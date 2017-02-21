₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,834 members, 3,378,536 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 11:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? (7355 Views)
What I May Not Tolerate At The Beach Party / What's The One Thing You Would Never Tolerate In A Relationship / No Lady Should Get Married If She Is Not Ready For This One Thing... (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Afonjatribeguy: 12:11am On Jan 13
What is the one thing you DO NOT tolerate in a relationship? for me i can't tolerate abusive person .
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Ten12(m): 12:17am On Jan 13
Telling me you are not ready for kpanshin after Friday night club
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nma27(f): 12:20am On Jan 13
Cheating and Arrogance
11 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Emac34: 12:22am On Jan 13
Cheating and lies
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by ikp120(m): 12:22am On Jan 13
I hate lies, insecurity, and violence, because I am a very gentle and easy going guy .
If you hit me I go respond instanta with 30% interest
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by younghartz(m): 12:29am On Jan 13
Lies
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Khd95(m): 12:30am On Jan 13
Ok
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Lionbite(m): 12:34am On Jan 13
i don't tolerate use of app locks on on her whatsapp
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nomfanelo99(f): 1:46am On Jan 13
a control freak
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 1:48am On Jan 13
Talking too much and nagging
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Niyuu(f): 2:19am On Jan 13
You do not insult me. You just don't.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 3:12am On Jan 13
Niyuu:
hmmmn what about the ladies that insult.
I remember ma ex, we broke up some weeks ago due to the fact that she insults so much.
The F word and mad word are nothing to her.
She dishes them out to me carelessly.
I really loved up, but men when the insults were escalating, had to back out. funniest thing is that she really loves me as well, but she had grown up with that psyche already. She probably learnt that from her mum and dad cos even when i visited them, her mumc can talk carelessly for Africa.
I disdain Insult cos i can be very temperamental, so instead make i vex, its better i avoid the relationship.
Insult is a No No for me as well.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Niyuu(f): 3:16am On Jan 13
Justdulla:
Honestly. Its annoying the way 'ode' has become the latest term of endearment
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 3:18am On Jan 13
Niyuu:Hahah yes ooo ur right. She was acutally from the south western part of Nigeria.
Funny thing is if i tell her am vexed, she would say its cos she loves me thats why she insults me. and am like whats love gat to do with calling me mumu.
Anewaiz, like i said earlier, I dont blame her, I blame her parents and prolly her community.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by thowbie7ven(m): 3:38am On Jan 13
Justdulla:Guy, u shouldn't have broken up with her just like that...what about you sitting her down and having a heart-heart talk with her? prolly she's gonna change...we all have flaws!...if this is the only notable flaw she has, I believe it's something that can be corrected with time....well, that's my 1 cent
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 3:43am On Jan 13
thowbie7ven:we dated about 16 months. Trust me its not a flaw that can be remedied. Didnt yiu read the part where I said i could be temperamental??
I dont wana have to hit a lady in ma life but she was making me see reasons to. Thats why i quietly walked away. i truly love and adore her, but I cant keep up with the Insults.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by thowbie7ven(m): 9:32am On Jan 13
Justdulla:Cool...
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by iamadonis2(m): 9:34am On Jan 13
Boredom. A girl has absolutely no right to bore me.
3 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 9:35am On Jan 13
Inattention to me.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by wizrose(m): 10:08am On Jan 13
Catalin:sucking pussy
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by olac21(m): 10:20am On Jan 13
cheating and lies!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by olac21(m): 10:21am On Jan 13
wizrose:Are you okay upstairs
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by wizrose(m): 12:20pm On Jan 13
olac21:no am okay downstairs
9 Likes
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by dacblogger(f): 3:03pm On Jan 13
Sex...
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by RB007: 3:09pm On Jan 13
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Jokerman(m): 4:40pm On Jan 13
Unintelligible
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:06pm On Jan 13
Not letting me do something for you at liberty
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:07pm On Jan 13
dacblogger:
Sex? Remember marriage is also a relationship
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Oma307: 6:31pm On Jan 13
am yet to read edonation comment
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by jashar(f): 8:26pm On Jan 13
Stupidity
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Nobody: 8:28pm On Jan 13
Lying. One chance.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? by Melonny(m): 8:34pm On Jan 13
Having a male best friend..
3 Likes
Nothing Wrong With A Fat Wife! / Sexy Beauties / My Husband Spoke About My Username On Nairaland
Viewing this topic: iwakacome(m), VibrationsZ, tunexkiboy, g8alumetal, OKTolu(m), Francis95(m), dsypha(m), radoz(m), Philinho(m), aloenzyme(m), wizrose(m), zabson(m), flexyebe(m), Ionkidiz(m), SKAMOD(m), SleekHoyeen(f), Thoby1(m), michael142(m), Justmeal, adbokus(m), debque(m), freshvybe(m), FlyTee(m), baarak66(m), Gwan2(m), agugu(m), chii8(f), pazziejosh(m), Charliiee(m), profsomebody(m), enesty77(m), SlimCupid(m), Kelvolution, vosquare, Rexling(m), Stella42(f), tman999, Vycko(f), Abimloaded(m), slimvik(m), Lanceslot(m), cutedharmee(f), moremoney007(f), stanwheellz, bola09, edogu(m), Anusiemgood(m), Ezionye(f), sweetboiy(m), SAVEDBABA(m), Ernestbukky(m), lukrauf(m), AyodeleM1(m), martinoonline(m), Qzbiz(m), MackDams(m), Princefrankie1(m), Lordtrillion(m), intrinsicniyi(m), RuggedArab(m), Emperorone(m), IjayJoyce(f), Elbizzcklinz(m), rafael122(m), TheBatman(m), Reiyvinn(m), Lollipop247, emmy02(m), theimmie(m), Monstertrucks(m), blezzino(m), GeneralFeezy(m), Nancypret, omogin(f), Alphamale2017(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14