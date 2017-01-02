₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by stuffsabouttara: 4:16pm
I called these starter rules because, well, they seem somewhat insignificant, but they actually do help for a start. Babe and I had to sit and brainstorm before rounding it all up to ten. We tried to make them as unselfish and as fair as possible. Initially they seemed like they were quite useless and uncalled for, but over the past week, we've had more use for them than we can admit.
Not to keep you waiting any longer than necessary, I'd better start on the first 10 rules (aka starter rules) for every serious relationship. If you are in a casual relationship, you are welcome to use these too.
Rule #1
If you guys have plans to go out and an argument ensures, you are to postpone the argument till you are back.
This one is quite straightforward, actually all the rules are, but this is the most straightforward of them all. Maybe, maybe not. If there's a plan, you guys are about going out together, and somehow an argument about something totally unrelated creeps in, you have to cross it out in your hearts of hearts, go out and have a good time. And then when you are back, if you still remember and feel like going back to the argument, at that moment, you are allowed to.
Rule#2
If one person is already angry, the other person isn't allowed to be angry till the other person is completely done being angry.
This arises from my insistence that two people shouldn't be angry at the same time. So when Babe is pissed, no matter how hard it is, I tuck in my anger and remain as calm as possible until his fire is burned low. If I really can't take it, I out rightly ask him to be done with his anger so I can start mine. It makes him laugh really hard. Lmao.
Rule #3
Pick a side of the bed and always stick to it. Prior permission must be taken before laying on the other person's side.
Babe has a way of hugging the whole bed space (not complaining, it's cute on the contrary). But I just had to bring in this rule (my body was getting sore from sleeping on the cold ground night after night). I cataloged it under my bedroom etiquettes, which by the way, Babe calls "bedside flight tickets" because according to him, I make "etiquettes" sound like "air tickets". How annoying can someone be? Anyways, I made him pick a side and stick to it. Now I can actually claim a right to a bed side space and resist every form of emotional blackmail firmly.
Rule #4
Chores aren't meant for one person alone. There should be fair division of labour.
So we shared the chores, both at his place and at mine, and just like the bed space, we stuck to it. I do most of the cooking, all the washing and cleaning. He does the arranging. Every other stuff, we both get off our ass and do them together. No ojoro.
Rule #5
Be willing to compromise on personal preferences.
This is my absolute favorite rule. Love isn't always enough in a relationship, compatibility plays a huge role. I'm hardly compatible with my sisters who I've been with all my life, talking less of any other person in the universe. So one of the ways of staying compatible is compromise. I don't eat onions, so we limit the use of onions in our cooking. He doesn't eat fried food, so I grill or steam instead. He learnt the function of the toilet seat and in turn I gave up using my perfume as a general air freshener. He forces me to work out, I force him out of bed to read at night. The list goes on and on. It's all about compromise.
Rule #6
Physical abuse ain't allowed.
Under no circumstances should there be hitting or anything that would physically harm the other person. I should add emotional abuse to this too. There should be respect and humility at all times. You are equals, accept it or leave it.
Rule #7
So is snubbing and keeping stuff to heart.
I'm the Queen of SnubbVille. This was an especially specific rule for me. While I'm one of those rare people who forgive in an heartbeat and genuinely forget thereafter, I'm a pro in the snubbing industry. It's not healthy for a relationship. So yeah, I let it go. And you should too. And if you know you are not past it yet, chill... .take your time.. . Learn to forgive and wholly let it go, no matter how long it takes.
Rule #8
And flirting too.
It's not okay to be flirtatious with other people. No checking them out or talking obsessively about them (even celebrities), no no no. I'm a really jealous partner, except it's okay with the other person, some things should just be let go.
Rule #9
Don't be in a relationship and act all single.
And by acting all single, I mean your status updates, personal chats, conversations... Everything! Don't tell people you are single. Don't lead them on to think you are single. Don't give your number to that dude/girl that is obviously interested. Just don't, don't, don't. Don't act all single.
Rule #10
Never lie.
Under no circumstances should you lie (except it's for a good cause like you are planning a surprise party or something). You don't have to impress people to stay with you, the ones that truly love you will stay, they won't need to be convinced. And you should aim for that. Lying should never be an option.
And we are done. Do you have any rules you think we should know, let everyone in, drop it off in the comments.
P.S: originally posted on my blog https://thesatblog.wordpress.com
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Estharfabian(f): 4:19pm
I could totally dig this.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Davash222(m): 4:22pm
# Golden Rule :
Always give her Money.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Nedufreeman(m): 4:23pm
stuffsabouttara:
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Jewelnutch: 4:25pm
Wait, what is this? Who are you? What degree of psycholngy have you held? This is what ruins us Nigerians! Another random human will just wake up one morning and start manipulating people and leading 'em on with his/her acquired unstable knowledge or irrelevant experience. Live your life and direct it with whichever mundane script you are reading to play roles and stop creating relationship tips here with your experiences.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by rokiatu(f): 4:26pm
Damn spot on.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by stuffsabouttara: 4:27pm
Davash222:the money thing is mutual jare. We actually share financial expenses.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by iykekelvins: 4:30pm
Bullshyt... If u don't have money, you're on a long thing.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by stuffsabouttara: 4:34pm
iykekelvins:I know a good enough number of people that would disprove that theory.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Niyuu(f): 4:38pm
iykekelvins:
For a minute there, I thought you were 'ILuvGummyBearz'
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by iykekelvins: 4:41pm
Niyuu:Lol.. Why?
The font color?
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Niyuu(f): 4:45pm
iykekelvins:
Yes. Seems the babe is infecting people these days
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by 2SWT(f): 4:50pm
Davash222:
Naija guys sha
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by 2SWT(f): 4:54pm
Jewelnutch:nobody forced you to open this thread
Nobody forced you to read the contents
Nobody forced you to comment
Nobody is forcing you to follow the rules
This is 2017
CHANGE!!
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by tobechi74: 6:13pm
you didnt say anything about sex
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Quintessential1(f): 6:34pm
Awwn. Brings a lovey dovey relationship to mind. We were once like this.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by stuffsabouttara: 7:05pm
tobechi74:lol. True. Here's a rule, if you won't go down on them, don't ask them to go down on you (you get me right?)
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by EmperorLee(m): 7:10pm
Davash222:
Golden Rule 2: Give her more money.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by EmperorLee(m): 7:11pm
stuffsabouttara:
I am an African man, we don't go down on women
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by stuffsabouttara: 7:14pm
EmperorLee:Nobody asked you to. Lmao. If she's okay with going down on you without you returning the gesture, then I guess it's all good.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Bossontop(m): 7:22pm
Rotflmao.....rules ke
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Janetessy(f): 7:22pm
Nice one
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by adaksbullet(m): 7:23pm
and op his made me vex on knew yr
While we u write some tin on relasionsheep and u are not contant me? or u are whant too sayed u are no no am haved PHE on eglish studys? STD on womans and mans afare?
Moods, lorcked these tread 1 2
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by ladyF(f): 7:23pm
Let me get my pen and paper to take notes so I can apply these when I finally get a bae.
It's LadyF again
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Justnora(f): 7:24pm
Davash222:
I knew someone must include money
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by seunny4lif(m): 7:24pm
Ok
Well I'm not in a relationship
Relationship people come oooooh
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Martinola(m): 7:25pm
ok
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by EWAagoyin(m): 7:26pm
currently facing one out what u listed...me and bae gets angry always and at same time
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Demonicide: 7:26pm
Owo ni koko.
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by izzou(m): 7:26pm
Us wey never get babe nko?
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by Omagzee(m): 7:27pm
Who relationship help. This is why.........
|Re: The 10 Starter Rules For All Serious Relationships by ORIJIN201(m): 7:27pm
.
