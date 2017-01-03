₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by disc20: 9:10pm On Jan 02
The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly to one million vulnerable Nigerians.
In a statement released, Monday, by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, the government stated that the payment was effected through the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, of the government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP.
According to the statement, one million Nigerians would receive N5,000 monthly payments under the CCT as a form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable as budgeted for in the 2016 Budget.
Mr. Akande added that many of the beneficiaries have already reported receiving their first payments in the first batch that commenced last week.
“In the first batch that commenced last week, nine states would be covered, and many of the beneficiaries have already reported receiving their first payments by Friday last week, December 30, 2016.
“Funds for the commencement of the payments in four states were released last week to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) – the platform that hosts and validates payments for all government’s social intervention programmes. Funds for another set of five states to complete the first batch of nine states would follow soon.”
The statement listed Borno, Kwara, Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti states as states in the first batch to commence the CCT statement. It however said that the states were selected because they had a social register that identified the vulnerable and poorest Nigerians.
“Though the sequence for the payment of the money would be operationally managed by NIBSS, beneficiaries in Borno, Kwara and Bauchi States have started receiving the money. The other states in the first batch to commence the CCT payments are Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun & Ekiti States,” Mr. Akande said.
“The nine pilot states were chosen because they have an existing Social Register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest Nigerians through a tried and tested community based targeting (CBT) method working with the World Bank. However other states have already begun developing their Social Registers and would be included in subsequent phases of the CCT implementation.”
According to the statement, the federal government, with the support of the World Bank, has adopted the CBT for developing the social register in the other states around the country for transparency, objectivity and credibility in the selection of the poorest and vulnerable Nigerians. Hence, the federal government will soon commence community mobilisation for the creation of the register in more states, to expand the scope and reach of the CCT across the country.
Other states listed to have complied with the stipulated framework provided and are set for the community based targeting method for development of social register include Plateau, Jigawa, Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Katsina and Taraba States.
These states, Mr. Akande said, are to be followed by Delta, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Imo and Ogun States. The government also assured that once the information garnered are entered into the social register, cash transfers would be disbursed to beneficiaries.
“Once the community mobilisation, identification and selection processes are completed, the information garnered from the poorest households would be entered onto the Social Register in the
states and the National Register at NIBSS, after which the cash transfers would be disbursed to the beneficiaries.”
The statement also disclosed that funds approved for the SIP are domiciled with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
Meanwhile, the federal government said that with the commencement of the CCT, the Buhari administration is now implementing four of the federal government’s SIP.
Mr. Akande said the N-Power Volunteer Corps designed to hire half a million unemployed graduates has now engaged 200,000, and the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme now runs in three states.
He said the Buhari administration has also kicked-off the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP.
“Under GEEP, soft loans ranging from N10,000 to 100,000 have been designed for artisans, traders, market women among others. Already, thousands of cooperatives, market women associations, farmers and enterprising youths, have been identified and registered for the purpose, on an ongoing basis, and the disbursement of the soft loans through the Bank of Industry have started since Nov 25, 2016.
“At the last count, for the first phase, beneficiaries have been drawn from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Delta, Imo, Kwara, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Kogi States.”
The statement however said that regarding the GEEP, disbursements were halted and deferred until after the festive season but vetting and approval of beneficiaries are now being continued
Commenting on the 200,000 beneficiaries of the N-power programme, Mr. Akande said about 100,000 graduates have been physically verified, adding that they have started receiving their N30,000 stipends.
“Regarding the 200,000 beneficiaries of the N-Power programme, close to 50 per cent of the graduates, have now been physically verified, and started receiving their monthly stipends of N30,000 last week. A second batch of 300,000 unemployed graduates are expected to be
selected early this year to make up the half a million target set by the Buhari administration.
“The verified graduates are now being deployed to work as assistant teachers in schools, as community health aides and as agricultural extension workers, in more than 20 States of the Federation. These sates include; Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Anambra, Benue, Cross Rivers, Borno, Gombe, Edo, Jigawa, Katsina, Plateau, Kogi, Osun, Rivers, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto, Ogun and Taraba.”
In the same vein, the government said it has also started the implementation of the National Home-grown School Feeding programme designed to feed 5.5 million school children for 200 school days in the first phase of the programme. According to the statement, the initial design was to
feed pupils in 18 States but funding challenges had affected an earlier take-off. It however said that the programme has now commenced in Osun, Kaduna and Anambra States, adding that more states are expected to join this new year.
The federal government reiterated its commitment to touching the lives of millions of vulnerable Nigerians, especially in the new year, in fulfilment of its Change agenda.
“In the new year, it is the plan of the Federal Government to scale up the implementation of the SIP to touch the lives of millions of Nigerians in fulfilment of its promises and in furtherance of its Change agenda,” Mr. Akande said.
Source: https://yaanews.com/nigerian-government-starts-paying-n5000-every-month-poorest-citizens
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by MadamExcellency: 10:34pm On Jan 02
Thank goodness, my business will start booming beyond my annual target because the government has learnt that not all "chop-I-chop" is corruption but a systematically drawn policy of cash flow to the poor. The government should ensure that the deficiencies and nepotism inherent in SURE-P
are checked.
Let the cash flow continue until we spent our way out of recession.
However, people should not rely on welfare as a means of livelihood because it's a licence to indolence and perpetual poverty.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by OAUTemitayo: 10:41pm On Jan 02
MadamExcellency:Surep na fraud na
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Qmerit(m): 10:45pm On Jan 02
Campaign promises re being met gradually, more on economy PMB,
God bless you and your good team!
bad ones should be pls deleted by sacking,
Like the "well spended minister" etc
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by ProudArewa: 10:48pm On Jan 02
Nice move by dae federal govt......the children of hate will avoid dis tread
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by MadamExcellency: 10:52pm On Jan 02
OAUTemitayo:
No government programme is immune to fraud.
I don't think angels are the ones compiling these lists. Na the same people employing ghost in civil/public services that are also in-charge.
We all pray for improvements since total elimination of nepotism can't be guaranteed.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Lanretoye(m): 10:59pm On Jan 02
How do we knw the poorest citizens now?
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by asuustrike2009: 11:23pm On Jan 02
Qmerit:What is the criteria for vulnerable poor citizens? How did the government got their data? How are we sure that the so called vulnerable poor citizens are what they imply? How are we sure the scheme wouldn't fail like SURE-P
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by asuustrike2009: 11:24pm On Jan 02
MadamExcellency:Yea.When the head leads by example the tail follows suit
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Janetessy(f): 11:28pm On Jan 02
Everybody should be given the N5k cos the recession is a general elective course NOW
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by alexiej(m): 11:29pm On Jan 02
Here are what I feel;
1. Nigeria has no database, so the govt can't know (and reach out to) the real people in need.
2. This reminds us that while some idiots are buying new cars and getting furniture allowance and refusing to pay salaries, so many pple are so poor, 5k is a big thing to them.
3. The older generation used to talk about how that u could buy a car with less than 5k in their days. How has the naira falling so hard!
4. I believe investing into education would bring much better (long term) benefits.
Summary? I'm not being pessimistic, but I don't see this working at all.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Blackteeth(m): 11:29pm On Jan 02
The poorest citizens should be the beggars at the motor parks. They are the ones who deserve it.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by MrIcredible: 11:29pm On Jan 02
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by brostheo(m): 11:30pm On Jan 02
If I don't receive any alert, then na just propaganda
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by bookface: 11:30pm On Jan 02
This policy is aimed at 2019 elections, and nothing more. It is not sensible.
The last thing Nigeria needs right now is a welfare state.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by toluleke(m): 11:31pm On Jan 02
For me i really don't understand,what the initiative behind N-power,5000 stipend. What really will touch lives are the tough policies which are unreasonable. If we could touch 4 areas, i believe we would be out of recession in 5months. ENERGY POLICY, FOREIGN EXCHANGE Policy, Political expenditure and Physical / security...
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Qmerit(m): 11:31pm On Jan 02
asuustrike2009:
Are you asking me or you want to be part of the takers lols! ? My dear broda it can never and won't be like SURE-P! Sure-p was for party supporters and not for the poor!
Read the post very well and carefully u would see ow they re selected with the help of world bank to a level! No doubt some well to do ll also want to get this 5k but u can't blame the govt for that you kn naija na!
Most vital criteria is mere looking at them at the pedestrian sitting! Or the rich can also do that? Lol
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by greenpasture(m): 11:31pm On Jan 02
Lanretoye:
BVN
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by emeijeh(m): 11:31pm On Jan 02
Hey kid, grow up!
greenpasture:
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by tmabin(m): 11:31pm On Jan 02
Pray for Nigeria.... 5k with this current hardship?
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Geniro: 11:31pm On Jan 02
Which which database ? Bunch of high calibre fraudsters.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Faremisodeeq(m): 11:32pm On Jan 02
I said it before that this money is going to another persons purse.
This government lack foresight. Why can they use the sum of yhe money for a tangible project.
IN NIGERIA THAT WE ARE, 5000 CANT SOLVE ANYBODY S PROBLEM.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Pavarottii(m): 11:32pm On Jan 02
Another fantastic lie; please give us on how u arrived at those that r supposed to collect 5,000naira in about 180million people.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Africonji: 11:33pm On Jan 02
Lubbish. FreeGlobe, I know you will be one of those waiting for your own share of the 5k. But you don't have to stoop so low when I have even offered to pay you more money.
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by KyleBrry: 11:33pm On Jan 02
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Oyind17: 11:34pm On Jan 02
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by koolcat: 11:34pm On Jan 02
Y not increase corp member's alawee
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by bigerboy200: 11:34pm On Jan 02
brostheo:are you among the poorest of the poor? or what is ur point sef.... ? wailing zombies destroying the hope of Nigeria since 1730.....
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by asuustrike2009: 11:35pm On Jan 02
Qmerit:You know the Nigeria factor still plays.why not teach the them how to catch fish instead of spoon feeding them
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Opeedo(m): 11:35pm On Jan 02
|Re: Nigerian Government Starts Paying N5,000 Every Month To Poorest Citizens by Geniro: 11:35pm On Jan 02
greenpasture:
Lol. How bro ? . It is on record that a very high stats of Nigerians are un-banked.
