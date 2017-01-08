₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,143 members, 3,297,945 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 10:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) (2614 Views)
Fayose Went To Market After Protest Against Him In Ekiti. Photos / Fayose Joins Workers During Protest Of Unpaid Salaries In Ekiti This Morning / Fayose Joins Wike To Commission 42 Roads In Rivers,Throws Shade At Amaechi(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 7:28pm
Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose was seen fighting a fire that occurred on Sunday afternoon at Ijigbo, Ado Ekiti.Fayose joined residents and officials of the fire service to quench the inferno that occurred from a petrol tanker explosion at a filling station.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/photos-governor-fayose-joins-fighting-petrol-tanker-fire-ekiti/
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by orobs93(m): 7:30pm
Lol
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by redcliff: 7:32pm
if this no enter front page, I go delete my username in 2014..
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by 3kay945(m): 7:33pm
This is cool. ... .. the rebel governor!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by hybridtm(m): 7:33pm
Dis guy like paparazi shia..........
Government of the media, for the media and by the media.
Ekiti is in trouble
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by yomi007k(m): 7:35pm
Show off....ur ppl still dey suffer.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by priceaction: 7:35pm
hybridtm:I wonder oo. His presence will distract the professional fighters. Why must he be climbing the truck when he is not a certified fighters, and he was even giving directions where to put out. There are some things you don't joke or make headlines with. The photographers and paparazzi will be distracting the work done there. Just look at howmany people holding phones and recording the so called drama.
Am very sure nothing meaniful will be achieved in that pulling off the infeno. It will totally raise that truck and the surroundings down.
What happened if there is huge fire explosion in the course of using small plastic container to pull heavy fire off? The ff will be struggling to save the governor as well as pull the fire off. My kingsmen, that are really certified mumu will be hailing him. Am sure deep inside him that is for the camera.
All what he needs to do is put all the machineries and logistics in order for emergences like this ,just like what ambode is doing, may not be something big but good equipments and rescue missions and his presence is not needed there.smh
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by slimfit1(m): 7:39pm
Leader that doesn't know his job description. Tell him to go and join the police and fight harmed rubbers
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by ufuosman: 7:44pm
Comedian, APC fans go vex na.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by psucc(m): 7:46pm
The comments above are from one section of the NL. Where the PDP e-boys go where this guy's want kill Fayose.
Mek I park well and see wetin go happen below.
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by abeyaktech: 7:47pm
Nice one..... .
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by Elmojiid(m): 7:52pm
ifayose for show....this man too like to be in news for no reason.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by doctokwus: 7:52pm
Even a matter as serious as a fire incident is an avenue for 'paparazzing' by Fayose.
Wont be surprised if as soon as he heard about d fire, d first person he called was his personal,on call cameraman.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by Oblitz(m): 7:52pm
This is commendable ✈
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by DeltahArmy(m): 7:53pm
See as people dey struggle to take pictures..We dey craze for this country.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by ALTERNATEID: 7:53pm
That's my attention seeking governor in action. He loves anything that keeps him in the news.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by temitemi1(m): 8:06pm
God bless my role model. zombies over to you.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by mustybobo(m): 8:11pm
Does dt mean d fire fighters r not capable!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by babdap: 8:13pm
Speechless
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by Monogamy: 8:15pm
That is nice.. But the title does not correspond with the content
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by ayowonder(m): 8:18pm
I hope he didn't set it on fire for show
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by DropShot: 8:21pm
There goes the childish thugnor again!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by gbadexy(m): 8:23pm
It would have been very hilarious if the situation isn't serious.
He was even snapped holding a basin to put out fire. As if there was fire in that part or the small water from the basin can make any difference in a petrol tanker fire.
This man loves attention too much.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 8:25pm
Fayose my man
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by Adminisher: 8:48pm
This IDIOCY is just what Nigeria's pea - brained youth likes
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by ndcide(m): 8:49pm
priceaction:
You said the truth. Although I didn't like you calling your kinsmen certified mumu. That was absolutely unnecessary.
However, with someone like fayose, you'll most likely not have a situation where monies are earmarked for a project or an item and the contractor or commissioner or agency fails to deliver
He'll probably just randomly want to use it or do his usual show.
You can be sure that fire fighters wouldn't tell you they didn't have water in such circumstance of they don't have fuel in their truck. Trust me it also has it's advantages.
The governor can use all these for random appraisals and it works. If you've been in a leadership role you'd know it works.
My former ceo does that and it puts the GCO under pressure to unsure that things must work.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by Ovamboland(m): 8:50pm
And there's one man in ankara operating a fire monitor on the truck, meanwhile there's no properly kitted firefighter in sight
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by plainol(m): 8:52pm
This governor is senseless. What is the level of thinking of Ekiti people to have voted this thing as a governor.
He only went there to distract the fire fighters. He is senseless.
Only forming a macho man.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by mytime24(f): 8:57pm
hmmmmm,ALL these tanker drivers sef,
after them don divert owner(fuel) petrol finish
them go still burn d truck
to make it look real
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by babyphaze07(m): 9:06pm
We have too much analyst on this forum who can only write and action less. you guys should channel your brain work to something else than criticising. Oversabi people who doesn't have control over their affairs....Leave Fayose alone...
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by felixlovu: 9:19pm
I hope no one die from d incident and no other building properties destroy.God bless nigeria.God bless Africa
|Re: Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) by ShakaZullu(m): 9:38pm
temitemi1:my guy what's up?
Nigeria Is Less Corrupt This Year - Transparency International / African Woman Set Herself Ablaze Over Racism / Ekiti State - Fountain Of Confusion! Did You Agree?
Viewing this topic: mebad(m), kopite(m), Cielo1234, abhosts(m), phosky(m), bangging(m), baggylips(m), YB007(m), Zahram(m), sleemfesh, bayino(m), raklaw(m), Abbeyme, teoo, mchenryking0(m), veacea, drsteroid(m), stephen53, psychologist(m), sajip, Alfranco(m), castel428, pchukwudi, tobiak(m), Eedrisa(m), TenderSol, expee06(m), geo4c, OlaMiki, fio(m), redfly(m), MrAcube(m), Lexsigno, joeace2020(m), Waley23, bolliejay(m), SundayOmeje(m), WEIRDPC(m), kaydguru, tmama1, Yelowfellow, RIPEnglish, Trapnews, bayo4sure87, ajayiopy, lalasticlala, deeptechcool(m), Noble11(m), profmallor, joyfit, kenolyolajide, Mocalypse, Davidbee(m), WilliamsNedd, somez(m), linsa01(m), TheEminentLaity, dannie007, tenderheart1241(m), pastormellanby, Jotter, OkoNDOoBo, gurunlocker, aniland, Greenrevolt(m), Godlychild, abim111, iamyet, eDoctorr(m), habey1(m), conquerour(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), hydrazone, woodcook, Adiwana, chekas111, nextstep(m), fabo352, JohnieWalker(m), robay(m), Iamdrahj(m), Abedfff14, dglfitness, kelsidengkucio(m), econity(m), donplus1(m), sunnymighty(m), thedewunmi(m), Echelle(m), olalekan90(m), 9hmo(m), olutop(m), kenraj(m), MONITZ, Catastrophe1, Kulas, gr8cany, Ogeeluv, Hendrixtzee(m), Toeyoursea(m), Nurtay(m), BaronQuinn, onebyonetothetop, afonomics(m), raize4u, omogin(f), eshietIntrepid(m), Iheazy(m), emusbyz(m), 0b10010011, 20bc(m), kikies(m), Odogwuskido(m), ketty007(m), Kswiss001(m), usmawa(m), brigadier747, nasfem22(m), Mization(m), south4sure(m), dejai99, Silvawazza(m), bayocanny, dljbd1(m), dabimzy(f), Donshemzy1234(f), jeeqaa7(m), pareto(m), EastGold(m), nicebaba, classical15(m), Saddam, dukie25, Freedom2016, Olukat(m), biodun95 and 288 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22