The pontiff reportedly said this in an interview with Daily La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper.



“There is no hell where the souls of sinners suffer in eternity,” he was quoted as saying.



“After death, the souls of people who repent are pardoned by God and join in his contemplation. But those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be pardoned, disappear.



“Hell does not exist… what exists is the disappearance of sinful souls.”



The pope was interviewed by Eugenio Scalfari, a veteran Italian journalist and atheist who regularly muses about faith and religion, and enjoys access to the leader of the Catholic church.



In the past, the veracity of quotes he attributed to the pope has been called into question, especially after the 93-year-old Scalfari admitted to never using a tape recorder during interviews.



The Vatican has never complained about Scalfari’s work, and Francis has continued giving interview to him.



It is part of the beliefs of Catholics all over the world that there is a place like hell, meant for punishment of sinners after they have died.



Are you serious? HELL EXIST!!!! He is suppose to be a father figure. Please don't mislead people.

This is heresy! Nothing on earth can convince me that there is no hell.

HELL IS REAL!





HELL IS REAL! 12 Likes

Am not surprise pope said so, because he doesn't have a complete understanding of the scriptures.





pope has declared!!

can we continue fornicating now?

pope has declared!!



ConcNiggress56:

can we continue fornicating now?



pope has declared!!



Pope ain't God, all man for himself and all woman for herself on the Last days ( The Day of judgement!)

I was already worried that i will end up as BBQ but "His Holiness" has just given me hope

Pope Francis has broke heart of many



Die hard Christians will be like





I'm not holier than the pope...

Atheist will be dancing azonto/galala now.

I pity una!



Heaven exist and Hell exist.

Let's keep doing good to have a beautiful after-life in paradise.

I rise!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Bombshell!!



When there was news that Jesus Christ wasn’t born on Christmas Day, people came all out and there was rage everywhere! The pope confirmed this!



Now he has confirmed another one! Hell simple means- Grave, Sepulchre, bottom. Hellfire is a figurative meaning which implies the rage which God will use to punish the wicked ones! This was likened to a place in the Bible which is called the valley of Gehenna! 4 Likes

Dear Christians you can now commit any sin you like cuz Hell doesn't exist.



BTW albaghadadi wat's your say?

brb





Now he is saying hell does not exist He firstly supported homosexuals and lesbiansNow he is saying hell does not exist 2 Likes







I know Catholicism is more of an occultic group than Christianity.

I know most of the Catholic doctrines are paganish and unbiblical.

I know the Pope is occasionally confused owing from intense sexual frustration.



I know all of these, but I will not talk.

I know Catholicism is more of an occultic group than Christianity.

I know most of the Catholic doctrines are paganish and unbiblical.

I know the Pope is occasionally confused owing from intense sexual frustration.

I know all of these, but I will not talk.

Because it's not from NwaAmaikpe's mouth that you will hear that the Pope is not a virgin.





Pay no attention to the view of the sociopath above me.



The end time is truely upon us. For it had been written that the destruction of the church shall start from within, this statement by the pontiff has to be discarded in its totality if true.



If God exists then satan exists too, and if there's heaven then there's hell.



Pay no attention to the view of the sociopath above me.

The end time is truely upon us. For it had been written that the destruction of the church shall start from within, this statement by the pontiff has to be discarded in its totality if true.

If God exists then satan exists too, and if there's heaven then there's hell.

QED

Little by little, the truth will shine forth. For years the JW have always taught this bible truth. The truth is there is hell, but there’s no fire in hell.



Jesus also went to hell, Hell is the common grave of mankind. 1 Like







Gradually, people will start becoming less religious and focus more on living.

Heaven and Hell is all fiction!



Cooked up story to enslave the foolish mentally

Ope o! Lagos gyals ti ku!

Jochabed:

Are you serious? HELL EXIST!!!! He is suppose to be a father figure. Please don't mislead people. Have you been there before?





All of you are talking RUBBISH.



Who takes the Catholics serious?

Have you been there before?

All of you are talking RUBBISH.

Who takes the Catholics serious?

The same people that will kill you centuries ago if you argue with them that THE EARTH ISN'T FLAT.

On my way to fornicate then

Eh







Nice thread.



Nice thread.

All you religious bigot will come and start condeming asif na you get the religion if they didn't bring it to us what say would you have to say about this . you want to come and compare your suffering stricken brain to a pope because you know how to read English bible

Antichrist! 2 Likes

Hmmm

The truth is NOBODY KNOWS !!

He must be mistaken ....... And he call himself a pope..... I can sense daddy freeze is @ work

That is to say no torture if you do money ritual