|Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by zoba88: 9:14am
A pro-black woman and mother shared the photos of what he got from her man after she bought him a car. See the screenshots of what she narrated below....
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/lady-gets-new-house-from-her-man-after.html
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by zoba88: 9:14am
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by vimi(m): 9:18am
She iis just lucky he ain't the parasitic kinda guy tha capitalise on a lady's weakness to satisfy em ever gluttonous wallet
This act simply flaws the relationship psychology that states; men may give gifts in order to create a debt that they would like to see repaid through sexual favors, or at minimum, women generally perceive over-the-top expensive gifts as attempts at such bargaining.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by KellyKertz: 9:32am
Like if yu dd same!!/
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by princealexndre(m): 10:02am
wow
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Florblu(f): 10:07am
This are the kind of men we need in our society.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Shol3(f): 10:11am
Goals
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Nutase(f): 10:13am
Emotional
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Justnora(f): 10:28am
Feminists won't see this one but if it is who is going to do house chores you see them claiming equality. Good lady
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:32am
Florblu:Also the kind of ladies we need in the society
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by jericco1(m): 11:02am
all naija girls should follow her footsteps
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by lilmax(m): 11:11am
Florblu:where the women at?
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by lilmax(m): 11:11am
Justnora:
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by larryUG(m): 11:50am
Florblu:Typical woman. I know u were blinded by what d woman did, buh u want doz types of men in our society. What happened to 'these are d kind of men and women we need in our society'?
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by ramdris(m): 11:52am
Florblu:Hope u read what the Lady did 1st?
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by rokiatu(f): 11:54am
Now that's what am talking about.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:59am
Florblu:
A lady was the first to set off the reaction...
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by bitchcrafts: 12:05pm
My kinda flow... Do me I do U
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:12pm
Mumu man
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by lollmaolol: 12:27pm
The gift of a Wo/Man open ways unto her.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by favourmic: 1:05pm
The power of pussy
What you can't do for your mama or sister talk less of friend
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Bankalert(m): 1:06pm
Now there goes a couple who look out for each other's interest...Life will be less stressful if we could all go back to being lyk Adam and eve...bt sadly feminists, chauvinists, sexists, gender inequality activists and all d related "ists" u can tink of have taken over...
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by 0b10010011: 1:06pm
Na woman be dis na!
No be all this hungry fine girls wey dey litter Nigeria.
Inferior is always in mass production unlike limited Originals
Olosho's everywhere!
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Orikinla1: 1:07pm
She is not a Nigerian lady.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Mynky: 1:07pm
lol.. Love is reciprocal
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by MrIcredible: 1:07pm
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Orikinla1: 1:07pm
0b10010011:
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Lah84(f): 1:08pm
Yankee love. Over here MmM don freeze Bae money
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Orikinla1: 1:08pm
favourmic:She bought him a car first.
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by Goldenheart(m): 1:08pm
na only Yankee dey do this kind thing
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by paradigmshift(m): 1:08pm
copy paste from Linda ikeji
|Re: Lady Gets New House From Her Man After She Bought Him A Car(photos) by FranksOha(m): 1:08pm
Love is about giving
