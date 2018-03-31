₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Islie: 8:15pm
Youths in their thousands on Saturday embarked on a symbolic march from Maryland to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota to endorse Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for another term in office.
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2018/03/31/2019-huge-youth-crowd-march-for-ambodes-re-election/
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by SarkinYarki: 8:16pm
It's is Buhari we are waiting for at the polls ..he must go back to Daura
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by MetroBaba1(m): 8:30pm
Youths Without Vision.
Match For A Better Governance.
Match For A Better Tomorrow.
Match For Accountability.
Match For Stewardship.
Match For A Better Work Environment.
Match For More Job Opportunities.
Match For The Betterment Of Improved Lifestyles
But Reverse Is The Case....
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by DrPlato: 8:31pm
When d righteous rule, the people rejoice. Imagine the same APC in Lagos and Federal, the difference is too clear.
Nigerians be wise, get ur voters cards.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by MetroBaba1(m): 8:40pm
DrPlato:
Righteous Indeed!
'Righteous Rule' With Alpha Beta Abi?
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Fukafuka: 8:55pm
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Jh0wsef(m): 8:55pm
I wish Jimi Agbaje would just give it a try again.
You people haven't seen the wicked side of Ambode. let him be re-elected. Nyash go open
When he's already forecasting a 300% increase in house rent.
lol. una go see wheeeeeeiinn
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:56pm
All these ones lives in motor parks and under bridges. They are not in anyway affected by the Land Use Charge
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by bettercreature(m): 8:56pm
DrPlato:Keep decieving yourself.He is going to win Lagos
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 8:56pm
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by fedorahat: 8:56pm
Lagosians are used to trekking
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Damidave1124(m): 8:57pm
Lets conduct a quick online nairaland election....
If you want Ambode to be re-elected click like, if you want him out of that office click share
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Fukafuka: 8:57pm
SarkinYarki:
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by tesppidd: 8:58pm
And by extension, Muhammadu Buhari.
Nice one.
I really can't wait till the day the 2019 presidential election result is announced.
Then these foools cursing and slandering Buhari on the net would realize it was all in vain after all.
Their gnashing and wailing would be too much fun.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by mmsen: 8:58pm
Nigerion 'youths' - I'm sure if we get a closer look we'll find that many of the people there are 50+.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by FOLYKAZE(m): 8:58pm
2019 is sealed and stamped for Buhari. The coalition of PDP and her sister minions cannpt shake us
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by ednut1(m): 8:58pm
Canada pls gimme visa. Nigeria is beyond redemption
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by castrol180(m): 8:59pm
Those are the jobless youths intentionally made jobless since the days of Bola Ahmed Tinubu so as to make use of them for electioneering campaigns and louting/thuggery...
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Lat1tudeO2: 8:59pm
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Dontquit: 8:59pm
...My Father!! My Father!!!! Biko I am tired of this country,relocate me to Canada is my Father land.
I am tired.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 9:00pm
Emma Powerless right now.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by amolak: 9:01pm
nairavsdollars:shut up
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by CSTR1002: 9:01pm
The best sycophants are found in yorubaland.
It is genetic.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Danpraise4ever: 9:01pm
I didn't like him at the beginning Cus of APC, but truth is that he is doing quite well.....
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by yerokunphilips: 9:03pm
Truth be told ,this guy have performed above average .
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by HomeOfMe(f): 9:03pm
Islie:Even though Ambode goofed recently,I'm campagning for his re-election;Infact I already belong to another group campagning for him. It doesn't change the fact that I'd criticize him when needed.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by omohayek: 9:04pm
Ambode has certainly done some worthwhile things, but there are plenty of other things he's done which have shown dubious judgement on his part, from the Visionscape garbage-collection fiasco, to the ill-judged tax increases he's now had to partially retract, to his emulation of Fashola's poor example in refusing to fully comply with FOI legislation by releasing the details of what exactly his administration is doing with the taxes it collects. The tragedy for governance in Lagos is that due to the inevitable tribal angle that the APC vs. PDP contest will take - with people from the other side of the Niger expected to throw 90% of their vote to the PDP as they usually do, and Yoruba voters reacting defensively to such block-voting by supporting Ambode - I expect him to be re-elected in a landslide without being subjected to even the slightest scrutiny.
Had everyone been content to regard themselves as individual residents of Lagos, this scenario could have been avoided, but all the ethnic collectivism and loose talk of "No man's land" and "We developed Lagos" has poisoned the state's politics to the detriment of all its residents - and has also guaranteed that no non-Yoruba will ever stand a chance of getting close to the governorship under a democratic disposition. What then has been achieved by all the ethnic agitation from certain quarters which only served to put Yorubas on collective edge?
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by Jolar101(m): 9:05pm
He is not our targets. President Buhari, cabals and APC are the reason Nigeria is now a jungle.
Bill Gates for Nigeria President.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by RexTramadol1(m): 9:06pm
Lagos is not doing bad
Ambo tried, but I blv his second term will be drab
normal for politicians in this part of the world.
first term,do well
second term, chop money.
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by TheKingdom: 9:06pm
DrPlato:
Who or what is righteous? You people know that you are not serious. See marches for nothing...yet there peers nearly 50 years ago without instagram or selfies actually fought for things that mattered in their lives and had leaders accountable to the people.....
Not useless APC or AMbode.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKk6vgwj4yY
|Re: 2019: Crowd Of Youths March For Ambode’s Re-Election (Photo) by BabatCargo(m): 9:07pm
Ambode well deserved
One of the best governor and technorat in thé country...
Enjoy easter discount on shipping
