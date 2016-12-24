Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision (3500 Views)

Financial independence in marriage, as it is required for men, is also required for women; just that the proportion of its importance could vary for both genders. It beats my imagination to know that most of us who claim to 'study' the Bible have failed to realize the fact that women are meant to be helpers in all ramifications as regards marriage and not some idle hands who enter marriage financially unprepared. I am not saying women should compete financially with men in marriage; what I am saying in essence is that women should also exhibit some level of financial independence or capacity in order to achieve a financially stable family setting in marriage! It is one very reason why I have always encourage our Nigerian mothers to teach their daughters home-made entrepreneurial skills right from the tender years. They should not be given that orientation that their main role in the life of a man is just to consume what has been brought in without any form of contribution. The era of 'OBIAGELI' (coming to eat) is fast fading away; in fact, it is quickly losing its ground. This could catapault them to be more productive than the typical young Nigerian ladies that sit and hope for financial freedom as soon as they get married to a man. This makes marriage seem like an occupation rather than a legal union where the woman is expected to play the role of helper. I have said it severally that men respect women who go out to win the akara while they (the men) go out to win the bread. It is not good for a woman to just be the bread and akara eater altogether. The consequences of such situation mostly take the form of the children/family suffering when the man loses the capacity to 'win the bread' due to ill- health, turn of events, retrenchment, etc.



As a young lady, you should discover yourself and identify your vision/purpose occupational-wise before you delve into marriage, else you become a marital burden who cannot contribute meaningfully in building a family of your dream. Have you ever thought about what could happen if the man loses his livelihood? Can you carry on from where he stopped temporarily? Or will you allow your entire family to go out there to beg because you came into the picture with nothing and has refused to be productive?



The way the Nigerian economy stands today, it is even suppose to be a pre-condition that our young women are engaged in professions, trade, business or investments that make them financially independent before they think of marriage. This is not 1928!!! Things are changing...think about it!

Discover yourself first; don't expect a man to help you discover yourself and give you financial freedom! Marriage is not an escape route out of poverty! It is a legal union...play your role!



Financially dependent ladies who talk about marriage lack vision. This is my opinion.



Tell them o!! My uncle who recently got married is broke, Makes me wonder if "He who has found a Good Wife" has really found a good thing?? Or just another Money-Siphoning Stuff

A lady should be financially dependant not just to be comfortable to herself but also to have self confidence in herself.



TEVLI:

Not everyone who finds a wife finds a good thing. Only those who find a good wife. There should be more explanation to that statement.

NLbeachparty:

A lady should be financially dependant not just to be comfortable to herself but also to have self confidence in herself.



That is one aspect that most young women ignore; you can't even carry out your own family project because you must wait for the man! What a life!

I'm sure any right thinking lady knows this.



But a man should be able to provide for his woman.

Laveda:

I'm sure any right thinking lady knows this.



Very good you said 'right-thinking ladies'. So, going by what's obtainable, I think many are not part of the 'right-thinking' group!

Rapmoney:

Very good you said 'right-thinking ladies'. So, going by what's obtainable, I think many are not part of the 'right-thinking' group!

I hope you saw the part where I also said a man is supposed to provide for his woman?

Laveda:





Tell me, how many men go into marriage with the mindset that their wives would provide for them? Who does that?

Op, how about those your male counterparts who want or desire for 'house wives' who will seat their ass at home 24/7 even when they're eager to be financially independent for reasons these men know best?...you blame women too much.

Benita27:

So you mean a man will marry a lady who is a medical doctor or one who is into exportation of some commodities even before marriage and force her to sit at home? I don't think that's possible. Read the post again. I'm talking about the status of the woman even before marriage; she needs to be engaged and productive even before marriage.

Rapmoney:

So you mean a man will marry a lady who is a medical doctor or one who is into exportation of some commodities even before marriage and force her to sit at home? I don't think that's possible. Read the post again. I'm talking about the status of the woman even before marriage; she needs to be engaged and productive even before marriage. Because you've not seen doesn't make it impossible.

There're ladies with degrees whose husbands have subjected to full time house wives, of course they agreed on what they felt will make their marriage work.

Because you've not seen doesn't make it impossible. There're ladies with degrees whose husbands have subjected to full time house wives, of course they agreed on what they felt will make their marriage work. Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a lady visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.

Benita27:

Because you've not seen doesn't make it impossible.

There're ladies with degrees whose husbands have subjected to full time house wives, of course they agreed on what they feel will make their marriage work.

Having a degree doesn't make you productive. What you are doing with your degree and life in general matters a lot. There are many young women with degrees that are not better than the labels of bread because they do nothing with it.

Thos os fp worthy. I always wonder too. Some women just want to experience how a wedding day looks like. Done just want to get married because of post pressure. Marriage is more than that. A woman with money and vision commands respect from her husband

Laveda:

I'm sure any right thinking lady knows this.



But a man should be able to provide for his woman.

A woman should also be able to provide for her man.



A woman should also be able to provide for her man. #Feminism

Benita27:

Because you've not seen doesn't make it impossible.

There're ladies with degrees whose husbands have subjected to full time house wives, of course they agreed on what they felt will make their marriage work.

Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a lady visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.

Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a guy visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.



Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a guy visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless. #Feminism

TheSociopath:

Most women will only discover the importance of financial independence when they lose their husbands or when he's no longer capable of providing for the family. My sympathy.

Rapmoney:

You're right, but what i'm trying to say is...there are men who don't want their wives working.

ikp120:





Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a guy visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.



#Feminism Oga, i'm not a feminist as the subject for discussion here is the ladies and not men.



Oga, i'm not a feminist as the subject for discussion here is the ladies and not men. What i stated goes both ways.

Benita27:

Oga, i'm not a feminist as the subject for discussion here is the ladies and not men.



What i stated goes both ways.

YEEEAAAH!!!



It goes both ways baby!



***Dancing skelewu***



YEEEAAAH!!! It goes both ways baby! ***Dancing skelewu*** I dey pray for gender equality to come into full force, make all these babes wey dey whine up and down start to dey work their ass out just the way guys work their ass out, not leeching on guys in a relationship.

ikp120:





A woman should also be able to provide for her man.



#Feminism

I never stated I'm a feminist.



I never stated I'm a feminist. We all have our level, go for the lady that suits you and stop blabbing everywhere.

Laveda:





I never stated I'm a feminist.



We all have our level, go for the lady that suits you and stop blabbing everywhere.

Lolzzz

Benita27:

Sis, such men lack wisdom and enlightment. Women should be free to engage in activities that can promote their visions as far as such visions do not manifest into evil.

who want to marry a liability as a wife?



marriage this, marriage that.. infact who the marriage epp

Rapmoney:

Sis, such men lack wisdom and enlightenment. Women should be free to engage in activities that can promote their visions as far as such visions do not manifest into evil. I beg to differ bro @ the embolden. Let's take a look at two real examples.



My landlord is a Yoruba Muslim, works with shell BP, wife Yoruba too who's a degree holder, but for some reasons she's a full house wife. mind you, he has money to set up a business for her if he won't let her go into the labour market to scout for jobs, but he didn't, their first child is 14 so you can guess how long they've been married. I see it as they're doing what works for them in their marriage.



Second lady is a Uniben graduate, her husband works with Shell too, now he asked her not to work but pays her salary for seating at home on monthly basis, and is working for them...i wouldn't say it's because these men are not enlightened, they have their reasons.



I beg to differ bro @ the embolden. Let's take a look at two real examples. My landlord is a Yoruba Muslim, works with shell BP, wife Yoruba too who's a degree holder, but for some reasons she's a full house wife. mind you, he has money to set up a business for her if he won't let her go into the labour market to scout for jobs, but he didn't, their first child is 14 so you can guess how long they've been married. I see it as they're doing what works for them in their marriage. Second lady is a Uniben graduate, her husband works with Shell too, now he asked her not to work but pays her salary for seating at home on monthly basis, and is working for them...i wouldn't say it's because these men are not enlightened, they have their reasons. I personally wouldn't want to be one of these wives in the future, still can't condemn such women for their decisions cos marriage is about compatibility, if a man is ok with his wife not working, and the wife is ok being a full house wife, then so be it.

Benita27:

I beg to differ bro @ the embolden. Let's take a look at two real examples.



My landlord is a Yoruba Muslim, works with shell BP, wife Yoruba too who's a degree holder, but for some reasons she's a full house wife. mind you, he has money to set up a business for her if he won't let her go into the labour market to scout for jobs, but he didn't, their first child is 14 so you can guess how long they've been married. I see it as they're doing what works for them in their marriage.



Second lady is a Uniben graduate, her husband works with Shell too, now he asked her not to work but pays her salary for seating at home on monthly basis, and is working for them...i wouldn't say it's because these men are not enlightened, they have their reasons.



I personally wouldn't want to be one of these wives in the future, still can't condemn such women for their decisions cos marriage is about compatibility, if a man is ok with his wife not working, and the wife is ok being a full house wife, then so be it. In the end, they start becoming burden to family members and friends when the man loses the power to produce resources.



In the end, they start becoming burden to family members and friends when the man loses the power to produce resources. Working in Shell or any other multi-nationals is not a pre-requisite for being enlightened.

For some women getting married is actually viewed as career objective .......that's as far as their ambitions goes!

They know that already.. ..

Laveda:

I'm sure any right thinking lady knows this.



But a man should be able to provide for his woman.





One of them spotted

marriage aka poverty allievation program for some gals. dunno y dem dey rush. immediately afta grad na marriage no job hunt or skill acquisition. by d time they are 30 frustration sets in. assets don depreciate, oga dey look outside and they keep enduring poo. as oga knows ur a liability smh