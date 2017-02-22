Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Installs Windmill To Generate Electricity, Tired Of Nigeria's Erratic Power (10621 Views)

His neighbour Deji Garuba shared the story on Instagram and said:

My neighbor has had enough of #PHCN wahala. The guy just installed a windmill to generate power. We haven't had #PHCN power for more than 30hrs in the last one year, the cost of running generators is neck breaking. This is what my dear country has become, electricity has become space science that the government can not easily provide or even encourage efficient private sector participation in the provision of power. God help us all!



Wind mill business ti take over... By two get one free 1 Like

Wonderful Idea but what happens when there's no wind? Or is he a wind maker? 7 Likes 2 Shares

LASG will come and collect miney for windmill permit 75 Likes 2 Shares

Nice, I wish I can get one done 1 Like

Cool....at least environmental pollution effects will b reduced. 5 Likes

Will this give 24hour light? IF YES na to switch ooo

Can it generate enough electricity? 2 Likes

Windmill is Not an efficient source of energy generation, the power generated from it is low. You have to have the mill many for it to improve.

Solar is better. 12 Likes 5 Shares

Wow!!!!!

nice one.

with the blazing heat, is there enough wind for it to generate power? 1 Like

Amarabae:

Windmill is Not an efficient source of energy generation, the power generated from it is low. You have to have the mill many for it to improve.

Solar is better. you have to have enough solar panels to generate enough electricity also you have to have enough solar panels to generate enough electricity also 27 Likes 1 Share

The new MMM...solar and wind power installing....go get trained now before its too late. 4 Likes

How Nigeria has failed to generate power from alternative source is beyond me. The abundance of sunlight in the north is enough to generate uninterrupted power for the north with the provision on solar panel. Likewise the hilly topography in the middle belt is enough for a windmill farm and will power the whole of the middle belt. And the coastal part and massive ocean current is enough for hydro power generation for the whole sw,ss,se and the entire nation but na lie. Na to dey blame gas, blame vandals of electric wire, blame climate for dryness and too much water. Between 1999 till date if we were to estimate the amount of money spent on power N 5trillion will be the starting point yet no power. Go to the poorest asian country with no oil like indonesia, philipines, taiwan, vietnam, etc They still enjoy 12-20hrs of electricity per day. War torn syria and libya still have power but why us, why Nigeria. This power situation is enough to protest not until when hunger nearly kill us. Make government put all resources into 18-24hrs power supply and see if recession will not find its square root. Majority of companies winding down is not solely due recession but the running cost of power. 16 Likes 1 Share

Anything to get away from the dependency on those PHCN f-kers. We currently use 2 solar panels/batteries and life has never been better.

What is the generating capacity? 1 Like

Good for him

Good idea



But a windmill works only if the wind is constant.



Which is why big windmills are built by the seaside for example.



Solar is still a good alternative 2 Likes

The man is wasting his time, this will cost him more and cannot even generate electricity to power his fan. Where the wind dey sef 2 Likes

It's quite unfortunate that things has deteriorated up to this point in the GIANT OF AFRICA. I pray that our Children won't say the same thing years to come. 1 Like

As citizens, what do we even stand to benefit from this government? Security, they can't provide. Job, they can't give. Water, story for another day. Power they can't. Good roads, no hope. Housing, no hope. Even fuel that we have in abundance, they still can not make it available



We provide everything for ourselves. Why then do we even need government?



The only thing they've got for us is hardship hardship hardship 3 Likes

The devil himself is in charge of light in Nigeria 1 Like

Waiting for MTN Lumous solar mobile electricity service. PHCN yanga don too much.

Much of the power infrastructure had already been privatized long before Rocket scientist showed up, so it isn't his fault, his ministry is directly responsible only for transmission



For generation to improve, and by extension for us to get light 24/7, we need to get up to 80000mw...which means millions of billions of dollars. And we have to replace the transmission system too.



For the past one week, i have steady power supply in Enugu