Youths in their thousands on Saturday embarked on a symbolic march from Maryland to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota to endorse Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for another term in office.



The youths, drawn from various groups including Lagos Youth Initiative (LYI), Lagos State Students Union, Liberal Minds Grassroots Forum, Lagos of Our Dream (Project LOUD), Asiwaju Redrive Youth Initiative, A Plus Vanguard, National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWEDEN), among others, said the decision to support the Governor was as a result of his various infrastructural strides and massive empowerment initiatives such as the N25billion Employment Trust Fund.



Speaking at the event, Lagos State Chairman of LYI, Comrade Temitope Ogungbo said the walk was organised to appreciate and mobilize support for Governor Ambode judging by the fact that the promises made to the people of the State have been fulfilled.



He said: “We are here today to show appreciation to the man that has done well. Three years back, he made a promise here at Ojota Freedom Park and those promises have been fulfilled and the Governor has even done more than what he promised.



“The promises are employment, empowerment, among others. When you talk about youths in Lagos State, Governor Ambode has employed many youths into the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority; he established Neighbourhood Safety Corps which has employed over 5,000 youths; he has also employed over 20,000 youths through the Cleaner Lagos Initiative; thousands of youths and businesses have also been empowered through the N25billion Employment Trust Fund of the Governor Ambode administration, among others.



“We see all these initiatives as very good and something that requires the youths to pay back by asking the Governor to continue in office, and that is why we invited all our groups from the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State to embark on symbolic walk to endorse Governor Ambode for second term.”



He particularly urged those yet to get Permanent Voters Cards to utilize the opportunity of the ongoing registration exercise to register and get their cards to vote for continuity of the good works of the Governor in the state.



Also, Lagos State Chairman of Liberal Minds, Mr Sanni Ganiyu said the State was blessed to have a caring, good and dynamic leader like Governor Ambode who, according to him, has positively touched all sectors and sections of the state.



“Governor Ambode has performed credibly well; he has served us successfully; he has virtually touched all sectors of the economy, be it in the area of sports, roads, roads, health, agriculture, security, employment, education and so on.



“As a matter of fact, the common man, disabled or physically challenged are not left out as they have all benefitted tremendously from this administration, and that is why we are all out to support Governor Ambode for another term in office,” Ganiyu said.



Member, Board of National Agricultural Extension Research, Hon Ganiat Alli-Balogun, said since assuming office, Governor Ambode had done wonders and a lot for people of the State.



She said: “Today, you can see the youths of Lagos State here to support Governor Ambode for second to continue his good works. Everyone is happy because of the brilliant projects that have been executed in the State.



“Talk of the beautification, the infrastructural amenities, the schools and so on and so we thank God for all the good work of our Governor.”



On their parts, leaders of NASWEDEN in Lagos State – Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Comrade Friday Okoh and Mrs Olufunke Akinwale said the association was fully in support of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative of the State Government, and that their members were all saying no vacancy in Alausa come 2019.



High point of the event was the performances by ace musicians, Humble Smith and Queen Seyidat, among others.



https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2018/03/31/2019-huge-youth-crowd-march-for-ambodes-re-election/

It's is Buhari we are waiting for at the polls ..he must go back to Daura 4 Likes 1 Share

Youths Without Vision.



Match For A Better Governance.

Match For A Better Tomorrow.

Match For Accountability.

Match For Stewardship.

Match For A Better Work Environment.

Match For More Job Opportunities.

Match For The Betterment Of Improved Lifestyles



But Reverse Is The Case.... 2 Likes

When d righteous rule, the people rejoice. Imagine the same APC in Lagos and Federal, the difference is too clear.

Nigerians be wise, get ur voters cards. 7 Likes

DrPlato:

When d righteous rule, the people rejoice.

Imagine the same APC in Lagos and Federal, the difference is too clear.



Nigerians be wise, get ur voters cards.

Righteous Indeed!



'Righteous Rule' With Alpha Beta Abi? Righteous Indeed!'Righteous Rule' With Alpha Beta Abi? 1 Like

I wish Jimi Agbaje would just give it a try again.



You people haven't seen the wicked side of Ambode. let him be re-elected. Nyash go open

When he's already forecasting a 300% increase in house rent.



lol. una go see wheeeeeeiinn 6 Likes

All these ones lives in motor parks and under bridges. They are not in anyway affected by the Land Use Charge

1 Like

Lagosians are used to trekking 1 Like

Lets conduct a quick online nairaland election....





If you want Ambode to be re-elected click like, if you want him out of that office click share 3 Likes 1 Share

SarkinYarki:

It's is Buhari we are waiting for at the polls ..he must go back to Daura

And by extension, Muhammadu Buhari.



Nice one.



I really can't wait till the day the 2019 presidential election result is announced.

Then these foools cursing and slandering Buhari on the net would realize it was all in vain after all.



Their gnashing and wailing would be too much fun.

Nigerion 'youths' - I'm sure if we get a closer look we'll find that many of the people there are 50+.

2019 is sealed and stamped for Buhari. The coalition of PDP and her sister minions cannpt shake us 2 Likes

Canada pls gimme visa. Nigeria is beyond redemption

Those are the jobless youths intentionally made jobless since the days of Bola Ahmed Tinubu so as to make use of them for electioneering campaigns and louting/thuggery...

...My Father!! My Father!!!! Biko I am tired of this country,relocate me to Canada is my Father land.



I am tired.

Emma Powerless right now.

nairavsdollars:

All these ones lives in motor parks and under bridges. They are not in anyway affected by the Land Use Charge shut up shut up 3 Likes

The best sycophants are found in yorubaland.



It is genetic.

I didn't like him at the beginning Cus of APC, but truth is that he is doing quite well.....

Truth be told ,this guy have performed above average . 1 Like

Islie:





















Even though Ambode goofed recently,I'm campagning for his re-election;Infact I already belong to another group campagning for him. It doesn't change the fact that I'd criticize him when needed. Even though Ambode goofed recently,I'm campagning for his re-election;Infact I already belong to another group campagning for him. It doesn't change the fact that I'd criticize him when needed. 2 Likes

Ambode has certainly done some worthwhile things, but there are plenty of other things he's done which have shown dubious judgement on his part, from the Visionscape garbage-collection fiasco, to the ill-judged tax increases he's now had to partially retract, to his emulation of Fashola's poor example in refusing to fully comply with FOI legislation by releasing the details of what exactly his administration is doing with the taxes it collects. The tragedy for governance in Lagos is that due to the inevitable tribal angle that the APC vs. PDP contest will take - with people from the other side of the Niger expected to throw 90% of their vote to the PDP as they usually do, and Yoruba voters reacting defensively to such block-voting by supporting Ambode - I expect him to be re-elected in a landslide without being subjected to even the slightest scrutiny.



Had everyone been content to regard themselves as individual residents of Lagos, this scenario could have been avoided, but all the ethnic collectivism and loose talk of "No man's land" and "We developed Lagos" has poisoned the state's politics to the detriment of all its residents - and has also guaranteed that no non-Yoruba will ever stand a chance of getting close to the governorship under a democratic disposition. What then has been achieved by all the ethnic agitation from certain quarters which only served to put Yorubas on collective edge? 4 Likes

He is not our targets. President Buhari, cabals and APC are the reason Nigeria is now a jungle.





Bill Gates for Nigeria President.

Lagos is not doing bad







Ambo tried, but I blv his second term will be drab











normal for politicians in this part of the world.







first term,do well





second term, chop money.

DrPlato:

When d righteous rule, the people rejoice.

Imagine the same APC in Lagos and Federal, the difference is too clear.



Nigerians be wise, get ur voters cards.

Who or what is righteous? You people know that you are not serious. See marches for nothing...yet there peers nearly 50 years ago without instagram or selfies actually fought for things that mattered in their lives and had leaders accountable to the people.....



Not useless APC or AMbode.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKk6vgwj4yY Who or what is righteous? You people know that you are not serious. See marches for nothing...yet there peers nearly 50 years ago without instagram or selfies actually fought for things that mattered in their lives and had leaders accountable to the people.....Not useless APC or AMbode.