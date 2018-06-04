₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,499 members, 4,276,976 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) (13636 Views)
Used Condom Spotted In A Lady's Handbag (Photo) / LMAO!! Look What Was Spotted In This Lady’s Handbag. (photo) / Look What Was Spotted In This Lady’s Handbag. (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Ennyhorlar(m): 6:06pm On Jun 03
Guys, is this Love or weakness?
According to what i gathered, they're just departmental mates but the guy is crushing on the Lady while the lady is bestie_zoning him
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by NwaChibuzor100: 6:08pm On Jun 03
E fit be him aunty
If its not, ladies can be very wicked. What they subject guys to in the name of that orifice called pussy is alarming. Guys & men please don't kill yourself because of vagina. Its just a smelly orifice with muscles that massages your dick till you come. If you can't get a sex doll please make use of your hands and have peace of mind. With your hand, mind and brain you can f**k any girl in this world. Even Nicki minaj , amber rose or dej loaf.
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Ennyhorlar(m): 6:09pm On Jun 03
See what someone said
3 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Sunnymatey(m): 6:10pm On Jun 03
How e take concern u now?
19 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 6:22pm On Jun 03
lol at the backlash
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by brownsugar23: 6:34pm On Jun 03
If you never carry woman bag before like but if you don carry share
28 Likes 74 Shares
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Kimcutie(m): 6:35pm On Jun 03
Lol.
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by cuntbro: 6:41pm On Jun 03
the no even get Nyash sef
6 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by CaptainStephen(m): 6:41pm On Jun 03
Its not a bad thing to help.
2 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Colourich(f): 6:51pm On Jun 03
Love, look what you made me do.
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Colourich(f): 6:55pm On Jun 03
NwaChibuzor100:Keep spewing gibberish till konji hold you.
2 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 7:38pm On Jun 03
Chaiii d guy fall hand no be small.......from d way d guy dey sef him never even see her laps talk less of to touch am .....she just turn am to "assistant boyfriend of bag carrying " chaiiii!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by oluwatodimu1(m): 8:07pm On Jun 03
na dis kain guy go dey wash him babe's briefs... gbewudani: a disappointment to the men folk
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by lilmaydee(m): 8:14pm On Jun 03
Nothing bad about it. I do it most times for my gf. I helped her carried her bag sef when I came to funaab 2 weeks ago from campus to where we took cab to camp. Students were just looking at me, me I no send any bagga
4 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by luke55720: 8:23pm On Jun 03
simps will always be simps
1 Like
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 8:34pm On Jun 03
lilmaydee:
9 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by CAPSLOCKED: 8:38pm On Jun 03
ME THAT CARRYING BAG IS THE MAIN REASON I WAS BORN.
USELESS THREAD.
3 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Jones100(m): 8:52pm On Jun 03
Funaab Funaab GLORY of our Days
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by deewhydoski: 8:55pm On Jun 03
My roommate does so too when I was in school, so no big deal....na love
1 Like
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Heloct(f): 9:47pm On Jun 03
It's possible he isn't carrying it for love.
It's for fun most times and the lady must have resisted but the guy insisted.
Not strange one bit. People bring little things on here like it ever matters.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by MariaLavina: 9:57pm On Jun 03
So?
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Archangel15: 10:20pm On Jun 03
If I carry that bag I must fvck monkey and mosquito style
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by derrydinny: 10:55pm On Jun 03
lilmaydee:na do e dey start, very soon you go start to dey cook, wash her clothes and panties, mumu man
1 Like
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Bluezy13(m): 11:11pm On Jun 03
lilmaydee:
So na you dey that picture ??
4 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by belatoxx: 11:14pm On Jun 03
Actually, I'm here not for dating because i wouldn't want to break any lady heart ..Why I need a mature lady of 35 to 45 years for sexmate in Ibadan to derive pleasure for each other. You can reach me on +2349025395502 via whatsapp.
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by lilmaydee(m): 11:14pm On Jun 03
derrydinny:Lol! No wonder they said Nigerian men aren't romantic. Even if I do all the aforementioned, it still doesn't take away my pride as a man.
2 Likes
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by lilmaydee(m): 11:16pm On Jun 03
Bluezy13:Lol! That's not me.
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by doctore212(m): 11:22pm On Jun 03
NwaChibuzor100:you are very right especially the sex doll part
1 Like
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by megafem1: 12:18am
Plz help me
I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by strokegoons(m): 12:51am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXzvS4VCzOE..don't forget to subscribe to the comedy channel
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Saff(f): 1:09am
Kini big deal
|Re: A Guy Carrying A Lady's Handbag In FUNAAB (Photo) by Horlaboy51: 6:03am
Isn't it obvious he helped the lady beside him... TeamHelpYourGf#
If U Dont Fear Anything, Pls Fear Quiet/introvert People. They Are Very Wicked. / Does My Aunty Want Sex With Me ?pls Advice Me / Nigerians And Their Crazy Kissing Styles(pinchures Inclusive)
Viewing this topic: JamaicanLove(f), SmartQuotes(m), busybee001, menzino(m), mosesdejaviano(m), oluwaahmed, NotBeenPaid(m), msquarewld(m), daviscoal(m), mascot87(m), cheal(f), drbiola(m), b4bola(m), Abiola4eva(m), doublewisdom, Ovonlen(m), whugo(m), Enegod(m), omooba969(m), afroduke, imoleolu2012, babysophie(f), sammyogboso(m), Luxxycool(m), Olofintoto(m), drslimtommy, austin4real(m), ttshems(m), stampedconcrete, makacyn25, Geesaintagape, OCHOdee(f), UrRealG, Factfinder1(f), innobarca(m), Captaynbee, Ilajeboy(m), Allwility, mizznutrition(f), frankdaholy, sweetking, harddyj, MrRabbi(m), vanshwerz, slowbreeze(f), Spacedot(m), chusks(m), AlwaysPositive, Lily4star(f), ozuru(m), jonsnow92, emmmillenium, Notebook123, MORNDEW(m), Caliph69, Bowwow11(m), Emmex0804(m), tchimatic(m), e7ejinima, seyekan(m), Kingsley1000(m), Zende(m), zamie(m), Ladipodeal, seangy4konji, veekid(m), adto(m), lelvin(m), plethoral, Ericnrm(m), AkinseteK(m), SirClad, Engr1(m), onyyy, RedboneSmith(m), Chilug(m), fredoooooo, lamex10(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9