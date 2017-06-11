Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Puts Ex-Girlfriend For Sale In Pet Section Of Classified Ad Website (12263 Views)

Popular twitter Influencer, Eric Okafor aka @Knewkeed spotted a weird advert in the pet section of a Nigerian classified website for a "bush baby". It seems an angry ex put the pretty lady up for sale for just 100 Naira with a funny description that says "Crys and barks mixed breed cat and dog". Lol!







No chill!!! Bush Baby?No chill!!! 39 Likes

Lolzzzz... Very funny 11 Likes

Even the #100 is negotiable



Talk of wickedness Talk of wickedness 51 Likes 1 Share

That guy should be arrested for being too savage. He even said the N100 is negotiable!

The drawing seems close enough, though. 27 Likes

Lol #100 negotiable that's epic

Savagery outta this planet. Only God sabi wetn d girl don do 12 Likes

I laugh sotey I piss for body 1 Like

Na them know where dem take meet 1 Like

Childish youths that can't move on peacefully. May God not bring such a person my way...again. 11 Likes

The guy is the cause of the break up but he refused to move on. That is why he is feeling so pained. She's an ex after all. 2 Likes

It's better na. If it's one tribe now, he will use her for rituals or even sell her in bits. 3 Likes

but few are OMG!!! Indeed Many arebut few are

Lwkmd o @ Bush baby



what the girl would have done to the guy will have really made him angry.



Lol.. Pained ex. The girl is probably with another guy moving on with her life, while dis agbaya is here throwing tantrums. 5 Likes

I blame buhari.

Eleyi ma de tun gidigan.... 5 Likes







Wicked Man... Lol

100 bucks for that is a Fair deal!

Na the price tag worse pass

Hahahahahaha. The girl must be an annoying person. 1 Like

lols 1 Like 2 Shares