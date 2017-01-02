₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by crosbreaka: 1:26pm
PRESS STATEMENT
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by Iamlordgee(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by Opinionated: 2:41pm
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by wunmi590(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by Janetessy(f): 2:42pm
The current flagrant neglect of court orders in Nigeria scares me .
All we want is peace and progress.
Let there be peace
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by drss2(m): 2:45pm
dis is buari begging for votes during campaign.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by barrybanbi: 2:45pm
Some are just above the law, when FG find it so difficult to open court order, how can u compile ur citizens to do the same ? ...
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by koolguy88: 2:47pm
What wrong has Zakzaky done to merit this punishment?
I am warning this government; FREE ZAKZAKY or else....
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:47pm
Buhari can never obey court orders
He is an anti democratic president
An unrepentant coupist
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:49pm
drss2:
Buhari is a fraud
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by hucienda: 2:49pm
Never knew one person can now use the pronoun, "we".
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by SexyNairalander: 2:50pm
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by idupaul: 2:50pm
Buhari has never believed in our Constitution or the rule of law if not he wouldn't have overthrown the Shagari govt which was Nigeria's most prosperous moment
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by Mujaheeeden: 2:51pm
Why can't this government free someone the court granted bail
One day buhari associate will be in jail and nobody will be around to listen to their cry.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by alizma: 2:51pm
drss2:that is called politics.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by dedons: 2:52pm
And what does the APC evil supporters have to say
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by Chukazu: 3:00pm
but how come the Sunni Muslims are all quiet at the face this barbaric act of dehumanizing Shia?
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by greenermodels: 3:06pm
alizma:it's called hypocrisy and lack of principles. the likes of wike and obiano should learn from that while they romance the north.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by HAH: 3:19pm
Buhari clearly playing a script written by the Saudi Wahabi government.
According to sheik Dahiru Bauchi the plan was
1, Annihilate and eliminate Shia
2, Annihilate and eliminate christians in north
3 Annihilate and eliminate Dariqa(sufis)
Evidently the above has started and have already crossed over to number 2 in kafanchan. All well meaning Muslims, Dariqa and shia plus our christians brothers must join hands to stop this evil being perpetrated by the Wahabis through a puppets like Buhari and Elrufai
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by truthspeaks: 3:29pm
Shia group indeed.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by BetaThings: 3:31pm
Chukazu:
Why are you singling out Sunnis?
1. What have other Christians (eg PFN, CAN, The Catholic) said about this
Why are you ask Sunnis to speak on just this?
2. What have sunnis said about most other issues - EFCC, IPOB, . Sunnis typically are less vocal and have less central authority than Shias
What is the assurance that Shias want Sunnis's support?
3. Shias have never said a good word about Sunnis. Infact at every opportunity they paint a negative picture of sunnis, whether or not it is true. Go and check posts on Nairaland
Shias have their strategy and it is obvious they don't need Sunnis help
4. Most people living in Nigeria hardly confront soldiers even when the soldiers are wrong. Shias think otherwise and don't mind confronting soldiers
Shias have indirectly confirmed that they don't believe in the Nigerian constitution, government or law
5. Sunnis have enough issues of their own as the bloodthirsty Boko Haram Khawarij claim to be sunnis. Speaking for a group that does not respect Nigerian or even international law will backfire on sunnis
Locally - Shias claim that "Every Chief in Nigeria Runs A State within the State" - google that statement in inverted commas
Internationally - Shias have been known to invade foreign embassies - this is contrary to international law. CF Asange has been staying at Ecuadorean embassy in London for years. Yet Britain has not invaded the embassy to arrest him
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by FriendChoice(m): 3:32pm
Iranian Contract Has Expired. So Nothing Like Free Zazzaki. If They Born You well Come Collect Him. Useless.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by BetaThings: 3:33pm
HAH:
So Jonathan and CAS Mimimah under whose regime Shias also had issues with the Nigeria are also Wahhabis?
One of the problem you guys have is that you need lies to convict. The truth is not sufficient to achieve that
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by midfinger(m): 3:43pm
wunmi590:So many teenagers on here lately, what's the meaning of I don't give a Bleep on this issue? And in what context exactly! Imo this rubbish should stop.The mods should at least scrutinize or delete contents as the one quoted, to make participation in this forum worth it.
Back to the topic ;it remain to be seen if this government will obey or disregard this court judgment .After all nothing will happen, that's the fate we have resorted to.....
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by jrusky(m): 3:50pm
Honestly I swear so many Nigerians are cowards. Do you guys know who this zakazky or Zakoszky really is So simply because Boko Haram leader was killed the surge the uprising of Boko Haram means all silly organisation who their under belly plan is to cause havoc if given breeding space should be allow
All these clown here calling for his release will still be the one to blame Buhari when these things called fundamentalist demon strike and blood flows then you will Nigerians blaming Buhari oh he should have know oh he should have arrest them and so on. Any one that blame Guhari on this is a bloody coward if Sit or pooh like it let them do their worst we have had enough of religious mess that has cost us a lot enough is enough and for those clown claiming to be Igbo carrying placard I still don't belief they are Igbo anyway so I reserve my comment on that the truth is if Buhari see poo or Pooh or Shite as a threat he should keep him in the prison.
No one should use the incident of Boko Haram to harass or intimidate us No way. poo or Pooh or Shite can go to hell as far as I'm concern but for the shameless Igbo who always take panadol for another person headache I'm ashame of you all sometime I hate coming from from that side, pls how many as any malam go on the street to beg for Kanu Its Igbo man who went to see Zakzky or Zakozky in the prison its Igbo man who carrying placard pls is it only us, Ogenne na only us why not mind our level why why this stupid attitude is their no Yoruba in Nigeria or is their no Edo people in Nigeria or is their no Igala people in Nigeria or is their no Tiv people in Nigeria but why only Igbo dive nosing to what is not their business
And the stupid and annoying things is if this at all guy eventually get released and he started his demonic Jihadist its the Igbo that will be kill at will, behead at will, rape at will please can't igbo people just learn a lesson for once, can't my people remember what Boko Haram did to Igbo in the North Can't they remember what Fulani herdsmen are doing to them right now Abi una no get sense at all God please help my people from this senseless attitude making mockery of themselves all the time.
I know truth annoy them because in their blood allergy is rooted in it but i DON'T GIVE A DAMN AND I DON'T CARE WHATEVER, MINE IS USE YOUR SENSES EVERYBODY PROBLEMS ARE NOT PROBLEM STAY ON YOUR LANE.
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by HAH: 4:06pm
BetaThings:
tell me when Jonathan persecuted shias
|Re: Shia Muslim Group Rejects FG Move To Disobey Court Order On Zakzaky by AntiIPOOP(m): 4:13pm
Igbos
