A lady, has stirred controversy on Social media after she posted video of herself seriously crying because the boyfriend broke up with her.

According to her, she could not hide her disappointment from the only man she has ever loved. Who can help this lady dry her tears?



What won't ma eyes see this new year.

My dear move on afterall his a boyfriend and not a husband. 5 Likes 1 Share

He won't listen, cos he has chop all the kpomo in ur pot....move on someone else will love to lick the soup after that you may see another person that want to wash the pot...but with this video u spoil many tinz 23 Likes 1 Share

so u want to kill ursef abi...God will help u o

Look @ u urself



Y wount u encounter eat and run

Work on yourself 1 Like 1 Share



Love is the only thing that will make you take a bike on Lagos Ibadan expressway without a helmet just to make her happy

Love will make you tell your parents you dont have money and you lavish lots of money on your lover

love will make you run away from your parents house just because you dont want to cook only to go to his house to cook with all joy and excitement

Love Love Love -



THe girls should move on though its not easy. She should cry as much as she can, share the story as far as she can, brace herself together. Become better, do away with negative things or trying to pay him back, Build herself up and be strong. A failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.



Love is one thing that even science cant predicts, it goes beyond human reasoning, Its easier to advise and judge from the other side until it happens to you.

Love is the only thing that will make you take a bike on Lagos Ibadan expressway without a helmet just to make her happy

Love will make you tell your parents you dont have money and you lavish lots of money on your lover

love will make you run away from your parents house just because you dont want to cook only to go to his house to cook with all joy and excitement

Love Love Love -

THe girls should move on though its not easy. She should cry as much as she can, share the story as far as she can, brace herself together. Become better, do away with negative things or trying to pay him back, Build herself up and be strong. A failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.

eh ya...



This wont solve it...





Try moving on and stop embarrassing yourself on social media 8 Likes 1 Share

Embarrassing 5 Likes

My dear sometimes things happen for a good reason,a door closes so that other good ones will open,your tears won't drip again in this year.

Old news

IF ONLY YOU SUCCKED HIS DICCC!! !! 5 Likes 1 Share





Attention seeking biatch

But 9 Likes

LOL

mtchew, scrub, *picks up pad and continues the thrashing on FIFA 17* 1 Like

I will gladly join the IDGAF CREW on this one.



Begging a guy as if your whole life depends on him could be disgusting.



Move on and get a life 3 Likes 1 Share

I sorry for u

Man this is so embarrassing! 2 Likes

Babe...sit down let me explain to you how stupid you look right now 8 Likes

Shameless!

Eiyaa

Madam I hardly do this buh for your tears.....use this wan wipe your eyes 11 Likes

And some of them will be forming -im in a serious relation to their potential husband..... All because he has money , u think u can die their... Rubbish.... Ladies learn to build with the man u want, stop going fir finished product men, they suffer to make their money, u cant just come from nowhere to become a CEO of a company that u know little or nothing about 7 Likes 2 Shares

She's heartbroken and crying but still has the time to record herself and even posted same video on social media









Nigerian gurlz and pretence 1 Like





Girls making themselves cheap since 14BC.. The last days are really fast approaching

Laveda:

Eiyaa



That's all u can say shey, cause I haven't dumped u yet !

I said it. Husband material scarce for market

HMMMM