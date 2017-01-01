Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) (5971 Views)

The elders say a child that says his mother will not sleep, sleep will be a nightmare for him as well. These are pictures of punishment been meted by the soldiers to these guys, their offence was not known same as their location.





if na normal civilians, ds is cruel but if na boko haram,thumbs up 13 Likes

This is animalism and barbarism join together. 4 Likes

I earnestly pray that these are bh members.



Rotten sons of satan 3 Likes

Mtcheeew child's play. Something I can do in my dream. 1 Like 1 Share

one thing about Nigerian soldiers is, they hardly get angry but once they do......





honestly, some nairalanders deserve these kinda punishment



the one that said her pusee is growing fat & the other one that said she need a 9" rooster inside her pusee



Even if they are sleeping and dream of green colour,they will speedily wake up and start fasting.. Honestly after such punishment, these guys will definitely be scared of anything on green uniform.Even if they are sleeping and dream of green colour,they will speedily wake up and start fasting.. 1 Like

This is evil...





I think it's d punishment that is evil I think it's d punishment that is evil

Lol..... There are various types of punishment for assorted type of persons.... Those guys must have merited it though.....



But not saying it is right!!!

Mehn......!!! Nah why I always avoid these military men especially the combatants !! Well if these people committed a crime of murder or rape then kudos!!

Not looking like Nigerian Army soldiers to me.

What did they do?



Chipapii, saw you viewing this topic, coman update for us nah.

The second man is flexible o... Lols

To all the police in NPF, CAN WE BE FRIENDS? 2 Likes

nawa........i tire for naija

chai ..



But that's not Nigeria

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/see-punishment-soldiers-gave-these-guys.html But that's not NigeriaThat's Niger and Cameroon

Anyways, that punishment be like torture o,

When u see punishments like these, i wonder y people still go against the law . Thought they said those guys were Boko'boiz,Anyways, that punishment be like torture o,When u see punishments like these, i wonder y people still go against the law .

Primitive nigerian army with out technology. Ordinary cameroon them no fit defeat for bakassi peninsula.

Cruel if they're civilians.

They are trainin dem for gymnastic.