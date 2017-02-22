₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:24am
A Nigerian man tired of the country's epileptic power supply has installed a windmill so he can generate his own electricity.
His neighbour Deji Garuba shared the story on Instagram and said:
My neighbor has had enough of #PHCN wahala. The guy just installed a windmill to generate power. We haven't had #PHCN power for more than 30hrs in the last one year, the cost of running generators is neck breaking. This is what my dear country has become, electricity has become space science that the government can not easily provide or even encourage efficient private sector participation in the provision of power. God help us all!
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by dingbang(m): 9:27am
Wind mill business ti take over... By two get one free
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by AK6464(m): 9:28am
Wonderful Idea but what happens when there's no wind? Or is he a wind maker?
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Nukualofa: 9:30am
LASG will come and collect miney for windmill permit
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by seunlayi(m): 9:31am
Nice, I wish I can get one done
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by matadonis: 9:34am
Cool....at least environmental pollution effects will b reduced.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by NextGovernor(m): 9:35am
Will this give 24hour light? IF YES na to switch ooo
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by QuietHammer(m): 9:39am
Can it generate enough electricity?
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Nukualofa: 9:41am
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Amarabae(f): 9:41am
Windmill is Not an efficient source of energy generation, the power generated from it is low. You have to have the mill many for it to improve.
Solar is better.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:42am
Wow!!!!!
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by JackBaueress1(f): 9:43am
nice one.
with the blazing heat, is there enough wind for it to generate power?
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by xstry: 9:45am
Amarabae:you have to have enough solar panels to generate enough electricity also
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by felicitywe(m): 9:45am
FlirtyKaren:Fashola is a monumental failure.At first when he came into office&acknowledge d progress made by d past admin,realizing d deep responsibilty he resulted 2 media propaganda.He spent our money uneccessaryly.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by stonemind(m): 9:53am
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by unclezuma: 9:54am
The new MMM...solar and wind power installing....go get trained now before its too late.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Tokziby: 9:54am
How Nigeria has failed to generate power from alternative source is beyond me. The abundance of sunlight in the north is enough to generate uninterrupted power for the north with the provision on solar panel. Likewise the hilly topography in the middle belt is enough for a windmill farm and will power the whole of the middle belt. And the coastal part and massive ocean current is enough for hydro power generation for the whole sw,ss,se and the entire nation but na lie. Na to dey blame gas, blame vandals of electric wire, blame climate for dryness and too much water. Between 1999 till date if we were to estimate the amount of money spent on power N 5trillion will be the starting point yet no power. Go to the poorest asian country with no oil like indonesia, philipines, taiwan, vietnam, etc They still enjoy 12-20hrs of electricity per day. War torn syria and libya still have power but why us, why Nigeria. This power situation is enough to protest not until when hunger nearly kill us. Make government put all resources into 18-24hrs power supply and see if recession will not find its square root. Majority of companies winding down is not solely due recession but the running cost of power.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by shockwave91(m): 9:54am
Anything to get away from the dependency on those PHCN f-kers. We currently use 2 solar panels/batteries and life has never been better.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Pavore9: 9:54am
What is the generating capacity?
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Segadem(m): 9:55am
Good for him
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by 9jakohai(m): 9:55am
Good idea
But a windmill works only if the wind is constant.
Which is why big windmills are built by the seaside for example.
Solar is still a good alternative
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by okochaik: 9:55am
The man is wasting his time, this will cost him more and cannot even generate electricity to power his fan. Where the wind dey sef
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by principi(m): 9:55am
It's quite unfortunate that things has deteriorated up to this point in the GIANT OF AFRICA. I pray that our Children won't say the same thing years to come.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Emmypongaim(m): 9:55am
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Jacksparr0w127: 9:56am
As citizens, what do we even stand to benefit from this government? Security, they can't provide. Job, they can't give. Water, story for another day. Power they can't. Good roads, no hope. Housing, no hope. Even fuel that we have in abundance, they still can not make it available
We provide everything for ourselves. Why then do we even need government?
The only thing they've got for us is hardship hardship hardship
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Segadem(m): 9:56am
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Pkilo79: 9:56am
The devil himself is in charge of light in Nigeria
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by TRAY2(m): 9:57am
Waiting for MTN Lumous solar mobile electricity service. PHCN yanga don too much.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by 9jakohai(m): 9:57am
Much of the power infrastructure had already been privatized long before Rocket scientist showed up, so it isn't his fault, his ministry is directly responsible only for transmission
For generation to improve, and by extension for us to get light 24/7, we need to get up to 80000mw...which means millions of billions of dollars. And we have to replace the transmission system too.
Hence Gej privatizing the whole thing.
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by Kk4(m): 9:57am
For the past one week, i have steady power supply in Enugu
Re: Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power by emmabest2000(m): 9:57am
