christian.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by IamPatriotic(m): 9:57am
Mumu Senator, it is people like him that are endangering the poor girl's live, the girl acted foolishly.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by austinziza: 9:57am
twitter warrior
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Apina(m): 9:57am
Where did he mke mention of Islam? And Ardents of The religion of piss could not hide their true Colors, that Islam is terrorism and terrorism is Islam.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Randy91(m): 9:58am
talk2archy:
g for u r a GOAT
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by seguno2: 9:58am
Leah teaching Buhari the basics of governance.
What a dullard we have as president.
Everyone and everything that he touches turns into instant failure
Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019!
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Judolisco(m): 9:58am
Yes
U r right once again Mr Bruce
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by lafuria1(m): 9:58am
And yet people pay ransom to kidnappers. If the senator daughter is kidnap, he will pay ransom,..
So easy to say the ideal things when not personally affected.
Her parents will give anything they have to have her back.
How do you say don't negotiate with people who have nothing to lose, they kill without remorse.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by 400billionman: 9:58am
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by sekundosekundo: 9:59am
kendrace:
Shut up.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by olapluto(m): 9:59am
If this was his daughter, he wont be saying such. Hypocrite
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Onyochejohn(f): 10:00am
Tracypacy:guy where is this data coming from. Nigeria is 81.8% change it or
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by Jooosy: 10:01am
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by velai(m): 10:02am
I would like to meet this girl, Leah , whenever they release her. Her courage is overwhelming.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by FTrebirth(m): 10:02am
without mentioning any religion, that foolish nafisa on twitter is already concluding that the senator was referring to islam. and later some some almajiri mooooslims like usba will come here and deny that boko haram are not mooooslims.
senseless people.
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by maureen12: 10:03am
alBHAGDADI:
Bros excuse me oo, including believers that kill and maim their brothers and innocent pple
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by 400billionman: 10:03am
Tracypacy:The 18% for Naija is it unemployed graduates or the dead people Buhari gave post humous appointments?
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by lafuria1(m): 10:04am
5 of the girls died in boko haram hands, they simply using the last girl to make money knowing the whole outcry it would generate, they could kill her and nothing will happen but they need they money and they can keep her for as long as they can
How does the senator propose the girl get rescued safely?
Should the government ignore in the name of we don't negotiate with terrorists and just keep hoping to find her one day with the other chibok girls?
|Re: Leah Sheribu Has Shown That You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists - Ben Bruce by nonye6194(m): 10:05am
kendrace:oh please explain
