Busa House ( Babcock University)



Kada Cinema ( Benin)



Moremi & Amina Hall ( Unilag)



Lagos Island market ( 11am – 3pm)



Coza church Lagos / Abuja ( Front & Middle Row)



Quilox “Regular section” (Not VIP)



@joroolumofin page comment section ( a lady with a sensible comment & decent DP)



Redeemption camp ( First Friday of the month)



Daystar ( 2nd / 3rd Service )



Glitz saloon ( Benin)



Ikeja Cinema ( Free Popcorn Tuesday)



Ventura Mall ( Ibadan)



X&B Saloon, opposite Unilag underground bakery



Jokers club ( Benin)



Mauva 21 lounge ( Ibadan)



Play (Abuja)



Beer barn ( Port harcourt)



BRT Bus Stop ( Maryland, Ikorodu , Ojota Axis)



Mr Biggs, KFC, The place ( Lunch hour)



Hilton Abuja ( Pool side )



House on Rock ( Mid week service & Choir)



Mondys (Ilorin)



MM2 (Weekdays)



Rhema Chapel (ibadan)



Shoprite Owerri ( weekends)



Charlie’s saloon ( Benin)



Law school ( Lagos )



Nysc Camp ( Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lagos)



GTB end of the year party ( Lagos)



Lekki / Ikoyi Bridge (4am)



Tejuosho Market ( Week days, 1-4pm)



This list is like a joke though… What do you think?





? Your biggest mistake. All these places you mentioned are hangouts for coded oloshos. A good wife material lives with her parents, has a skill or proffeession, does not spend odd hours of the night on instagram and whatsapp, not looking like yellow custard while she was born black. Can only boast of having max 3 xboyfriends, and when you find her, shes already taken by someone who holds her in high esteem.

These places you call, beer joints and eatery will be your biggest mistake. Only a girl who cant cook leaves her house in mid day to buy lunch at an eatery Quilox? Your biggest mistake. All these places you mentioned are hangouts for coded oloshos. A good wife material lives with her parents, has a skill or proffeession, does not spend odd hours of the night on instagram and whatsapp, not looking like yellow custard while she was born black. Can only boast of having max 3 xboyfriends, and when you find her, shes already taken by someone who holds her in high esteem.These places you call, beer joints and eatery will be your biggest mistake. Only a girl who cant cook leaves her house in mid day to buy lunch at an eatery 52 Likes 1 Share

Girls/Ladies are everywhere, but the decent and intelligent ones are difficult to find. 2 Likes

beatcoins:

Quilox ? Your biggest mistake. All these places you mentioned are hangouts for coded oloshos. A good wife material lives with her parents, has a skill or proffeession, does not spend odd hours of the night on instagram and whatsapp, not looking like yellow custard while she was born black. Can only boast of having max 3 xboyfriends, and when you find her, shes already taken by someone who holds her in high esteem.

These places you call, beer joints and eatery will be your biggest mistake. Only a girl who cant cook leaves her house in mid day to buy lunch at an eatery Haba! Haba! 3 Likes 2 Shares

beatcoins:

Quilox ? Your biggest mistake. All these places you mentioned are hangouts for coded oloshos. A good wife material lives with her parents, has a skill or proffeession, does not spend odd hours of the night on instagram and whatsapp, not looking like yellow custard while she was born black. Can only boast of having max 3 xboyfriends, and when you find her, shes already taken by someone who holds her in high esteem.

These places you call, beer joints and eatery will be your biggest mistake. Only a girl who cant cook leaves her house in mid day to buy lunch at an eatery A 1800s way of reasoning, Most ladies nowadays don't go back to their parent's house after school. They prefer to be alone and work their ways through life, so your assertion is wrong. Ladies in their parent's house tend to be the lazy ones who feeds on what the oldies have to offer.They have higher tendencies to be frequent on social media. A good cook may decide to go to an eatery to eat also whatever happens to having things a different way.



Your write up I flawed in many ways but the worst of it is your hasty generalization. May I put it to you that there I no place you cant find a wife or husband even in the asylum A 1800s way of reasoning, Most ladies nowadays don't go back to their parent's house after school. They prefer to be alone and work their ways through life, so your assertion is wrong. Ladies in their parent's house tend to be the lazy ones who feeds on what the oldies have to offer.They have higher tendencies to be frequent on social media. A good cook may decide to go to an eatery to eat also whatever happens to having things a different way.Your write up I flawed in many ways but the worst of it is your hasty generalization. May I put it to you that there I no place you cant find a wife or husband even in the asylum 17 Likes 1 Share

mtwsshhhh

thought i was going to see a meaningful post just fall my hand

The Problem With Those So Called Consultant Is That They Think And Bring Up Ideas Of Their Own And Expec t People To Blindly Follow Them. 2 Likes

Moremi and Amina hall, like seriously? A good wife material is not by the hostel he/she stays. I know someone that stays at Moremi and she's worse than a slut.



And you don't choose the hostel you stay at unilag, you apply by balloting, and get throne anywhere the computer chooses randomly.



This thread should not be taken seriously. 2 Likes

Alondra:

A 1800s way of reasoning, Most ladies nowadays don't go back to their parent's house after school. They prefer to be alone and work their ways through life, so your assertion is wrong. Ladies in their parent's house tend to be the lazy ones who feeds on what the oldies have to offer This is one reason why the ones with parents mostly get married before their peers... There are a million reasons a girl leaves her home but privacy shouldn't be one of them. Such girls end of with strings of boyfriends who pick and drop her off at home during odd hours. No one to caution her till she's almost 40 and still searching. Its not my fault neither am I one to confine a human to my own opinion but our culture is one which needs some light. This is one reason why the ones with parents mostly get married before their peers... There are a million reasons a girl leaves her home but privacy shouldn't be one of them. Such girls end of with strings of boyfriends who pick and drop her off at home during odd hours. No one to caution her till she's almost 40 and still searching. Its not my fault neither am I one to confine a human to my own opinion but our culture is one which needs some light. 16 Likes 2 Shares

I agree with MM2 and BRT bus tops 1 Like

lewispius:

cc:lalasticlala oshey!!!! I rep Moremi and Amina hall.... My wife material go Don reach 1000yards by now oshey!!!! I rep Moremi and Amina hall.... My wife material go Don reach 1000yards by now

Moremi hall

I'm sure it just for fun 3 Likes 1 Share

Genea:

oshey!!!! I rep Moremi and Amina hall.... My wife material go Don reach 1000yards by now Genea



You, you lie GeneaYou, you lie 1 Like

Aderola15:



Genea



You, you lie choi, see my squatter!!!! Roly baby how far ur mat?? U carry am go house?? choi, see my squatter!!!! Roly baby how far ur mat?? U carry am go house??

Kada? Joker? This guy is high on cow sh*t. I guess these are wife materials! 3 Likes







This guy has taken this relationship whatever for a joke.. A godfearing wife material at shoprite, owerri?? 6 Likes 1 Share

I always find it hard to take this guy and his brother seriously. A single guy is recommending where to find wife material. Okay oh. We have heard.

Abeg I don't see Shiloh there.

In addition, nairaland. I'm seriously crushing on someone (coughs) Bibijay123

Hahahahaahaha.



Scam.

Na so 1 Like

Really

UNILAG

OR IS THERE ANY OTHER UNILAG??

HOME FOR HOES! WHATS THATUNILAGOR IS THERE ANY OTHER UNILAG??HOME FOR HOES! 1 Like

31) YABA LEFT (lagos state)

Rubbish....

OK

"wife material" in quote.



He means the opposite.

What about night club? Lol!









