President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by 247frolicboss(m): 5:07pm
PDP as well as other anti-Buhari camp members have come out hard on the President;
This time around it is based on a picture of the President sitting on a chair while others were on the mat as it is most customarily seen.
Here are reactions to the photo:
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by 247frolicboss(m): 5:09pm
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by haywire07(m): 5:09pm
He does not have the strength to be bowing and somersaulting for 5times Inna day.
He cannot comman kill himself jare
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by tayebest(m): 5:11pm
I'm happy Buhari is still observing his daily solat! May Allah accept the prayer as an act of Ibaadat!
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Baawaa(m): 5:15pm
PDP as well as other anti-Buhari camp members have come out hard on the President;PDP,for them to be planing forward 2019, Buhari is their head ache.PDP is a confirmed failure they lost last election due to their inability to plan properly.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by fuckerstard: 5:16pm
The religion encourages it, but that shows the guy no too dey healthy.
Meanwhile Alafin dey bunch bags
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by clevvermind(m): 5:22pm
Buhari is even tired of praying cos he knows that he is an hypocrite and God doesn't accept the prayers of an hypocrite.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by yarimo(m): 5:23pm
Nothing wrong with it, it is only terrorists IPOBIANS and dullard PDP Miscreants are the only ones seeing it differently .
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by MDsambo: 5:28pm
Oga op, you should've at least ask muslims if what he did is wrong before disgracing yourself. Do you know his medical condition?
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by SternProphet: 5:39pm
Old man's knees. Thats all. Since this is an issue
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Gaddafiyusf: 5:55pm
Monitoring spirit. We all know buharis football age and real age.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Biglittlelois(f): 5:59pm
I'm not concerned about Buhari cos it's obvious he loves drama, my concern is the body guards, muslims in the house, is it allowed for them to stand while others are praying?
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Decibel: 5:59pm
The picture below is the reason for Trump's 'Shithole come.
Somewhere in Oshogbo
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Decibel: 6:00pm
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Naijaguy12345(m): 6:00pm
Too old
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by NwaAmaikpe: 6:00pm
Buhari is a proud despot.
Imagine the arrogance.
In his mind he is bigger than Allah.
Unless he has 'ibi', this is wrong on all levels.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by nextstep(m): 6:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Abeg free the man. Likely his knees are paining him... I'm not a fan a Buhari, but you have to quit the ad-hominem attacks.
I don't think even he is happy that he can't fold his legs/waist and sit, as he begins to succumb to old age. There have always been allowances for people to sit on chairs as they pray, depending on condition.
This post is silly and a fail; you should know better.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by femi4: 6:01pm
Muslim scholars over to you, which verses of Koran support this
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by mexxmoney: 6:02pm
The guy get waist pain, he needs technical support
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by LastSurvivor11: 6:02pm
It's not a bad thing to be old, in fact it's a blessings to be old..
The problem is when you're old but don't want to rest or when you keep suffocating the young people with your old brain..
Not acceptable
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by NaijaMutant(f): 6:02pm
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by PastorandMentor: 6:02pm
Bossman
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Pepsi101: 6:02pm
Rheumatism don kill the old man
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by NaijaMutant(f): 6:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Lol
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by salbis(m): 6:02pm
PMB is not very strong from the look of things. Don't be surprise to see this man on medical vacation next month.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Lagbaja01(m): 6:03pm
i am a christian but i dont think this should be an issue in islam considering the fact that mr might not be that agile at that point in time...if him go worship for church now, u ppl would still find something to complain about.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by maxjax(m): 6:03pm
he's due for medical check up
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by zionmade1: 6:04pm
Baawaa:why don't u spend some time to plan ur grammar?
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by deco22(m): 6:04pm
Later they will say the idiot is healthy.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by NaijaMutant(f): 6:04pm
MDsambo:Lol
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by Maycher(m): 6:05pm
Where the zombies at?
Zombies be like, our Master is allah's personal person so no need to kneel down.
Re: President Buhari Sitting On A Chair During Prayer. Picture Causes Controversy by sheguy(m): 6:05pm
So na dis vegetable dem still dey push gv us as president? Trully, Nigeria is finally gone.
