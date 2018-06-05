₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 7:11am
This groom was caught kissing his bride at their engagement and they don’t want to leave each other, people started shouting “otito” it’s enough.
Lol
Watch video below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjoewN6HOQw/
Gist from praize news
Gist source :: http://www.praizenews.com/groom-kiss-his-bride-hilariously-everybody-stated-shouting-its-enough-photo-video/
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 7:11am
Lol
See more hilarious photos and watch video here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/groom-kiss-his-bride-hilariously-everybody-stated-shouting-its-enough-photo-video/
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by eezeribe(m): 7:14am
Getting carried away because of an ordinary woman...
Weak men everywhere...
Beta males everywhere...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:14am
Oh boooyyyy!!
See vein A.K.A: Ishaaan!!!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by pyyxxaro: 7:15am
The guy naa better kanuri
Be like say the gal don suffer am with kiss for long
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Ezigboune(f): 7:15am
Everybody should mind their business
It's not their kiss
7 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by BeingFrank(m): 7:22am
Damn, See Muscle. Tug Of War. Python Tryin To Swallow A Live ...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Donald95(m): 7:50am
That is how Lalasticlacla kissed his wife that day. I was there
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Olalan(m): 7:57am
What do you call this type of kiss?
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by olasaad(f): 7:58am
Donald95:
Picture or we don't believe
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Chascop: 7:59am
eezeribe:
What are you really saying..
6 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by BleSSedMee(f): 8:47am
This here is what is called 'straw suck kiss'
LMAO.
It's a very deep French kiss.
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by JerryLegend(m): 9:05am
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Iamkuttie(m): 9:06am
G
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Didi2d(m): 9:06am
Ok
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Acidosis(m): 9:06am
damn it! Oga nor be carburetor na
6 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Lexusgs430: 9:06am
O no... This is what I call IBERIBERISM..........
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Hollman(m): 9:06am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by kmaster007: 9:07am
happiness
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by IMASTEX: 9:07am
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Quickjobs(m): 9:07am
Interesting, wen you marry a vulcanizer
Meanwhile....Lady kills her husband for beating cat
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by samyyoung1(m): 9:08am
Soweto
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Lexusgs430: 9:08am
Acidosis:
You can tell that Oga is a mecho or blackmarket fuel agent......
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:08am
When you have 'paid in full'........
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by lilfreezy: 9:08am
This Is Nigeria
Skull Miners be kissing now
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by spartan50(m): 9:08am
Why vein dey show for him head... Konji na bastard
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by xtremebabe(f): 9:09am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Geofavor(m): 9:10am
when your babe says no sex before marriage, but you eventually get a slim chance to tap current
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by yvett: 9:10am
let him enjoy it oooo
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by tuoyoojo(m): 9:11am
the man do mouth like say him dey try suck fuel commot from car
well na him wife
its permitted
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by gurunlocker: 9:12am
Will you blame him? You know how many years he has been waiting?
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious: Groom Kisses His Bride Deeply, As Guests Shout (Photos, Video) by Doerstech(m): 9:12am
Ewooooo
What Is Your Idea Of A Romantic Date? / What Is Wrong With Polygamy? ( Comments From Men Only Please). / Open At Your Own Risk: THE SUPERNATURAL
