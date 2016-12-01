Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Celebrates Ibori's Release With Friends In Warri. PICS (26094 Views)

The business mogul and his squad were seen drinking their favorite 'Ogogoro' and other strong drinks.



Warri billionaire businessman; Chief Ayiri Emami and his friends jubilated in style following the release of former Delta state governor; James Ibori who was released from prison after serving a 13-year jail term in the UK. "It is a thing of joy and am so elated that I am alive to witness this uncompromising release of our leader", Ayiri said while celebrating yesterday in Warri yesterday...The business mogul and his squad were seen drinking their favorite 'Ogogoro' and other strong drinks.

James Ibori is now popular than Buhari sef 35 Likes

enjoy it while it lasts 1 Like

James Ibori is now poplar than Buhari sef



poplar....



in Google's voice......... do you mean POPULAR poplar.... 62 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians need to work on their mentality 3 Likes

James Ibori is now popular than Buhari sef in your dreams abi? in your dreams abi? 3 Likes 1 Share

I think the media and bloggers are fooling themselves. This Ayiri is not a billionaire, criminal, ritualist and fraudster like that? No, he is not a billionaire, God forbid i imagine this dude in the mold of Dangote. Nonsense! 39 Likes 2 Shares

Looks more like ritualists and jazz men drinking concoction brewed by their babalawo and observing some rites.





This guy, if he continues like this won't last. No matter how much he has. You don't live like a dog and expect to be a lion in life. If he wan do jazz, he should begin to ask Obasanjo and Co where they do theirs and still act human. This is so ghetto, razz and rubbish! 33 Likes 1 Share

James Ibori was released from prison few days back, guess what happened next, there was a loud and thundering ovation and wild jubilation, amongst his political die hard loyalists,

The enthusiasm that followed James Ibori release from prison got me thinking.

This country Sha. 21 Likes 1 Share

Ayiri the great man 1 Like

poplar....



in Google's voice......... do you mean POPULAR 1 Like

Money speaking





Ayiri Emami now we know where your Billions came from Ayiri Emami now we know where your Billions came from 6 Likes 1 Share

OUR OYEL SQUAD 2 Likes 1 Share

Ayiri the great man which great? which great? 32 Likes 3 Shares

when an ex-convict is praised more than ..........!!!!!

#AM OUT 1 Like 1 Share

13 years? It can't be

what example is this billionaire laying down

Is this generation redeemable Na wa oooo for this generationwhat example is this billionaire laying downIs this generation redeemable 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm so u are telling me this thing , sorry man am seeing so is a billionaire





Waiting to see Dangote and Otedola drink ogogoro/paraga someday 6 Likes 1 Share

Looks more like ritualists and jazz men drinking concoction brewed by their babalawo and observing some rites.





This guy, if he continues like this won't last. No matter how much he has. You don't live like a dog and expect to be a lion in life. If he wan do jazz, he should begin to ask Obasanjo and Co where they do theirs and still act human. This is so ghetto, razz and rubbish! That's their idea of fun, and they're enjoying it. Sheraton/ Mr. Biggs etc type of arrangement is boring to some people. Must every rich person forget his or her roots? Would we expect him to tell his goons in the pix to meet him at the nearest Tantalizers when he knows they prefer gin to burger?

Can the top-class places provide the type of satisfaction Ayiri and his goons are having now their own way? What's makes you think everyone that doesn't want to eat cake, salad, burger etc and prefers his local stuff is razz and ghetto in your head. Abeg learn to think differently. Your mentality is different from other people's mentality. Learn to embrace everyone way of life as long as their lifestyle doesn't impact yours, knowing they don't even need anything from you.

What matters is satisfaction, they look satisfied in the pics to me. That's their idea of fun, and they're enjoying it. Sheraton/ Mr. Biggs etc type of arrangement is boring to some people. Must every rich person forget his or her roots? Would we expect him to tell his goons in the pix to meet him at the nearest Tantalizers when he knows they prefer gin to burger?Can the top-class places provide the type of satisfaction Ayiri and his goons are having now their own way? What's makes you think everyone that doesn't want to eat cake, salad, burger etc and prefers his local stuff is razz and ghetto in your head. Abeg learn to think differently. Your mentality is different from other people's mentality. Learn to embrace everyone way of life as long as their lifestyle doesn't impact yours, knowing they don't even need anything from you.What matters is satisfaction, they look satisfied in the pics to me. 18 Likes

I wonder who except co thieves will celebrate the release of a notorious criminal and thief of warri? 1 Like 1 Share

When I hear this guy is a billionaire I still shake my head.



Is this guy a normal human being like this 1 Like 1 Share

If the people he stole from are this happy, then who are I not to be happy with them 5 Likes