Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Do You Call A Female President's Husband? (4972 Views)

If A President's Wife Is Called 'first Lady' What About A President's Husband? / What Would A Female President's Husband Be Title? / Nigeria's First Female President. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

[b]When You Call A President's Wife "FIRST LADY".











Then, What Do You Call A Female-President Husband?













I'm Just Confused!

First husband 1 Like

First gentleman 43 Likes 1 Share

Just Mr so so..So president Hillary Clinton and Mr/sir or Dr Clinton 3 Likes

Gentle Man

First Gental

First Gentleman 5 Likes

first lady's man 3 Likes

This is a very unique topic i never 4 once taught abt it ..what is a female president husband really called bt am nt sure is first man ...becus a president son and daughter re nt called first son or first daught ...we shud address dis question to president ellen johnson sirleaf and ask her wat her husband z called. 3 Likes

First gentleman, first guy, first dude, first lad, first oga, first boy. Whichever cap fits you, wear it. 3 Likes

Funny. Maybe the First Gentleman. Or the First Chairman.



The heartless ones may call him the First Mugu. 8 Likes

First baba



Or







Daddy YO 2 Likes

The First Gentleman of the federation 1 Like 1 Share

First guy

First Daddy

First Father

First Mr 3 Likes

queenitee:

First guy

First Daddy

First Father

First Mr You smart..... i meant your name looks smart. You smart..... i meant your name looks smart.

queenitee:

First guy

First Daddy

First Father

First Mr You smart..... i meant your name looks smart. You smart..... i meant your name looks smart. 1 Like

THE REAL NI**A

bounju:



You smart..... i meant your name looks smart. Thanks Thanks

if you have watched 24 hrs ,you will realise that madam president husband was refer to as first gentle man. since president wife is always refer to as first lady,I suppose the husband takes the opposite. 6 Likes 1 Share

Ehmm.... he should be called Mr President 1 Like

Temmiey:

if you have watched 24 hrs ,you will realise that madam president husband was refer to as first gentle man. since president wife is always refer to as first lady,I suppose the husband takes the opposite.

opposite d b * last gentleman* Check well :-p opposite d b * last gentleman* Check well :-p

They call it First Gentleman 1 Like

SolexxBarry:

They call it First Gentleman First gentleman?? First gentleman??

First man 1 Like

First Gentleman 1 Like

First gentle man

First Gentleman 1 Like

Reading comments

First sucker

Temmiey:

if you have watched 24 hrs ,you will realise that madam president husband was refer to as first gentle man. since president wife is always refer to as first lady,I suppose the husband takes the opposite. same thing I thought of when I saw the topic.the president's husband in 24 was called first gentleman same thing I thought of when I saw the topic.the president's husband in 24 was called first gentleman 1 Like