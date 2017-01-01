₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Ebal: 3:26am
VIDEO:Emotional As Heartbroken Lady Weeps After Her Boyfriend Dumped Her
A lady, has stirred controversy on Social media after she posted video of herself seriously crying because the boyfriend broke up with her.
According to her, she could not hide her disappointment from the only man she has ever loved. Who can help this lady dry her tears?
http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/01/videoemotional-as-heartbroken-lady.html
[ url=
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANRPFBpwHGs[/url]
1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Justdulla(m): 3:34am
What won't ma eyes see this new year.
My dear move on afterall his a boyfriend and not a husband.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Oyind17: 5:46am
O
L
O
D
O
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by libertyfather(m): 6:16am
He won't listen, cos he has chop all the kpomo in ur pot....move on someone else will love to lick the soup after that you may see another person that want to wash the pot...but with this video u spoil many tinz
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:55am
so u want to kill ursef abi...God will help u o
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by KayodeAjani: 9:44am
Look @ u urself
Y wount u encounter eat and run
Work on yourself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by marketresearch: 9:45am
LOve is one thing that even science cant predicts, it goes beyond human reasoning, Its easier to advise and judge from the other side until it happens to you.
Love is the only thing that will make you take a bike on Lagos Ibadan expressway without a helmet just to make her happy
Love will make you tell your parents you dont have money and you lavish lots of money on your lover
love will make you run away from your parents house just because you dont want to cook only to go to his house to cook with all joy and excitement
Love Love Love -
THe girls should move on though its not easy. She should cry as much as she can, share the story as far as she can, brace herself together. Become better, do away with negative things or trying to pay him back, Build herself up and be strong. A failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.
For your website design and blog design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
16 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by sucess001(m): 9:45am
eh ya...
This wont solve it...
Try moving on and stop embarrassing yourself on social media
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by fpeter(f): 9:45am
Embarrassing
5 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by kaluchuks(m): 9:45am
My dear sometimes things happen for a good reason,a door closes so that other good ones will open,your tears won't drip again in this year.
Let me go
Before
The "I don't give a Bleep crew go begin tell me were them leave their Bleep"
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by ojkalito(m): 9:45am
Old news
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by magicminister: 9:45am
IF ONLY YOU SUCCKED HIS DICCC!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Candycrusher(m): 9:45am
Attention seeking biatch
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Rozaystunna(m): 9:45am
But
9 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by sherif4owo(m): 9:45am
LOL
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Suspect33(m): 9:46am
mtchew, scrub, *picks up pad and continues the thrashing on FIFA 17*
1 Like
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by bikerboy1(m): 9:46am
I will gladly join the IDGAF CREW on this one.
Begging a guy as if your whole life depends on him could be disgusting.
Move on and get a life
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Switmon: 9:46am
I sorry for u
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by lovelygurl(f): 9:46am
Man this is so embarrassing!
2 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Kelklein(m): 9:46am
Babe...sit down let me explain to you how stupid you look right now
8 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by steppins: 9:46am
Shameless!
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Laveda(f): 9:46am
Eiyaa
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by wintersnow(m): 9:46am
Madam I hardly do this buh for your tears.....use this wan wipe your eyes
11 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by teebaxy(m): 9:47am
And some of them will be forming -im in a serious relation to their potential husband..... All because he has money , u think u can die their... Rubbish.... Ladies learn to build with the man u want, stop going fir finished product men, they suffer to make their money, u cant just come from nowhere to become a CEO of a company that u know little or nothing about
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:47am
She's heartbroken and crying but still has the time to record herself and even posted same video on social media
Nigerian gurlz and pretence
1 Like
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by LastSurvivor11: 9:47am
The last days are really fast approaching
Girls making themselves cheap since 14BC..
1 Like
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by wintersnow(m): 9:47am
Laveda:
Eiyaa That's all u can say shey, cause I haven't dumped u yet !
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by EastGold(m): 9:47am
I said it. Husband material scarce for market
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Divay22(f): 9:48am
Guys
Guys
Guys
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Emmypongaim: 9:48am
K
8 Likes
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by ajasbaba(m): 9:48am
HMMMM
|Re: Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) by Xaddy: 9:48am
See eh. The thing is ..
4 Likes 1 Share
Viewing this topic: nando00, d4guy, cho25bc(f), kinso04, Nesso(m), marufat5(f), jayrock(m), nellyelitz(m), tlongevity(m), Simitrendy, pussygotlips, tintingz(m), odijeks(m), EvangelistNdudi(m), Doctor0071(m), MRFUCKYOU(m), KAYCEEJUNIOR(m), inioluwaDaniels(m), ENGRJCJ(m), superwitboss, godsboy4eva, babyfaceafrica(m), Ferdinandu(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), Afamjudeoffor(m), Bennycollins, mojeed4(m), iiiyyyk(m), donestk(m), Jeromejnr(m), machinegundammy(m), Saintbonnie(m), yemosquare, truthspeaks, RollingStones(m), linearity, PHIPEX(m), tolusan(m), searay(m), oluwafemi113(m), Talius(m), namenick, Xaddy, decasey(m), Oyind17, oluseyioba(m), DeUrch(m), YoungRichRuler(m), Smallville10(m), xedyl(m), rebelliousgang, TippyTop(m), victornwaru(m), lammie21(m), jfleece, Ajibel(m), KingzPen(m), mymah(f), kingreign, Kk4(m), dayjee, jarrot(m), Makiey, tafrica(m), Celebrimbor(m), showgolee(m), shaiba(f), ehnmoe, Icetech, otunbablacq, Motun424, Emescot(m) and 188 guest(s)
