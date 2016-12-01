₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by naijainfogalery: 6:26am
The Nigerian military and para military which comprises of the Nigerian police, road safety , civil defence , prison service, Nigerian army, Customs, NIgerian Navy, fire Service, Nigerian Airforce, Immigration, NDLEA etc is wishes Nigerians a merry Christmas.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxT9grU3BlI
Source: http://www.naijanani.com/nigerian-police-military-para-military-choir-wishes-merry-christmas/
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by naijainfogalery: 6:27am
lalasticlala see Our Police ooo. More Images here http://www.naijanani.com/nigerian-police-military-para-military-choir-wishes-merry-christmas/
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Mynd44: 6:42am
They should not quit their day jobs
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Atiku2019: 6:51am
Kudos to you guys too....Merry Christmas in Advance
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:54am
Blood sucking demons
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by hahn(m): 7:55am
I wish them a Merry Christmas
and a happy bribe free year in advance
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by 9jakohai(m): 8:07am
Merry Christmas to our Law Enforcement Agencies.
A prosperous and better new year in relationships to them too.
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by fammo: 8:08am
There is no military in this video please.... It is paramilitary... There is a big difference. OP take note. No army, Navy or Air Force in this video
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Decypher: 8:08am
Pls it's Christmas not Xmas.. say no to this foolishness from the pit of hell!!
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by OLAFIMIX: 8:09am
Shame to them,....... Sorry same to them
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by sanandreas(m): 8:09am
Christmas the season of love. Give your neighbors a gift this season. Visit the prison and orphans.
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by dollaflow(m): 8:10am
Ook
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Evergreen4(m): 8:10am
Peace corp no join ?
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by NaijaMutant(f): 8:10am
This is for the camera
Off the camera:
Whenever a police officer wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
The next thing na Roja
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by cycline404(m): 8:11am
Jesus Christ!
This people can lie o, nice concept but full of deception.
Police is your watin?
Nigeria Immigration is your watin?
Nigeria prison is gini?
Haba road safety na kini?
Naija custom haba!
Happy bribe free year
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by KingsleyCEO(m): 8:13am
Nice one kudos but next time involve more people
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by fhelihx(m): 8:13am
Male officers nko?? Na female officers i dey see
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Fralion2: 8:14am
OZAOEKPE:lol
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by kay29000(m): 8:14am
I like this rebranding by the Nigerian police force.
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by worworgirl(f): 8:14am
Chai! See as that man dey rap . This is good and funny , I cant complain
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by psychologist(m): 8:14am
Who else saw the accident at onipanu that involved a prison Laden van yesterday
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Uzor644: 8:14am
Am waitng for the one wen medical n paramedics go do,i wonder how it will look like
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Lordsocrates: 8:15am
woaww merry Xmas to our defenders, God bless u all
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by alexistaiwo: 8:16am
Go and wish your destiny seasons greetings. Bunch of hypocrites
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Imodii: 8:16am
Nice one. Despite their short comings, the country is better with them around
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by ogagam(m): 8:16am
Where is Nigeria Customs Service?
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by osuofia2(m): 8:17am
nice one ....God bless Nigeria
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by jojomario(m): 8:23am
Very lovely. Asides the uniform, they are humans. Thumbs up.
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:25am
Civil defence,army,airforce and navy rock jor,...love u guys
As For Nigeria Police force,road safety and the prisons
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by dragonking3: 8:31am
Dem try sha. Atleast for once in their lives they were useful by singing and wishing Nigerians Merry Christmas .
Tomorrow they will resume egunje collection
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by Wolfbrother(m): 8:31am
After everthing them don put us through this year
|Re: The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas by NotOfThis(f): 8:33am
Sweet video. If only they can apply this much positive energy into properly doing their job...
