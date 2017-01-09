Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / True Story On Release Of 21 Chibok Girls Will Be Told One Day – Fayose (4759 Views)

Boko Haram Kills 20 Soldiers After Release Of 21 Chibok Girls - Says ISWAP / 8 Facts You Should Know About The Release Of 21 Chibok Girls - Naij.com / Presidency's Statement On The Release Of 21 Chibok Girls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall that Boko Haram sect had on October 13 released 21 of the over 200 girls abducted in 2014 following reported negotiation with the Federal Government.



On the 22 of December 2016, reports had it that another set of 21 girls were released but the Presidency dismissed it, saying the sect had not released another set but negotiation was on-going.



Also, troops on January 5, 2017, discovered one of the abducted girls, identified as Rakiya Abubakar with a six months old baby during a clearance operation in Damboa, Borno State.



Reacting to the issue of Chibok girls, Fayose wondered why the girls have not be fully reunited with their parents.



In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and won’t be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after regaining freedom?



“If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total. They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.



“However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity to another.”







http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/09/true-story-release-21-chibok-girls-will-told-one-day-fayose/ The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the true story surrounding the release of abducted Chibok girls will be told one day.Recall that Boko Haram sect had on October 13 released 21 of the over 200 girls abducted in 2014 following reported negotiation with the Federal Government.On the 22 of December 2016, reports had it that another set of 21 girls were released but the Presidency dismissed it, saying the sect had not released another set but negotiation was on-going.Also, troops on January 5, 2017, discovered one of the abducted girls, identified as Rakiya Abubakar with a six months old baby during a clearance operation in Damboa, Borno State.Reacting to the issue of Chibok girls, Fayose wondered why the girls have not be fully reunited with their parents.In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and won’t be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after regaining freedom?“If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total. They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.“However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity to another.” 1 Like

Do the worry Fayose, we know the truth already











They can deceive all of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time but they can never deceive all of the people all of the time. Do the worry Fayose, we know the truth already 18 Likes 1 Share

This EKITI man sha, I juba for you

Fayose is right. During 2019 election all those girls will be interviewed one after another then we will know the truth 2 Likes

Mr fayose, na today u no say apshit na scam ..

That chibok girls is a scam. Can't even believe that sh!t honestly, they only use stuffs like this to deceive zombies. 3 Likes 1 Share

Of course na... That one na sure banker! 3 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes

There is way too much to the Chibok girls story. We can only dissect the angle sold to us by politicians 1 Like

Fayose is a clown. All he needs is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and his costume is complete. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose and Wike.



The true messiahs of Nigerian politics 1 Like

One day all these would end.



It's very close 1 Like

Thank you Fayose.





Only Zombies and Afonjas will believe Bullhari 6 Likes

As much I I don't like Govn. Fayose style of governance I can't but agree with him on this. Sometimes "the devil is correct". No man would be away from home in captivity and not come rushing into the hands of his/her parents, family and loved ones after freedom. I know nearly everything in Nigeria is politicized but will a group of politicians come together to politicize this "chibok saga" just for national power? I won't be surprised after some years if all is proven to be a charade. After all, Nigerian politicians have gone lower than the lowest before. It's also possible that the girls are kept incognito as a result of possible stigma from the public, but then again which is true and what should I believe? I guess posterity will be the judge and jury. 1 Like

True Bäbä

This man is deluding himself with the self-proclaimed title of leader of the opposition -always spewing dumb rantings. 1 Like

I run ekiti fayose..... I jst like dis man noni

When breeze blow fowl nyash go open.... Just one day the truth will surface

Fayose and Buhari

sarrki:

Fayose is a clown. All he needs is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and his costume is complete. he is a clown and he his a well know governor and that stands for truth and justice.



You that isn't a clown, what have you done with your life? You just sit down jobless and typing shits from that stomach of yours that's dying of ulcer he is a clown and he his a well know governor and that stands for truth and justice.You that isn't a clown, what have you done with your life? You just sit down jobless and typing shits from that stomach of yours that's dying of ulcer 5 Likes

now that our army are now in charge of sambisa forest.

where are d remaining girls ?

sarrki:

Fayose is a clown. All he needs is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and his costume is complete. When someone ask questions you tag him clown? Is this how you use to do, erh Sarrki? When someone ask questions you tag him clown?Is this how you use to do, erh Sarrki? 3 Likes

The Chibok school scam, even the 2014 opposition that orchestrated the Chibok fraud now believes their own lies.

we are watching, the truth will sure be reveled some day.









the truth shall be foretold!























Can u c me We already knowsthe truth shall be foretold!Can u c me

Just one day!!

sarrki:

Fayose is a clown. All he needs is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and his costume is complete. If they insult Buhari like this you will start masturbating, he used the facts given by the APC led government and formed his own opinion. Unlike you that take every thing hook and sinker without asking questions If they insult Buhari like this you will start masturbating, he used the facts given by the APC led government and formed his own opinion. Unlike you that take every thing hook and sinker without asking questions 2 Likes

So he doesnt know the true story, yet he speculates. Well, as long as his ipob zombies are happy, im sure he's okay.