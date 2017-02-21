Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? (7355 Views)

What I May Not Tolerate At The Beach Party / What's The One Thing You Would Never Tolerate In A Relationship / No Lady Should Get Married If She Is Not Ready For This One Thing... (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

What is the one thing you DO NOT tolerate in a relationship? for me i can't tolerate abusive person .

Telling me you are not ready for kpanshin after Friday night club 14 Likes 1 Share

Cheating and Arrogance 11 Likes

Cheating and lies 14 Likes 1 Share

.



If you hit me I go respond instanta with 30% interest I hate lies, insecurity, and violence, because I am a very gentle and easy going guyIf you hit me I go respond instanta with 30% interest 6 Likes

Lies

Ok

i don't tolerate use of app locks on on her whatsapp 1 Like

a control freak 3 Likes 1 Share

Talking too much and nagging 3 Likes 1 Share

You do not insult me. You just don't. 2 Likes

Niyuu:

You do not insult me. You just don't.

hmmmn what about the ladies that insult.

I remember ma ex, we broke up some weeks ago due to the fact that she insults so much.

The F word and mad word are nothing to her.

She dishes them out to me carelessly.

I really loved up, but men when the insults were escalating, had to back out. funniest thing is that she really loves me as well, but she had grown up with that psyche already. She probably learnt that from her mum and dad cos even when i visited them, her mumc can talk carelessly for Africa.

I disdain Insult cos i can be very temperamental, so instead make i vex, its better i avoid the relationship.

Insult is a No No for me as well. hmmmn what about the ladies that insult.I remember ma ex, we broke up some weeks ago due to the fact that she insults so much.The F word and mad word are nothing to her.She dishes them out to me carelessly.I really loved up, but men when the insults were escalating, had to back out. funniest thing is that she really loves me as well, but she had grown up with that psyche already. She probably learnt that from her mum and dad cos even when i visited them, her mumc can talk carelessly for Africa.I disdain Insult cos i can be very temperamental, so instead make i vex, its better i avoid the relationship.Insult is a No No for me as well. 21 Likes 1 Share

Justdulla:





Insult is a No No for me as well.

Honestly. Its annoying the way 'ode' has become the latest term of endearment 2 Likes

Niyuu:





Honestly. It annoys me the way 'ode' has become the latest term of endearment Hahah yes ooo ur right. She was acutally from the south western part of Nigeria.

Funny thing is if i tell her am vexed, she would say its cos she loves me thats why she insults me. and am like whats love gat to do with calling me mumu.

Anewaiz, like i said earlier, I dont blame her, I blame her parents and prolly her community. Hahah yes ooo ur right. She was acutally from the south western part of Nigeria.Funny thing is if i tell her am vexed, she would say its cos she loves me thats why she insults me. and am like whats love gat to do with calling me mumu.Anewaiz, like i said earlier, I dont blame her, I blame her parents and prolly her community. 2 Likes

Justdulla:



Hahah yes ooo ur right. She was acutally from the south western part of Nigeria.

Funny thing is if i tell her am vexed, she would say its cos she loves me thats why she insults me. and am like whats love gat to do with calling me mumu.

Anewaiz, like i said earlier, I dont blame her, I blame her parents and prolly her community. Guy, u shouldn't have broken up with her just like that...what about you sitting her down and having a heart-heart talk with her? prolly she's gonna change...we all have flaws!...if this is the only notable flaw she has, I believe it's something that can be corrected with time....well, that's my 1 cent Guy, u shouldn't have broken up with her just like that...what about you sitting her down and having a heart-heart talk with her? prolly she's gonna change...we all have flaws!...if this is the only notable flaw she has, I believe it's something that can be corrected with time....well, that's my 1 cent 2 Likes

thowbie7ven:

Guy, u shouldn't have broken up with her just like that...what about you sitting her down and having a heart-heart talk with her? prolly she's gonna change...we all have flaws!...if this is the only notable flaw she has, I believe it's something that can be corrected with time....well, that's my 1 cent we dated about 16 months. Trust me its not a flaw that can be remedied. Didnt yiu read the part where I said i could be temperamental??

I dont wana have to hit a lady in ma life but she was making me see reasons to. Thats why i quietly walked away. i truly love and adore her, but I cant keep up with the Insults. we dated about 16 months. Trust me its not a flaw that can be remedied. Didnt yiu read the part where I said i could be temperamental??I dont wana have to hit a lady in ma life but she was making me see reasons to. Thats why i quietly walked away. i truly love and adore her, but I cant keep up with the Insults. 2 Likes

Justdulla:



we dated about 16 months. Trust me its not a flaw that can be remedied. Didnt yiu read the part where I said i could be temperamental??

I dont wana have to hit a lady in ma life but she was making me see reasons to. Thats why i quietly walked away. i truly love and adore her, but I cant keep up with the Insults. Cool... Cool...

Boredom. A girl has absolutely no right to bore me. 3 Likes

Inattention to me. 2 Likes

Catalin:

Inattention to me. sucking pussy sucking pussy 1 Like

cheating and lies! 2 Likes 1 Share

wizrose:

sucking pussy Are you okay upstairs Are you okay upstairs 1 Like

olac21:

Are you okay upstairs no am okay downstairs no am okay downstairs 9 Likes

Sex...

Unintelligible 1 Like 1 Share

Not letting me do something for you at liberty

dacblogger:

Sex...



Sex? Remember marriage is also a relationship Sex? Remember marriage is also a relationship 1 Like

am yet to read edonation comment

Stupidity 1 Like

Lying. One chance. 1 Like