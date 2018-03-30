



A Nigerian man and Facebook user, Victor Ezeanochie, took a rather radical move in finding out about projects started and completed by the present administration. According to him, he will be giving out his Lexus 300 SUV to anybody who mentions two projects initiated and completed by President Buhari.



His post reads;



BONANZA!! BONANZA!! BONANZA!!



I, HON VICTOR EZENDIGBO hereby resolve to give away my Lexus 300 jeep to anybody particularly buharists and buharians who can mention just two projects initiated,completed and commissioned by this present buhari led APC govt.

All documents to this vehicle is ready for grab.

GOODLUCK..



Nobody has won the prize which came with the post, which has long garnered 132 comments and 236 shares.



There's also a tweet on projects initiated and completed by President Buhari's government, in its 3 years in power. The tweet announced that anyone who mentions projects initiated and completed by President Buhari, will get 350k as a prize.



Twitter influencer @Sire_liljosh who confirmed the tweet, wrote;



Someone challenged Nigerians to name ONE federal government project initiated, completed and commissioned by Buhari since he came to power 3 years ago and win N20k The prize is now N350,000 and people still haven't found one!!! Just ONE project o o



This is after trillions of money have been recovered, given and borrowed. But Baba have cows and a mud house and he is fighting corruption.



Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, also lent his voice to call for landmark achievement of the Buhari's government. His tweets reads;



At this point, VP @ProfOsinbajo must be told to stop singing this old song of blame. Nigerians are no longer interested in what PDP did or failed to do.Rather, they are interested in what the APC govt has done and the VP should just tell Nigerians the achievements of their govt.



Today, even prosecution witnesses are suddenly disappearing in corruption cases involving those who have decamped to the APC and properties once seized are being returned to them. Obviously, PDP has purged itself of corrupt elements in its fold and offloaded them to the APC.



If VP @ProfOsinbajo can look around himself with honest eyes, he will see majority of those who called the shots during the previous PDP govts that he claimed mismanaged the country’s resources holding sensitive positions in the present govt.



Despite being a Professor of Law, the VP defended @officialEFCC Ag. Chairman, Magu that was indicted of corruption by the DSS, an agency under the President, by saying that Magu do not need the National Assembly to clear him. He is always jumping to defend what is indefensible.



Today, the most difficult question any student can be asked to answer in an examination is to list just five landmark achievements of the APC government in which Prof Osinbajo is the Vice President.



It was under three years that PDP government solved communication problems in Nigeria by providing Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) that has made it possible for Nigerians to use internet, social media and even bank in the comfort of their homes.



It is almost three years; Prof Osinbajo should tell Nigerians what their government did and stop blame-game please.





