|Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 8:40am
When I see some young financially dependent ladies talking and planning excitedly to tie the knot with a man as fast as possible, I can't help but wonder if they are actually planning for the actual 'married life' or just the wedding day
Financial independence in marriage, as it is required for men, is also required for women; just that the proportion of its importance could vary for both genders. It beats my imagination to know that most of us who claim to 'study' the Bible have failed to realize the fact that women are meant to be helpers in all ramifications as regards marriage and not some idle hands who enter marriage financially unprepared. I am not saying women should compete financially with men in marriage; what I am saying in essence is that women should also exhibit some level of financial independence or capacity in order to achieve a financially stable family setting in marriage! It is one very reason why I have always encourage our Nigerian mothers to teach their daughters home-made entrepreneurial skills right from the tender years. They should not be given that orientation that their main role in the life of a man is just to consume what has been brought in without any form of contribution. The era of 'OBIAGELI' (coming to eat) is fast fading away; in fact, it is quickly losing its ground. This could catapault them to be more productive than the typical young Nigerian ladies that sit and hope for financial freedom as soon as they get married to a man. This makes marriage seem like an occupation rather than a legal union where the woman is expected to play the role of helper. I have said it severally that men respect women who go out to win the akara while they (the men) go out to win the bread. It is not good for a woman to just be the bread and akara eater altogether. The consequences of such situation mostly take the form of the children/family suffering when the man loses the capacity to 'win the bread' due to ill- health, turn of events, retrenchment, etc.
As a young lady, you should discover yourself and identify your vision/purpose occupational-wise before you delve into marriage, else you become a marital burden who cannot contribute meaningfully in building a family of your dream. Have you ever thought about what could happen if the man loses his livelihood? Can you carry on from where he stopped temporarily? Or will you allow your entire family to go out there to beg because you came into the picture with nothing and has refused to be productive?
The way the Nigerian economy stands today, it is even suppose to be a pre-condition that our young women are engaged in professions, trade, business or investments that make them financially independent before they think of marriage. This is not 1928!!! Things are changing...think about it!
Discover yourself first; don't expect a man to help you discover yourself and give you financial freedom! Marriage is not an escape route out of poverty! It is a legal union...play your role!
Financially dependent ladies who talk about marriage lack vision. This is my opinion.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by TEVLI(m): 8:40am
Tell them o!! My uncle who recently got married is broke, Makes me wonder if "He who has found a Good Wife" has really found a good thing?? Or just another Money-Siphoning Stuff
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by NLbeachparty: 8:45am
A lady should be financially dependant not just to be comfortable to herself but also to have self confidence in herself.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 8:46am
TEVLI:Not everyone who finds a wife finds a good thing. Only those who find a good wife. There should be more explanation to that statement.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 8:52am
NLbeachparty:That is one aspect that most young women ignore; you can't even carry out your own family project because you must wait for the man! What a life!
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Laveda(f): 8:52am
I'm sure any right thinking lady knows this.
But a man should be able to provide for his woman.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 8:59am
Laveda:Very good you said 'right-thinking ladies'. So, going by what's obtainable, I think many are not part of the 'right-thinking' group!
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Laveda(f): 9:00am
Rapmoney:
I hope you saw the part where I also said a man is supposed to provide for his woman?
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 9:03am
Laveda:Tell me, how many men go into marriage with the mindset that their wives would provide for them? Who does that?
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Benita27(f): 9:14am
Op, how about those your male counterparts who want or desire for 'house wives' who will seat their ass at home 24/7 even when they're eager to be financially independent for reasons these men know best?...you blame women too much.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 9:21am
Benita27:So you mean a man will marry a lady who is a medical doctor or one who is into exportation of some commodities even before marriage and force her to sit at home? I don't think that's possible. Read the post again. I'm talking about the status of the woman even before marriage; she needs to be engaged and productive even before marriage.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Benita27(f): 9:30am
Rapmoney:Because you've not seen doesn't make it impossible.
There're ladies with degrees whose husbands have subjected to full time house wives, of course they agreed on what they felt will make their marriage work.
Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a lady visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 9:32am
Benita27:Having a degree doesn't make you productive. What you are doing with your degree and life in general matters a lot. There are many young women with degrees that are not better than the labels of bread because they do nothing with it.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by TheSociopath(m): 9:33am
Thos os fp worthy. I always wonder too. Some women just want to experience how a wedding day looks like. Done just want to get married because of post pressure. Marriage is more than that. A woman with money and vision commands respect from her husband
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ikp120(m): 9:37am
Laveda:
A woman should also be able to provide for her man.
#Feminism
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ikp120(m): 9:40am
Benita27:
Being financially dependent before marriage still doesn't make a guy visionless, is one without prospect that's visionless.
#Feminism
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 9:40am
TheSociopath:Most women will only discover the importance of financial independence when they lose their husbands or when he's no longer capable of providing for the family. My sympathy.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Benita27(f): 9:40am
Rapmoney:You're right, but what i'm trying to say is...there are men who don't want their wives working.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Benita27(f): 9:46am
ikp120:Oga, i'm not a feminist as the subject for discussion here is the ladies and not men.
What i stated goes both ways.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ikp120(m): 9:54am
Benita27:
YEEEAAAH!!!
It goes both ways baby!
***Dancing skelewu***
I dey pray for gender equality to come into full force, make all these babes wey dey whine up and down start to dey work their ass out just the way guys work their ass out, not leeching on guys in a relationship.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Laveda(f): 10:19am
ikp120:
I never stated I'm a feminist.
We all have our level, go for the lady that suits you and stop blabbing everywhere.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ikp120(m): 10:22am
Laveda:
Lolzzz
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 10:33am
Benita27:Sis, such men lack wisdom and enlightment. Women should be free to engage in activities that can promote their visions as far as such visions do not manifest into evil.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by YUNGLURD(m): 11:08am
who want to marry a liability as a wife?
marriage this, marriage that.. infact who the marriage epp
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Benita27(f): 11:09am
Rapmoney:I beg to differ bro @ the embolden. Let's take a look at two real examples.
My landlord is a Yoruba Muslim, works with shell BP, wife Yoruba too who's a degree holder, but for some reasons she's a full house wife. mind you, he has money to set up a business for her if he won't let her go into the labour market to scout for jobs, but he didn't, their first child is 14 so you can guess how long they've been married. I see it as they're doing what works for them in their marriage.
Second lady is a Uniben graduate, her husband works with Shell too, now he asked her not to work but pays her salary for seating at home on monthly basis, and is working for them...i wouldn't say it's because these men are not enlightened, they have their reasons.
I personally wouldn't want to be one of these wives in the future, still can't condemn such women for their decisions cos marriage is about compatibility, if a man is ok with his wife not working, and the wife is ok being a full house wife, then so be it.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Rapmoney(m): 11:16am
Benita27:In the end, they start becoming burden to family members and friends when the man loses the power to produce resources.
Working in Shell or any other multi-nationals is not a pre-requisite for being enlightened.
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Raine80(f): 12:16pm
For some women getting married is actually viewed as career objective .......that's as far as their ambitions goes!
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Goldenheart(m): 1:50pm
They know that already.. ..
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by Goldenheart(m): 1:52pm
Laveda:
One of them spotted
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ednut1(m): 1:53pm
marriage aka poverty allievation program for some gals. dunno y dem dey rush. immediately afta grad na marriage no job hunt or skill acquisition. by d time they are 30 frustration sets in. assets don depreciate, oga dey look outside and they keep enduring poo. as oga knows ur a liability smh
|Re: Financially Dependent Ladies Who Talk About Marriage Lack Vision by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:54pm
Really?
