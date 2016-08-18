₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by AridunuThomas: 5:49am
A twitter user, @MP_Muye recently uploaded photo of a supposed term paper in a Master's Degree course of the Nigeria Defense Academy, which treated the term "Slay queen" with scorn and derision. Peep the screen shots.
https://twitter.com/MP_Muye/status/1002945014111064064?s=19
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by AridunuThomas: 5:57am
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:01am
This is seriously serious!
SLAY Queen effect on average Nigerian male?!
Like seriously?
Well, that is for the male they have effect on!
Most of them don't even have straight legs!!
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Anigreat: 6:11am
Yes o
its energy is come with bleeding katsina, bending beast.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Olalan(m): 6:24am
Slay queens and social media obsession is like 5&6. Society tries to dignify prostitutes by calling them slay queens the right word for them is prostitute cause if you look deep into their lifestyle they arent different from their counterparts in brotels
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Albert0011(m): 4:56pm
Seriously i don't even know what to type self so its better i silence my keyboard to avoid ban....shout out to the mod that banned me last week i was only doing my civic right as a gud citizen.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by harrwix(m): 4:56pm
You see them with safety belts on, "driving their cars" on Parking mode
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by kennygee(f): 4:59pm
This should be a Project Topic.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by handsomeclouds(m): 4:59pm
K
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Fuckster565: 4:59pm
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by salvation101(f): 4:59pm
Lol
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by LivingFree(f): 5:00pm
See the traffic, I wonder if this crap hit FP? If you think I'm going to zoom in and squint to read this nonsense then you are on a long one
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Sniper4real(m): 5:01pm
Chai
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Oluwaesko(m): 5:01pm
it's a serious something.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by nikkypearl(f): 5:01pm
Na real wa
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by StackHouse1(m): 5:01pm
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by RuthlessLeader(m): 5:02pm
After reading this I know why boko haram is disgracing our military and soldiers only know how to beat civilians. Talk about misplaced priorities
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by pawesome(m): 5:02pm
NDA
My younger brother is ready to die writing NDA exams dn to just give up...dude has written it 4 times already and is still not ready to give up even after securing admission in the university...Die hard NDA fan
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by ceejayluv(m): 5:03pm
Of course, the Slay Queen syndrome has had a significant sociological impact in our society. It deserves further studies. One effect in my opinion is the propagation of the Narcissistic tendencies in young females.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by jeffoe(m): 5:04pm
This is one is strong
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Akinz0126(m): 5:06pm
The researcher couldn't have said it better.
Them follow dey nairaland too buh we no go see them fo here
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Akinz0126(m): 5:06pm
The researcher couldn't have said it better.
Them follow dey nairaland too buh we no go see them for here
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Humblega(m): 5:08pm
No slay queen has straight legs............is that true?
lol
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by trapQ: 5:11pm
Your younger brother is the real MVP. He is passionate about his dreams. Anyone who isn't passionate about whatever he finds himself doing can never excel at it.
pawesome:
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by trapQ: 5:13pm
When will Nigerian men stop blaming women for their misfortunes?
Are slay Queens the reason why boko Haram keeps decimating the NDA soldiers?
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Princedapace(m): 5:14pm
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by xreal: 5:15pm
Those talking rubbish should show us their project topic.
These are soldiers.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Narldon(f): 5:21pm
Anigreat:
What exactly is your point?
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by UBGG(f): 5:29pm
LivingFree:
If you need to squint to read that, you should get your eyes checked, dear. I'm serious.
|Re: "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy by Ghost01(m): 5:29pm
RuthlessLeader:You don't have to be a military man to enrol for a Master's Degree at the NDA.
And that right there is a seminar paper I'd like to read!
