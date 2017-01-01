₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,467 members, 3,290,660 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 08:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) (5971 Views)
|See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by AjayiWrites: 7:28pm
The elders say a child that says his mother will not sleep, sleep will be a nightmare for him as well. These are pictures of punishment been meted by the soldiers to these guys, their offence was not known same as their location. See more pictures below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/see-punishment-soldiers-gave-these-guys.html
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by AjayiWrites: 7:29pm
This is evil...
See more pictures here
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/see-punishment-soldiers-gave-these-guys.html
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 7:31pm
if na normal civilians, ds is cruel but if na boko haram,thumbs up
13 Likes
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by idris4r83(m): 7:41pm
This is animalism and barbarism join together.
4 Likes
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:41pm
I earnestly pray that these are bh members.
Rotten sons of satan
3 Likes
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by shoyemiayodeji(m): 7:41pm
Mtcheeew child's play. Something I can do in my dream.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by HtwoOw: 7:41pm
really ??
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 7:41pm
one thing about Nigerian soldiers is, they hardly get angry but once they do......
honestly, some nairalanders deserve these kinda punishment
e. g
the one that said her pusee is growing fat & the other one that said she need a 9" rooster inside her pusee
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by kaluchuks(m): 7:42pm
Honestly after such punishment, these guys will definitely be scared of anything on green uniform.
Even if they are sleeping and dream of green colour,they will speedily wake up and start fasting..
1 Like
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by mascot87(m): 7:42pm
AjayiWrites:
I think it's d punishment that is evil
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by benedictnsi(m): 7:42pm
Lol..... There are various types of punishment for assorted type of persons.... Those guys must have merited it though.....
But not saying it is right!!!
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by tizzdi: 7:42pm
But then
7 Likes
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:43pm
Make I no talk
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Jeromejnr(m): 7:43pm
38 Bitcoins monthly..contact me.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Baldg: 7:43pm
please I no wan laugh
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by PissedOffWeed(m): 7:43pm
Mehn......!!! Nah why I always avoid these military men especially the combatants !! Well if these people committed a crime of murder or rape then kudos!!
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by lekkie073(m): 7:43pm
I
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by SirdeKay: 7:43pm
Not looking like Nigerian Army soldiers to me.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Kentura(m): 7:43pm
What did they do?
Well, those who give a fvck...
Chipapii, saw you viewing this topic, coman update for us nah.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Izzy002(m): 7:43pm
Issokay
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by wendycindy(f): 7:43pm
The second man is flexible o... Lols
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Chuvin22(m): 7:43pm
To all the police in NPF, CAN WE BE FRIENDS?
2 Likes
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by zeekeyboy: 7:43pm
nawa........i tire for naija
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by Amathylee(m): 7:44pm
chai ..
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:44pm
But that's not Nigeria
That's Niger and Cameroon
AjayiWrites:
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by edlion57(m): 7:44pm
G
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by AlexCk: 7:44pm
Thought they said those guys were Boko'boiz,
Anyways, that punishment be like torture o,
When u see punishments like these, i wonder y people still go against the law .
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by keypad1: 7:44pm
Primitive nigerian army with out technology. Ordinary cameroon them no fit defeat for bakassi peninsula.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by xamster(m): 7:44pm
Cruel if they're civilians.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:44pm
They are trainin dem for gymnastic.
|Re: See The Punishment Soldiers Gave These Guys (photos) by keypad1: 7:44pm
Primitive nigerian army with out technology. Ordinary cameroon them no fit defeat for bakassi peninsula....
More Images And Informations From The Burnt Tanker In Cross River / Bomb Found And Detonated At A Hotel "Reliance Hotel" In Ikeja (PHOTO) / Kano Bans Production Of Cough Syrup With Codeine
Viewing this topic: psalmz(m), surplusspending(m), phemocheee(m), Wambiz(m), BlackMystery(f), Ournaija, wilybebsy(m), PASCALSILVA(m), Eray(f), nextstep(m), ychris, Emerikoss, arithcom(m), blueskies(f), bolivnnaija, dahunsy(m), ddddon(m), olutop(m), ItsTheBachelor, olawealth1000(m), Titilayodeji13(m), xcaliber(m), Immarshall, DeanSim, tukdi, eph12(m), dogice(m), Dobsever, bigsmoke2(m), Oliandre(m), masinga07(m), LibertyRep, princessG35, robay(m), Sophiaz, reubenobi(m), Peroti, worldmoney(m), Slonge2(m), Doctor0071(m), Baldg, 93RD(m), elexjojo745(m), topheavy, raynold(m), Dcallmekozy, teehay45(m), espn(m), polite2(m), debque(m), Lilchilz(m), BrianVictor, areyemi(m), Haniel18(m), shaklisco, hebex12(m), Collinskeeper(m), Haute, omanifrank(m), swagenity(m), Obason22(m), pragmatistm(m), tenderlaw(m), PAnaceA7(m), ImDharay, oldfoolnigger(m), yimikaa, destiro(m), JohnieWalker(m), malele(m), samask64, daniella04, PtePeter1987(m), guy1234, tripoli007(m), klinting, ERockson, vizboy(m), pimpchi(m), ayili, sulex2020(m), MPVGoddess, Emmaco(m), saydfact(m), Eaugusta(f), yemmybx(m), GMan650(m), agya1, cleonnepatra(f), inioluwaDaniels(m), Calyb(m), Kedro(m), Edwinmason(m), Pesuzok(m), okhiai1(m), Rasky1(m), oluwatomiwa(m), chukxy, manchik(m), Mechette(m), shamecurls, EgunMogaji(m), jonnyboy4u, PqsMike, Tonymic4life(m), mcsnup, SEEDORF441(m), 2019ATIKU(m), nnokwa042(m), ANNOY(m), kidakuz and 307 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3