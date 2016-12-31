₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by spanconnect: 3:42am
A young girl claiming to be a virgin has been taken to the cleaners on social media after she flaunted a bit of her cleavage in suggestive photos.
The self-acclaimed virgin girl
A growing girl is proud of another achievement of staying without s*x all her life as she strolls into the new year, 2017.
She posted pictures of herself with her massive boobs protruding as well as her tongue in the fashion some corrupt teenagers will do to seek attention.
The pictures came with this message “Walking into 2017 a proud virgin. I know some people won’t beliv me lolz. #WCW”
This led to a round of debates about the truthfulness of her claim by social media users who entertained themselves with her gist. The issue of virginity is already losing its value in Nigeria as most suitors fail the challenge of being celibate during courtship as envisaged by a 27-year old University student who wrote to a relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin about her sorry plight as a virgin.
Read her own story below:
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by talktonase(m): 3:46am
I wish the virginity all the best in 2017
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Nastydroid(m): 3:54am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by UnicornsAreReal: 3:55am
*rolls eyes* her shirt is not a indicator of virginity .
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Defaramade(m): 3:59am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by respect80(m): 4:23am
What do you say when you are looking for more market or customers
well even those who are not virgin are proud of their status as well so it is left for those who give a damn
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by fijiano202(m): 4:27am
All I see is a desperate lady looking for love and acceptance
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:37am
Those boobs are moderate and fresh
But young girl, who cares about your virginity ... *come lemme sample you
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 4:59am
attention seeking
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by momentum85(m): 5:01am
Whether True or lies, who virginity epp, d beauty of a woman is her character.
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by isaackenshaw: 5:20am
Virginity is what?
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:34am
By Faith I Will Walking Into 2017 A Virgin Also...
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by samtee37(m): 5:49am
Naso
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:00am
reality nowadays is that she could die single. have a friend about same age as her. guys take off(even so called church bros) take off when she tells dem shes a v.
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:09am
If I were a virgin, I'd shut the hell up and leave my life peacefully. This idea of coming to the media to scream at the top of yer voice "I'm a virgin" doesn't make sense to me.
What do you want us to do? Wear you a medal or what?
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by OlayinkaFawaz(m): 6:28am
i know her, shes a virgin, i confirmed it when we knacked..
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by fox26: 6:32am
When it is broken tell us how painful or easy and sloppy it is to get the dickson in the vg.
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 7:13am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Gideonmi(m): 7:23am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Gideonmi(m): 7:25am
UnicornsAreReal:
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 8:45am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Luvdmx(m): 8:45am
I am here to read those comments with 100 -200 likes.
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Lasskeey: 8:45am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Lasskeey: 8:46am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 8:46am
Indirectly looking for man. Nonsense
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 8:46am
She is a virgin probably because she hasn't done Anal. Everywhere else have been "Disvirgined" .
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:46am
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Category1: 8:46am
girls wey never test prick to dey make noise pass boys wey never test pússy...
Why? Becos, girls dem know say e dey very hard to desist from cassava...dats why wenever dem never taste cassava for dem life, e go be like testimony.
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by agrovick(m): 8:47am
Mods we are about to enter 2017, enough with nonsense threads. Han Han
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by cornel994(m): 8:47am
Hw 27 take be young girl again na
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:47am
Wow atta girl! Waiting for The "virginity is overrated" crew
|Re: "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 8:48am
A Ho is always gonna be a ho!
