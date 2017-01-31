Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Wants To Send Money To His Girlfriend Who Is Bored, See Hilarious Replies (4967 Views)

Oya O, Ladies!! Saw This On Facebook And Read Hilarious Replies!! / Checkout These Hilarious Pre-Wedding Pictures / Spice your day with these hilarious Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Lol



Source :: Just for funLolSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-these-hilarious-replies-to-tweet.html?m=0

Lol, he is from my hometown. Even he knows he is lying. 5 Likes 1 Share



send e'r sôme fūckiñg cåsh tö ün-ßôrè her 2 Likes

hilarious or funny replies? 1 Like

534 women had orgasm upon reading that tweet. 18 Likes

Lolzzz.

This one nä one broke ass Agbero tweet nå. People wer get money to send no de make noise. 1 Like

only lala viewing

well its well



Even obituary message is hilarious to them



adjective: extremely amusing.



synonyms: very funny, extremely amusing, hysterically funny, hysterical, uproarious, riotous, farcical, side-splitting, rib-tickling, too funny for words; Definition of hilarious since NL MOD have all lost their sense of humour.Even obituary message is hilarious to themextremely amusing.very funny, extremely amusing, hysterically funny, hysterical, uproarious, riotous, farcical, side-splitting, rib-tickling, too funny for words; 1 Like

Ntoorr!! There is nothing hilarious here 1 Like

This is because Buhari is trying





Now money is everywhere. send her the money.

Too much money because of Buhari



.Sai baba

Not funny

Nonsense!

itsop:

Just for fun



Lol



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-these-hilarious-replies-to-tweet.html?m=0





Still looking for the lol part of the gist Still looking for the lol part of the gist

Ok

ZarZar:

Lol, he is from my hometown. Even he knows he is lying.

So it's a lie-fest then: since we know you're lying too. So it's a lie-fest then: since we know you're lying too. 1 Like

.

Iranu

Ka O puo

RealHaute:





So it's a lie-fest then: since we know you're lying too.

What am I lying about? What am I lying about?

Okay



www dot GIANTEARNERS dot com

launching on Thursday 10am

VolTOxic:

534 women had orgasm upon reading that tweet.

Attention seekers full twitter like snow full Russia

I do that everytime

My mum is feeling bored at home. I need to send her some dollars.

D

This should not have made FP





http://www.nigerianstudentsblog.com/ this one na willing 'maga' - every gals wish

ZarZar:





What am I lying about?

Him being from your hometown. Him being from your hometown.