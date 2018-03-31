Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy (5348 Views)

This time around it is based on a picture of the President sitting on a chair while others were on the mat as it is most customarily seen.





Here are reactions to the photo:





He does not have the strength to be bowing and somersaulting for 5times Inna day.



He cannot comman kill himself jare 14 Likes

I'm happy Buhari is still observing his daily solat! May Allah accept the prayer as an act of Ibaadat! 7 Likes

PDP as well as other anti-Buhari camp members have come out hard on the President; PDP,for them to be planing forward 2019, Buhari is their head ache.PDP is a confirmed failure they lost last election due to their inability to plan properly. PDP,for them to be planing forward 2019, Buhari is their head ache.PDP is a confirmed failure they lost last election due to their inability to plan properly. 3 Likes

The religion encourages it, but that shows the guy no too dey healthy.



Meanwhile Alafin dey bunch bags

Buhari is even tired of praying cos he knows that he is an hypocrite and God doesn't accept the prayers of an hypocrite. 7 Likes

Nothing wrong with it, it is only terrorists IPOBIANS and dullard PDP Miscreants are the only ones seeing it differently . 3 Likes

Oga op, you should've at least ask muslims if what he did is wrong before disgracing yourself. Do you know his medical condition?

Old man's knees. Thats all. Since this is an issue

Monitoring spirit. We all know buharis football age and real age.

I'm not concerned about Buhari cos it's obvious he loves drama, my concern is the body guards, muslims in the house, is it allowed for them to stand while others are praying?



Somewhere in Oshogbo



The picture below is the reason for Trump's 'Shithole come.Somewhere in Oshogbo

Too old







Buhari is a proud despot.

Imagine the arrogance.

In his mind he is bigger than Allah.



Unless he has 'ibi', this is wrong on all levels. Buhari is a proud despot.Imagine the arrogance.In his mind he is bigger than Allah.Unless he has, this is wrong on all levels. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a proud despot.

Imagine the arrogance.

In his mind he is bigger than Allah.



Abeg free the man. Likely his knees are paining him... I'm not a fan a Buhari, but you have to quit the ad-hominem attacks.



I don't think even he is happy that he can't fold his legs/waist and sit, as he begins to succumb to old age. There have always been allowances for people to sit on chairs as they pray, depending on condition.



This post is silly and a fail; you should know better. Abeg free the man. Likely his knees are paining him... I'm not a fan a Buhari, but you have to quit the ad-hominem attacks.I don't think even he is happy that he can't fold his legs/waist and sit, as he begins to succumb to old age. There have always been allowances for people to sit on chairs as they pray, depending on condition.This post is silly and a fail; you should know better. 1 Like

Muslim scholars over to you, which verses of Koran support this

The guy get waist pain, he needs technical support

It's not a bad thing to be old, in fact it's a blessings to be old..



The problem is when you're old but don't want to rest or when you keep suffocating the young people with your old brain..

Not acceptable 2 Likes

Rheumatism don kill the old man

Buhari is a proud despot.

Imagine the arrogance.

In his mind he is bigger than Allah.





Lol Lol

PMB is not very strong from the look of things. Don't be surprise to see this man on medical vacation next month.

i am a christian but i dont think this should be an issue in islam considering the fact that mr might not be that agile at that point in time...if him go worship for church now, u ppl would still find something to complain about.

he's due for medical check up

PDP,for them to be planing forward 2019, Buhari is their head ache.PDP is a confirmed failure they lost last election due to their inability to planned properly. why don't u spend some time to plan ur grammar? why don't u spend some time to plan ur grammar? 1 Like 1 Share

Later they will say the idiot is healthy. 1 Like

Oga op, you should've at least ask muslims if what he did is wrong before disgracing yourself. Do you know his medical condition? Lol Lol

Where the zombies at?



Zombies be like, our Master is allah's personal person so no need to kneel down.