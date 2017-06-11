₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Mrspycee: 12:44pm
Popular twitter Influencer, Eric Okafor aka @Knewkeed spotted a weird advert in the pet section of a Nigerian classified website for a "bush baby". It seems an angry ex put the pretty lady up for sale for just 100 Naira with a funny description that says "Crys and barks mixed breed cat and dog". Lol!
MORE @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/10/nigerian-man-puts-ex-girlfriend-for.html
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by ShyCypher(m): 12:47pm
Bush Baby?
No chill!!!
39 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Adaumunocha(f): 12:49pm
Lolzzzz... Very funny
11 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by LifeofAirforce(m): 12:50pm
Even the #100 is negotiable
Talk of wickedness
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by thesicilian: 12:55pm
That guy should be arrested for being too savage. He even said the N100 is negotiable!
The drawing seems close enough, though.
27 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by ClassCaptain(m): 12:59pm
Oga oo
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Kolababe: 1:07pm
lol
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by konkonbilo(m): 1:07pm
Lmao
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by anuoluwapo884: 1:09pm
Lol #100 negotiable that's epic
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:27pm
Savagery outta this planet. Only God sabi wetn d girl don do
12 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Barfibassey(m): 1:29pm
Comedy
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Oyebee91(m): 1:34pm
I laugh sotey I piss for body
1 Like
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by tosyne2much(m): 2:12pm
Na them know where dem take meet
1 Like
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by pocohantas(f): 2:29pm
Childish youths that can't move on peacefully. May God not bring such a person my way...again.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by sexybbstar(f): 2:35pm
The guy is the cause of the break up but he refused to move on. That is why he is feeling so pained. She's an ex after all.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by ninocia18(m): 2:37pm
It's better na. If it's one tribe now, he will use her for rituals or even sell her in bits.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by VickyRotex(f): 2:38pm
OMG!!! Indeed Many are but few are
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Slayer2: 2:38pm
Lwkmd o @ Bush baby
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Teewhy2: 2:38pm
see finishing.
what the girl would have done to the guy will have really made him angry.
1 Like
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by whisper88(m): 2:38pm
V
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Silentscreamer(f): 2:38pm
Lol.. Pained ex. The girl is probably with another guy moving on with her life, while dis agbaya is here throwing tantrums.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Lordygram(m): 2:38pm
I blame buhari.
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by sureheaven(m): 2:38pm
Eleyi ma de tun gidigan....
5 Likes
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Sleyanya1(m): 2:39pm
Lol
Wicked Man...
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by budosky(m): 2:39pm
100 bucks for that is a Fair deal!
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by Franco2017(m): 2:39pm
Na the price tag worse pass
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by lonelydora(m): 2:39pm
Hahahahahaha. The girl must be an annoying person.
1 Like
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by glad90: 2:39pm
lols
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website by princetom1(m): 2:39pm
pocohantas:
Again?
1 Like
