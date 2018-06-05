₦airaland Forum

Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 7:11am
This groom was caught kissing his bride at their engagement and they don’t want to leave each other, people started shouting “otito” it’s enough.


Lol

Watch video below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjoewN6HOQw/


Gist from praize news


Gist source :: http://www.praizenews.com/groom-kiss-his-bride-hilariously-everybody-stated-shouting-its-enough-photo-video/

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 7:11am
Lol





See more hilarious photos and watch video here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/groom-kiss-his-bride-hilariously-everybody-stated-shouting-its-enough-photo-video/
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by eezeribe(m): 7:14am
Getting carried away because of an ordinary woman...
Weak men everywhere...
Beta males everywhere...
因為一個普通的女人而被帶走
無處不在的弱者......
各地弱男性......

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:14am
Oh boooyyyy!!

See vein A.K.A: Ishaaan!!!

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by pyyxxaro: 7:15am
The guy naa better kanuri



Be like say the gal don suffer am with kiss for long sad

2 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Ezigboune(f): 7:15am
Everybody should mind their business grin

It's not their kiss

shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

7 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by BeingFrank(m): 7:22am
Damn, See Muscle. Tug Of War. Python Tryin To Swallow A Live ...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Donald95(m): 7:50am
That is how Lalasticlacla kissed his wife that day. I was there

3 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Olalan(m): 7:57am
What do you call this type of kiss?

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by olasaad(f): 7:58am
Donald95:
That is how Lalasticlacla kissed his wife that day. I was there

Picture or we don't believe shocked shocked

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Chascop: 7:59am
eezeribe:
Getting carried away because of an ordinary woman...
Weak men everywhere...
Beta males everywhere...
因為一個普通的女人而被帶走
無處不在的弱者......
各地弱男性......

What are you really saying..

6 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by BleSSedMee(f): 8:47am
This here is what is called 'straw suck kiss'
LMAO.

It's a very deep French kiss.

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by JerryLegend(m): 9:05am
smiley
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Iamkuttie(m): 9:06am
G
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Didi2d(m): 9:06am
Ok
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Acidosis(m): 9:06am
damn it! Oga nor be carburetor na

6 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Lexusgs430: 9:06am
O no... This is what I call IBERIBERISM..........

2 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Hollman(m): 9:06am
Lol

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by kmaster007: 9:07am
happiness

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by IMASTEX: 9:07am
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Quickjobs(m): 9:07am
Interesting, wen you marry a vulcanizer

Meanwhile....Lady kills her husband for beating cat
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by samyyoung1(m): 9:08am
Soweto
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Lexusgs430: 9:08am
Acidosis:
damn it! Oga nor be carburetor na

You can tell that Oga is a mecho or blackmarket fuel agent......

2 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:08am
When you have 'paid in full'........ angry

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by lilfreezy: 9:08am
This Is Nigeria

Skull Miners be kissing now

4 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by spartan50(m): 9:08am
Why vein dey show for him head... Konji na bastard

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by xtremebabe(f): 9:09am
Lol
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Geofavor(m): 9:10am
when your babe says no sex before marriage, but you eventually get a slim chance to tap current grin

1 Like

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by yvett: 9:10am
let him enjoy it oooo
Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by tuoyoojo(m): 9:11am
the man do mouth like say him dey try suck fuel commot from car

well na him wife

its permitted

2 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by gurunlocker: 9:12am
Will you blame him? You know how many years he has been waiting?

2 Likes

Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Doerstech(m): 9:12am
Ewooooo

