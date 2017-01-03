₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by lewispius: 8:15am
A man has been caught having sex with a shop mannequin in broad daylight.
Onlookers were left stunned when the drunk man stripped off the doll and proceeded to have his way with it at a flea market in the city of Bulawayo, western Zimbabwe.
It is understood that the man had been drinking at a nearby hotel when he left to walk through the market.
But it was when he saw the mannequin that things took a turn for the strange, with the man stripping the doll and himself before starting to make love to it.
The man’s bare bottom was left waving in the air as he made loud groaning noises – refusing to be embarrassed despite the shocked crowds gathering around.
Many people stopped to laugh and take pictures of the amorous display. Mbuso Moyo, one of the traders at the Egodini market, said the man was making loud groaning noises during the act.
She said: “What amused us is that he was making movements as if he was having sex with a woman.
After reaching orgasm he stood up and threatened all the people who had gathered to watch him. The crowd dispersed when he started shouting but some women made comments about the size of his manhood.
Some were joking, saying he has a pipe and such a person is dangerous in bed for women.”Another onlooker, named Ruth Chidzonga, said the size of his manhood became the talking point for quite a while, adding:
“One of the women around here is a sex worker and was commenting on the size based on her experience in the bedroom. She said if he asks for sex with me I give it.”
http://gistreel.com/2017/01/03/man-caught-making-love-mannequin-broad-daylight/
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by kheengjay(m): 8:19am
.BLOOD OF HABAKKUK
THIS GUY NO GET CHILL OH SO NA MANNEQUIN DEY GIVE AM JOY.....SMH WOLAIYI SOME FIFFOL NIDS ZA KOBOKO KOWAI
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Smellymouth: 8:22am
Arrhhhhh
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by CentaurXXV: 8:23am
Hehehe. Konji na bastard!
Imagine!
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by femolacqua(m): 8:26am
What!!!
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by DIKEnaWAR: 8:28am
Rape of a hapless mannequin
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by lovat(m): 8:29am
Funny enough the mannequin has no head
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by kinggogo: 8:35am
Though he's 4rm Zimbabwe buh trace dah man's origin, u'll c he's 4rm a certain tribe in Nigeria dat is synonymous with dis kind of tinz
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by JideAmuGiaka: 8:40am
He should be chased away before he impregnate the doll.
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by CplusJason(m): 8:44am
See how the ladies describe the size of his pennis.......
Women from South Africa (Zim, RSA, Namibia and Botswana) can do anything for a man who's well gifted in that region.
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by firstking01(m): 9:06am
Kawas
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by comradespade(m): 10:29am
end time man, end time mannequin
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by AngelSweetLips(f): 10:35am
17" kondo wasted on top a mannequin
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Presh9OO: 10:58am
kheengjay:
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Presh9OO: 10:59am
kinggogo:AFONJAS
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by prettythicksme(f): 11:00am
Presh9OO:No,flatino*flat heads.
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Presh9OO: 11:05am
prettythicksme:Hehe.. Our Sister from the Brown Roof Republic..
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by prettythicksme(f): 11:08am
Presh9OO:I hail oo drug lord
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Emac34(m): 12:37pm
lovat:just gat me cracked up
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by bankyblue(m): 12:44pm
Igob no be better thing
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by hardywaltz(m): 12:45pm
Haaa
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by boboLIL(m): 12:45pm
The end is near
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by SurePresident: 12:45pm
What?!
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by tintingz(m): 12:45pm
U
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Kherry: 12:46pm
Na so craze dy start......
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by LordaGuru: 12:46pm
jk
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by Larrycat59: 12:46pm
Let him enjoy
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by PIPPROF(m): 12:46pm
|Re: Man Caught Making Love To A Mannequin In Broad Daylight In Zimbabwe by awoo47: 12:46pm
