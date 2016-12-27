₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by lewispius: 9:59am
Relationship consultant aka “LoveDoctor Joro Olumofin recommends 30 places Guys can meet “wife materials” Ladies in Nigeria.
Busa House ( Babcock University)
Kada Cinema ( Benin)
Moremi & Amina Hall ( Unilag)
Lagos Island market ( 11am – 3pm)
Coza church Lagos / Abuja ( Front & Middle Row)
Quilox “Regular section” (Not VIP)
@joroolumofin page comment section ( a lady with a sensible comment & decent DP)
Redeemption camp ( First Friday of the month)
Daystar ( 2nd / 3rd Service )
Glitz saloon ( Benin)
Ikeja Cinema ( Free Popcorn Tuesday)
Ventura Mall ( Ibadan)
X&B Saloon, opposite Unilag underground bakery
Jokers club ( Benin)
Mauva 21 lounge ( Ibadan)
Play (Abuja)
Beer barn ( Port harcourt)
BRT Bus Stop ( Maryland, Ikorodu , Ojota Axis)
Mr Biggs, KFC, The place ( Lunch hour)
Hilton Abuja ( Pool side )
House on Rock ( Mid week service & Choir)
Mondys (Ilorin)
MM2 (Weekdays)
Rhema Chapel (ibadan)
Shoprite Owerri ( weekends)
Charlie’s saloon ( Benin)
Law school ( Lagos )
Nysc Camp ( Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lagos)
GTB end of the year party ( Lagos)
Lekki / Ikoyi Bridge (4am)
Tejuosho Market ( Week days, 1-4pm)
This list is like a joke though… What do you think?
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by beatcoins: 10:02am
Quilox? Your biggest mistake. All these places you mentioned are hangouts for coded oloshos. A good wife material lives with her parents, has a skill or proffeession, does not spend odd hours of the night on instagram and whatsapp, not looking like yellow custard while she was born black. Can only boast of having max 3 xboyfriends, and when you find her, shes already taken by someone who holds her in high esteem.
These places you call, beer joints and eatery will be your biggest mistake. Only a girl who cant cook leaves her house in mid day to buy lunch at an eatery
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by mrjaybaba(m): 10:19am
Girls/Ladies are everywhere, but the decent and intelligent ones are difficult to find.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Nma27(f): 10:26am
beatcoins:Haba!
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Alondra(f): 10:37am
beatcoins:A 1800s way of reasoning, Most ladies nowadays don't go back to their parent's house after school. They prefer to be alone and work their ways through life, so your assertion is wrong. Ladies in their parent's house tend to be the lazy ones who feeds on what the oldies have to offer.They have higher tendencies to be frequent on social media. A good cook may decide to go to an eatery to eat also whatever happens to having things a different way.
Your write up I flawed in many ways but the worst of it is your hasty generalization. May I put it to you that there I no place you cant find a wife or husband even in the asylum
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by FlawlesRebirth02(f): 10:39am
mtwsshhhh
thought i was going to see a meaningful post just fall my hand
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Ayodeleseyi65(m): 11:24am
The Problem With Those So Called Consultant Is That They Think And Bring Up Ideas Of Their Own And Expec t People To Blindly Follow Them.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by JoshuaSamuraiX(m): 11:36am
Moremi and Amina hall, like seriously? A good wife material is not by the hostel he/she stays. I know someone that stays at Moremi and she's worse than a slut.
And you don't choose the hostel you stay at unilag, you apply by balloting, and get throne anywhere the computer chooses randomly.
This thread should not be taken seriously.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by beatcoins: 11:52am
Alondra:This is one reason why the ones with parents mostly get married before their peers... There are a million reasons a girl leaves her home but privacy shouldn't be one of them. Such girls end of with strings of boyfriends who pick and drop her off at home during odd hours. No one to caution her till she's almost 40 and still searching. Its not my fault neither am I one to confine a human to my own opinion but our culture is one which needs some light.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 12:19pm
I agree with MM2 and BRT bus tops
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Genea(f): 12:20pm
lewispius:oshey!!!! I rep Moremi and Amina hall.... My wife material go Don reach 1000yards by now
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by toludeman(m): 12:25pm
Moremi hall
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by kaziblake(f): 12:25pm
I'm sure it just for fun
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Aderola15(f): 12:34pm
Genea:Genea
You, you lie
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Genea(f): 1:06pm
Aderola15:choi, see my squatter!!!! Roly baby how far ur mat?? U carry am go house??
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by ilynem(m): 1:43pm
Kada? Joker? This guy is high on cow sh*t. I guess these are wife materials!
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by ConcNiggress56(f): 1:43pm
This guy has taken this relationship whatever for a joke.. A godfearing wife material at shoprite, owerri??
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by seXytOhbAd(m): 1:44pm
I always find it hard to take this guy and his brother seriously. A single guy is recommending where to find wife material. Okay oh. We have heard.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Richie0974: 1:44pm
Abeg I don't see Shiloh there.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by crazygod(m): 1:45pm
In addition, nairaland. I'm seriously crushing on someone (coughs) Bibijay123
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by donogaga(m): 1:46pm
Hahahahaahaha.
Scam.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Silentscreamer(f): 1:47pm
Na so
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Rick9(m): 1:47pm
Really
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by stevenson007: 1:47pm
WHATS THAT UNILAG
OR IS THERE ANY OTHER UNILAG??
HOME FOR HOES!
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by mimicious(f): 1:47pm
hello fam!!! today is my birthday. show ur baby love
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Toluabigr8(m): 1:48pm
31) YABA LEFT (lagos state)
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Exponental(m): 1:48pm
Rubbish....
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Divay22(f): 1:48pm
OK
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by Kolade9(m): 1:48pm
"wife material" in quote.
He means the opposite.
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by BizLifeE: 1:48pm
What about night club? Lol!
|Re: Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria by 2shur: 1:49pm
all these opo joints
kada cinema my foot.
abegi.
oloshos waiting 4clients everywhere he listed.
opo
