|What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Raydos(m): 12:25pm On Dec 22
[b]When You Call A President's Wife "FIRST LADY".
Then, What Do You Call A Female-President Husband?
I'm Just Confused!
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Horlufemi(m): 12:29pm On Dec 22
First husband
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Theyveedo(m): 12:30pm On Dec 22
First gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by delishpot: 12:30pm On Dec 22
Just Mr so so..So president Hillary Clinton and Mr/sir or Dr Clinton
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by israelboy1(m): 12:33pm On Dec 22
Gentle Man
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Nabilamukhtar(f): 12:36pm On Dec 22
First Gental
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Nabilamukhtar(f): 12:37pm On Dec 22
First Gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Edwinmason(m): 12:52pm On Dec 22
first lady's man
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Christane(m): 1:27pm On Dec 22
This is a very unique topic i never 4 once taught abt it ..what is a female president husband really called bt am nt sure is first man ...becus a president son and daughter re nt called first son or first daught ...we shud address dis question to president ellen johnson sirleaf and ask her wat her husband z called.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by egopersonified(f): 2:04pm On Dec 22
First gentleman, first guy, first dude, first lad, first oga, first boy. Whichever cap fits you, wear it.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Masterclass32: 3:13pm On Dec 22
Funny. Maybe the First Gentleman. Or the First Chairman.
The heartless ones may call him the First Mugu.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Subtlelad(m): 3:56pm On Dec 22
First baba
Or
Daddy YO
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by bounju(m): 4:46pm On Dec 22
The First Gentleman of the federation
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by queenitee(f): 4:59pm On Dec 22
First guy
First Daddy
First Father
First Mr
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by bounju(m): 5:03pm On Dec 22
queenitee:You smart..... i meant your name looks smart.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by bounju(m): 5:04pm On Dec 22
queenitee:You smart..... i meant your name looks smart.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by jeff1607(m): 5:07pm On Dec 22
THE REAL NI**A
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by queenitee(f): 5:28pm On Dec 22
bounju:Thanks
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Temmiey(m): 5:42pm On Dec 22
if you have watched 24 hrs ,you will realise that madam president husband was refer to as first gentle man. since president wife is always refer to as first lady,I suppose the husband takes the opposite.
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by donkossy(m): 10:04pm On Dec 22
Ehmm.... he should be called Mr President
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Stemalex(m): 6:39am
Temmiey:
opposite d b * last gentleman* Check well :-p
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by SolexxBarry(m): 8:22am
They call it First Gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Raydos(m): 9:09am
SolexxBarry:First gentleman??
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by OLAFIMIX: 10:02am
First man
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Anabel(f): 10:03am
First Gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Histrings08(m): 10:03am
First gentle man
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:03am
First Gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Goahead(m): 10:04am
Reading comments
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by princeofpeace22(m): 10:04am
First sucker
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by kikilove(f): 10:05am
Temmiey:same thing I thought of when I saw the topic.the president's husband in 24 was called first gentleman
|Re: What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? by Lovelynature(m): 10:05am
First Gentle man
