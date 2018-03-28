₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 07:37 PM
"Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Gullah: 6:13pm
Pope Francis says hell – believed to be a place of condemnation for deceased sinners – does not exist.
The pontiff reportedly said this in an interview with Daily La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper.
“There is no hell where the souls of sinners suffer in eternity,” he was quoted as saying.
“After death, the souls of people who repent are pardoned by God and join in his contemplation. But those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be pardoned, disappear.
“Hell does not exist… what exists is the disappearance of sinful souls.”
The pope was interviewed by Eugenio Scalfari, a veteran Italian journalist and atheist who regularly muses about faith and religion, and enjoys access to the leader of the Catholic church.
In the past, the veracity of quotes he attributed to the pope has been called into question, especially after the 93-year-old Scalfari admitted to never using a tape recorder during interviews.
The Vatican has never complained about Scalfari’s work, and Francis has continued giving interview to him.
It is part of the beliefs of Catholics all over the world that there is a place like hell, meant for punishment of sinners after they have died.
https://www.thecable.ng/pope-says-hell-not-exist
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Jochabed(f): 6:18pm
Are you serious? HELL EXIST!!!! He is suppose to be a father figure. Please don't mislead people.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by slotA4(m): 6:56pm
This is heresy! Nothing on earth can convince me that there is no hell.
HELL IS REAL!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by iSpread(m): 6:59pm
Am not surprise pope said so, because he doesn't have a complete understanding of the scriptures.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:18pm
can we continue fornicating now?
pope has declared!!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:18pm
FAKE STORY
ConcNiggress56:Pope ain't God, all man for himself and all woman for herself on the Last days ( The Day of judgement!)
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by soberdrunk(m): 7:18pm
Areaboy2 just another reminder!! I was already worried that i will end up as BBQ but "His Holiness" has just given me hope
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by HeWrites(m): 7:18pm
Pope Francis has broke heart of many
Die hard Christians will be like
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by BruncleZuma: 7:18pm
I'm not holier than the pope...
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:19pm
Atheist will be dancing azonto/galala now.
I pity una!
Heaven exist and Hell exist.
Let's keep doing good to have a beautiful after-life in paradise.
I rise!!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by nairaman66(m): 7:19pm
Bombshell!!
When there was news that Jesus Christ wasn’t born on Christmas Day, people came all out and there was rage everywhere! The pope confirmed this!
Now he has confirmed another one! Hell simple means- Grave, Sepulchre, bottom. Hellfire is a figurative meaning which implies the rage which God will use to punish the wicked ones! This was likened to a place in the Bible which is called the valley of Gehenna!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by MDsambo: 7:19pm
Dear Christians you can now commit any sin you like cuz Hell doesn't exist.
BTW albaghadadi wat's your say?
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by ayobase: 7:19pm
brb
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Earthquake1: 7:19pm
He firstly supported homosexuals and lesbians
Now he is saying hell does not exist
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by tobtap: 7:19pm
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by NwaAmaikpe: 7:19pm
I know Catholicism is more of an occultic group than Christianity.
I know most of the Catholic doctrines are paganish and unbiblical.
I know the Pope is occasionally confused owing from intense sexual frustration.
I know all of these, but I will not talk.
Because it's not from NwaAmaikpe's mouth that you will hear that the Pope is not a virgin.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by bamoski(m): 7:19pm
Pay no attention to the view of the sociopath above me.
The end time is truely upon us. For it had been written that the destruction of the church shall start from within, this statement by the pontiff has to be discarded in its totality if true.
If God exists then satan exists too, and if there's heaven then there's hell.
QED
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by guy1234: 7:19pm
Little by little, the truth will shine forth. For years the JW have always taught this bible truth. The truth is there is hell, but there’s no fire in hell.
Jesus also went to hell, Hell is the common grave of mankind.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by OSUigbo: 7:19pm
Thank God a real conartist Atheist has taken mantle of leadership
Gradually, people will start becoming less religious and focus more on living.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Euouae: 7:20pm
Heaven and Hell is all fiction!
Cooked up story to enslave the foolish mentally
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by ChiefSweetus: 7:20pm
Ope o! Lagos gyals ti ku!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by OSUigbo: 7:20pm
Jochabed:Have you been there before?
All of you are talking RUBBISH.
Who takes the Catholics serious?
The same people that will kill you centuries ago if you argue with them that THE EARTH ISN'T FLAT.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by lilfreezy: 7:20pm
On my way to fornicate then
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by kingwill2050(m): 7:20pm
Eh
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Kingstel: 7:20pm
Lies.
Nice thread.
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Teedawg: 7:20pm
All you religious bigot will come and start condeming asif na you get the religion if they didn't bring it to us what say would you have to say about this . you want to come and compare your suffering stricken brain to a pope because you know how to read English bible
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by awesomet1(m): 7:20pm
Antichrist!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by Oluwabenj: 7:20pm
Hmmm
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by addikt(m): 7:21pm
The truth is NOBODY KNOWS !!
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by etzmiezbee(f): 7:21pm
He must be mistaken ....... And he call himself a pope..... I can sense daddy freeze is @ work
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by doctorkush(m): 7:21pm
That is to say no torture if you do money ritual
Re: "Hell Does Not Exist" - Pope Francis by HeWrites(m): 7:21pm
Jochabed:
You've been there DONE that?
