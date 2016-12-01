₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by dainformant(m): 2:56pm
It has been revealed how gallant officers at the battlefield communicate with their commanders and the importance of upgrading the NA communication equipment. Read below as shared by Usman Chindo.
I can tell you that i was in the North East when things were really hot and I can see the difference between the past and present. Unfortunately on this forum we have people blinded by their self hatred for anything after 2015 has been improved.
On my list I talked about Communications, From 2012- 2014, Soldiers would text their commanders on WhatsApp and Commanders walked around with packets of recharge cards in trenches distributing. During the failed attempt to retake Gwoza immediately after it fell to BHT, were we gifted BHT with 2 T-55MBT around Limankara village, were blamed on lack of effective communications support.
Today 2016, i can see the NA 56 Signals with advanced Command Radio Link Shelters (RLS) and the Staff Shelters (SS) dominating the electromagnetic spectrum in their specified AOR or theatre by locating enemy's position, monitor their communications.
Today in 2016 as shown the Army has Drones upon drones that guide their artillery and yet people will deny that anything has changed. Today, Nigeria army using High Power Wireless Anti-explosion Jammer as showed in Pix 3.
Tons of Video are available on YouTube showing we have dozens of Vickers Tanks repaired, T72 Tanks repaired, A-Jets upgraded and armed and the Logistics line that was non existent in 2014. I know it will not be enough for those who will continue to deny
But then, more needs to be done on this. For the Nigerian Armed Forces to be modernized their comms equipment needs to be top grade. By now i expect all arms of the service to be able to communicate to their various commands in their own dedicated encrypted lines, not relying on GSM coys.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/how-nigerian-soldiers-at-battlefield.html
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 2:58pm
God bless our gallant soldiers
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by spartan117(m): 2:58pm
I find dis post really difficult to belief since radio communication was used during d civil war Using wattsapp to communicate btw 2012 and 2014 just sounds 2 ridiculous
Dis must be another attempt to discredit d past administration
Who can remember a similar post made by whitebeard ...whitebeard over 2 u
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by dainformant(m): 2:59pm
nice
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Janetessy(f): 3:00pm
Hmmm
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Iammicboy: 3:00pm
Na so
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by veekid(m): 3:00pm
Well-done soldiers
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Sacluxpaint(m): 3:00pm
They shouldnt be revealing their strategies, ISIS is still alive as well as Shekau.
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by AnonyNymous(m): 3:01pm
Haha, good one from the Nigerian government. As usual, they will all doubt and say its a lie because they are not happy with progress due to the hatred eating deep into their soul
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by obynocute: 3:01pm
Splendid. We are getting there soon.
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by chimdi101: 3:01pm
interesting.....whatsapp??
Commander go type: 'Boys, move in to the area'
Some soldiers go reply K, lol
Some go go offline
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by idupaul: 3:01pm
Another Lai Mohammed propaganda meant to rubbish past administrations , The signal Corp of the Nigerian Army have always relied on secure radio and not what's app
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by hopeforcharles(m): 3:01pm
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Crekfit: 3:02pm
ChangeIsCostant:
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Shehucom(m): 3:02pm
Hatred for this administration has blinded some Nigerians, they'll never see anything good
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by slimthugchimee2(f): 3:03pm
k
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by frenchwine: 3:03pm
And the order for their procurement were made within the last 18months?
See with such post which tries to ascribe all the glory to Our One and Only Emperor Cassandra the great, you would only be digging the pit of propaganda deeper and steeper.
Governance is a continum, one government can't do it all alone, so stop with the propaganda already.
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Thisis2raw: 3:03pm
They don try
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by mu2sa2: 3:03pm
How can they see what they don't want to see.
How can they see what they don't want to see?
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Splinz(m): 3:04pm
And this is news
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Bsc(m): 3:04pm
Do u mean they are supposed to use WhatsApp chat?
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Stuntkid172(m): 3:04pm
ayam not understanding
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by slimthugchimee2(f): 3:04pm
this thread makes me to remember that dude
whitebeard
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by idee91: 3:04pm
Gob bless the Nigerian Army !!
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Pavore9: 3:05pm
A good development.
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by 1stCitizen: 3:05pm
Hello Whitebeard
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by akandry(m): 3:06pm
God bless the gallant soldiers
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by Lasskeey: 3:07pm
|Re: How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders. PICS by butpro(m): 3:07pm
And some wailers would think Buhari has used their reasoning to feed cows. Jonathan remains the worst president ever in our history due to his inability to call spade a spade.
