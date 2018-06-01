₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:55pm On Jun 02
This is new but awesome. An American citizen arrived Nigeria to wed his beautiful Hausa lady whom he has never met before in his life. According to trending reports, the couple had been dating each other online for two years after meeting themselves on social media but have never met physically before the man landed in Abuja and headed to Kano to seal the union.
The man reportedly embraced Islam and had his name changed to Musa as he tied the knot traditionally last week in the presence of family and friends.
Congratulations to the new and lovely couple. We wish them the best in their marriage.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/american-man-lands-in-kano-to-wed-hausa-bride-whom-he-has-never-met-photos.html
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by forghon: 8:59pm On Jun 02
FTC
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by HungerBAD: 8:59pm On Jun 02
A real Northern woman online?
This is news to me.
Abeg I don dey complain here for a long time about the scarcity of Northern women in real life,and even online. So how this guy waka?I hear say Northern women never cheat when married.
I mean real Northern women,and not those from Kogi claiming to be Northern women because they wear Hijab.
Those Slim Northern Fulani girls fine die.
Which dating site they meet?but let me say it here. I am not ready to convert to Islam.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by bedspread: 8:59pm On Jun 02
Let me not say anything....
But our Security forces should watch the Country this man is going to.... hope he is not Recuiting for Alqueda
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Lipscomb(m): 8:59pm On Jun 02
Congratulations Alfa musa .
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by NwaChibuzor100: 9:02pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
They are the one of the few tribes in Nigeria that don't circumcise their girls along with the fulanis so their libido is always very high. They can go any length to search for the perfect di*k even if it means going international.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 9:03pm On Jun 02
Hahaha! So these Northern ladies also do online dating? Let me come and be going.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by InansBobo: 9:06pm On Jun 02
WTF! NEW GENERATION!!!
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by troublemakea(m): 9:06pm On Jun 02
Lol sharp man....go to US and dumb the goddamn religion jae
even the bride's family all know that's what he would do
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 9:10pm On Jun 02
NwaChibuzor100:Isn't online dating Haram?
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by SweetPuffPuff: 9:12pm On Jun 02
They look matched in age . hope it works well for them
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by delugajackson: 9:29pm On Jun 02
The North have taken over from our Eastern brothers and sisters. Watch Lie Mohammed realease a statement on this.
"As part of government's plan to diversify the economy, it has become necessary for us to employ other means to woo foreign investors. We know this government is focused on foreign investment, and this includes getting the forex even through the strangest means. This is a moment in history and we encourage other tribes' women to follow suit. Marry as many white men as you can to grow Nigeria's economy"
- Signed.
Lie Mohammed.
Honourable Minister of Information.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:42pm On Jun 02
This kyn white man sef!
This one na upgraded fullani man with goat beards
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by olarwhumy6(f): 9:51pm On Jun 02
Cool i wish them well
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by OfficialDad: 9:53pm On Jun 02
How come?
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Preca(f): 10:04pm On Jun 02
nice
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by jtwest(m): 10:09pm On Jun 02
abi dis oyinbo is main sponsor of al-Qaeda and part of his package is blind marraige to an Hausa lady, someone should explain the logic behind this and the probability of the event occurring.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by falcon01: 10:10pm On Jun 02
NwaChibuzor100:and you think female circumcision is a good theng ehn??
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by RemedyLab: 10:28pm On Jun 02
ok
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by lefulefu(m): 10:30pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 10:39pm On Jun 02
Beautiful...just like Love.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Saviour22(m): 10:39pm On Jun 02
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
No, it isn't.
That is, if it's within the limit, I think...
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 10:42pm On Jun 02
Fkforyou:What limit is considered 'not within the limit?'
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 10:43pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
Asking for nudes...
Sexting ...
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 10:44pm On Jun 02
Fkforyou:And you think she or other Muslim girls don't do these?
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by MrSensor(m): 10:45pm On Jun 02
she deceived him.
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 10:48pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
And where have I stated so..?
Heck, have you even asked me if I do it also..
Why jump to other muslim girls..? I don't speak for Muslim girls ..
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 10:55pm On Jun 02
Fkforyou:You became their spokesman when you took it upon yourself to answer if online dating is haram, so why getting irritated?
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 11:06pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
It was a simple answer to a question (your question) I thought was innocent...
Hence, why I even added " I think"
I guess I misjudged your motives. You already have your own mindset.
And here we go again..another projection, "irritation". Are you a witch, how can you tell what's going on in my mind... Do you have any telepathic powers?..
Don't flatter yourself...
|Re: American Man Lands In Kano To Wed Hausa Bride Whom He Has Never Met. Photos by kimbraa(f): 11:10pm On Jun 02
Fkforyou:How would you know if I had an ulterior motive or not? Are you a wizard?
