₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,014 members, 3,269,640 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 December 2016 at 08:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS (26094 Views)
Ayiri Emami Welcomes The Olu Of Warri To His Community - Photos / Ibrahim Idris & Ayiri Emami In Warri Communities To Promote Peace(Pics) / Ayiri Emami & Tinubu Pictured Together Alighting From A Private Jet (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by informant001: 10:41am
Warri billionaire businessman; Chief Ayiri Emami and his friends jubilated in style following the release of former Delta state governor; James Ibori who was released from prison after serving a 13-year jail term in the UK. "It is a thing of joy and am so elated that I am alive to witness this uncompromising release of our leader", Ayiri said while celebrating yesterday in Warri yesterday...
The business mogul and his squad were seen drinking their favorite 'Ogogoro' and other strong drinks.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/see-how-ayiri-emami-and-his-squad.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by informant001: 10:42am
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by dainformant(m): 10:43am
James Ibori is now popular than Buhari sef
35 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by informant001: 10:43am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 10:44am
enjoy it while it lasts
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by benedictnsi(m): 10:46am
dainformant:
poplar....
in Google's voice......... do you mean POPULAR
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Theyveedo(m): 10:46am
Hmm...
Nigerians need to work on their mentality
3 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by yarimo(m): 10:49am
dainformant:in your dreams abi?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Yarduni: 11:25am
I think the media and bloggers are fooling themselves. This Ayiri is not a billionaire, criminal, ritualist and fraudster like that? No, he is not a billionaire, God forbid i imagine this dude in the mold of Dangote. Nonsense!
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 11:38am
Looks more like ritualists and jazz men drinking concoction brewed by their babalawo and observing some rites.
This guy, if he continues like this won't last. No matter how much he has. You don't live like a dog and expect to be a lion in life. If he wan do jazz, he should begin to ask Obasanjo and Co where they do theirs and still act human. This is so ghetto, razz and rubbish!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Rick9(m): 12:29pm
Uh
James Ibori was released from prison few days back, guess what happened next, there was a loud and thundering ovation and wild jubilation, amongst his political die hard loyalists,
The enthusiasm that followed James Ibori release from prison got me thinking.
.
.
.
This country Sha.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Uelvo(f): 12:29pm
Ayiri the great man
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Shortyy(f): 12:30pm
benedictnsi:
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Pamela9os(f): 12:30pm
Money speaking
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Lasskeey: 12:30pm
Ayiri Emami now we know where your Billions came from
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by kindnyce(m): 12:30pm
OUR OYEL SQUAD
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by googlepikins: 12:31pm
Uelvo:which great?
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Lasskeey: 12:31pm
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by sanerugwei: 12:31pm
How?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by officialteemi(m): 12:31pm
when an ex-convict is praised more than ..........!!!!!
#AM OUT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by SirElaw(m): 12:31pm
13 years? It can't be
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:32pm
Na wa oooo for this generation what example is this billionaire laying down
Is this generation redeemable
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:32pm
Hmmmm so u are telling me this
Waiting to see Dangote and Otedola drink ogogoro/paraga someday
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by SmartMugu: 12:32pm
DIKEnaWAR:That's their idea of fun, and they're enjoying it. Sheraton/ Mr. Biggs etc type of arrangement is boring to some people. Must every rich person forget his or her roots? Would we expect him to tell his goons in the pix to meet him at the nearest Tantalizers when he knows they prefer gin to burger?
Can the top-class places provide the type of satisfaction Ayiri and his goons are having now their own way? What's makes you think everyone that doesn't want to eat cake, salad, burger etc and prefers his local stuff is razz and ghetto in your head. Abeg learn to think differently. Your mentality is different from other people's mentality. Learn to embrace everyone way of life as long as their lifestyle doesn't impact yours, knowing they don't even need anything from you.
What matters is satisfaction, they look satisfied in the pics to me.
18 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Remilekun101: 12:34pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Stalwert: 12:34pm
I wonder who except co thieves will celebrate the release of a notorious criminal and thief of warri?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by atilla(m): 12:34pm
When I hear this guy is a billionaire I still shake my head.
Is this guy a normal human being like this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Lasskeey: 12:34pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by chukwukahenry(m): 12:34pm
ok
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by ourema(f): 12:34pm
If the people he stole from are this happy, then who are I not to be happy with them
5 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by Lasskeey: 12:35pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS by WiseFool2(m): 12:36pm
DIKEnaWAR:Is it your life?
2 Likes 1 Share
Full List Of Endangered Agencies To Be Scrapped - Orosanye / Abu Al-Barnawi, Son Of Mohammed Yusuf, Named Jihadi Head / Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi And His Family
Viewing this topic: dewalexify(m), igwejay, Toluene15, LaBush1, Major0303, drebaba12(m), cynosure1(m), lasrondo, chukspd, austinmist, booscy(m), kyrianomang(m), Donjay2(m), mchukz95(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11