Many modern women are not in a hurry to get into marriage. They realised that there are so many interesting things to do in life apart from starting a family.In a survey, some women expressed their opinions on marriage and explained why they would like to postpone it until they are totally okay to get into such a relationship.Here are some reasons why some women never want to marry.



Reasons why some women never want to marry are:



1.Most of the married couples aren’t happy. And this made some of us perceive marriage as a suffocated relationship which causes pain for the rest of the life. On the top of it, getting out of such a pain needs legal sanction.



2.Marriage is just a legal paper which tells the world that you want to live with someone. When you are sure about your relationship and have no insecurities, do you need the permission or the sanction of someone else to live together?





3.Being someone’s wife is a concept that puts off some women. Also, changing the surname and all other formalities seem more ritualistic than pleasure.



4.Going to the man’s house and living amidst strangers for the rest of the life is something which horrifies some women.



5.The pressure to marry that family members and the society give when a woman is ageing upsets some women and makes them hate it altogether.



6.The people around us and the media have made marriage look like a sacrifice that has to be made by a woman. That very concept puts some women off.



These are the reasons why some women never want to marry.



Hiss.wat nw concern me

If u like marry if u like don't I don't give a Bleep 1 Like 1 Share

E remain small I for be FTC. But the truth of the matter is... 4 Likes

Okay 1 Like

IDGAF Crew, where are you?



Chronic thread derailers

Some feel they are too rich, free and knowledgeable to get married.















I mean those FEMINISTs 3 Likes





dey decieve yourself

na when all your friends/agemates marry finish

eye go clear you llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeessssssssssssssssssssdey decieve yourselfna when all your friends/agemates marry finisheye go clear you 1 Like

Front page already!

Haba. ......nairaland mods

Dem no see man to marry period. All this ya write up na story 2 Likes

make the no marry nah,



but shebi somebody go dey shine the congo. 4 Likes

Ok now we know, but i just gave out my last fvck. Dont come again 1 Like

Wen Dem grow metuh, Dem go know. It is wen dier NW ready no man go come.

Their HIV status and Privacy.. 2 Likes

Ok

I read through but I disagree with most of your points. But seriously the guy below the guy below me is a comedian.



For that reason let me do this



But of what benefit is it to rush into marriage and rush out?.

You get to say I do when you're fully prepared mentally and psychologically



Don;t rush into marriage because all your mates are getting married....

and bear our name.

Bolustic:

on their way on their way

Am looking forSmellymouth 1 Like

only if the lady that wrote that sh*it knws the importance of marriage



u are never allow to give ur opinion when certain issue are been discuss

But on a more serious note, all these points though seemingly valid, these are sentiments that can be gotten around

No

frenchwine:

All these highly opinionated women be forming boss lady Ontop marriage matter, later now when you get to 35, you wee now be sleeping at Shiloh and practically begging we them boiz to give you a ring and bear our name.

Ask Linda ikeji FIXED FIXED

@NairalandDSS, are you now (officially) women spokesperson?



You mentioned those points so authoritatively as if they are valid and therefore approved by womenfolks

No wonder lala no get girlfriend

marriage or no marriage, life must continue. marriage is not for everybody too.

Cos some women prefer using cucumber,That's all. thanks 2 Likes 1 Share

The real concept of marriage has long been forgotten. All we have have now are just pre wedding pics, Dubai wedding and divorce later.

Marriage is ordained by GOD ALMIGHTY so does ladies that afraid of getting married O.Y.O to u

Ladyrough16:

Am looking forSmellymouth he have goned to latrine to shiiit he have goned to latrine to shiiit