A pro-black woman and mother shared the photos of what he got from her man after she bought him a car.





This act simply flaws the relationship psychology that states; men may give gifts in order to create a debt that they would like to see repaid through sexual favors, or at minimum, women generally perceive over-the-top expensive gifts as attempts at such bargaining. She iis just lucky he ain't the parasitic kinda guy tha capitalise on a lady's weakness to satisfy em ever gluttonous walletThis act simply flaws the relationship psychology that states; 5 Likes

This are the kind of men we need in our society. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Feminists won't see this one but if it is who is going to do house chores you see them claiming equality. Good lady 65 Likes 7 Shares

Also the kind of ladies we need in the society Also the kind of ladies we need in the society 82 Likes 3 Shares

where the women at? where the women at? 1 Like

Feminists won't see this one but if it is who is going to do house chores you see them claiming equality. Good lady 3 Likes

Typical woman. I know u were blinded by what d woman did, buh u want doz types of men in our society. What happened to 'these are d kind of men and women we need in our society'? Typical woman. I know u were blinded by what d woman did, buh u want doz types of men in our society. What happened to 'these are d kind of men and women we need in our society'? 35 Likes 2 Shares

Hope u read what the Lady did 1st? Hope u read what the Lady did 1st? 6 Likes

Now that's what am talking about.

A lady was the first to set off the reaction... A lady was the first to set off the reaction... 12 Likes 1 Share

My kinda flow... Do me I do U

The gift of a Wo/Man open ways unto her.

What you can't do for your mama or sister talk less of friend 5 Likes

Now there goes a couple who look out for each other's interest...Life will be less stressful if we could all go back to being lyk Adam and eve...bt sadly feminists, chauvinists, sexists, gender inequality activists and all d related "ists" u can tink of have taken over... 12 Likes 4 Shares

Na woman be dis na!



No be all this hungry fine girls wey dey litter Nigeria.



Inferior is always in mass production unlike limited Originals



Olosho's everywhere! 31 Likes 2 Shares

She is not a Nigerian lady. 4 Likes 1 Share

lol.. Love is reciprocal lol.. Love is reciprocal 1 Like

Inferior is always in mass production unlike limited Originals 3 Likes

Yankee love. Over here MmM don freeze Bae money 3 Likes

What you can't do for your mama or sister talk less of friend She bought him a car first. She bought him a car first. 3 Likes

na only Yankee dey do this kind thing na only Yankee dey do this kind thing 1 Like

