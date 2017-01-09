₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by Aminat508(f): 2:26pm
We have been seeing lots of Nigerian couples get creative for their pre-wedding pictures. We have seen the couples pick out exotic spots, natural environments and traditional scenes for their pre-wedding photoshoot. But believe me you haven't seen an Osogbo couple flaunting there unique and beautiful pre-wedding shoots.
You will love Saheed & Rukayat's very beautiful pre-wedding shoot.
So lovely! HML In advance to them
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by Aminat508(f): 2:26pm
No be Osogbo weed alone
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by Eleniyan15(m): 2:31pm
Alhaji &Alhaja
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 2:31pm
Nikkah Mubarak
May Allah bless you both with His blessings and you have a tremendous life
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by dorry62(f): 2:36pm
Nice.Osogbo love abi love in osogbo.lol.
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by ksstroud: 2:38pm
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by temitemi1(m): 3:14pm
Osogbo
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by lonelydora(m): 3:36pm
Ok
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by ObioratheBully: 3:36pm
I see..
Re: Check Out This Beautiful Osogbo Pre-wedding Photos by slurryeye2: 3:36pm
