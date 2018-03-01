₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Jman06(m): 5:44pm On Mar 30
There's this lady i met sometime last year. She would be like in her late 30s or early 40s while i am in my late 20s. Just because i was always talking to her then, she started forming love for me. The truth is that i just enjoyed her company because she is this kind of jovial person, but I am not attracted to her. Besides, the age gap is so wide that i cannot have anything with her. Had it been i am attracted to her, i would have considered maybe a fling with her but the attraction is not just there and i am this kind of guy that doesn't get even an errection if i am not attracted to a lady.
Now, she sends me flowers and love messages every morning. I have been ignoring the messages hoping that she would understand the fact that I am not into her but she keeps sending them.
Please ladies, if you need a man make sure you get one on time before you join the league of desperadoes. Guys generally date and marry down. I can only marry a lady who is at least 5years younger, not an older lady.
Please, how else should i make that lady understand that i am not into her
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by taylor89(m): 5:47pm On Mar 30
OP on behalf of the Nigeria men u don fall our hand
folks like you are d reason some women think men are weak in bed
A free served pvssy with fried rice and chicken u could not grab it
What's your business with age gap when she ain't insisting on marriage at first
Most times i fvcckk till my preek cracks because i know someone somewhere is fvckkking my GF or future wife
There's no way i can fvckkk a lady and she still finds her way home within 2 hours without falling
If any lady tries this nonsense with me even if she's 85 am breaking her waist
When i was in unical i hear some of my niggaz saying if you don't want to be raped by girls don't go to female hostel Hall 8 or 9
From the day that announcement was given that was the day i started hunting female hostel by 11pm or 12am still no God sent rapist coming forth
Better carry those your two left legs now and go to her room and fvcckk her like she's owing you N5m
Give me the location I'll be coming with food incase u faint
Ewu
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by stephleena(f): 5:52pm On Mar 30
thus o.p, reminds me of Toyin lawani's baby daddy..Lord triggs.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by nNEOo(m): 5:55pm On Mar 30
Op ur msg is strong bt this is nt always the case even though it far below average,how can u undrstnd when buhari is stil ur president.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by highpriestess: 6:02pm On Mar 30
but if she friendzone you now,na you go first run come here with your rants,Now she is sending you love messages you are running.
please,face your fears.
btw,don't generalize next time,kkk.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Jman06(m): 6:49pm On Mar 30
highpriestess:Nonsense!!
No be only friendzone...
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by MhizzAJ(f): 6:55pm On Mar 30
Jman06:So you think you are above that zone ryte?
You never jam
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Jman06(m): 7:11pm On Mar 30
MhizzAJ:Far above sef...
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by THUNDER4real(m): 7:26pm On Mar 30
@op don't mind them if a girl friend zone u....if ur a guy man, u can find ur way out...
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Austeeenxx: 7:30pm On Mar 30
You simply tell her you don't like her.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by highpriestess: 7:32pm On Mar 30
MhizzAJ:no mind am.
these proud shiits we always see on here,very terrible.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by highpriestess: 7:33pm On Mar 30
Jman06:see this one. abeg,face your fears.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Ozdibaba: 7:39pm On Mar 30
Tell her in her face dat u re jst 2 young to marry an old meat
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Jman06(m): 7:57pm On Mar 30
highpriestess:Which fears Don't go and look for your man before it is too late. Keep on forming slay queen you hear When you are old you start looking for young guys to destroy their destinies.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by sylvez(m): 8:25pm On Mar 30
it will even sound romantic to her....
like right now, I'm facing the same thing op is facing with a more older lady, I'm not attracted to her at all
I think generally men don't like older women, I don't know the reason sha...
Austeeenxx:
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by lefulefu(m): 9:00pm On Mar 30
Be man enough to tell her that u just like her as a friend and nothing more. She won't bite u if u tell her ur mind na. Or na u dey give her the false impression that u are attracted to her?
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by dkronicle(m): 9:30pm On Mar 30
Bro it's better like that.. She is a hoooee, If you fall for her, she will switch up. Talking from xperience man
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:31pm On Mar 30
sylvez:Not a 100% true some men are attracted to older women.It is basically the individual and their own orientation.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Jman06(m): 10:58pm On Mar 30
lefulefu:I no dey give her any impression o. Na she dey send flowers and love messages every morning. I'll continue to ignore her messages until she gets tired.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by lefulefu(m): 11:05pm On Mar 30
Jman06:first time i am hearing that a naija lady is using flower to woo a man
abi she"s foreign based?
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by highpriestess: 11:11pm On Mar 30
Jman06:the one that has been destroyed already?
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by DonPiiko: 11:21pm On Mar 30
Just beat that pussy up and go your way, ask her to call you daddy while you fuuucking her hard, problem solved, you are now older than her
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by jeron1(m): 11:22pm On Mar 30
Jman06:
Oya gimme her Ctrl for a fling. Idiat.
Common go and read ur books. U only changed ur mind when u found out that she was far older than u
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Sphilip1(m): 11:22pm On Mar 30
When Linda ikeji is about to leave their gang?
Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.
Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.
>> See the video here <<
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by ednut1(m): 11:23pm On Mar 30
Generalisation sha
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by MissWrite(f): 11:23pm On Mar 30
Show her this thread that you've opened on her matter; she'll leave you alone in a heartbeat. Yes, it might hurt her that you don't reciprocate her feelings. But when she sees that you're the type of person who would trash-talk her (and all older women for her sake) on NL rather than tell her directly and precisely how you feel about her, she might realize this is a win for her too.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by Fr33born(m): 11:24pm On Mar 30
misbehave? Oga you started it first and now you are running. Stop lying.
You didnt know she is older when you...
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by enemyofprogress: 11:24pm On Mar 30
Same thing ajepako has been doing to me since 1943 but I no just get her time
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by addikt(m): 11:24pm On Mar 30
ALAYE, SPEAK OUT AND STOP FEELING LIKE A BOSS HERE ....TELL HER YOU LIKE HER BUT NOT TO THE EXTENT OF DATING OR INVOLVING IN A RELATIONSHIP......MAKE IT SOUND GOOD , COULD BE ON A DATE , LET HER KNOW YOU HAVE SOMETHING YOU WANT TO TELL HER SO SHE'LL KNOW YOU'RE SERIOUS ABOUT IT.
Hold on bro.....if you Don bleep am , it might not be easy as we think ooo..
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by safarigirl(f): 11:24pm On Mar 30
I wonder if you would be saying this if the old woman in question was a Linda Ikeji typa oldie
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by sojayy(m): 11:25pm On Mar 30
Na youthful John Thomus dey press their mumu botton.
|Re: Why Do Old Single Ladies Misbehave When They See Younger Guy??! by jaxxy(m): 11:25pm On Mar 30
Noting wrong in dating sm1 older than u if she doesnt look it and got proper manners and a good mindset. Sm younger gals are notorious aswell. I'm not talking about sugar mummy. However younger is ideal
