PRESS STATEMENT



We reject Federal Government’s moves to disobey the Court order seeking to free Sheikh Zakzaky



Reacting to a BBC Hausa service interview with Head of our Media Forum, the Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, yesterday 02/01/17 spelt out moves by the Federal government that point to the Federal Government’s desire to circumvent the ruling by the Federal High Court Abuja that ordered the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky within forty-five days of the judgement. He stated that some people have appealed against the judgement without mentioning who. He also alluded to some non-specific security concerns behind the government’s continued illegal detention of the Sheikh. He further exonerated the President of blame in the whole saga, insisted that it is a ‘Kaduna state affair.’



This is not the first time the spokesman is frantically attempting to absolve the president of all blame in relation to the massacre that started in Zaria. There is however simply no basis to clear the President of complicity in the organized annihilation of members of the Islamic Movement nationwide. Neither the Nigerian Army that started the genocide in Zaria nor the Department of State Security (DSS) that is detaining Sheikh Zakzaky illegally is an agency of Kaduna state government. The President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces and the chief security officer of the country. He failed to take any action against those who violated the Constitution of the Federal Republic, killing citizens with impunity and burying in mass graves as recommended by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. That the President never even issued condolences to families of those killed, nor sympathised with the victims of the attack, even after the JCI had declared massive extra-judicial killings of hundreds of citizens by soldiers, of whom he is the ultimate commander, does not absolve him of complicity.



Additionally, the Presidential aide feigned ignorance of the fact that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who was a respondent in the suit that sought the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the Sheikh, is a federal minister representing the President in that case. Furthermore, the scope and scale of the attack on the IMN in the last one year was not limited to Kaduna, but is a carefully orchestrated plot that some states are only obviously helping to execute. The unique pattern of attacks in Kano, Jos, Sokoto, Funtua and Kaduna could not have been a Kaduna state affair alone as he claims. We are not deceived by the implicit silence of the Federal government for most of the past one year with regards to this.



The Presidential aide also tried to justify the continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky by raising some spurious allegations of security concerns. This pretentious excuse is what the authorities usually resort to when reasons fail them. How does obeying court injunction in releasing someone they have kept illegally incommunicado for over one year amount to security threat? We firmly believe that there is no security reason worth its salt that would warrant further denial of the Sheikh’s fundamental rights. The authorities have failed to pin him and his family to any criminal charge more than a year in detention.



Explaining further why they have not and may not abide by the Court ruling, he said some people have appealed the judgement, without mentioning those who appealed, in what court and on what grounds. Mere appeal of a case however does not stay execution of a judgement except if a higher court of competent jurisdiction gives an order to that effect. He did not however mention a contrary order setting aside this judgement requiring the release of Sheikh Zakzaky, even as the deadline for his release approaches. It only seems fairly certain therefore that the government appears set to play ostrich.



It is our firm belief that the Presidency rather needs to swiftly obey the court order by the immediate release our Leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky as a first step, rather than denial of its definite complicity in the Zaria massacre or levelling of some ghost security concerns. The World as a whole is watching.



SIGNED BY

IBRAHIM MUSA

PRESIDENT MEDIA FORUM OF IMN

03/01/17

The current flagrant neglect of court orders in Nigeria scares me .











All we want is peace and progress.





Let there be peace 6 Likes

dis is buari begging for votes during campaign. 15 Likes

Some are just above the law, when FG find it so difficult to open court order, how can u compile ur citizens to do the same ? ... 2 Likes

What wrong has Zakzaky done to merit this punishment?

I am warning this government; FREE ZAKZAKY or else.... 2 Likes

Buhari can never obey court orders

He is an anti democratic president

An unrepentant coupist 5 Likes

drss2:

dis is buari begging for votes during campaign.

Buhari is a fraud Buhari is a fraud 3 Likes

Never knew one person can now use the pronoun, "we". 1 Like

Buhari has never believed in our Constitution or the rule of law if not he wouldn't have overthrown the Shagari govt which was Nigeria's most prosperous moment 3 Likes

Why can't this government free someone the court granted bail







One day buhari associate will be in jail and nobody will be around to listen to their cry. 4 Likes

drss2:

dis is buari begging for votes during campaign. that is called politics. that is called politics.

And what does the APC evil supporters have to say 3 Likes

but how come the Sunni Muslims are all quiet at the face this barbaric act of dehumanizing Shia? 1 Like

alizma:



that is called politics.

it's called hypocrisy and lack of principles. the likes of wike and obiano should learn from that while they romance the north. it's called hypocrisy and lack of principles. the likes of wike and obiano should learn from that while they romance the north. 2 Likes

Buhari clearly playing a script written by the Saudi Wahabi government.



According to sheik Dahiru Bauchi the plan was



1, Annihilate and eliminate Shia

2, Annihilate and eliminate christians in north

3 Annihilate and eliminate Dariqa(sufis)



Evidently the above has started and have already crossed over to number 2 in kafanchan. All well meaning Muslims, Dariqa and shia plus our christians brothers must join hands to stop this evil being perpetrated by the Wahabis through a puppets like Buhari and Elrufai 3 Likes

Chukazu:

but how come the Sunni Muslims are all quiet at the face this barbaric act of dehumanizing Shia?

Why are you singling out Sunnis?

1. What have other Christians (eg PFN, CAN, The Catholic) said about this



Why are you ask Sunnis to speak on just this?

2. What have sunnis said about most other issues - EFCC, IPOB, . Sunnis typically are less vocal and have less central authority than Shias



What is the assurance that Shias want Sunnis's support?

3. Shias have never said a good word about Sunnis. Infact at every opportunity they paint a negative picture of sunnis, whether or not it is true. Go and check posts on Nairaland



Shias have their strategy and it is obvious they don't need Sunnis help

4. Most people living in Nigeria hardly confront soldiers even when the soldiers are wrong. Shias think otherwise and don't mind confronting soldiers



Shias have indirectly confirmed that they don't believe in the Nigerian constitution, government or law

5. Sunnis have enough issues of their own as the bloodthirsty Boko Haram Khawarij claim to be sunnis. Speaking for a group that does not respect Nigerian or even international law will backfire on sunnis



Locally - Shias claim that "Every Chief in Nigeria Runs A State within the State" - google that statement in inverted commas

Internationally - Shias have been known to invade foreign embassies - this is contrary to international law. CF Asange has been staying at Ecuadorean embassy in London for years. Yet Britain has not invaded the embassy to arrest him Why are you singling out Sunnis?1. What have other Christians (eg PFN, CAN, The Catholic) said about thisWhy are you ask Sunnis to speak on just this?2. What have sunnis said about most other issues - EFCC, IPOB, . Sunnis typically are less vocal and have less central authority than ShiasWhat is the assurance that Shias want Sunnis's support?3. Shias have never said a good word about Sunnis. Infact at every opportunity they paint a negative picture of sunnis, whether or not it is true. Go and check posts on NairalandShias have their strategy and it is obvious they don't need Sunnis help4. Most people living in Nigeria hardly confront soldiers even when the soldiers are wrong. Shias think otherwise and don't mind confronting soldiersShias have indirectly confirmed that they don't believe in the Nigerian constitution, government or law5. Sunnis have enough issues of their own as the bloodthirsty Boko Haram Khawarij claim to be sunnis. Speaking for a group that does not respect Nigerian or even international law will backfire on sunnisLocally - Shias claim that "Every Chief in Nigeria Runs A State within the State" - google that statement in inverted commasInternationally - Shias have been known to invade foreign embassies - this is contrary to international law. CF Asange has been staying at Ecuadorean embassy in London for years. Yet Britain has not invaded the embassy to arrest him 1 Like

HAH:

Buhari clearly playing a script written by the Saudi Wahabi government.



According to sheik Dahiru Bauchi the plan was



1, Annihilate and eliminate Shia

2, Annihilate and eliminate christians in north

3 Annihilate and eliminate Dariqa(sufis)



Evidently the above has started and have already crossed over to number 2 in kafanchan. All well meaning Muslims, Dariqa and shia plus our christians brothers must join hands to stop this evil being perpetrated by the Wahabis through a puppets like Buhari and Elrufai



So Jonathan and CAS Mimimah under whose regime Shias also had issues with the Nigeria are also Wahhabis?

One of the problem you guys have is that you need lies to convict. The truth is not sufficient to achieve that So Jonathan and CAS Mimimah under whose regime Shias also had issues with the Nigeria are also Wahhabis?One of the problem you guys have is that you need lies to convict. The truth is not sufficient to achieve that

wunmi590:

. So many teenagers on here lately, what's the meaning of I don't give a Bleep on this issue? And in what context exactly! Imo this rubbish should stop.The mods should at least scrutinize or delete contents as the one quoted, to make participation in this forum worth it.

Back to the topic ;it remain to be seen if this government will obey or disregard this court judgment .After all nothing will happen, that's the fate we have resorted to..... So many teenagers on here lately, what's the meaning of I don't give a Bleep on this issue? And in what context exactly! Imo this rubbish should stop.The mods should at least scrutinize or delete contents as the one quoted, to make participation in this forum worth it.Back to the topic ;it remain to be seen if this government will obey or disregard this court judgment .After all nothing will happen, that's the fate we have resorted to.....

So simply because Boko Haram leader was killed the surge the uprising of Boko Haram means all silly organisation who their under belly plan is to cause havoc if given breeding space should be allow



All these clown here calling for his release will still be the one to blame Buhari when these things called fundamentalist demon strike and blood flows then you will Nigerians blaming Buhari oh he should have know oh he should have arrest them and so on. Any one that blame Guhari on this is a bloody coward if Sit or pooh like it let them do their worst we have had enough of religious mess that has cost us a lot enough is enough and for those clown claiming to be Igbo carrying placard I still don't belief they are Igbo anyway so I reserve my comment on that the truth is if Buhari see poo or Pooh or Shite as a threat he should keep him in the prison.



No one should use the incident of Boko Haram to harass or intimidate us No way. poo or Pooh or Shite can go to hell as far as I'm concern but for the shameless Igbo who always take panadol for another person headache I'm ashame of you all sometime I hate coming from from that side, pls how many as any malam go on the street to beg for Kanu Its Igbo man who went to see Zakzky or Zakozky in the prison its Igbo man who carrying placard pls is it only us, Ogenne na only us why not mind our level why why this stupid attitude is their no Yoruba in Nigeria or is their no Edo people in Nigeria or is their no Igala people in Nigeria or is their no Tiv people in Nigeria but why only Igbo dive nosing to what is not their business



And the stupid and annoying things is if this at all guy eventually get released and he started his demonic Jihadist its the Igbo that will be kill at will, behead at will, rape at will please can't igbo people just learn a lesson for once, can't my people remember what Boko Haram did to Igbo in the North Can't they remember what Fulani herdsmen are doing to them right now Abi una no get sense at all God please help my people from this senseless attitude making mockery of themselves all the time.



I know truth annoy them because in their blood allergy is rooted in it but i DON'T GIVE A DAMN AND I DON'T CARE WHATEVER, MINE IS USE YOUR SENSES EVERYBODY PROBLEMS ARE NOT PROBLEM STAY ON YOUR LANE. Honestly I swear so many Nigerians are cowards. Do you guys know who this zakazky or Zakoszky really isSo simply because Boko Haram leader was killed the surge the uprising of Boko Haram means all silly organisation who their under belly plan is to cause havoc if given breeding space should be allowAll these clown here calling for his release will still be the one to blame Buhari when these things called fundamentalist demon strike and blood flows then you will Nigerians blaming Buhari oh he should have know oh he should have arrest them and so on. Any one that blame Guhari on this is a bloody coward if Sit or pooh like it let them do their worst we have had enough of religious mess that has cost us a lot enough is enough and for those clown claiming to be Igbo carrying placard I still don't belief they are Igbo anyway so I reserve my comment on that the truth is if Buhari see poo or Pooh or Shite as a threat he should keep him in the prison.No one should use the incident of Boko Haram to harass or intimidate us No way. poo or Pooh or Shite can go to hell as far as I'm concern but for the shameless Igbo who always take panadol for another person headache I'm ashame of you all sometime I hate coming from from that side, pls how many as any malam go on the street to beg for KanuIts Igbo man who went to see Zakzky or Zakozky in the prison its Igbo man who carrying placard pls is it only us, Ogenne na only uswhy not mind our level why why this stupid attitude is their no Yoruba in Nigeria or is their no Edo people in Nigeria or is their no Igala people in Nigeria or is their no Tiv people in Nigeria but why only Igbo dive nosing to what is not their businessAnd the stupid and annoying things is if this at all guy eventually get released and he started his demonic Jihadist its the Igbo that will be kill at will, behead at will, rape at will please can't igbo people just learn a lesson for once, can't my people remember what Boko Haram did to Igbo in the NorthCan't they remember what Fulani herdsmen are doing to them right nowAbi una no get sense at allGod please help my people from this senseless attitude making mockery of themselves all the time.I know truth annoy them because in their blood allergy is rooted in it but i DON'T GIVE A DAMN AND I DON'T CARE WHATEVER, MINE IS USE YOUR SENSES EVERYBODY PROBLEMS ARE NOT PROBLEM STAY ON YOUR LANE.

BetaThings:





So Jonathan and CAS Mimimah under whose regime Shias also had issues with the Nigeria are also Wahhabis?

One of the problem you guys have is that you need lies to convict. The truth is not sufficient to achieve that



tell me when Jonathan persecuted shias tell me when Jonathan persecuted shias