Drunk is the father of her eight months old daughter.



She posted she had the child last july, and she is tired of keeping it

a secret as Klint has ran away from his responsibilities.



"Klint Da Drunk is the father of my child. I can't hide it anymore,

cause I'm tired of caring for this child alone. I want him to play the

role of a father to my child, Annora Uchechi Klint Igwemba." She

posted as I quote.



She explained that she's being trying to reach the comedian for the

catering of the child without luck, and posted screenshots of when

Klint sent her some money some months ago. Royaloya.com

confirms that the name from the alert tallies with that of Klint. To

break the iceberg, she shared the child's birth certificate, and

Klint's full name is there as the father.



She added that for a long time Klint has being ignoring her and the

baby this is why she is crying out to the general public for help.



omo, see better casting with evidences! and the guy is married I think. 1 Like

He should seek advice from Basket Mouth !! How wil this matter he judged na





Ladies stop sleeping with married men. Especially without a condom. Now your life is miserable because of your careless and senseless deeds, you now seeking public compassion. It's high time the society condemns persons like this who think they can score a cheap one after offering themselves to men that have a family for free without protection. This is insane. No pity.



What you gave is what you got. How rational is it for a woman to sleep with a man without protection and without even thinking of the risk of getting pregnant, despite having casual sex with someone who is not your partner in your unsafe period, you can't look for the morning after solution to clean your self up. Damn! 16 Likes

people are proud of furnication shame on these generation

Its the season of baby mamas.

Women are shameless in this generation. 6 Likes

Yes she is an idoit for sleeping with a married man and getting pregnant.



But he is wicked, stupid and irresponsible for;

A. Sleeping with a girl young enough to be his daughter without protection, endangering not only his health but his beautiful wife and childrens health too. HIV, herpes and other diseases are not a joke.



B. Breaking your Wifes heart and causing major stress to your family life just to bust a nut.



C. Ignoring the fact that you slept with a girl without protection and not finding out if it is your child with a paternity test, if the child is yours do the needful with financial responsibilities.



It is funny how we call African Americans Akata (lost kitten cat) and claim they have no culture but now have followed the trend of baby mama, baby daddy and deadbeat daddy.

If you can't afford a 2nd Wife proper keep your dirty preeck to yourself nonsense! 3 Likes

Chai.... what a way for the wife to know that she has got a rival .... When you ask men to keep their wandering preeks in place and they do not adhere, this is the result 2 Likes

His wife is probably just finding out like us.Off to his Instagram page



Buhari don spoil show Shey klint tell you say he too get enough??Buhari don spoil show

Girls will be acting cool and considerate when dating until pregnancy enters then BOOM!!! You will see a different person, she will blackmail you every step of the way until you part with much of your life savings. Didn't she know the guy was married when she had unprotected sex with the man? 1 Like 1 Share

Na still the same fame famzing led her into the marriage. Well, what do I know? Ladies don't expect my sympathy. KLINT IS DISHING KARMA SERVED COLD Girls will always fall head over heels for anything celebrity. See Klint wey him career don dey park for 'Forgotten' bus stop na him you go still wan become baby mama for. And Klint na my In-law oo, the wife must be regretting not marrying potentially rich guys over this popular comedian indeed.Na still the same fame famzing led her into the marriage. Well, what do I know? Ladies don't expect my sympathy. 2 Likes

No story this one don cast klint

Lol.This one is a legal blackmail, but stand your ground klint dont allow a cheap runs girl intimidate you.the evidence we have here shows the man is not running from his responsibility .maybe the girl wants the inflow of cash money frequently. 2 Likes

she wants to ruin someone's marriage.. devil reincarnate 1 Like