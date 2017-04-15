₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,315 members, 3,478,558 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 09:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. (703739 Views)
Another Most Fake Employment Agency Discovered Again.....beware / How To Identify and Avoid FAKE Employment Agencies and Adverts / Fake Employment-help Me! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (77) (Reply) (Go Down)
|List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by acidtalk: 2:04pm On Jun 19, 2012
Dear nairalanders,
It has been a common knowledge for young Nigerian Job seekers to be scammed on a daily basis due to the desperation of people trying to get a means of survival.
Be kind enough to list the names of fake companies who try to scam or deceive unsuspecting job seekers by sending out fake information of job vacancy or intervies.
Below are 2 Major ones I have heard about ;
*Esther Breakthrough (EBT). They used to be somehwere around Ojuelegba in surulere. You will be made to pay a sum only to be given fake employment letter.
*VHR - 9 oremeji str, Isolo. They are into Multi Level Marketer of Healthcare drugs but will always lie to deceive people with different vacancy names only to be told to even pay a particular sum.
Nairalanders, please post others you know of so that people can be aware and not fall victim.
73 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by asidere(m): 2:24pm On Jun 19, 2012
Oshabalinks at enerhen junction warri,i paid them #3000 to get a job for me,but sent me to companies that has no vacancy.if you have gotten any job through them please tell us so that we can trust them
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by acidtalk: 3:28pm On Jun 19, 2012
asidere: Oshabalinks at enerhen junction warri,i paid them #3000 to get a job for me,but sent me to companies that has no vacancy.if you have gotten any job through them please tell us so that we can trust them
Same format Esther BreakThrough (EBT) uses to deceive their unsuspecting victims.
Nairalanders, let's keep it coming to safe fellow Nigerian Youths this criminal act and also keep this dupes out of business by posting name and addresses of fake companies you know or have fallen victim to them.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Yornandrew: 3:38pm On Jun 19, 2012
No comments
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by kanmifad(m): 3:55pm On Jun 19, 2012
esther break through did d same to me they deceived me by advertised 2ru news paper
8 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Tobbylobar(m): 4:45pm On Jun 19, 2012
@op God will bless u for doing dis am about to go to their office dis friday..tank u..i no dey go again.. but what about Allstate at Ikeja r dey scammer too they said i should come dis friday pls help ooo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by abfalkolly(m): 5:21pm On Jun 19, 2012
I think im impress with wht you guys are doing,u av safe alot of pple from fallin a victim,God will continue to bless all u all!
21 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by caringtaiwo(f): 6:32pm On Jun 19, 2012
its a lie concerning esther breaktrou they get me job better offer
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Dazzled: 6:39pm On Jun 19, 2012
caringtaiwo: its a lie concerning esther breaktrou they get me job better offerpls tel us abt it,4 d past years u re d only one sayin somtin gud abt dem,wh i doubt so much.
25 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by mithe: 6:49pm On Jun 19, 2012
Dazzled:Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer".
124 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Tobbylobar(m): 7:25pm On Jun 19, 2012
mithe: Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer".dont mind her i just check her profile now she one of them...scammer tank God i did not fall for their eveil hand..
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by ismhab(m): 7:50pm On Jun 19, 2012
DANA GROUP OF COMPANIES.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by ismhab(m): 7:52pm On Jun 19, 2012
ZENON OIL OWN BY OTEDOLA.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by tchidi(f): 7:58pm On Jun 19, 2012
Novotel hotels. Claiming to pay 3500 GBP for ordinary reservation officer. Said. My Bro should pay half of his processing fee for visa and they'll complete it.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by mrperfect(m): 8:01pm On Jun 19, 2012
Thank you for the good job you're doing.
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by clemmonce(m): 8:02pm On Jun 19, 2012
Dazzled:WHY ARE U ANSWERING THE GUY HE MIGHT BE ONE OF THEIR AGENT. ESTA BREAKTHRU DUPED ME SOME YEARS BACK COLLECTED MY 2K
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by acidtalk: 8:06pm On Jun 19, 2012
mithe: Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer".
*laugh wan make me run enter BRT lane*
They got her a cleaning job at their office.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by boneruns(m): 8:24pm On Jun 19, 2012
Heathstream Alliance and Wellness homes are using different stragegies; We all av to be careful. Aside 9, oremeji street isolo, and beside sunrise microfinance bank at gbagada, they av some addresses at ikeja. People have to be careful in applying for jobs.
9 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Oshiite: 8:28pm On Jun 19, 2012
mithe: Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer".
boneruns: Heathstream Alliance and Wellness homes are using different stragegies; We all av to be careful. Aside 9, oremeji street isolo, and beside sunrise microfinance bank at gbagada, they av some addresses at ikeja. People have to be careful in applying for jobs.
mithe: Are u sure he is not 1 of them, cos he finds it diff 2 xpress himself "they get me job better offer".
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Hemanwel(m): 8:49pm On Jun 19, 2012
caringtaiwo: its a lie concerning esther breaktrou they get me job better offerur d only person sayin dis abt ester breakthrough cos ur wrkin wit dem.pls,NLers,check caringtaiwo's profile.she's part of d scammers.
18 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by luvmijeje(f): 8:53pm On Jun 19, 2012
Allstates @ ikeja are scammers.My big bros went there,did a written text,pass and was ask 2 bring 2500.The company he was ask 2 go inform him no vacancy.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by ifeware: 9:00pm On Jun 19, 2012
caringtaiwo: its a lie concerning esther breaktrou they get me job better offeryou must be an agent of the coy
11 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by mkoabiola: 9:18pm On Jun 19, 2012
@acidtalk u are 2 fuunny!lol
Laf don tear my trouser
So many funny ppu on nairaland lol
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by acidtalk: 9:39pm On Jun 19, 2012
mko abiola: @acidtalk u are 2 fuunny!lol
*runs off and jumps on a moving Air Nigeria Plane*
Na dead man comment for my post?
Abi no be this same man MAUlag students dey throway curse to for him grave because na him make GEJ change their name?
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by nyabingi(m): 9:40pm On Jun 19, 2012
There are quite a number of them located ai Ojuelegba junction, that upstairs with many business centres, they claim to be employment agencies and scamming une;ployed youths, the thing is that after paying so-called processing fees they send ou to companies that had nothing to do with them where you will be embarased but when you get back to them, they keep posting ou until u get tired and give up!!
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Biodup: 9:44pm On Jun 19, 2012
Friday and co @ charity road abule egba lagos.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by nanya124(m): 9:47pm On Jun 19, 2012
ESTHER breakthrough is a big scam. I knew them years ago. They seriously take advantage of plenty job seeking Nigerians. They use the exploited money to run their firm, and even place their scam advert in the dailies. Their buildin is just by Ojuelegba bridge,beside Federal fire service. Its like the same owner runs two of such company in different names duping hundreds of Nigerians on a daily basis. One just has to be careful with all these 'money requesting agents'. There are several others like them anyway.
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Jummsy(f): 9:49pm On Jun 19, 2012
Tobbylobar: @op God will bless u for doing dis am about to go to their office dis friday..tank u..i no dey go again.. but what about Allstate at Ikeja r dey scammer too they said i should come dis friday pls help oooAllstate are big time scammers. Beware!
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by PHIPEX(m): 9:52pm On Jun 19, 2012
acidtalk: There nairalanders,
They also have an office at Godmorn Estate(not sure of the spelling) at Okota juction. I'v had an experience wt them but I was smarter. They called me for an interview but demanded a commitment fee of 10k
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Jummsy(f): 9:56pm On Jun 19, 2012
What is nairaland doing about the likes of caringtaiwo? These are the people who join job sites just to dupe and decieve people. I have friends who were duped by esterbreakthrough and this person is here lying to us.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Fake Employment Companies. Stay Off Them. by Biodup: 9:57pm On Jun 19, 2012
Manila @ ikeja.
3 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (77) (Reply)
FG: SURE-P Graduate Internship Scheme / Nigeria Immigration Service Recruiting For 2013/2014 - How True? / Post Entry Level/Industrial Trainee Jobs Here For Those Without Experience
Viewing this topic: simeon77(m), chinelondego, Addme, EazyMoh(m), Houseboy419, dipznano(m), harmonydoris(f), kingwill2050(m), grailife(m), firo08(m), clow(m), timiekay, michyjesus, VirginFinder, Sultty(m), teawhy01(m), ambrosini593(m), gudxson, jahlid(m), QServers, Friday1993(m), Damilare5882(m), Iamdagreatguy(m), AFRICQA(m), wolatunge, MakeADifference, kanayogod(m), tripleaa, OseIbhadode93, four4, Nickymezor(f), Bidex6444(m), haryorbarmie83(m), Queenbalikees(f), desiji, mctfopt, oprime(m), SOFTESTGUY, airexx, Oises, sade1994(f), DAVE41(m), bazeze(m), Judah95(m), Specialme124(f), yemiprogress(m), Desdola(m), Japhet04(m), Mrreed(m), Ten06, Nigerdeltaboi(m), Wadraj(m), solomonsly11(m), thousandreason(f), jaziridon(m), Emychina(m), autchies(m), Godsblessing(m), eshope(m), mentorken05(m), Tex42(m), jiksman3 and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6