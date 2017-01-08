Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Joins To Fight Petrol Tanker Fire In Ekiti (photos) (2614 Views)

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose was seen fighting a fire that occurred on Sunday afternoon at Ijigbo, Ado Ekiti. Fayose joined residents and officials of the fire service to quench the inferno that occurred from a petrol tanker explosion at a filling station.

Lol

if this no enter front page, I go delete my username in 2014.. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is cool. ... .. the rebel governor! 1 Like 1 Share

Dis guy like paparazi shia..........

Government of the media, for the media and by the media.

Ekiti is in trouble 10 Likes 1 Share









Show off....ur ppl still dey suffer. Show off....ur ppl still dey suffer. 3 Likes

Ekiti is in trouble I wonder oo. His presence will distract the professional fighters. Why must he be climbing the truck when he is not a certified fighters, and he was even giving directions where to put out. There are some things you don't joke or make headlines with. The photographers and paparazzi will be distracting the work done there. Just look at howmany people holding phones and recording the so called drama.

Am very sure nothing meaniful will be achieved in that pulling off the infeno. It will totally raise that truck and the surroundings down.

What happened if there is huge fire explosion in the course of using small plastic container to pull heavy fire off? The ff will be struggling to save the governor as well as pull the fire off. My kingsmen, that are really certified mumu will be hailing him. Am sure deep inside him that is for the camera.

I wonder oo. His presence will distract the professional fighters. Why must he be climbing the truck when he is not a certified fighters, and he was even giving directions where to put out. There are some things you don't joke or make headlines with. The photographers and paparazzi will be distracting the work done there. Just look at howmany people holding phones and recording the so called drama.

Am very sure nothing meaniful will be achieved in that pulling off the infeno. It will totally raise that truck and the surroundings down.

What happened if there is huge fire explosion in the course of using small plastic container to pull heavy fire off? The ff will be struggling to save the governor as well as pull the fire off. My kingsmen, that are really certified mumu will be hailing him. Am sure deep inside him that is for the camera.

All what he needs to do is put all the machineries and logistics in order for emergences like this ,just like what ambode is doing, may not be something big but good equipments and rescue missions and his presence is not needed there.smh

Leader that doesn't know his job description. Tell him to go and join the police and fight harmed rubbers 4 Likes 2 Shares

Comedian, APC fans go vex na. 1 Like

The comments above are from one section of the NL. Where the PDP e-boys go where this guy's want kill Fayose.



Mek I park well and see wetin go happen below.

Nice one..... . 1 Like

ifayose for show....this man too like to be in news for no reason. 1 Like

Even a matter as serious as a fire incident is an avenue for 'paparazzing' by Fayose.

Wont be surprised if as soon as he heard about d fire, d first person he called was his personal,on call cameraman. 2 Likes

This is commendable ✈ 2 Likes

See as people dey struggle to take pictures..We dey craze for this country. 1 Like

That's my attention seeking governor in action. He loves anything that keeps him in the news. 4 Likes

God bless my role model. zombies over to you. 3 Likes

Does dt mean d fire fighters r not capable! 1 Like

Speechless

That is nice.. But the title does not correspond with the content

I hope he didn't set it on fire for show 1 Like

There goes the childish thugnor again! 1 Like

It would have been very hilarious if the situation isn't serious.

He was even snapped holding a basin to put out fire. As if there was fire in that part or the small water from the basin can make any difference in a petrol tanker fire.

This man loves attention too much. 1 Like

Fayose my man 1 Like

This IDIOCY is just what Nigeria's pea - brained youth likes 3 Likes 1 Share

You said the truth. Although I didn't like you calling your kinsmen certified mumu. That was absolutely unnecessary.



However, with someone like fayose, you'll most likely not have a situation where monies are earmarked for a project or an item and the contractor or commissioner or agency fails to deliver



He'll probably just randomly want to use it or do his usual show.



You can be sure that fire fighters wouldn't tell you they didn't have water in such circumstance of they don't have fuel in their truck. Trust me it also has it's advantages.



The governor can use all these for random appraisals and it works. If you've been in a leadership role you'd know it works.



And there's one man in ankara operating a fire monitor on the truck, meanwhile there's no properly kitted firefighter in sight 1 Like

This governor is senseless. What is the level of thinking of Ekiti people to have voted this thing as a governor.



He only went there to distract the fire fighters. He is senseless.



Only forming a macho man. 3 Likes







after them don divert owner(fuel) petrol finish





them go still burn d truck



to make it look real hmmmmm,ALL these tanker drivers sef,after them don divert owner(fuel) petrol finishthem go still burn d truckto make it look real

We have too much analyst on this forum who can only write and action less. you guys should channel your brain work to something else than criticising. Oversabi people who doesn't have control over their affairs....Leave Fayose alone... 1 Like

I hope no one die from d incident and no other building properties destroy.God bless nigeria.God bless Africa