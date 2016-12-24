₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 4:46pm
I got to meet a girl through facebook, we talked and finally hooked up, i asked her out and she accepted, she told me about her two boyfriends that left her for greener pasture, one left for italy and the other one went to ghana, she never broke up with any of them.
So we started dating as we both are student in the same school and department. The whole relationship grew into deep love and affection between us, but she still talk on phone with her previous boyfriends, even when we are together, she will be engaged in a long conversation on phone with her previous boyfriend and also on whatsapp, it got to a stage that i saw a message she sent to her previous boyfriend in ghana that she love him so much, i got so angry with her and she begged me, & she confess that she still love him but she loves me the most and she would love to marry me, we settled the issue.
And now the boyfriend in ghana paid her a surprise visit yesterday when i was at her place and was about leaving, with this now, should i still continue dating her or not? bearing in mind that she is so supportive of me in school.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by tripplephi: 4:49pm
wow wow wow... YOU CAME, YOU SAW and YOU WERE CONQUERED.
Pls read your post again... the bottom line here is YOU ARE THE BROKEST DUDE SHE HAS BEEN WITH..... the other two guys GOT more cash than you, and have more swag to a point that your girl is NOT DISTRACTED BY YOU but rather BY them....
You are a DEPUTY BOYFRIEND. chai
Ralphjoe:
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Benita27(f): 4:50pm
So she has two pending relationships with two guys, one in Italy and one in Ghana...trust me, she tells those guys the same words she told you about loving you the most.
She's securing her future.
32 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by firstking01(m): 4:51pm
Ralphjoe:
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ximenez(m): 4:53pm
Please get out of her life, she's is using you for emotional comfort. If you don't leave on your own accord now, you'll be forced to do so when either of those guys is around. You are just friends with benefits. Stop watching Telenovela /Telemundo, those sh*t ain't real. In fact out of the three of you, you are the last in her pecking order and your value has reduced cos she sees you more often. You are not Romeo neither are you Jack.
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by ednut1(m): 4:55pm
Nawa for some guys sha. Ur in d same dept. Obviously before u hammer and get ready to settle down her time go don pass. So she has to keep her options open.oga chop kpetus nd go
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Pierocash(m): 4:55pm
Dnt dump her,secure another serious relationshp with another gal and gradually divert ur luv to ur new gal,let break up by herself whn she notices that u no longer care abt her.
That is how to treat girls like that
6 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by ufuosman: 4:57pm
She cannot love u at the same time love her ex, one need to sit on bench for the orda to play... I advice u to let her go, sit on bench nd find new girl nd sign contract with.. all d best
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Jafar1(m): 5:03pm
she is using u for fast food
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ximenez(m): 5:04pm
Benita27:it's so annoying , can't she work out something on her own? Must her future depend on guys? If it's so then she's likely to fail or have a bleak future.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Whytelyon(m): 5:05pm
She's got you, she's got the Italian, she's got the Ghanaian likewise she's got the french man, and she's also got a Mongolian, and a Chinese as well, you are the Nigerian based boyfriend, the chain goes on and on,and never finishes, cos all she thinks you want as end line is the pussi . That's only what she can offer, dating some LovePeddler and mistaking her for gf. Dam doesn't know what she wants.
Nigga, end this bullshit of a dreamworld you mistake for a relationship and move on. There so many girls out there you can give your love to. No go day do asshole crap cos you want to please some girl,she ain't worth it fam. Besides you still in school, when you make money, and be a better man,she'd come back begging you, as she day now she no know wetin she want. Just free am.
Goodluck.
5 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by agrovick(m): 5:10pm
Ma niccur, you are sitting on a goldmine and yet you wanna throw it way? She already told you there are 2 ninjas and yet you are forming lover boy.
Chop kpekus and find for yourself a loyal chick.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by bitchcrafts: 5:10pm
Yeye lova boi. You beta continue enjoying your free toto and d support she dey giv u dey go jeje. Dont go and be stvpid in love oh
1 Like
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by dikerebel(m): 5:14pm
bro what are you waiting for? Drink alomo, plus tramadol, you balance am with weed, rush to her place nack beyond repair, when i say nack, i mean nack her nonsense. And after everything when unah go deh rest, break the news to her, tell her that you are breaking u with her.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Tenkobos(m): 5:27pm
Get the best of her punna before they return and move on.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by LorDBolton: 5:33pm
Ralphjoe:
I think u should delete their numz off her phone(s)
Delete every pic of them from her SM to her phone
Destroy every pic of them in her crib(hard copies)
After doing that her reaction will determine whether or not u should break up with her
3 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by pcguru1(m): 5:38pm
Boys always falling my hand.
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 5:42pm
tripplephi:bro you just hit the nail on the head, i had that same thought too. the thing is that i have my reason for not ending the relationship now coz i do get alots of benefits from her in school financially, we virtually stay together in school, we'll be graduating next year, i think after that, i cut her off from my life. the most painful part is that i love her
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 5:44pm
LorDBolton:that's a harsh one there, but am keeping my options open, so i'll do it at some point, thanks bro
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by funkyibodude(m): 5:46pm
Guy! This year don dey end, worry about yourself and your future and forget about these hoes (sorry to use that word) a girl will either increase or decrease your life. Worry about your goals in life, make it first and you will see girls begging to even be your side chick. As a student I think is stupid enough to worry about any girl now, let alone someone that already have two lovers in her life, and she's here claiming that she loves you more even when she hasn't broken up with any of them?! Abi Na so your brain damage reach can't you see the handwriting their, she's using u to pass time because none of them boyfriends are around. One phrase for you bro BE WISE
1 Like
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 5:46pm
Tenkobos:that is my plan bro but i still love her, i still have a whole year to chop her
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by jacyne: 5:48pm
ha what are you still doing with her when it is obvious that she has mixed feelings. .well if you ask me you are embarking on an israelite journey.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 5:51pm
funkyibodude:bro thanks for that advice, i know that, bro am in for the short time, girls are not a priority for me now.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 5:54pm
wow wow wow! am so overwhelmed by ur advise, i love nairaland, u guys here are the best, i sight all of u guys, you guys are the best.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by funkyibodude(m): 5:57pm
Ralphjoe:all the best bro, just don't want you to get attached to her because you don't know when and how you'll start falling and by then its too late. unless God designed her for you. But be smart (talking from experience)
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 6:04pm
funkyibodude:am already attached to her but i believe i can leave her at any moment without blinking an eyelid, the day i saw the message on her phone that she love her boyfriend in ghana, i cried and cried like a baby, thatz the day i stopped getting attached to her.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 6:12pm
the worst part is that she tells me everything that goes on between them as i am nt around, she told me that he took her out, they went to market together. Her parents are aware of what is going on because they know me very well, infact i slept at their house for four days, from monday to friday, i left there yesterday. we(she and i) sleeps in her room together althrough out my time there and we made love right there in her parent house for two days.
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by funkyibodude(m): 6:13pm
Ralphjoe:it's in your hands bro
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 6:16pm
Right now, she and her mother are begging me to come and visit her on xmas day tommorrow, i don't want to go coz i don't want a situation whereby the boy and i will meet. i make up excuses and the mother still insists i come see them tommorrow, am going to really dissappoint them big time.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by Ralphjoe(m): 6:18pm
funkyibodude:thanks bro
|Re: Should I Keep On Dating This Girl Or Should I Break Up With Her? by stan241(m): 6:20pm
For your own sake,its best you end the whole thing entirely, i mean you both are in the same department which in almost 99.9% of the time doesn't work out talk more of all the other baggage she's carrying around, end it now and start all over, you deserve to be the one and only option of your partner not just some stop gap or a rebound.
