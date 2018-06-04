Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) (13636 Views)

Guys, is this Love or weakness?

According to what i gathered, they're just departmental mates but the guy is crushing on the Lady while the lady is bestie_zoning him

E fit be him aunty

If its not, ladies can be very wicked. What they subject guys to in the name of that orifice called pussy is alarming. Guys & men please don't kill yourself because of vagina. Its just a smelly orifice with muscles that massages your dick till you come. If you can't get a sex doll please make use of your hands and have peace of mind. With your hand, mind and brain you can f**k any girl in this world. Even Nicki minaj , amber rose or dej loaf. 40 Likes 4 Shares

How e take concern u now? 19 Likes

lol at the backlash

If you never carry woman bag before like but if you don carry share 28 Likes 74 Shares

Lol.

the no even get Nyash sef 6 Likes

Its not a bad thing to help. 2 Likes

Love, look what you made me do.

Chaiii d guy fall hand no be small.......from d way d guy dey sef him never even see her laps talk less of to touch am .....she just turn am to "assistant boyfriend of bag carrying " chaiiii!!!! Chaiii d guy fall hand no be small.......from d way d guy dey sef him never even see her laps talk less of to touch am .....she just turn am tochaiiii!!!! 6 Likes

na dis kain guy go dey wash him babe's briefs... gbewudani: a disappointment to the men folk

Nothing bad about it. I do it most times for my gf. I helped her carried her bag sef when I came to funaab 2 weeks ago from campus to where we took cab to camp. Students were just looking at me, me I no send any bagga 4 Likes

simps will always be simps 1 Like

ME THAT CARRYING BAG IS THE MAIN REASON I WAS BORN.





USELESS THREAD. ME THAT CARRYING BAG IS THE MAIN REASON I WAS BORN.USELESS THREAD. 3 Likes

Funaab Funaab GLORY of our Days 2 Likes 2 Shares

My roommate does so too when I was in school, so no big deal....na love 1 Like

It's possible he isn't carrying it for love.



It's for fun most times and the lady must have resisted but the guy insisted.



Not strange one bit. People bring little things on here like it ever matters. 3 Likes 1 Share

So?

If I carry that bag I must fvck monkey and mosquito style

Kini big deal Kini big deal