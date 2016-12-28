₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 10:33am On Dec 27
I noticed the presence of several monitor lizards in my plantain farm and tried setting multiple traps to catch them but none worked.
Having watched lots of Ultimate Survival episodes on discovery channel as a fan of Bear Grylls, I decided to use one of his methods; the use of hooks.
So I bought 2 fishing hooks and used chicken intestine as bait. I did that around 7am.
A few hours later, look what I got!!!!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 10:46am On Dec 27
I met it still struggling with the hook and as a sharp guy, I quickly got long stick and hit its head and made sure it was weak as I hear stories of how dangerous its tail is in defense against predators.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 10:52am On Dec 27
The monitor lizard being held by a friend who is also a nairalander.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 10:56am On Dec 27
Roasting the hell out of its life.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Sleekydee(m): 10:58am On Dec 27
Christmas done pure. who needs chicken when u hv monitor lizard...
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:09am On Dec 27
Caesarean Section....
It was a she.
Got some eggs though. lol
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:17am On Dec 27
Brutal slaughtering process ended.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:22am On Dec 27
When I remember how much of my plantain it has devoured....
Frying with annoyance!!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:26am On Dec 27
End-product!!!
Well........, happy holidays!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:37am On Dec 27
I dedicate this thread to Lalasticlala.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 11:38am On Dec 27
I dedicate this thread to Seun and Lalasticlala.
Cc r231 ; freiburger
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by YhungPablo(m): 2:27pm On Dec 27
end of the year food for FP..
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 3:00pm On Dec 27
Sleekydee:
The chicken wey dem dey sell these days sef no reach anywhere for pot and even sold at a ridiculous price.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 3:01pm On Dec 27
YhungPablo:Na so..
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by sanyahkod(m): 3:05pm On Dec 27
Hoping to catch more soon.
I noticed the 2nd hook is missing. Meaning another monitor lizard escaped with it, probably stuck in its jaws and may probably go and die somewhere.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by PurestBoy(m): 3:19pm On Dec 27
sanyahkod:That thing is poisonous, op is going to die soon.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by eezeribe(m): 10:07am
No wonder Donald Trump said Africa needs to be re-colonized.How can somebody kill a lizard and prepare as a meal in 2016 And display it online.
What happened to all the beef,chicken,mutton,chevron,pork,etc in the market
Anyway... Some will say it's his choice.
PLEASE LET US LEARN TO CONSERVE WILDLIFE.the rate of killing helpless creatures in this part of the world is alarming.
Anyway I am not surprised,a place where a teenager can be burnt alive for stealing garri...
There is no regard for life... Be it Human or Animal
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by megrimor(m): 10:07am
Hmmmmm, this looks like the ass of an elephant
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by ct2(m): 10:08am
why don't u get a better frying pan ,it look like frying pan from sambisa
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by prince985(m): 10:08am
are u sure it is safe to eat dat tin??
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by bigboss80s(m): 10:08am
PurestBoy:
Lol
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by tmanis(m): 10:08am
so you watch Bear Grills... mah niggah
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Haute: 10:08am
Hehe....Bear Grylls fan. Have you been eating antelope dung too?
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Sayelabola(m): 10:08am
sanyahkod:
Lala would soon be following you on Nairaland.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by mebad(m): 10:08am
i always wonder what pleasure people get from eating all this weird looking animals .
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Kx: 10:09am
Must we eat everything we kill
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by wokemzine: 10:09am
Funny thread
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by goingape: 10:09am
sanyahkod:the different between you and animal is not that significant!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by akoredebadru(m): 10:09am
I don't think I cn eat it....
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Divay22(f): 10:09am
Op was it sweet
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught In My Farm by Cadamlk: 10:09am
Ol boy this op nor get chill at all oo
