Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out
Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Angelicka(f): 2:22am
A Girl on facebook is claiming that popular comedian, Klint Da
Drunk is the father of her eight months old daughter.
She posted she had the child last july, and she is tired of keeping it
a secret as Klint has ran away from his responsibilities.
"Klint Da Drunk is the father of my child. I can't hide it anymore,
cause I'm tired of caring for this child alone. I want him to play the
role of a father to my child, Annora Uchechi Klint Igwemba." She
posted as I quote.
She explained that she's being trying to reach the comedian for the
catering of the child without luck, and posted screenshots of when
Klint sent her some money some months ago. Royaloya.com
confirms that the name from the alert tallies with that of Klint. To
break the iceberg, she shared the child's birth certificate, and
Klint's full name is there as the father.
She added that for a long time Klint has being ignoring her and the
baby this is why she is crying out to the general public for help.
http://www.royaloya.com/2018/03/klint-da-drunk-is-father-of-my-child.html?m=1
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Judolisco(m): 2:27am
Kai dis one wan cast oh
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by SuperSuave(m): 2:28am
omo, see better casting with evidences! and the guy is married I think.
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Judolisco(m): 2:28am
lekkan:ogbeni u no dey sleep ni
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by 1acre: 2:28am
How wil this matter he judged na He should seek advice from Basket Mouth !!
3 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by lekkan(m): 2:29am
Heheheh..... I'm sleep browsing
Judolisco:
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by mekonglobal(m): 2:30am
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Muafrika2: 2:30am
Is lala pushing pages to fp at this time?
How considerate of us early to rise people
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by givan(m): 2:31am
Lady: any time she sees your pic she would just be shouting dadaaa....dadaa
Klint: is dadaaa my name
Me: I smell lies. Is baby a spiritualist?
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by jayson87: 2:32am
Ladies stop sleeping with married men. Especially without a condom. Now your life is miserable because of your careless and senseless deeds, you now seeking public compassion. It's high time the society condemns persons like this who think they can score a cheap one after offering themselves to men that have a family for free without protection. This is insane. No pity.
What you gave is what you got. How rational is it for a woman to sleep with a man without protection and without even thinking of the risk of getting pregnant, despite having casual sex with someone who is not your partner in your unsafe period, you can't look for the morning after solution to clean your self up. Damn!
16 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by lekkan(m): 2:32am
What is this ("who" is meant for human beings)
HeWrites:
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by axeman2(m): 2:33am
people are proud of furnication shame on these generation
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Judolisco(m): 2:34am
lekkan:lol
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by miqos02(m): 2:35am
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by chyckxx(m): 2:36am
You’re drunk.
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by FanYogo1(f): 2:39am
Another osu run girls. Probably from Owerri.
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by jeronimo(m): 2:40am
Lala are you having sleepless night or are in a hurry to open Klint's anus?
Anyway, back to the matter. Hope Klint da drunk has already told his wife if not let him call his village elders now.
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by kabarka(m): 2:41am
Its the season of baby mamas.
Women are shameless in this generation.
6 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by Bitterleafsoup: 2:41am
Yes she is an idoit for sleeping with a married man and getting pregnant.
But he is wicked, stupid and irresponsible for;
A. Sleeping with a girl young enough to be his daughter without protection, endangering not only his health but his beautiful wife and childrens health too. HIV, herpes and other diseases are not a joke.
B. Breaking your Wifes heart and causing major stress to your family life just to bust a nut.
C. Ignoring the fact that you slept with a girl without protection and not finding out if it is your child with a paternity test, if the child is yours do the needful with financial responsibilities.
It is funny how we call African Americans Akata (lost kitten cat) and claim they have no culture but now have followed the trend of baby mama, baby daddy and deadbeat daddy.
If you can't afford a 2nd Wife proper keep your dirty preeck to yourself nonsense!
3 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by coalcoal1(m): 2:42am
Chai.... what a way for the wife to know that she has got a rival .... When you ask men to keep their wandering preeks in place and they do not adhere, this is the result
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by baby124: 2:42am
His wife is probably just finding out like us.Off to his Instagram page
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by ollypapi(m): 2:43am
Shey klint tell you say he too get enough??
Buhari don spoil show
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by delivryboy: 2:44am
Girls will be acting cool and considerate when dating until pregnancy enters then BOOM!!! You will see a different person, she will blackmail you every step of the way until you part with much of your life savings. Didn't she know the guy was married when she had unprotected sex with the man?
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by DavidEsq(m): 2:45am
Ah ah! Una no dey sleep . Wen I been dey rush to be FTC, see as una jus tanda for my front like village ppl
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by phoenix90(m): 2:47am
Girls will always fall head over heels for anything celebrity. See Klint wey him career don dey park for 'Forgotten' bus stop na him you go still wan become baby mama for. And Klint na my In-law oo, the wife must be regretting not marrying potentially rich guys over this popular comedian indeed.
Na still the same fame famzing led her into the marriage. Well, what do I know? Ladies don't expect my sympathy. KLINT IS DISHING KARMA SERVED COLD
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by lekibraky(m): 2:48am
No story this one don cast klint
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by hokafor(m): 2:49am
Lol.This one is a legal blackmail, but stand your ground klint dont allow a cheap runs girl intimidate you.the evidence we have here shows the man is not running from his responsibility .maybe the girl wants the inflow of cash money frequently.
2 Likes
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:50am
she wants to ruin someone's marriage.. devil reincarnate
1 Like
Re: Klint Da Drunk Is The Father Of My Child, Facebook Girl Cries Out by baby124: 2:51am
hokafor:Not being able to control yourself will either cost you your life or your money. She will continue to extort him till that child earns her own money. That is why sex is not a small matter.
4 Likes
