|True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by sarrki(m): 1:50pm
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the true story surrounding the release of abducted Chibok girls will be told one day.
Recall that Boko Haram sect had on October 13 released 21 of the over 200 girls abducted in 2014 following reported negotiation with the Federal Government.
On the 22 of December 2016, reports had it that another set of 21 girls were released but the Presidency dismissed it, saying the sect had not released another set but negotiation was on-going.
Also, troops on January 5, 2017, discovered one of the abducted girls, identified as Rakiya Abubakar with a six months old baby during a clearance operation in Damboa, Borno State.
Reacting to the issue of Chibok girls, Fayose wondered why the girls have not be fully reunited with their parents.
In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and won’t be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after regaining freedom?
“If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total. They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.
“However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity to another.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/09/true-story-release-21-chibok-girls-will-told-one-day-fayose/
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by INTROVERT(f): 1:52pm
Do the worry Fayose, we know the truth already
They can deceive all of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time but they can never deceive all of the people all of the time.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by AkinPhysicist: 1:52pm
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Opistorincos(m): 1:52pm
This EKITI man sha, I juba for you
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by George2016(m): 1:52pm
Fayose is right. During 2019 election all those girls will be interviewed one after another then we will know the truth
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Category1: 1:52pm
Mr fayose, na today u no say apshit na scam..
That chibok girls is a scam. Can't even believe that sh!t honestly, they only use stuffs like this to deceive zombies.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by ngwababe: 1:52pm
Of course na... That one na sure banker!
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Atiku2019: 1:53pm
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by unclezuma: 1:53pm
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Lawalemi(m): 1:53pm
There is way too much to the Chibok girls story. We can only dissect the angle sold to us by politicians
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by sarrki(m): 1:53pm
Fayose is a clown. All he needs is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and his costume is complete.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Thisis2raw: 1:54pm
Fayose and Wike.
The true messiahs of Nigerian politics
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by bonechamberlain(m): 1:54pm
One day all these would end.
It's very close
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by BrutalJab: 1:54pm
Thank you Fayose.
Only Zombies and Afonjas will believe Bullhari
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Dongreat(m): 1:54pm
As much I I don't like Govn. Fayose style of governance I can't but agree with him on this. Sometimes "the devil is correct". No man would be away from home in captivity and not come rushing into the hands of his/her parents, family and loved ones after freedom. I know nearly everything in Nigeria is politicized but will a group of politicians come together to politicize this "chibok saga" just for national power? I won't be surprised after some years if all is proven to be a charade. After all, Nigerian politicians have gone lower than the lowest before. It's also possible that the girls are kept incognito as a result of possible stigma from the public, but then again which is true and what should I believe? I guess posterity will be the judge and jury.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by leofab(f): 1:55pm
True Bäbä
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by mu2sa2: 1:55pm
This man is deluding himself with the self-proclaimed title of leader of the opposition -always spewing dumb rantings.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Judolisco(m): 1:55pm
I run ekiti fayose..... I jst like dis man noni
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by mbaboy(m): 1:55pm
When breeze blow fowl nyash go open.... Just one day the truth will surface
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by yaqq: 1:55pm
Fayose and Buhari
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Thisis2raw: 1:56pm
sarrki:he is a clown and he his a well know governor and that stands for truth and justice.
You that isn't a clown, what have you done with your life? You just sit down jobless and typing shits from that stomach of yours that's dying of ulcer
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 1:57pm
now that our army are now in charge of sambisa forest.
where are d remaining girls ?
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Boleyndynasty2(f): 1:57pm
sarrki:When someone ask questions you tag him clown? Is this how you use to do, erh Sarrki?
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by DozieInc(m): 1:57pm
The Chibok school scam, even the 2014 opposition that orchestrated the Chibok fraud now believes their own lies.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by Abu4real64: 1:57pm
we are watching, the truth will sure be reveled some day.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by TeleboiZ005(m): 1:58pm
We already knows
the truth shall be foretold!
Can u c me
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by softMarket(m): 1:59pm
Just one day!!
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by daniella04: 2:00pm
sarrki:If they insult Buhari like this you will start masturbating, he used the facts given by the APC led government and formed his own opinion. Unlike you that take every thing hook and sinker without asking questions
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by KahlDrogo(m): 2:01pm
So he doesnt know the true story, yet he speculates. Well, as long as his ipob zombies are happy, im sure he's okay.
|Re: True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose by jumpandpas(m): 2:02pm
sarrki:
Deal with the topic don't derail it.
