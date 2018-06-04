₦airaland Forum

Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984

Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984

by three: 1:45am


On 4 September last year (1984), minutes before leaving the country for an extensive tour of the US, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested at the airport of Lagos due to an attempt at smuggling foreign currency out of the country. “He who emanates greatness, carries death in his pouch and cannot die” is what this controversial African musician called himself. But the Nigerian authorities took this for granted and took him to court for the 451st time in ten years.

Fela was supposed to have carried 1600 English pounds with him instead of the maximum amount of 50 that one person is allowed to take out of the country. An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment. When he has served this sentence he will be 51. But if the man will survive the circumstances

and treatment in a Nigerian jail remains doubtful. It appears his health has deteriorated frightfully in the last three months.


http://www.afrobeatmusic.net/html/fela_s_pre-conviction_intervie.html



Even Oyinbo Newspaper remember Buhari, na Naija peepo no dey remember history,

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2015/apr/01/nigerias-new-president-muhammadu-buhari-is-the-man-who-put-fela-kuti-in-jail


Plus this Nairaland thread that rehashed the issue...

http://www.nairaland.com/2116222/fela-kuti-charged-armed-robbery

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by sarrki(m): 1:50am
I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by three: 1:54am
sarrki:
I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh

I was thinking about you and a multitude of others when planning to do a thread on Maximilien Robespierre

look him up...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Kundagarten: 3:21am
Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state.
Locked up vice president Ekwueme but left President Shagari.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by FreddyKruger: 4:14am
So the ancestor is replaying a part of his ancient tricks again. Dejavu and his zombies are all hyperventilating, like we don't know these happenings were commissioned by their "ancient of days" and transmissioned to the semi-illiterate IGP. I just hope zombies are saving their stipends should incase their dull one miscalculates and things start going downhill for him. Atleast niger republic residency for zombies shouldn't be hard to afford.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by CarGuidNG: 5:50am
http://www.nairaland.com/4482216/

http://www.nairaland.com/4496684/

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by chriskosherbal(m): 5:55am
Deja vu.......repeatee

Ooooooh not again ...



God have mercy on this Nigeria and Nigerians.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Metuh: 6:00am
Buhari is so dull

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by 2016v2017: 6:22am
Kundagarten:
Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state.
that's who he is,a bloody tribalis and ethnic bigotory.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by 2016v2017: 6:25am
FreddyKruger:
So the ancestor is replaying a part of his ancient tricks again. Dejavu and his zombies are all hyperventilating, like we don't know these happenings were commissioned by their "ancient of days" and transmissioned to the semi-illiterate IGP. I just hope zombies are saving their stipends should incase their dull one miscalculates and things start going downhill for him. Atleast niger republic residency for zombies shouldn't be hard to afford.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by DaBullIT(m): 7:06am
According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?

All this pea brained eidiats mentioning me up and down, did Fela have to keep all the monies on him ? a law is a law if he had given each one of them their 50 each , he wouldn't have been arrested


Did Buhari put the monies in his pocket ? why is everyone saying Buhari arrested him for being a critic , Shey Buhari used JUJU to keep all the money in Fela's hands ? bunch of nincoompoops

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by tunjiajayi: 7:11am
Kundagarten:
Same Buhari refused to allow governor Ambrose Alli to seek treatment. He dealt with Ajasin, Awolowo and most politicians except the ones from Katsina state.

Do you know that the so called Umaru Dikko that was crated to be shipped back to Nigeria from the UKafter absconding due to government's funds mismanagement was Buhari's in law?

That's who Buhari is.

On Fela's matter.
He clearly flouted the law, the money should have been on those people individually. A glimpse to Fela's megalomania.

While Fela had a message to share and preach.
Fela wasn't practicing most of his preachings.

Kalakuta republic wasn't democratic either, Fela was a god on his own that couldn't be questioned,he had people beaten for talking back at him on stage as per " yabbies""
He harboured drug dealers, users, gangs of assorted criminals and flouted national laws and even more cultural laws and precepts of smoking Igbo and prostitution.
Fela can aptly be described as a love-vendor!

Yes his legacy lives on in his words, but for his practice , the Yoruba people from 3 decades ago have literally stop naming their children Fela.
Check that out!

So Fela could be charged a criminal by association!

" Teacher don't teach me nonsense"

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Paperwhite(m): 7:12am
The real Buhari have been manifest from antiquity. Nigerians who knew Buhari from his military days can't make a mistake about his identity.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by three: 7:16am
DaBullIT:
According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?

For your benefit....

"An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment."

He was travelling with a retinue of 45 people, each entitled to 50 pounds

45 x 50 = 2,250

he had 1,600 pounds on him

Next...

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by dlondonbadboy: 7:20am
This is Buhari...He deceived you zombies. He told y'all he is now a repentant democrat...but negodu Mr SaiBaba...lol

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by IJOBA2: 7:21am
sarrki:
I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh
IMAM SARRKI I EXPECTED YOU TO ATTACK THE MESSAGE INSTEAD OF THE MESSENGER

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Kundagarten: 7:22am
tunjiajayi:


Do you know that the so called Umaru Dikko that was crated to be shipped back to Nigeria after absconding due to government funds mismanagement was Buhari's in law?

That's who Buhari is.

On Fela
You're quoting urban legend. For me to know who Buhari is, I only have to see the likes of Babachir, Amaechi, Burutai and other accused people Buhari have refused to prosecute.
Bros stop telling fairy tales.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by HiddenShadow: 7:25am
DaBullIT:
According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?


That is why you failed maths and ended up studying marketing.

Divide 1600 by 45 and see if it is up to 50 pounds per person

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by tunjiajayi: 7:28am
Kundagarten:

You're quoting urban legend. For me to know who Buhari is, I only have to see the likes of Babachir, Amaechi, Burutai and other accused people Buhari have refused to prosecute.
Bros stop telling fairy tales.

I just told you an instance about Buhari that you can verify, I was around, reading and listening to the news then.
A legend to you, a reality to me.
Please check up.

On a lighter note.

Sho mo age mi ni? grin

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by saaron: 7:34am
A vindictive govt like buhari always end badly. This govt will destroy itself by itself.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by HiddenShadow: 7:34am
DaBullIT:
According to the writeup , Fela was guilty of the offence , You all think Buhari should have looked the other way , But in reality it was court that sentenced him , so what's wrong with people ?

All this pea brained eidiats mentioning me up and down, did Fela have to keep all the monies on him ? a law is a law if he had given each one of them their 50 each , he wouldn't have been arrested


Did Buhari put the monies in his pocket ? why is everyone saying Buhari arrested him for being a critic , Shey Buhari used JUJU to keep all the money in Fela's hands ? bunch of nincoompoops

HiddenShadow

three



What is wrong in holding the 1600 pounds for everyone.

You see why Awolowo's free education ended up making more illiterates than educated people.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Kundagarten: 7:36am
tunjiajayi:


I just told you an instance about Buhari that you can verify, I was around, reading and listening to the news then.
A legend to you, a reality to me.
Please check up.

On a lighter note.

Sho mo age mi ni? grin


What you quoted was what sold Buhari to a lot of people. People actually thought the man was credible.

If you were around during Buhari's first stint, you'd have been aware of his unfairness of the past. The youths brought Buhari to power. Most Yorubas in their 50s knew how high handed Buhari is.

Why do you think Buhari didn't garner up to 10% of votes in the SW, SE or SS prior to 2015? Buhari was refined by Tinubu and painted by Akande and then sold as a saint.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by nuti(m): 7:37am
This is Nige-eria, everybody be Krimina

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by tunjiajayi: 7:38am
Kundagarten:



What you quoted was what sold Buhari to a lot of people. People actually thought the man was credible.

If you were around during Buhari's first stint, you'd have been aware of his unfairness of the past. The youths brought Buhari to power. Most Yorubas in their 50s knew how high handed Buhari is.

Why do you think Buhari didn't garner up to 10% of votes in the SW, SE or SS prior to 2015? Buhari was refined by Tinubu and painted Akande and then sold as a saint.

Your view, your prerogative.
Use your PVC.it counts!

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Kundagarten: 7:40am
tunjiajayi:


Your view, your prerogative.
Use your PVC.it counts!

I definitely will. Have a good day sir.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by tunjiajayi: 7:41am
Kundagarten:

I definitely will. Have a good day sir.

Thank you.
You too, have a beautiful day.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by mercyway: 7:43am
sarrki:
I see Chief wailer in person of fire fire about to spew normal the....sh
You are kid, ask your father to tell you what happened those years to have knowledge about the person of buhari.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by emmykey0128(m): 7:46am
Chai so this man mumu no be today o o o anyway my pvc is intact, can't wait for 2019

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by DaBullIT(m): 7:50am
What is wrong is that the Law then stated one person should not hold more than 50 are you dumb ? A law is a law
HiddenShadow:




What is wrong in holding the 1600 pounds for everyone.

You see why Awolowo's free education ended up making more illiterates than educated people.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:05am
Baba 70
Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by handsomeclouds(m): 8:05am
The media particularly nairaland is doing so well in drawing our attention away from the main issue why he was arrested and making us believe he doesn't have a case.

Though it's might appear to be witch hunt.. he still has a case to answer.

Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery By Buhari Government In 1984 by Nonnyflex(m): 8:06am
Well... This is nigeria... Anything and everything is possible

