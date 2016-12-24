Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? (3771 Views)

At What Particular Age Should A Girl Or Boy Be Allowed To Be In A Relationship? / I Need Help Fast! I Keep Falling In Love With The Wrong Guys / Are You Dating A Girl Or A Woman? *signs* (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I got to meet a girl through facebook, we talked and finally hooked up, i asked her out and she accepted, she told me about her two boyfriends that left her for greener pasture, one left for italy and the other one went to ghana, she never broke up with any of them.



So we started dating as we both are student in the same school and department. The whole relationship grew into deep love and affection between us, but she still talk on phone with her previous boyfriends, even when we are together, she will be engaged in a long conversation on phone with her previous boyfriend and also on whatsapp, it got to a stage that i saw a message she sent to her previous boyfriend in ghana that she love him so much, i got so angry with her and she begged me, & she confess that she still love him but she loves me the most and she would love to marry me, we settled the issue.



And now the boyfriend in ghana paid her a surprise visit yesterday when i was at her place and was about leaving, with this now, should i still continue dating her or not? bearing in mind that she is so supportive of me in school.





Pls read your post again... the bottom line here is YOU ARE THE BROKEST DUDE SHE HAS BEEN WITH..... the other two guys GOT more cash than you, and have more swag to a point that your girl is NOT DISTRACTED BY YOU but rather BY them....



You are a DEPUTY BOYFRIEND. chai



Ralphjoe:

i got to meet a girl through facebook, we talked and finally hooked up, i asked her out and she accepted, she told me about her two boyfriends that left her for greener pasture, one left for italy and the other one went to ghana, she never broke up with any of them. So we started dating as we both are student in the same school and department. The whole relationship grew into deep love and affection between us, but she still talk on phone with her previous boyfriends, even when we are together, she will be engaged in a long conversation on phone with her previous boyfriend and also on whatsapp, it got to a stage that i saw a message she sent to her previous boyfriend in ghana that she love him so much, i got so angry with her and she begged me, & she confess that she still love him but she loves me the most and she would love to marry me, we settled the issue and now the boyfriend in ghana paid her a surprise visit yesterday when i was at her place and was about leaving, with this now, should i still continue dating her or not? wow wow wow... YOU CAME, YOU SAW and YOU WERE CONQUERED.Pls read your post again... the bottom line here is YOU ARE THE BROKEST DUDE SHE HAS BEEN WITH..... the other two guys GOT more cash than you, and have more swag to a point that your girl is NOT DISTRACTED BY YOU but rather BY them....You are achai 21 Likes 1 Share





She's securing her future. So she has two pending relationships with two guys, one in Italy and one in Ghana...trust me, she tells those guys the same words she told you about loving you the most.She's securing her future. 32 Likes

Ralphjoe:

i got to meet a girl through facebook, we talked and finally hooked up, i asked her out and she accepted, she told me about her two boyfriends that left her for greener pasture, one left for italy and the other one went to ghana, she never broke up with any of them. So we started dating as we both are student in the same school and department. The whole relationship grew into deep love and affection between us, but she still talk on phone with her previous boyfriends, even when we are together, she will be engaged in a long conversation on phone with her previous boyfriend and also on whatsapp, it got to a stage that i saw a message she sent to her previous boyfriend in ghana that she love him so much, i got so angry with her and she begged me, & she confess that she still love him but she loves me the most and she would love to marry me, we settled the issue and now the boyfriend in ghana paid her a surprise visit yesterday when i was at her place and was about leaving, with this now, should i still continue dating her or not? bearing in mind that she is so supportive of me in school

Please get out of her life, she's is using you for emotional comfort. If you don't leave on your own accord now, you'll be forced to do so when either of those guys is around. You are just friends with benefits. Stop watching Telenovela /Telemundo, those sh*t ain't real. In fact out of the three of you, you are the last in her pecking order and your value has reduced cos she sees you more often. You are not Romeo neither are you Jack. 2 Likes

Nawa for some guys sha. Ur in d same dept. Obviously before u hammer and get ready to settle down her time go don pass. So she has to keep her options open.oga chop kpetus nd go 10 Likes 1 Share

Dnt dump her,secure another serious relationshp with another gal and gradually divert ur luv to ur new gal,let break up by herself whn she notices that u no longer care abt her.

That is how to treat girls like that 6 Likes

She cannot love u at the same time love her ex, one need to sit on bench for the orda to play... I advice u to let her go, sit on bench nd find new girl nd sign contract with.. all d best 2 Likes 1 Share

she is using u for fast food

Benita27:

So she has two pending relationships with two guys, one in Italy and one in Ghana...trust me, she tell those guys the same words she told you about loving you the most.



She's securing her future. it's so annoying , can't she work out something on her own? Must her future depend on guys? If it's so then she's likely to fail or have a bleak future. it's so annoying, can't she work out something on her own? Must her future depend on guys? If it's so then she's likely to fail or have a bleak future.



She's got you, she's got the Italian, she's got the Ghanaian likewise she's got the french man, and she's also got a Mongolian, and a Chinese as well, you are the Nigerian based boyfriend, the chain goes on and on,and never finishes, cos all she thinks you want as end line is the pussi . That's only what she can offer, dating some LovePeddler and mistaking her for gf. Dam doesn't know what she wants.



Nigga, end this bullshit of a dreamworld you mistake for a relationship and move on. There so many girls out there you can give your love to. No go day do asshole crap cos you want to please some girl,she ain't worth it fam. Besides you still in school, when you make money, and be a better man,she'd come back begging you, as she day now she no know wetin she want. Just free am.



Goodluck.



She's got you, she's got the Italian, she's got the Ghanaianlikewise she's got the french man, and she's also got a Mongolian, and a Chinese as well, you are the Nigerian based boyfriend, the chain goes on and on,and never finishes, cos all she thinks you want as end line is the pussi. That's only what she can offer, dating some LovePeddler and mistaking her for gf. Dam doesn't know what she wants.Nigga, end this bullshit of a dreamworld you mistake for a relationship and move on. There so many girls out there you can give your love to. No go day do asshole crap cos you want to please some girl,she ain't worth it fam. Besides you still in school, when you make money, and be a better man,she'd come back begging you, as she day now she no know wetin she want. Just free am.Goodluck. 5 Likes

Ma niccur, you are sitting on a goldmine and yet you wanna throw it way? She already told you there are 2 ninjas and yet you are forming lover boy.



Chop kpekus and find for yourself a loyal chick. 1 Like

Yeye lova boi. You beta continue enjoying your free toto and d support she dey giv u dey go jeje. Dont go and be stvpid in love oh 1 Like

bro what are you waiting for? Drink alomo, plus tramadol, you balance am with weed, rush to her place nack beyond repair, when i say nack, i mean nack her nonsense. And after everything when unah go deh rest, break the news to her, tell her that you are breaking u with her. 1 Like

Get the best of her punna before they return and move on.

Ralphjoe:

i got to meet a girl through facebook, we talked and finally hooked up, i asked her out and she accepted, she told me about her two boyfriends that left her for greener pasture, one left for italy and the other one went to ghana, she never broke up with any of them. So we started dating as we both are student in the same school and department. The whole relationship grew into deep love and affection between us, but she still talk on phone with her previous boyfriends, even when we are together, she will be engaged in a long conversation on phone with her previous boyfriend and also on whatsapp, it got to a stage that i saw a message she sent to her previous boyfriend in ghana that she love him so much, i got so angry with her and she begged me, & she confess that she still love him but she loves me the most and she would love to marry me, we settled the issue and now the boyfriend in ghana paid her a surprise visit yesterday when i was at her place and was about leaving, with this now, should i still continue dating her or not? bearing in mind that she is so supportive of me in school

I think u should delete their numz off her phone(s)



Delete every pic of them from her SM to her phone



Destroy every pic of them in her crib(hard copies)





After doing that her reaction will determine whether or not u should break up with her I think u should delete their numz off her phone(s)Delete every pic of them from her SM to her phoneDestroy every pic of them in her crib(hard copies)After doing that her reaction will determine whether or not u should break up with her 3 Likes

Boys always falling my hand. 4 Likes

tripplephi:

wow wow wow... YOU CAME, YOU SAW and YOU WERE CONQUERED.



Pls read your post again... the bottom line here is YOU ARE THE BROKEST DUDE SHE HAS BEEN WITH..... the other two guys GOT more cash than you, and have more swag to a point that your girl is NOT DISTRACTED BY YOU but rather BY them....



You are a DEPUTY BOYFRIEND. chai



bro you just hit the nail on the head, i had that same thought too. the thing is that i have my reason for not ending the relationship now coz i do get alots of benefits from her in school financially, we virtually stay together in school, we'll be graduating next year, i think after that, i cut her off from my life. the most painful part is that i love her bro you just hit the nail on the head, i had that same thought too. the thing is that i have my reason for not ending the relationship now coz i do get alots of benefits from her in school financially, we virtually stay together in school, we'll be graduating next year, i think after that, i cut her off from my life. the most painful part is that i love her 1 Like 1 Share

LorDBolton:





I think u should delete their numz off her phone(s)



Delete every pic of them from her SM to her phone



Destroy every pic of them in her crib(hard copies)





After doing that her reaction will determine whether or not u should break up with her that's a harsh one there, but am keeping my options open, so i'll do it at some point, thanks bro that's a harsh one there, but am keeping my options open, so i'll do it at some point, thanks bro

Guy! This year don dey end, worry about yourself and your future and forget about these hoes (sorry to use that word) a girl will either increase or decrease your life. Worry about your goals in life, make it first and you will see girls begging to even be your side chick. As a student I think is stupid enough to worry about any girl now, let alone someone that already have two lovers in her life, and she's here claiming that she loves you more even when she hasn't broken up with any of them?! Abi Na so your brain damage reach can't you see the handwriting their, she's using u to pass time because none of them boyfriends are around. One phrase for you bro BE WISE 1 Like

Tenkobos:

Get the best of her punna before they return and move on. that is my plan bro but i still love her, i still have a whole year to chop her that is my plan bro but i still love her, i still have a whole year to chop her

ha what are you still doing with her when it is obvious that she has mixed feelings. .well if you ask me you are embarking on an israelite journey. ha what are you still doing with her when it is obvious that she has mixed feelings..well if you ask me you are embarking on an israelite journey.

funkyibodude:

Guy! This year don dey end, worry about yourself and your future and forget about these hoes (sorry to use that word) a girl will either increase or decrease your life. Worry about your goals in life, make it first and you will see girls begging to even be your side chick. As a student I think is stupid enough to worry about any girl now, let alone someone that already have two lovers in her life, and she's here claiming that she loves you more even when she hasn't broken up with any of them?! Abi Na so your brain damage reach can't you see the handwriting their, she's using u to pass time because none of them boyfriends are around. One phrase for you bro BE WISE bro thanks for that advice, i know that, bro am in for the short time, girls are not a priority for me now. bro thanks for that advice, i know that, bro am in for the short time, girls are not a priority for me now.

wow wow wow! am so overwhelmed by ur advise, i love nairaland, u guys here are the best, i sight all of u guys, you guys are the best.

Ralphjoe:

bro thanks for that advice, i know that, bro am in for the short time, girls are not a priority for me now. all the best bro, just don't want you to get attached to her because you don't know when and how you'll start falling and by then its too late. unless God designed her for you. But be smart (talking from experience) all the best bro, just don't want you to get attached to her because you don't know when and how you'll start falling and by then its too late. unless God designed her for you. But be smart (talking from experience)

funkyibodude:

all the best bro, just don't want you to get attached to her because you don't know when and how you'll start falling and by then its too late. unless God designed her for you. But be smart (talking from experience) am already attached to her but i believe i can leave her at any moment without blinking an eyelid, the day i saw the message on her phone that she love her boyfriend in ghana, i cried and cried like a baby, thatz the day i stopped getting attached to her. am already attached to her but i believe i can leave her at any moment without blinking an eyelid, the day i saw the message on her phone that she love her boyfriend in ghana, i cried and cried like a baby, thatz the day i stopped getting attached to her.

the worst part is that she tells me everything that goes on between them as i am nt around, she told me that he took her out, they went to market together. Her parents are aware of what is going on because they know me very well, infact i slept at their house for four days, from monday to friday, i left there yesterday. we(she and i) sleeps in her room together althrough out my time there and we made love right there in her parent house for two days.

Ralphjoe:

am already attached to her but i believe i can leave her at any moment without blinking an eyelid, the day i saw the message on her phone that she love her boyfriend in ghana, i cried and cried like a baby, thatz the day i stopped getting attached to her. it's in your hands bro it's in your hands bro

Right now, she and her mother are begging me to come and visit her on xmas day tommorrow, i don't want to go coz i don't want a situation whereby the boy and i will meet. i make up excuses and the mother still insists i come see them tommorrow, am going to really dissappoint them big time. 1 Like

funkyibodude:

it's in your hands bro thanks bro thanks bro