Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Slay Queen Syndrome" Term Paper At Nigeria Defence Academy (7245 Views)

Slay Queen With UK Location Fled After Being Spotted Carrying Gallons Of Water / 'Lack Of Sex Will Make You Mad' - Nigerian "Slay Queen" / How I Taught A Slay Queen A Lesson (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://twitter.com/MP_Muye/status/1002945014111064064?s=19 A twitter user, @MP_Muye recently uploaded photo of a supposed term paper in a Master's Degree course of the Nigeria Defense Academy, which treated the term "Slay queen" with scorn and derision. Peep the screen shots. 1 Share

This is seriously serious!



SLAY Queen effect on average Nigerian male?!

Like seriously?



Well, that is for the male they have effect on!

Most of them don't even have straight legs!! 8 Likes 1 Share









Yes o





its energy is come with bleeding katsina, bending beast. Yes oits energy is come with bleeding katsina, bending beast.

Slay queens and social media obsession is like 5&6. Society tries to dignify prostitutes by calling them slay queens the right word for them is prostitute cause if you look deep into their lifestyle they arent different from their counterparts in brotels 11 Likes 1 Share

Seriously i don't even know what to type self so its better i silence my keyboard to avoid ban....shout out to the mod that banned me last week i was only doing my civic right as a gud citizen.

You see them with safety belts on, "driving their cars" on Parking mode 2 Likes

Track and know the exact location of your car anywhere on your mobile phone



With our car tracker device, you can stop and start your car engine on your phone

You can know exact location of your car and your driver on your phone

You can listen to live conversation of what people are saying inside your car

You can set your car speed limit and check fuel history.



For more info pls call the phone number below. Price is #35.000 1 Share

This should be a Project Topic. 3 Likes

K

Lol

See the traffic, I wonder if this crap hit FP? If you think I'm going to zoom in and squint to read this nonsense then you are on a long one 2 Likes

Chai

it's a serious something.





Na real wa Na real wa







http://www.nairaland.com/4500244/neat-ps3-sale#68144798 Ps3 for quick sale

After reading this I know why boko haram is disgracing our military and soldiers only know how to beat civilians. Talk about misplaced priorities 2 Likes

NDA

My younger brother is ready to die writing NDA exams dn to just give up...dude has written it 4 times already and is still not ready to give up even after securing admission in the university...Die hard NDA fan

Of course, the Slay Queen syndrome has had a significant sociological impact in our society. It deserves further studies. One effect in my opinion is the propagation of the Narcissistic tendencies in young females. 1 Like

This is one is strong

The researcher couldn't have said it better.



Them follow dey nairaland too buh we no go see them fo here

The researcher couldn't have said it better.



Them follow dey nairaland too buh we no go see them for here

No slay queen has straight legs............is that true?







lol 1 Like



pawesome:

NDA

My younger brother is ready to die writing NDA exams dn to just give up...dude has written it 4 times already and is still not ready to give up even after securing admission in the university...Die hard NDA fan Your younger brother is the real MVP. He is passionate about his dreams. Anyone who isn't passionate about whatever he finds himself doing can never excel at it.

When will Nigerian men stop blaming women for their misfortunes?



Are slay Queens the reason why boko Haram keeps decimating the NDA soldiers?

You too can earn online as side hustle or main hustle...



I am reaching a good skill and general freelance tips that can help you earn online too.



Note:



Training is online. via video tutorial I made and whatsapp support!



Training is not free!



You must have a laptop to be able to render the service and learn the skill!



Only serious people should whatsapp me. 09070304608



Check below to see some of my earnings per service I delivered. Skill is in high demand and quite lucrative..Can be offered both online and offline.

Those talking rubbish should show us their project topic.







These are soldiers.

Anigreat:





Yes o



its energy is come with bleeding katsina, bending beast.







What exactly is your point?







LivingFree:

See the traffic, I wonder if this crap hit FP? If you think I'm going to zoom in and squint to read this nonsense then you are on a long one

If you need to squint to read that, you should get your eyes checked, dear. I'm serious. If you need to squint to read that, you should get your eyes checked, dear. I'm serious.