http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxT9grU3BlI



Source: The Nigerian military and para military which comprises of the Nigerian police, road safety , civil defence , prison service, Nigerian army, Customs, NIgerian Navy, fire Service, Nigerian Airforce, Immigration, NDLEA etc is wishes Nigerians a merry Christmas.Source: http://www.naijanani.com/nigerian-police-military-para-military-choir-wishes-merry-christmas/ 4 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala see Our Police ooo. More Images here http://www.naijanani.com/nigerian-police-military-para-military-choir-wishes-merry-christmas/

They should not quit their day jobs 1 Like

Kudos to you guys too....Merry Christmas in Advance 4 Likes

Blood sucking demons 1 Like





and a happy bribe free year in advance



I wish them a Merry Christmasand a happy bribeyear in advance 10 Likes 1 Share

Merry Christmas to our Law Enforcement Agencies.



A prosperous and better new year in relationships to them too. 3 Likes

There is no military in this video please.... It is paramilitary... There is a big difference. OP take note. No army, Navy or Air Force in this video 4 Likes

Pls it's Christmas not Xmas.. say no to this foolishness from the pit of hell!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Shame to them,....... Sorry same to them 1 Like 1 Share

Christmas the season of love. Give your neighbors a gift this season. Visit the prison and orphans.

Ook

Peace corp no join ?







Off the camera:



Whenever a police officer wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

The next thing na Roja This is for the cameraOff the camera:Whenever a police officer wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New YearThe next thing na Roja 1 Like

Jesus Christ!

This people can lie o, nice concept but full of deception.

Police is your watin?

Nigeria Immigration is your watin?

Nigeria prison is gini?

Haba road safety na kini?

Naija custom haba!

Happy bribe free year

Nice one kudos but next time involve more people

Male officers nko?? Na female officers i dey see

OZAOEKPE:

Blood sucking demons lol lol

I like this rebranding by the Nigerian police force.

. This is good and funny , I cant complain Chai! See as that man dey rap. This is good and funny , I cant complain 1 Like

Who else saw the accident at onipanu that involved a prison Laden van yesterday

Am waitng for the one wen medical n paramedics go do,i wonder how it will look like

woaww merry Xmas to our defenders, God bless u all

Go and wish your destiny seasons greetings. Bunch of hypocrites

Nice one. Despite their short comings, the country is better with them around 1 Like

Where is Nigeria Customs Service?

nice one ....God bless Nigeria

Very lovely. Asides the uniform, they are humans. Thumbs up.





As For Nigeria Police force,road safety and the prisons Civil defence,army,airforce and navy rock jor,...love u guysAs For Nigeria Police force,road safety and the prisons 2 Likes

Dem try sha. Atleast for once in their lives they were useful by singing and wishing Nigerians Merry Christmas .

Tomorrow they will resume egunje collection

After everthing them don put us through this year