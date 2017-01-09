Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Sacks Jim Obazee, Orders Reconstitution Of FRC Board (11088 Views)

More to follow…

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council, Mr. Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

PMB is tired of hearing noise about govt meddling with Christianity. 11 Likes

Seriously I got nothing to say...even 'insulters- should be getting tired by now. 3 Likes

This is very unfortunate. He only did his job. His sack will only send the wrong signal that sacred cow still exist when it comes to implementing certain laws. The person coming after him will definitely not be bold enough to implement the law when it comes to regulating some certain NGOS. This is not a good development. 13 Likes 4 Shares





How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this? How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this? 18 Likes 4 Shares

He can always challenge his sack if it's done in breach of his privileges and rights.Meanwhile, I think he should have exhausted the consultation initiated by the minister supervising his agency. One day, he hopes to be a minister and would love to have his subordinates respect him 1 Like

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?



Where's the northerner?The election is over. Sulaimon is very matured and experienced.I won't even care wherever he comes from. Nigerians are Nigerians and only during elections do politicians use division to win votes Where's the northerner?The election is over. Sulaimon is very matured and experienced.I won't even care wherever he comes from. Nigerians are Nigerians and only during elections do politicians use division to win votes 20 Likes 2 Shares





Question: Was he involved in meddling with Church affairs ?



Anwser: Yes



Question: Was his sack, the right call?



Answer: Yes



Question: Was the president proactive?



Anwser: Yes



But selectively proactive



Partial Justice is still injustice



Cc: Babachir Lawal

Abba Kyari

Mamman Daura

Tukur Buratai

ET al True Talk:Question: Was he involved in meddling with Church affairs ?Anwser: YesQuestion: Was his sack, the right call?Answer: YesQuestion: Was the president proactive?Anwser: YesBut selectively proactivePartial Justice is still injusticeCc: Babachir LawalAbba KyariMamman DauraTukur BurataiET al 4 Likes

Some of the people at the helm of affairs have personal agenda. Some hide under position to do their bidding. We are waiting to hear more news behind this charade.

Where's the northerner?The election is over. Sulaimon is very matured and experienced.I won't even care wherever he comes from. Nigerians are Nigerians and only during elections do politicians use division to win votes

@ the bolded



Don't take us for a fool by insulting our collective sensibilities



If Nigerians are Nigerians why do we have East, West, North and South, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa



Go to the South west and tell them this tale, they might believe you @ the boldedDon't take us for a fool by insulting our collective sensibilitiesIf Nigerians are Nigerians why do we have East, West, North and South, Igbo, Yoruba and HausaGo to the South west and tell them this tale, they might believe you 4 Likes

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?





The president has appointed Daniel Asapokhai, financial reporting specialist and partner at PWC as the new executive secretary. So, how's Daniel Asapokhai a northerner? The president has appointed Daniel Asapokhai, financial reporting specialist and partner at PWC as the new executive secretary. So, how's Daniel Asapokhai a northerner? 8 Likes

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?



Who are the we? Who are the we? 4 Likes

He can always challenge his sack if it's done in breach of his privileges and rights.Meanwhile, I think he should have exhausted the consultation initiated by the minister supervising his agency. One day, he hopes to be a minister and would love to have his subordinates respect him

Why do I think you are a chronic zombie Why do I think you are a chronic zombie 1 Like

Am not understanding 3 Likes

Meanwhile the idiot is yet to sack his chief of staff and secretary to the govt who have been indicted for corruption. He is sacking a man for doing his job. 1 Like 1 Share

Meanwhile some are alreavaccusing him of meddling with the chur affairs. 1 Like

Action man 3 Likes

When will he instruct Kyari, Aisha and her gang of thieves to stop stealing public funds? Bastard. 2 Likes 2 Shares

He sacks an Edo Man (Southerner) so he can sneak in his Aboki Brother tru the back door!!



GOD IS WATCHING ON 4D

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?



you are not yoruba you are not yoruba 8 Likes

How did we the Yoruba end up voting a dullard?



He sack a southerner so that he can appointed a northerner to take over Nigeria. What kind of APC is this?



Abeg shutup. Yorubas no be olodo like you. Must you talk? Abeg shutup. Yorubas no be olodo like you. Must you talk? 10 Likes

He sacks an Edo Man (Southerner) so he can sneak in his Aboki Brother tru the back door!!



GOD IS WATCHING ON 4D do the needful do the needful 4 Likes

About time.



Was he qualified for the job in the first place? What was the board thinking? They all chose to embarras the FG!



Financial Reporting Council is a place you needed a strong technocrat that can wisely probe financial recklessness of profit making organizations.



Rather than focus on those, they chose to start attacking churches and NGOs.



The supervising Minister wrote asking them to withold their actions but they refused. Where in the entire Civil Service do you hear of such?



When you are in government it is easy to preach compliance and raise brimstone and fire. When you are out.....let us see how much compliance they can comply!



They all very grossly embarrased the government they were serving! Shows lack of craft and competence. 1 Like

Buhari self .

you fall my hand