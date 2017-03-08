Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Love Is Never Enough. (4046 Views)

Kunle has been in a committed relationship for 5years with Abigail who happens to be an unemployed graduate of struggling parents.



Kunle who is still trying to find his feet can't provide anything more for Abigail except affection but Abigail needs more than that..she needs a job,finance to start her dream business and money to take care of little things that matter to a lady and fair enough..Abigail is no money freak neither is she materialistic but she is just so unfortunate to find herself in a jobless situation and frustration is setting in.



But as fate would have it,Abigail..meets Daniel..a gainfully employed bachelor who expressed deep desire to have her as his woman.



Abigail suddenly found herself caught between the true desire she has for Kunle and her deep need for financial succor so she throws caution to the wind and starts dating Daniel and eventually got married to Daniel leaving Kunle with a terrible heart break which made Kunle swore never to give his heart to any lady again....



This story is a typical occurence in Nigeria due to the harsh economy that has turned many hard working and decent ladies to be with rich dudes they don't really desire.



The harsh reality I want any Nigerian guy reading this to know is that LOVE IS NEVER ENOUGH.



You either forget having any commited affair with any lady if you are not financially buoyant enough to spice up that romance or risk losing that lady to a dude who is more loaded but if the lady is nice enough...she just might decide to still be with you while dating another guy to get enough money to take care of you and herself.



While it is expedient for responsible ladies to strive to be financially independent in order to be with the guy they truly desire,it is a fact that ladies are naturally designed to fall for financially successful men and this does not mean they are materialistic or lovers of money....its just the way they are.



As a guy If you know you are still hustling with just enough cash to propel only you please stay clear of any committed affair with any lady who has no source of income good enough to cater for herself except you want to risk having your heart terribly broken..



Many single ladies out there expecially in Nigeria are not interested in flimsy,empty,fruitless,stale love talks....the language they understand is getting employed,starting a business,making money to take care of their needs....

and the fact that your lady is still coping with your broke state might just be because she has not found a rich dude who wants her.



If you know you are not man enough to be in any commited affair at the moment please remain single and work hard or stand the risk of losing that lady to another man who is more financially capable to be the man because LOVE IS NEVER ENOUGH.



Love has never been enough. Love won't put food on the table, love won't pay bills.



My fellow brothers that girls broke our hearts for a richer guy.. *Double your hustle jor* 8 Likes 1 Share







#Soft_Work

Guys, if a lady dumps you because you don't have money and after you made money, she comes back begging... My brother, just forgive her, promise her marriage and then tell her family you want to renovate their house... REMOVE THEIR ROOF AND DISAPPEAR...!!!#Soft_Work 23 Likes

lol.......love is always enough 1 Like

joliyp:

lol.......love is always enough

For most financially independent ladies...YES..but for most struggling babes. ..NAH! For most financially independent ladies...YES..but for most struggling babes. ..NAH! 2 Likes 1 Share

joliyp:

lol....... love is always enough 1 Like

Toks2008:





For most financially independent ladies...YES..but for most struggling babes. ..NAH! am ok wit ma bf z love...money or no money wil take care of him am ok wit ma bf z love...money or no money wil take care of him

And in as much as i agree with you and would not wanna banter words with you this time around, i'd also would 've prefered a lady i wanna marry to follow me climb the mountain so when i get to the top we can both seat there together and count the stars of our success. 3 Likes 1 Share

love will never be enough neither will money 4 Likes 1 Share

joliyp:

am ok wit ma bf z love...money or no money wil take care of him

4 things must be involved..



1.You are financially independent

2.You are still too young to realize that love is not enough.

3.You are one in a thousand Nigerian struggling ladies who can do that.

4.You lied. 4 things must be involved..1.You are financially independent2.You are still too young to realize that love is not enough.3.You are one in a thousand Nigerian struggling ladies who can do that.4.You lied. 12 Likes 1 Share

firstking01:

And in as much as i agree with you and would not wanna banter words with you this time around, i'd also would 've prefered a lady i wanna marry to follow me climb the mountain so when i get to the top we can both seat there together and count the stars of our success.

She had better be financially independent by virtue of having comfortable parents,family members...else forget that notion...



Most struggling ladies who stay with a broke dude probably did not see a well to do dude woo them..else the guy is history. She had better be financially independent by virtue of having comfortable parents,family members...else forget that notion...Most struggling ladies who stay with a broke dude probably did not see a well to do dude woo them..else the guy is history. 2 Likes

love has never been enough....just happy about this post cos its one of the reasons i didn't just try any relationship cos money and ladies are......pls someome epp me with the tha zuma pics!! 3 Likes

colossus91:

love has never been enough....just happy about this post cos its one of the reasons i didn't just try any relationship cos money and ladies are......pls someome epp me with the tha zuma pics!! You all are right about love is never enough but you should still know that money isn't everything. You all are right about love is never enough but you should still know that money isn't everything. 2 Likes

colossus91:

love has never been enough....just happy about this post cos its one of the reasons i didn't just try any relationship cos money and ladies are......pls someome epp me with the tha zuma pics!! You all are right about "love is never enough" but, you should still know that money isn't everything. You all are right about "love is never enough" but, you should still know that money isn't everything.

Benita27:

You all are right about love is never enough but you should still know that money isn't everything. my dear if i dont see my gf for a month and i dont call for a week,my gf will start thinking am cheating not knowing the nigga is broke am speaking from experience ooh its just sad i learnt nd am keeping my distance!! my dear if i dont see my gf for a month and i dont call for a week,my gf will start thinking am cheating not knowing the nigga is broke am speaking from experience ooh its just sad i learnt nd am keeping my distance!! 1 Like

Toks2008:





Three things must be involved..



1.You are financially independent

2.You are still too young to realize that love is not enough.

3.You are one in a thousand Nigerian struggling ladies who can do that. all of d abv all of d abv

colossus91:

my dear if i dont see my gf for a month and i dont call for a week,my gf will start thinking am cheating not knowing the nigga is broke am speaking from experience ooh its just sad i learnt nd am keeping my distance!! Too bad, i don't know why some guys wouldn't let their babes into their financial states fully?. some ladies have been with men through thick and thin, all women are not the same we only have some features in common and same goes to men.



Some rich dudes are not worth being with, they would give you money but your happiness is in question. Too bad, i don't know why some guys wouldn't let their babes into their financial states fully?. some ladies have been with men through thick and thin, all women are not the same we only have some features in common and same goes to men.Some rich dudes are not worth being with, they would give you money but your happiness is in question. 2 Likes

joliyp:

lol.......love is always enough 1 Like

Benita27:

Too bad, i don't know why some guys wouldn't let their babes into their financial states fully?. some ladies have been with men through thick and thin, all women are not the same we only have some features in common and same goes to men.



Some rich dudes are not worth being with, they would give you money but your happiness is in question. i can assure u she knew of my financial ish but she just thought odawise anyhow its passed sha!! i can assure u she knew of my financial ish but she just thought odawise anyhow its passed sha!!

joliyp:

am ok wit ma bf z love...money or no money wil take care of him



If u actually telling the truth, then you must love the guy, he's really lucky he has a gf who genuinely loves him, I hope he feels the same way and does not hurt u If u actually telling the truth, then you must love the guy, he's really lucky he has a gf who genuinely loves him, I hope he feels the same way and does not hurt u

Tajbol4splend:







If u actually telling the truth, then you must love the guy, he's really lucky he has a gf who genuinely loves him, I hope he feels the same way and does not hurt u lol he loves me lol he loves me

The TOKS, keep then coming bro.

Truly, love alone is not enough. You need money to keep a successful relationship

Thats the pure truth, experience will lecture some doubters over here some days. 1 Like