I noticed the presence of several monitor lizards in my plantain farm and tried setting multiple traps to catch them but none worked.



Having watched lots of Ultimate Survival episodes on discovery channel as a fan of Bear Grylls, I decided to use one of his methods; the use of hooks.



So I bought 2 fishing hooks and used chicken intestine as bait. I did that around 7am.



A few hours later, look what I got!!!! 6 Likes 2 Shares

I met it still struggling with the hook and as a sharp guy, I quickly got long stick and hit its head and made sure it was weak as I hear stories of how dangerous its tail is in defense against predators.

The monitor lizard being held by a friend who is also a nairalander.

Roasting the hell out of its life. 3 Likes

Christmas done pure. who needs chicken when u hv monitor lizard... 8 Likes

Caesarean Section....



It was a she.



Got some eggs though. lol 3 Likes

Brutal slaughtering process ended. 2 Likes

When I remember how much of my plantain it has devoured....

Frying with annoyance!! 15 Likes

End-product!!!

Well........, happy holidays! 20 Likes 1 Share

I dedicate this thread to Lalasticlala. 10 Likes

I dedicate this thread to Seun and Lalasticlala.



Cc r231 ; freiburger

end of the year food for FP..

Sleekydee:

Christmas done pure. who needs chicken when u hv monitor lizard...

The chicken wey dem dey sell these days sef no reach anywhere for pot and even sold at a ridiculous price.

YhungPablo:

Na so..

Hoping to catch more soon.





I noticed the 2nd hook is missing. Meaning another monitor lizard escaped with it, probably stuck in its jaws and may probably go and die somewhere. 3 Likes

sanyahkod:



That thing is poisonous, op is going to die soon.

And display it online.

What happened to all the beef,chicken,mutton,chevron,pork,etc in the market

Anyway... Some will say it's his choice.

PLEASE LET US LEARN TO CONSERVE WILDLIFE.the rate of killing helpless creatures in this part of the world is alarming.

Anyway I am not surprised,a place where a teenager can be burnt alive for stealing garri...

No wonder Donald Trump said Africa needs to be re-colonized.How can somebody kill a lizard and prepare as a meal in 2016And display it online.What happened to all the beef,chicken,mutton,chevron,pork,etc in the marketAnyway... Some will say it's his choice.PLEASE LET US LEARN TO CONSERVE WILDLIFE.the rate of killing helpless creatures in this part of the world is alarming.Anyway I am not surprised,a place where a teenager can be burnt alive for stealing garri...There is no regard for life... Be it Human or Animal

Hmmmmm, this looks like the ass of an elephant

why don't u get a better frying pan ,it look like frying pan from sambisa 15 Likes

are u sure it is safe to eat dat tin?? 1 Like

PurestBoy:





That thing is poisonous, op is going to die soon.

Lol Lol

so you watch Bear Grills... mah niggah

Hehe....Bear Grylls fan. Have you been eating antelope dung too? 1 Like

sanyahkod:

Roasting the hell out of its life.

Lala would soon be following you on Nairaland. Lala would soon be following you on Nairaland.

i always wonder what pleasure people get from eating all this weird looking animals . 6 Likes 1 Share

Must we eat everything we kill 3 Likes

Funny thread

sanyahkod:

I noticed the presence of several monitor lizards in my plantain farm and tried setting multiple traps to catch them but none worked.



Having watched lots of Ultimate Survival episodes on discovery channel as a fan of Bear Grylls, I decided to use one of his methods; the use of hooks.



So I bought 2 fishing hooks and used chicken intestine as bait. I did that around 7am.



A few hours later, look what I got!!!! the different between you and animal is not that significant! the different between you and animal is not that significant!

I don't think I cn eat it.... 2 Likes

Op was it sweet 1 Like