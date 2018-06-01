Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Why Some Girls Are So Demanding" - Nigerian Man (3170 Views)

The man, with the handle @jajaphd tweeted some reasons why girls were so dependent on their boyfriends for finances.



He tweeted:



There’s chronic poverty in the land and many families (subtly) encourage their daughters to get into relationships so that the financial responsibilities for her (and maybe the family) can be shifted to her partner.



That’s one of the reasons why some girls are so demanding.



Then there’s also greed.



Some girls are demanding simply because they are not satisfied with what they earn, own or are given by their family.



There’s also entitlement.



Some women are socialised to believe that they deserve to be taken care of by their (male) partners just because they are women. Some go farther to believe that they are entitled to stuff because they have sex with their man.



In addition, some men woo ladies by ostentatious display of wealth.



When you buy your way into the heart of a woman, you have to be ready to keep paying rent.



Question: What do you do for a living?

Nigerian girl : I'm in a relationship. 10 Likes

true





but he didn't get the order right............................here's the correct order





1) chronic poverty and hunger





2) idiot men who woo dem with wealth





2) entittlement and laziness





3) greed 7 Likes





Get your money up instead of complaining.



It's the number 1 reason! Her mother will mock the broke man and her father will reject him. That's a given in every culture around the world. Who no like better tings
Get your money up instead of complaining.

The problem isn't the fact that they demand from men, it's just that they end up offering you nothing but sex.





Any lady who offers more than sex deserve and worth a good financial care from her man, not the empty hoes disguising as girlfriends. 13 Likes

nawa oo

samyfreshsmooth:

true





but he didn't get the order right............................here's the correct order





1) chronic poverty and hunger





2) idiot men who woo dem with wealth





2) entittlement and laziness





3) greed

Your number two reason is even worse than number one.

Your number two reason is even worse than number one.
You will see a weakling of a man using a 35k tecno phone, but will buy a broke bitchh iPhone 8 for her birthday which he sponsored...

Lie! No parent will encourage their daughters to get into relationship for financial stipulation.



Our ladies imbibed that habit because everybody want to be sophisticated.



Wear sexy cloth, put on expensive weavon, Drive the most flashy car and so on.



So much modernization has a role to play in this effect. 1 Like

i believe the MAIN reason is because some donkeys out there gladly give them....if NO men were giving these broke hungry babes money, then they would certainly stop... sadly, some men are so poor that they only have money to offer a babe, and the funny part is that these same men would be surprise when that said babe decide to leave when the money dries up.



what you attract with honey, will only stay around you while the honey lasts. 2 Likes

At bloded thats actually a silly excuse to give even the bible thought us on how to be contented with what we have ...

labake1:



. You had to report the reply I gave you for asking me stupid questions, huh?





You had to report the reply I gave you for asking me stupid questions, huh?
Next time, mind the people you ask pooo. Feel free to report this one.

Lonestar124:

Lie! No parent will encourage their daughters to get into relationship for financial stipulation.



Our ladies imbibed that habit because everybody want to be sophisticated.



Wear sexy cloth, put on expensive weavon, Drive the most flashy car and so on.



When they see their dad taking care of their mom in all totality surely they'd expect their boyfriends to render some financial assistance to them too.

My view is that they demand for money because they need to maintain their body for more good looking and appealing to their guys.

Cc Lalasticlala

okay

All you need is to say "NO, I need the money to do something" except over-love is worrying you

Sadly men are the ones reaffirming it.

I don't have a problem with giving support to a lady I date,so long as she doesn't have a sense of entitlement.

I also can't give to a lady what I haven't given to my mum or sisters. That's just my thing. At least till I am married.

Men should learn to stop crying unnecessarily.



Scientifically it has been proven that women look out for attactiveness and resources in men, while men look out for attactiveness and youth in women.



It is natural and a biological function of women to look out for guys that have money. No amount of complain and crying from men will ever change that. 2 Likes

Is there nature







we know these things, i dated one girl every time i touched her bwest i paid 1k if i chuk 3k so when i dont have money i only touch but when they pay salaries i just go and chuk

Once you tell a girl "HELLO", you have started owing her money.

LivingFree:

It's the number 1 reason! Her mother will mock the broke man and her father will reject him. That's a given in every culture around the world. Who no like better tings



Get your money up instead of complaining.



*watch broken vessels, spam my mentions*

The role of the suitor is to help the family escape poverty ? What kind of family is that ? The role of the suitor is to help the family escape poverty ? What kind of family is that ?

The same Nigerian ladies with an entitlement mentality are the ones clamouring for gender equality. Rubbish.



If I pay your bills and stuff then you have no rights whatsoever to be dragging roles with me. We are not equal.









Addendum



Please what exactly is wrong with Nairaland?



Hasn't it earned so much money these past years? Why is upgrading and maintaining the site such a problem?



Honestly there's something wrong with the black man. You won't see such on a foreign site.

If God wanted your girlfriend to have Brazilian hair she would have been born in Brazil. My brothers let's not confuse our ancestors 2 Likes