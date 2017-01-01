₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by NairalandDSS(m): 1:20pm
Many modern women are not in a hurry to get into marriage. They realised that there are so many interesting things to do in life apart from starting a family.In a survey, some women expressed their opinions on marriage and explained why they would like to postpone it until they are totally okay to get into such a relationship.Here are some reasons why some women never want to marry.
Reasons why some women never want to marry are:
1.Most of the married couples aren’t happy. And this made some of us perceive marriage as a suffocated relationship which causes pain for the rest of the life. On the top of it, getting out of such a pain needs legal sanction.
2.Marriage is just a legal paper which tells the world that you want to live with someone. When you are sure about your relationship and have no insecurities, do you need the permission or the sanction of someone else to live together?
3.Being someone’s wife is a concept that puts off some women. Also, changing the surname and all other formalities seem more ritualistic than pleasure.
4.Going to the man’s house and living amidst strangers for the rest of the life is something which horrifies some women.
5.The pressure to marry that family members and the society give when a woman is ageing upsets some women and makes them hate it altogether.
6.The people around us and the media have made marriage look like a sacrifice that has to be made by a woman. That very concept puts some women off.
These are the reasons why some women never want to marry.
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Haniel18(m): 1:30pm
Hiss.wat nw concern me
If u like marry if u like don't I don't give a Bleep
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Xaddy: 1:52pm
E remain small I for be FTC. But the truth of the matter is...
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by labakeJ(f): 1:52pm
Okay
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Bolustic(m): 1:52pm
IDGAF Crew, where are you?
Chronic thread derailers
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Bolustic(m): 1:52pm
Some feel they are too rich, free and knowledgeable to get married.
I mean those FEMINISTs
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by chynie: 1:52pm
llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeessssssssssssssssssss
dey decieve yourself
na when all your friends/agemates marry finish
eye go clear you
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by henergygirl(f): 1:52pm
Front page already!
Haba. ......nairaland mods
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by loadedvibes: 1:53pm
Dem no see man to marry period. All this ya write up na story
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by ajasbaba(m): 1:53pm
make the no marry nah,
but shebi somebody go dey shine the congo.
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by cnnamoko(m): 1:53pm
Ok now we know, but i just gave out my last fvck. Dont come again
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Ladyrough16: 1:53pm
Wen Dem grow metuh, Dem go know. It is wen dier NW ready no man go come.
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Dranatomy: 1:54pm
Their HIV status and Privacy..
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by luscioustrish(f): 1:54pm
Ok
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by donbrowser(m): 1:55pm
I read through but I disagree with most of your points. But seriously the guy below the guy below me is a comedian.
For that reason let me do this
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Lilimax(f): 1:55pm
Many modern women are not in a hurry to get into marriage I agree!
But of what benefit is it to rush into marriage and rush out?.
You get to say I do when you're fully prepared mentally and psychologically
Don;t rush into marriage because all your mates are getting married....
Life na turn by turn...
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by frenchwine(m): 1:55pm
All these highly opinionated women be forming boss lady Ontop marriage matter, later now when you get to 35, you wee now be sleeping at Shiloh and practically begging we them boiz to give you a ring and bear our name.
Ask Linda ikeji
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by recievesense: 1:55pm
Bolustic:
on their way
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Ladyrough16: 1:55pm
Am looking forSmellymouth
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by naijamakossa(m): 1:55pm
only if the lady that wrote that sh*it knws the importance of marriage
u are never allow to give ur opinion when certain issue are been discuss
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by frenchwine(m): 1:57pm
But on a more serious note, all these points though seemingly valid, these are sentiments that can be gotten around
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Nairalanded: 1:57pm
No
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Lilimax(f): 1:58pm
frenchwine:FIXED
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Koolking(m): 1:59pm
@NairalandDSS, are you now (officially) women spokesperson?
You mentioned those points so authoritatively as if they are valid and therefore approved by womenfolks
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by enemyofprogress: 2:00pm
No wonder lala no get girlfriend
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by Agadsman(m): 2:01pm
marriage or no marriage, life must continue. marriage is not for everybody too.
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by paulo220(m): 2:01pm
Cos some women prefer using cucumber,That's all. thanks
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by jazinogold(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by abdulaz: 2:01pm
The real concept of marriage has long been forgotten. All we have have now are just pre wedding pics, Dubai wedding and divorce later.
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by maxwelloweezy(m): 2:01pm
Marriage is ordained by GOD ALMIGHTY so does ladies that afraid of getting married O.Y.O to u
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by enemyofprogress: 2:01pm
Ladyrough16:he have goned to latrine to shiiit
|Re: Reasons Why Some Women Never Want To Marry by kwenu: 2:02pm
such toughts as these are likely to come from self centered women/ladies.
God made woman for the man/ and man for the woman. though not all must marry.
it is good for women with such fears as these to consider the beauty of marriage. its sweetness. blessings that come with it.
as for me now, though i m not married yet but i begin to enjoy the company of little babies/kids/children. is that not a call for marriage.
how about the respect given to you because you re married? even position, power, yeah even wisdom
now we dont see all these
