Dear nairalanders,



It has been a common knowledge for young Nigerian Job seekers to be scammed on a daily basis due to the desperation of people trying to get a means of survival.



Be kind enough to list the names of fake companies who try to scam or deceive unsuspecting job seekers by sending out fake information of job vacancy or intervies.





Below are 2 Major ones I have heard about ;



*Esther Breakthrough (EBT). They used to be somehwere around Ojuelegba in surulere. You will be made to pay a sum only to be given fake employment letter.



*VHR - 9 oremeji str, Isolo. They are into Multi Level Marketer of Healthcare drugs but will always lie to deceive people with different vacancy names only to be told to even pay a particular sum.





Nairalanders, please post others you know of so that people can be aware and not fall victim. 73 Likes 7 Shares

Oshabalinks at enerhen junction warri,i paid them #3000 to get a job for me,but sent me to companies that has no vacancy.if you have gotten any job through them please tell us so that we can trust them 21 Likes 3 Shares

Same format Esther BreakThrough (EBT) uses to deceive their unsuspecting victims.



Same format Esther BreakThrough (EBT) uses to deceive their unsuspecting victims.

Nairalanders, let's keep it coming to safe fellow Nigerian Youths this criminal act and also keep this dupes out of business by posting name and addresses of fake companies you know or have fallen victim to them.

No comments 9 Likes 2 Shares

esther break through did d same to me they deceived me by advertised 2ru news paper 8 Likes

@op God will bless u for doing dis am about to go to their office dis friday..tank u..i no dey go again.. but what about Allstate at Ikeja r dey scammer too they said i should come dis friday pls help ooo 7 Likes 1 Share

I think im impress with wht you guys are doing,u av safe alot of pple from fallin a victim,God will continue to bless all u all! 21 Likes

its a lie concerning esther breaktrou they get me job better offer 4 Likes

pls tel us abt it,4 d past years u re d only one sayin somtin gud abt dem,wh i doubt so much. pls tel us abt it,4 d past years u re d only one sayin somtin gud abt dem,wh i doubt so much. 25 Likes

pls tel us abt it,4 d past years u re d only one sayin somtin gud abt dem,wh i doubt so much. Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer". Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer". 124 Likes 2 Shares

mithe: Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer". dont mind her i just check her profile now she one of them...scammer tank God i did not fall for their eveil hand.. dont mind her i just check her profile now she one of them...scammer tank God i did not fall for their eveil hand.. 23 Likes 1 Share

DANA GROUP OF COMPANIES. 3 Likes 2 Shares

ZENON OIL OWN BY OTEDOLA. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Novotel hotels. Claiming to pay 3500 GBP for ordinary reservation officer. Said. My Bro should pay half of his processing fee for visa and they'll complete it. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Thank you for the good job you're doing.

pls tel us abt it,4 d past years u re d only one sayin somtin gud abt dem,wh i doubt so much. WHY ARE U ANSWERING THE GUY HE MIGHT BE ONE OF THEIR AGENT. ESTA BREAKTHRU DUPED ME SOME YEARS BACK COLLECTED MY 2K WHY ARE U ANSWERING THE GUY HE MIGHT BE ONE OF THEIR AGENT. ESTA BREAKTHRU DUPED ME SOME YEARS BACK COLLECTED MY 2K 8 Likes 1 Share

*laugh wan make me run enter BRT lane*



They got her a cleaning job at their office. *laugh wan make me run enter BRT lane*They got her a cleaning job at their office. 25 Likes 1 Share

Heathstream Alliance and Wellness homes are using different stragegies; We all av to be careful. Aside 9, oremeji street isolo, and beside sunrise microfinance bank at gbagada, they av some addresses at ikeja. People have to be careful in applying for jobs. 9 Likes

ur d only person sayin dis abt ester breakthrough cos ur wrkin wit dem.pls,NLers,check caringtaiwo's profile.she's part of d scammers. ur d only person sayin dis abt ester breakthrough cos ur wrkin wit dem.pls,NLers,check caringtaiwo's profile.she's part of d scammers. 18 Likes

Allstates @ ikeja are scammers.My big bros went there,did a written text,pass and was ask 2 bring 2500.The company he was ask 2 go inform him no vacancy. 9 Likes 1 Share

you must be an agent of the coy you must be an agent of the coy 11 Likes

@acidtalk u are 2 fuunny!lol

Laf don tear my trouser

So many funny ppu on nairaland lol 3 Likes 1 Share

Laf don tear my trouser

So many funny ppu on nairaland lol

*runs off and jumps on a moving Air Nigeria Plane*



Na dead man comment for my post?

Abi no be this same man MAUlag students dey throway curse to for him grave because na him make GEJ change their name? *runs off and jumps on a moving Air Nigeria Plane*Na dead man comment for my post?Abi no be this same man MAUlag students dey throway curse to for him grave because na him make GEJ change their name? 5 Likes

There are quite a number of them located ai Ojuelegba junction, that upstairs with many business centres, they claim to be employment agencies and scamming une;ployed youths, the thing is that after paying so-called processing fees they send ou to companies that had nothing to do with them where you will be embarased but when you get back to them, they keep posting ou until u get tired and give up!! 5 Likes

Friday and co @ charity road abule egba lagos. 4 Likes 3 Shares

ESTHER breakthrough is a big scam. I knew them years ago. They seriously take advantage of plenty job seeking Nigerians. They use the exploited money to run their firm, and even place their scam advert in the dailies. Their buildin is just by Ojuelegba bridge,beside Federal fire service. Its like the same owner runs two of such company in different names duping hundreds of Nigerians on a daily basis. One just has to be careful with all these 'money requesting agents'. There are several others like them anyway. 4 Likes

Tobbylobar: @op God will bless u for doing dis am about to go to their office dis friday..tank u..i no dey go again.. but what about Allstate at Ikeja r dey scammer too they said i should come dis friday pls help ooo Allstate are big time scammers. Beware! Allstate are big time scammers. Beware!

They also have an office at Godmorn Estate(not sure of the spelling) at Okota juction. I'v had an experience wt them but I was smarter. They called me for an interview but demanded a commitment fee of 10k They also have an office at Godmorn Estate(not sure of the spelling) at Okota juction. I'v had an experience wt them but I was smarter. They called me for an interview but demanded a commitment fee of 10k 5 Likes

What is nairaland doing about the likes of caringtaiwo? These are the people who join job sites just to dupe and decieve people. I have friends who were duped by esterbreakthrough and this person is here lying to us. 13 Likes 1 Share