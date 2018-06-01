Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos (17746 Views)

Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos / I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady / American Man Caught His Girlfriend In Bed With Another Man,Took Selfie With Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man reportedly embraced Islam and had his name changed to Musa as he tied the knot traditionally last week in the presence of family and friends.



Congratulations to the new and lovely couple. We wish them the best in their marriage.



Source; This is new but awesome. An American citizen arrived Nigeria to wed his beautiful Hausa lady whom he has never met before in his life. According to trending reports, the couple had been dating each other online for two years after meeting themselves on social media but have never met physically before the man landed in Abuja and headed to Kano to seal the union.The man reportedly embraced Islam and had his name changed to Musa as he tied the knot traditionally last week in the presence of family and friends.Congratulations to the new and lovely couple. We wish them the best in their marriage.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/american-man-lands-in-kano-to-wed-hausa-bride-whom-he-has-never-met-photos.html 6 Likes 1 Share

FTC

A real Northern woman online?



This is news to me.



Abeg I don dey complain here for a long time about the scarcity of Northern women in real life,and even online. So how this guy waka?I hear say Northern women never cheat when married.



I mean real Northern women,and not those from Kogi claiming to be Northern women because they wear Hijab.



Those Slim Northern Fulani girls fine die.



Which dating site they meet?but let me say it here. I am not ready to convert to Islam. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Let me not say anything....



But our Security forces should watch the Country this man is going to.... hope he is not Recuiting for Alqueda 41 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations Alfa musa . 10 Likes

kimbraa:

Hahaha! So these Northern ladies also do online dating? Let me come and be going.

They are the one of the few tribes in Nigeria that don't circumcise their girls along with the fulanis so their libido is always very high. They can go any length to search for the perfect di*k even if it means going international. They are the one of the few tribes in Nigeria that don't circumcise their girls along with the fulanis so their libido is always very high. They can go any length to search for the perfect di*k even if it means going international. 4 Likes

Hahaha! So these Northern ladies also do online dating? Let me come and be going. 7 Likes

WTF! NEW GENERATION!!!

Lol sharp man....go to US and dumb the goddamn religion jae



even the bride's family all know that's what he would do 12 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:



They are the one of the few tribes in Nigeria that don't circumcise their girls along with the fulanis so their libido is always very high. They can go any length to search for the perfect di*k even if it means going international. Isn't online dating Haram? Isn't online dating Haram? 4 Likes

They look matched in age . hope it works well for them

The North have taken over from our Eastern brothers and sisters. Watch Lie Mohammed realease a statement on this.



"As part of government's plan to diversify the economy, it has become necessary for us to employ other means to woo foreign investors. We know this government is focused on foreign investment, and this includes getting the forex even through the strangest means. This is a moment in history and we encourage other tribes' women to follow suit. Marry as many white men as you can to grow Nigeria's economy"



- Signed.

Lie Mohammed.

Honourable Minister of Information. 22 Likes 1 Share

This kyn white man sef!





This one na upgraded fullani man with goat beards 21 Likes 4 Shares

i wish them well Cooli wish them well 1 Like

How come? 1 Like

nice

abi dis oyinbo is main sponsor of al-Qaeda and part of his package is blind marraige to an Hausa lady, someone should explain the logic behind this and the probability of the event occurring. 5 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:



They are the one of the few tribes in Nigeria that don't circumcise their girls along with the fulanis so their libido is always very high. They can go any length to search for the perfect di*k even if it means going international. and you think female circumcision is a good theng ehn?? and you think female circumcision is a good theng ehn??

ok

kimbraa:

Isn't online dating Haram? 4 Likes

Beautiful...just like Love.

kimbraa:

Isn't online dating Haram?

No, it isn't.



That is, if it's within the limit, I think... No, it isn't.That is, if it's within the limit, I think...

Fkforyou:





No, it isn't.



That if its within the limit, I think... What limit is considered 'not within the limit?' What limit is considered 'not within the limit?' 1 Like

kimbraa:

What limit is considered 'not within the limit?'

Asking for nudes...



Sexting ... Asking for nudes...Sexting ...

Fkforyou:





Asking for nudes...



Sexting ...



And you think she or other Muslim girls don't do these? And you think she or other Muslim girls don't do these? 3 Likes

she deceived him.

kimbraa:

And you think she or other Muslim girls don't do these?

And where have I stated so..?



Heck, have you even asked me if I do it also..



Why jump to other muslim girls..? I don't speak for Muslim girls .. And where have I stated so..?Heck, have you even asked me if I do it also..Why jump to other muslim girls..? I don't speak for Muslim girls .. 3 Likes 1 Share

Fkforyou:





And where have I stated so..?



Heck, have you even asked me if I do it also..



Why jump to other muslim girls..? I don't speak for Muslim girls .. You became their spokesman when you took it upon yourself to answer if online dating is haram, so why getting irritated? You became their spokesman when you took it upon yourself to answer if online dating is haram, so why getting irritated? 2 Likes

kimbraa:

You became their spokesman when you took it upon yourself to answer if online dating is haram, so why getting irritated?

It was a simple answer to a question (your question) I thought was innocent...



Hence, why I even added " I think"



I guess I misjudged your motives. You already have your own mindset.



And here we go again..another projection, "irritation". Are you a witch, how can you tell what's going on in my mind... Do you have any telepathic powers?..



Don't flatter yourself... It was a simple answer to a question (your question) I thought was innocent...Hence, why I even added " I think"I guess I misjudged your motives. You already have your own mindset.And here we go again..another projection, "irritation". Are you a witch, how can you tell what's going on in my mind...Do you have any telepathic powers?..Don't flatter yourself... 5 Likes 1 Share