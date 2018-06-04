Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 (11605 Views)

Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari / Number Of Dead Men Appointed By Buhari Increases To 5 / Police Officer Storms Uyo Court With Armed Policemen, Snatches His Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





On 4 September last year (1984), minutes before leaving the country for an extensive tour of the US, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested at the airport of Lagos due to an attempt at smuggling foreign currency out of the country. “He who emanates greatness, carries death in his pouch and cannot die” is what this controversial African musician called himself. But the Nigerian authorities took this for granted and took him to court for the 451st time in ten years.



Fela was supposed to have carried 1600 English pounds with him instead of the maximum amount of 50 that one person is allowed to take out of the country. An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment. When he has served this sentence he will be 51. But if the man will survive the circumstances



and treatment in a Nigerian jail remains doubtful. It appears his health has deteriorated frightfully in the last three months.





http://www.afrobeatmusic.net/html/fela_s_pre-conviction_intervie.html







Even Oyinbo Newspaper remember Buhari, na Naija peepo no dey remember history,



https://www.theguardian.com/music/2015/apr/01/nigerias-new-president-muhammadu-buhari-is-the-man-who-put-fela-kuti-in-jail





Plus this Nairaland thread that rehashed the issue...



http://www.nairaland.com/2116222/fela-kuti-charged-armed-robbery



Even Oyinbo Newspaper remember Buhari, na Naija peepo no dey remember history,Plus this Nairaland thread that rehashed the issue... 11 Likes 4 Shares

I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh 7 Likes

sarrki:

I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh

I was thinking about you and a multitude of others when planning to do a thread on Maximilien Robespierre



look him up...



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre I was thinking about you and a multitude of others when planning to do a thread on Maximilien Robespierrelook him up... 33 Likes 6 Shares

Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state.

Locked up vice president Ekwueme but left President Shagari. 40 Likes 3 Shares

So the ancestor is replaying a part of his ancient tricks again. Dejavu and his zombies are all hyperventilating, like we don't know these happenings were commissioned by their "ancient of days" and transmissioned to the semi-illiterate IGP. I just hope zombies are saving their stipends should incase their dull one miscalculates and things start going downhill for him. Atleast niger republic residency for zombies shouldn't be hard to afford. 22 Likes 1 Share

Deja vu.......repeatee



Ooooooh not again ...







God have mercy on this Nigeria and Nigerians. 7 Likes

Buhari is so dull 7 Likes

Kundagarten:

Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state. that's who he is,a bloody tribalis and ethnic bigotory. that's who he is,a bloody tribalis and ethnic bigotory. 22 Likes

FreddyKruger:

So the ancestor is replaying a part of his ancient tricks again. Dejavu and his zombies are all hyperventilating, like we don't know these happenings were commissioned by their "ancient of days" and transmissioned to the semi-illiterate IGP. I just hope zombies are saving their stipends should incase their dull one miscalculates and things start going downhill for him. Atleast niger republic residency for zombies shouldn't be hard to afford. 4 Likes

According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?



All this pea brained eidiats mentioning me up and down, did Fela have to keep all the monies on him ? a law is a law if he had given each one of them their 50 each , he wouldn't have been arrested





Did Buhari put the monies in his pocket ? why is everyone saying Buhari arrested him for being a critic , Shey Buhari used JUJU to keep all the money in Fela's hands ? bunch of nincoompoops



HiddenShadow



three 9 Likes 4 Shares

Kundagarten:

Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state.

Do you know that the so called Umaru Dikko that was crated to be shipped back to Nigeria from the UKafter absconding due to government's funds mismanagement was Buhari's in law?



That's who Buhari is.



On Fela's matter.

He clearly flouted the law, the money should have been on those people individually. A glimpse to Fela's megalomania.



While Fela had a message to share and preach.

Fela wasn't practicing most of his preachings.



Kalakuta republic wasn't democratic either, Fela was a god on his own that couldn't be questioned,he had people beaten for talking back at him on stage as per " yabbies""

He harboured drug dealers, users, gangs of assorted criminals and flouted national laws and even more cultural laws and precepts of smoking Igbo and prostitution.

Fela can aptly be described as a love-vendor!



Yes his legacy lives on in his words, but for his practice , the Yoruba people from 3 decades ago have literally stop naming their children Fela.

Check that out!



So Fela could be charged a criminal by association!



" Teacher don't teach me nonsense" Do you know that the so called Umaru Dikko that was crated to be shipped back to Nigeria from the UKafter absconding due to government's funds mismanagement was Buhari's in law?That's who Buhari is.On Fela's matter.He clearly flouted the law, the money should have been on those people individually. A glimpse to Fela's megalomania.While Fela had a message to share and preach.Fela wasn't practicing most of his preachings.Kalakuta republic wasn't democratic either, Fela was a god on his own that couldn't be questioned,he had people beaten for talking back at him on stage as per " yabbies""He harboured drug dealers, users, gangs of assorted criminals and flouted national laws and even more cultural laws and precepts of smoking Igbo and prostitution.Fela can aptly be described as a love-vendor!Yes his legacy lives on in his words, but for his practice , the Yoruba people from 3 decades ago have literally stop naming their children Fela.Check that out!So Fela could be charged a criminal by association!" Teacher don't teach me nonsense" 11 Likes 2 Shares

The real Buhari have been manifest from antiquity. Nigerians who knew Buhari from his military days can't make a mistake about his identity. 13 Likes 1 Share

DaBullIT:

According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?

For your benefit....



"An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment."



He was travelling with a retinue of 45 people, each entitled to 50 pounds



45 x 50 = 2,250



he had 1,600 pounds on him



Next... For your benefit....He was travelling with a retinue of 45 people, each entitled to 50 pounds45 x 50 = 2,250he had 1,600 pounds on himNext... 25 Likes 2 Shares

This is Buhari...He deceived you zombies. He told y'all he is now a repentant democrat...but negodu Mr SaiBaba...lol 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh IMAM SARRKI I EXPECTED YOU TO ATTACK THE MESSAGE INSTEAD OF THE MESSENGER IMAM SARRKI I EXPECTED YOU TO ATTACK THE MESSAGE INSTEAD OF THE MESSENGER 10 Likes

tunjiajayi:





Do you know that the so called Umaru Dikko that was crated to be shipped back to Nigeria after absconding due to government funds mismanagement was Buhari's in law?



That's who Buhari is.



On Fela You're quoting urban legend. For me to know who Buhari is, I only have to see the likes of Babachir, Amaechi, Burutai and other accused people Buhari have refused to prosecute.

Bros stop telling fairy tales. You're quoting urban legend. For me to know who Buhari is, I only have to see the likes of Babachir, Amaechi, Burutai and other accused people Buhari have refused to prosecute.Bros stop telling fairy tales. 13 Likes 1 Share

DaBullIT:

According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?



That is why you failed maths and ended up studying marketing.



Divide 1600 by 45 and see if it is up to 50 pounds per person That is why you failed maths and ended up studying marketing.Divide 1600 by 45 and see if it is up to 50 pounds per person 11 Likes 2 Shares

Kundagarten:



You're quoting urban legend. For me to know who Buhari is, I only have to see the likes of Babachir, Amaechi, Burutai and other accused people Buhari have refused to prosecute.

Bros stop telling fairy tales.

I just told you an instance about Buhari that you can verify, I was around, reading and listening to the news then.

A legend to you, a reality to me.

Please check up.



On a lighter note.



Sho mo age mi ni? I just told you an instance about Buhari that you can verify, I was around, reading and listening to the news then.A legend to you, a reality to me.Please check up.On a lighter note.Sho mo age mi ni? 4 Likes 1 Share

A vindictive govt like buhari always end badly. This govt will destroy itself by itself. 5 Likes

DaBullIT:

According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?



All this pea brained eidiats mentioning me up and down, did Fela have to keep all the monies on him ? a law is a law if he had given each one of them their 50 each , he wouldn't have been arrested





Did Buhari put the monies in his pocket ? why is everyone saying Buhari arrested him for being a critic , Shey Buhari used JUJU to keep all the money in Fela's hands ? bunch of nincoompoops



HiddenShadow



three





What is wrong in holding the 1600 pounds for everyone.



You see why Awolowo's free education ended up making more illiterates than educated people. What is wrong in holding the 1600 pounds for everyone.You see why Awolowo's free education ended up making more illiterates than educated people. 15 Likes

tunjiajayi:





I just told you an instance about Buhari that you can verify, I was around, reading and listening to the news then.

A legend to you, a reality to me.

Please check up.



On a lighter note.



Sho mo age mi ni?



What you quoted was what sold Buhari to a lot of people. People actually thought the man was credible.



If you were around during Buhari's first stint, you'd have been aware of his unfairness of the past. The youths brought Buhari to power. Most Yorubas in their 50s knew how high handed Buhari is.



Why do you think Buhari didn't garner up to 10% of votes in the SW, SE or SS prior to 2015? Buhari was refined by Tinubu and painted by Akande and then sold as a saint. What you quoted was what sold Buhari to a lot of people. People actually thought the man was credible.If you were around during Buhari's first stint, you'd have been aware of his unfairness of the past. The youths brought Buhari to power. Most Yorubas in their 50s knew how high handed Buhari is.Why do you think Buhari didn't garner up to 10% of votes in the SW, SE or SS prior to 2015? Buhari was refined by Tinubu and painted by Akande and then sold as a saint. 7 Likes

This is Nige-eria, everybody be Krimina 1 Like

Kundagarten:







What you quoted was what sold Buhari to a lot of people. People actually thought the man was credible.



If you were around during Buhari's first stint, you'd have been aware of his unfairness of the past. The youths brought Buhari to power. Most Yorubas in their 50s knew how high handed Buhari is.



Why do you think Buhari didn't garner up to 10% of votes in the SW, SE or SS prior to 2015? Buhari was refined by Tinubu and painted Akande and then sold as a saint.

Your view, your prerogative.

Use your PVC.it counts! Your view, your prerogative.Use your PVC.it counts! 1 Like

tunjiajayi:





Your view, your prerogative.

Use your PVC.it counts!



I definitely will. Have a good day sir. I definitely will. Have a good day sir. 2 Likes

Kundagarten:



I definitely will. Have a good day sir.

Thank you.

You too, have a beautiful day. Thank you.You too, have a beautiful day. 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh You are kid, ask your father to tell you what happened those years to have knowledge about the person of buhari. You are kid, ask your father to tell you what happened those years to have knowledge about the person of buhari. 5 Likes

Chai so this man mumu no be today o o o anyway my pvc is intact, can't wait for 2019 3 Likes

HiddenShadow:









What is wrong in holding the 1600 pounds for everyone.



You see why Awolowo's free education ended up making more illiterates than educated people. What is wrong is that the Law then stated one person should not hold more than 50 are you dumb ? A law is a law 1 Like

Baba 70

The media particularly nairaland is doing so well in drawing our attention away from the main issue why he was arrested and making us believe he doesn't have a case.



Though it's might appear to be witch hunt.. he still has a case to answer. 3 Likes 1 Share