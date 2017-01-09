₦airaland Forum

Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by olash: 6:42pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council, Mr. Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

More to follow…
Source:

http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-sacks-obazee-orders-reconstitution-frc-board/:


Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by ajokebelle(f): 6:45pm
PMB is tired of hearing noise about govt meddling with Christianity.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by chieveboy(m): 6:45pm
Seriously I got nothing to say...even 'insulters- should be getting tired by now. undecided

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by ALTERNATEID: 6:45pm
This is very unfortunate. He only did his job. His sack will only send the wrong signal that sacred cow still exist when it comes to implementing certain laws. The person coming after him will definitely not be bold enough to implement the law when it comes to regulating some certain NGOS. This is not a good development.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by EgusiSoup: 6:49pm
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Businessideas: 6:56pm
He can always challenge his sack if it's done in breach of his privileges and rights.Meanwhile, I think he should have exhausted the consultation initiated by the minister supervising his agency. One day, he hopes to be a minister and would love to have his subordinates respect him

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Businessideas: 6:59pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

Where's the northerner?The election is over. Sulaimon is very matured and experienced.I won't even care wherever he comes from. Nigerians are Nigerians and only during elections do politicians use division to win votes

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by jejemanito: 6:59pm
undecided
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by NaijaMutant(f): 7:00pm
True Talk:

Question: Was he involved in meddling with Church affairs ?

Anwser: Yes

Question: Was his sack, the right call?

Answer: Yes

Question: Was the president proactive?

Anwser: Yes

But selectively proactive

Partial Justice is still injustice undecided

Cc: Babachir Lawal
Abba Kyari
Mamman Daura
Tukur Buratai
ET al

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Zico5(m): 7:00pm
Some of the people at the helm of affairs have personal agenda. Some hide under position to do their bidding. We are waiting to hear more news behind this charade.
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Realdeals(m): 7:00pm
Nawao!
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by NaijaMutant(f): 7:00pm
Businessideas:

Where's the northerner?The election is over. Sulaimon is very matured and experienced.I won't even care wherever he comes from. Nigerians are Nigerians and only during elections do politicians use division to win votes

@ the bolded

Don't take us for a fool by insulting our collective sensibilities

If Nigerians are Nigerians why do we have East, West, North and South, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa undecided

Go to the South west and tell them this tale, they might believe you cool

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by ALTERNATEID: 7:00pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?


The president has appointed Daniel Asapokhai, financial reporting specialist and partner at PWC as the new executive secretary. So, how's Daniel Asapokhai a northerner?

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by MENELIK1: 7:01pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

Who are the we?

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Talk2Bella(f): 7:01pm
Hmmmmm angry
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by NaijaMutant(f): 7:01pm
Businessideas:
He can always challenge his sack if it's done in breach of his privileges and rights.Meanwhile, I think he should have exhausted the consultation initiated by the minister supervising his agency. One day, he hopes to be a minister and would love to have his subordinates respect him

Why do I think you are a chronic zombie undecided

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Eleniyan15(m): 7:01pm
Am not understanding

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by salabscholar01(m): 7:01pm
ok
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by annunaki2(m): 7:01pm
Meanwhile the idiot is yet to sack his chief of staff and secretary to the govt who have been indicted for corruption. He is sacking a man for doing his job.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by wellmax(m): 7:01pm
Meanwhile some are alreavaccusing him of meddling with the chur affairs.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by KINGwax007(m): 7:01pm
Action man

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by AllTheWayUp: 7:01pm
grin
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by 1Rebel: 7:02pm
When will he instruct Kyari, Aisha and her gang of thieves to stop stealing public funds? Bastard.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by BornStunner1: 7:02pm
He sacks an Edo Man (Southerner) so he can sneak in his Aboki Brother tru the back door!!

GOD IS WATCHING ON 4D
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by zanogo(m): 7:03pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

you are not yoruba

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by BabaO2: 7:04pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

Abeg shutup. Yorubas no be olodo like you. Must you talk?

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by KINGwax007(m): 7:04pm
BornStunner1:
He sacks an Edo Man (Southerner) so he can sneak in his Aboki Brother tru the back door!!

GOD IS WATCHING ON 4D
do the needful

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by Dee60: 7:04pm
About time.

Was he qualified for the job in the first place? What was the board thinking? They all chose to embarras the FG!

Financial Reporting Council is a place you needed a strong technocrat that can wisely probe financial recklessness of profit making organizations.

Rather than focus on those, they chose to start attacking churches and NGOs.

The supervising Minister wrote asking them to withold their actions but they refused. Where in the entire Civil Service do you hear of such?

When you are in government it is easy to preach compliance and raise brimstone and fire. When you are out.....let us see how much compliance they can comply!

They all very grossly embarrased the government they were serving! Shows lack of craft and competence.

Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by bkool7(m): 7:04pm
Buhari self .
you fall my hand
Re: Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board by KINGwax007(m): 7:04pm
EgusiSoup:
grin

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?

He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?

BroS, Nairaland dey watch as ur sense dey fly commot....

