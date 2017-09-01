₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Thistrendblog(f): 7:29am
See what she posted below;
I know my people would surely come for her... Lol
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/ive-never-met-independent-woman-who.html
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Ahmed0336(m): 7:29am
Nice hairdo tho.
Very Economical
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Evaberry(f): 7:33am
I'm coming back to modify
modified: I don't have much to say but what I want to say is that those lips are damn sexy and will be good in blowing away a man sorrow.
This girl was made just to suck d.icks
I'm sure she's an expert olosho
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Jaqenhghar: 7:40am
Ooops So those are the babes Nigerians usually settle for over there
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Tamel(m): 7:44am
for her mind now,she don make sense abi...mumu-ism at its peak!
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Sniper12: 7:45am
Kikikiki truth hurts. The legit nigerians der do no spend money on gals like fools. It is those useless red mud drug dealers dat spend and spoil dem. When dem start xenophobia una go dey shout.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by funmisticqueen(f): 7:46am
i thought the romanceland guys would be happy on this thread. Awon “ every naija babe is a gold digger, olosho and slay queen ” crew, come and carry your sister, food is ready.
cc integrator1, victornezzar
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by internationalman(m): 8:06am
funmisticqueen:They always claim ladies re confused when they re the most confused set of people.
If u stand with them they will bash u
if u stand against them they will still bash you.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Saintsammurai(m): 8:30am
What she is saying in essence is that, south africans ladies over there are golddiggers,, they run after rich Nigerian guys over there like flies on rotten corpse...And those independent babes, dont go after drug lords, because they can fend for themselves.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Jaqenhghar: 8:40am
Sniper12:Then they start braggong about how they take "all'
" South Afrocan babes... we know the types. Even in Europe and co we see the types they settle for
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by RaggedyAnn: 8:51am
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Integrator1: 9:06am
funmisticqueen:it's crystal clear you have comprehension issues and please my mention is for meaningful discussion.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Dillusionist(f): 9:15am
apparently, this woman is seeking for a Nigerian guy that will take her,aunty stop seeking for cheap attention,
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Lewaluv(f): 9:25am
This one sounds jealous.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Victornezzar: 9:48am
funmisticqueen:So y dd u mention me
I didn't call naija galz gold diggers
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by WeirdoNg: 10:40am
Guys who hustle legitimately don't spend on girls anyhow.. her head like tennis ball
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by folakemigeh(f): 10:49am
Somehow you are right but if a guy starts spending on me carelessly, I won't take him serious.
I have rejected an iphone 7 plus from a guy who kept pestering me with too much gifts.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Michael004: 11:06am
God bless this reasonable girls bountifully. U can see the gold digging mofos wailing already.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Thistrendblog(f): 11:25am
cc; lalasticlala, Rocktation, farano
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by sunshineG(m): 11:33am
RaggedyAnn:why are you smiling
Are you in sa?
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by sunshineG(m): 11:39am
The lady is making an ill-informed statement
Drug lords are drug lords everywhere
They go for slay queens , olosho and hoes
It is not necessarily a Nigerian thing
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by loadedvibes: 11:47am
Lol.. one Nigerian man don dump this one for another girl.. hehehe.. I'm gussin she couldn't keep up with the lifestyle of a slay queen after the Nigeria guy dump her ass.. Na she enter economical hairstyle... hehehehe.. very funny..
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Jetjacky(m): 11:47am
Doesn't mean they don't exist.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by EponOjuku: 11:48am
Who is this lunatic with her head like a watermelon?
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Brooke60: 11:48am
B
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by MustiizRaja(m): 11:49am
more reason why u can never have senxe
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by BroZuma: 11:49am
African women and Nigerian men...
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Lexusgs430: 11:49am
See her head like guinea fowl egg .....
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Jboy5050(m): 11:49am
head like coconut
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by Conductorr1: 11:49am
Sniper12:
Dear Taiwo, Skull mining and yahoo yahoo ate not "legit" business. Thanks.
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by uzoclinton(m): 11:50am
ok
|Re: I Have Never Met An Independent Woman Who Dates Nigerians – South African Lady by uzoclinton(m): 11:51am
The girl dey vex say no Nigerian man Don chyke her...
